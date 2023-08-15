Celebrity Cruises now offering more trips out of Port Canaveral

The company announced 40 new offerings in all for the winter 2024/2025 season

By on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 3:07 pm

click to enlarge Celebrity Cruises now offering more trips out of Port Canaveral
photo courtesy of Celebrity Cruises
The water surrounding Florida may be boiling, but Celebrity Cruises is striking while it's hot with a slate of new trips throughout the Caribbean.

This morning, the cruise company announced a total of 40 new Caribbean itineraries for the upcoming winter 2024/2025 season.

Port Canaveral's Celebrity Equinox ship is offering 20 new itineraries between Nov. 21, 2024 to April 19, 2025. The new offerings will include stops in locations like Belize, Grand Cayman, Mexico, San Juan and St. Maarten, says the company.

Port Tampa Bay is offering four new itineraries and 16 total trips aboard the Celebrity Constellation between Jan. 2, 2024 and April 6, 2025, sailing to locations like Belize, Honduras, Key West, Mexico, and New Orleans during Mardi Gras.

"There has never been a better time to sail Celebrity Cruises from Port Tampa Bay. We are excited for Celebrity's new offerings and our continued successful partnership," said Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay President and CEO in a statement. "Celebrity Constellation is a beautiful ship that provides travelers with an unforgettable cruise experience, all the while being located just steps from Tampa's top attractions."

Guest can book six- or seven-night cruises aboard the Constellation beginning Aug. 22.

This story ran first at our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa.


August 16, 2023

