Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for 112th year in February

Break your New Year’s resolution and eat the deep-fried Snickers

By on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 at 12:45 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for 112th year in February
Photo via Central Florida Fair/Facebook
The annual Central Florida Fair is back with classic fair food and attractions, plus some bizarre new additions.

The Central Florida fair comes to the Central Florida Fairgrounds at 4603 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando, opening Feb. 29 and running through March 10.

Fairgoers can enjoy the classics: livestock exhibitions, interactive games and fried food. There will also be no shortage of entertainment options with micro wrestling, stunt performers, pony rides and stilt walkers.
Event Details
Central Florida Fair

Central Florida Fair

Feb. 29-March 10

Central Florida Fairgrounds 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

Bizarre Boulevard, the newest addition to the fair, will feature a haunted house, glass blowing, chainsaw juggling, tarot reading, live art and more. For attendees who are 18+, there will also be an adult circus variety show.

On March 4, country music singer Hannah Dasher will perform in a free concert (with purchase of fair admission). There will also be a Battle of the Bands performance in the Beer Garden from March 1 through March 3.
Event Details
Hannah Dasher, Kenyon Lockry

Hannah Dasher, Kenyon Lockry

Mon., March 4, 7 p.m.

Orlando Amphitheater 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

Buy Tickets

$10
Special themed nights include Pride Night (with booths from LGBTQ+ organizations), $2 Tuesday ($2 drinks in the Beer Garden), Educator Night (free admission for school employees) and Stars & Stripes Night (free admission for military and first responders).

Ticket prices are $10 Monday through Friday and $15 on weekends. Children 6 and under get in free.

Attendees can participate in the canned food drive on the fair's opening night and enjoy $1 entry from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Related
SeaWorld attendees can get a free beer on the house yet again this year

Get a free beer at SeaWorld through the end of January: Take away the sting of theme park ticket prices with a gratis beverage

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Alexandra Sullivan

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Your Orlando weekend agenda, Jan. 19-21: Science on Tap, Repticon, DIY broadsides and more

By Kristin Howard

The Orlando Science Center's "Science on Tap" event invites beer enthusiasts to a fun(d)raising event

This year's Zora Neale Hurston Festival welcomes African artist Louise Deininger

By Richard Reep

Artist Louise Deininger with some of her work

Get a free beer at SeaWorld through the end of January

By Matthew Moyer

SeaWorld attendees can get a free beer on the house yet again this year

The 30th anniversary Paws in the Park pet festival returns to Orlando in February

By Alexandra Sullivan

The 30th anniversary Paws in the Park pet festival returns to Orlando in February

Also in Arts + Culture

This year's Zora Neale Hurston Festival welcomes African artist Louise Deininger

By Richard Reep

Artist Louise Deininger with some of her work

FestN4 review: 'The Chair on the Door' is a terrifically engaging tale about growing up in a doomsday cult

By Seth Kubersky

Travis Abels performs 'The Chair on the Door' at Orlando Fringe's FestN4

FestN4 review: Masturbatory 'Stroke of Genius' explores the rich history of on-stage onanism

By Seth Kubersky

The cast and crew of "Stroke of Genius: Pantomime Masturbation Throughout Performing Arts History"

FestN4 review: In 'Malunderstood,' Kenny Streule relives rural Canadian childhood humiliations with sock-puppets and interpretive dance

By Seth Kubersky

FestN4 review: In 'Malunderstood,' Kenny Streule relives rural Canadian childhood humiliations with sock-puppets and interpretive dance
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us