Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for 112th year in February

click to enlarge Photo via Central Florida Fair/Facebook

The annual Central Florida Fair is back with classic fair food and attractions, plus some bizarre new additions.The Central Florida fair comes to the Central Florida Fairgrounds at 4603 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando, opening Feb. 29 and running through March 10.Fairgoers can enjoy the classics: livestock exhibitions, interactive games and fried food. There will also be no shortage of entertainment options with micro wrestling, stunt performers, pony rides and stilt walkers.Bizarre Boulevard, the newest addition to the fair, will feature a haunted house, glass blowing, chainsaw juggling, tarot reading, live art and more. For attendees who are 18+, there will also be an adult circus variety show.On March 4, country music singer Hannah Dasher will perform in a free concert (with purchase of fair admission). There will also be a Battle of the Bands performance in the Beer Garden from March 1 through March 3.Special themed nights include Pride Night (with booths from LGBTQ+ organizations), $2 Tuesday ($2 drinks in the Beer Garden), Educator Night (free admission for school employees) and Stars & Stripes Night (free admission for military and first responders).Ticket prices are $10 Monday through Friday and $15 on weekends. Children 6 and under get in free.Attendees can participate in the canned food drive on the fair's opening night and enjoy $1 entry from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.