Celebrate the ‘Art of Orlando Music History’ at Stardust Video starting this weekend

By on Fri, Jan 6, 2023 at 3:14 pm

Artifacts from Precious' Steve Garron (seen here from a 2021 performance) will be on display at Stardust Video
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Artifacts from Precious' Steve Garron (seen here from a 2021 performance) will be on display at Stardust Video

The old truism is that Orlando is not a city that properly chronicles or appreciates its own history — especially in the music sector.

The Orange County Regional History Center's ongoing Figurehead exhibition is one effort to correct that oversight. And now a loose grouping of local artists, amateur archivists and music fans are puttering on their own exhibition.

The Art of Orlando Music History is going up at Stardust Video & Coffee on Sunday, Jan. 6, with an opening party at 6 p.m. featuring a DJ set from Preston Rockwell III. The show promises album cover art, show posters, concert photography and sundry memorabilia. The exhibition will be up for the duration of January, culminating in the long-awaited return of the Local Music Merch Swap on Jan. 27.

Organizers promise art and artifacts from  Precious, Mark and Lorna (!), The Band of the Name, Beth McKee, Potsie, Overdale and Watch Me Disappear, among many others.

Attendees to the opening are encouraged to wear their favorite vintage Orlando band T-shirt.

Event Details
The Art of Orlando Music History

The Art of Orlando Music History

Sun., Jan. 8, 6 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park


