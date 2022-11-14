ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Orlando's Miracle holiday pop-up bar

By on Mon, Nov 14, 2022 at 10:50 am

click to enlarge The original Miracle location at New York City's Mace bar. - Miracle
Miracle
The original Miracle location at New York City's Mace bar.

Forget Miracle on 34th Street, it's time for a Miracle on Orange Ave.

Miracle, a pop-up cocktail bar experience, will bring its festive cheer and holiday spirit(s) to Orlando this winter. From Nov. 24 to Dec. 24, the Courtesy will be transformed into a winter wonderland complete with a cocktail list that can beat any present that may be waiting for you under the tree. Who can resist the urge to order a drink as cleverly named as the "Christmapolitan?"

There are 11 Miracle locations in Florida alone - including pop-ups in St. Petersburg, Daytona Beach, Tampa, Sarasota, Miami and Jacksonville. Miracle has grown internationally and is continuing to open pop-ups in new areas with each coming year.

The idea for Miracle was born in 2014, when founder Greg Boehm decided to flip the switch on his up-and-coming Manhattan cocktail bar, Mace, and transform the space into an over-the-top holiday experience with decorations so extravagant it's sure to make patrons feel like they're stepping right into a Hallmark Christmas movie. From this experience, Boehm decided to expand his celebration of the season to every corner of the globe.

"From a bartender's perspective, the program is super bartender-friendly. And not only are the drinks great, the money is even better," a testimonial from Dylan March, a bartender at the Courtesy, said. "We exponentially grew our numbers, sales and tips. Can't wait to do it again next year."

Reservations for each Miracle location can be made by contacting each location directly. More information can be found through the Miracle's website.

Trust us, there's no place like Miracle for the holidays.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

An interview with Terrance Hunter, the 'young, gifted, Black and gay' new CEO of CFCArts

By Seth Kubersky

Central Florida Community Arts CEO Terrance Hunter

Unlike the 2019 frenzy, the current Orlando engagement of 'Hamilton' has plenty of seats available

By Seth Kubersky

'Hamilton' is currently running at the Dr. Phillips Center

Casselberry Art House holds opening event for 'Parallel Illusion' group show of collage and assemblage

By Matthew Moyer

'Parallel Illusion' is up now at the Casselberry Art House

Central Florida Jewish Film Festival returns this weekend for a 24th year

By Matthew Moyer

'Rose' plays as part of the Central Florida Jewish Fim Festival

Also in Arts + Culture

An interview with Terrance Hunter, the 'young, gifted, Black and gay' new CEO of CFCArts

By Seth Kubersky

Central Florida Community Arts CEO Terrance Hunter

Free Will Astrology: Scorps, be sure to regularly empty your metaphorical trash

By Rob Brezsny

Scorpio: "Tap into your forbidden thoughts so they might heal you."

Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady stays in mindless grindset mode even while discussing his own divorce

By Alex Galbraith

Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady stays in mindless grindset mode even while discussing his own divorce

This week Scorpios will find a way to transmute fear into boldness and badassery

By Rob Brezsny

Scorps: Be badass this week.
More

Digital Issue

November 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us