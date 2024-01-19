Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for 112th year in February

The Central Florida fair comes to the Central Florida Fairgrounds at 4603 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando, opening Feb. 29 and running through March 10.
Fairgoers can enjoy the classics: livestock exhibitions, interactive games and fried food. There will also be no shortage of entertainment options with micro wrestling, stunt performers, pony rides and stilt walkers.
Event Details
On March 4, country music singer Hannah Dasher will perform in a free concert (with purchase of fair admission). There will also be a Battle of the Bands performance in the Beer Garden from March 1 through March 3.
Event Details
Ticket prices are $10 Monday through Friday and $15 on weekends. Children 6 and under get in free.
Attendees can participate in the canned food drive on the fair's opening night and enjoy $1 entry from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
