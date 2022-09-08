ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Celebrate Sminthsonian Mag's Museum Day with free admission to these Orlando area spots next week

By on Thu, Sep 8, 2022 at 3:29 pm

click to enlarge Art & History Museums of Maitland - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Art & History Museums of Maitland

Smithsonian Magazine is brining back their  'Museum Day' celebration this year and it's going down on Saturday, Sept. 17 — with free admission to area museums and cultural centers on offer.

For the duration of that Saturday, over 500 participating museums all around the country will offer free admission, including several in the Orlando area.

Participating local museums are:

Orange County Regional History Center
10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Mennello Museum of American Art
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens (Winter Park)
10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Art & History Museums of Maitland (Maitland)
11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mount Dora History Museum (Mount Dora)
1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Also, DeLand's Memorial Hospital & Veterans Museum and Gillespie Museum are both taking part, but they're free all year round.

Grab your free tickets through the Smithsonian Mag's Museum Day page.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Trending

Things to do this week: Amy Schumer, Built to Spill, Broncho, Mutts + Martinis

By Orlando Weekly Editors

Amy Schumer at Hard Rock Live Friday, Sept. 9

Daytona museum hosts touring 'Days of Punk' photo retrospective from photographer Michael Grecco

By Matthew Moyer

Poison Ivy of the Cramps, shot by Michael Grecco

Creative City Project announces inflatable, interactive installation 'Airplay'

By Alex Galbraith

Creative City Project announces inflatable, interactive installation 'Airplay'

Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween

By Alex Galbraith

Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: 'You can't afford to remain unchanged'

By Rob Brezsny

Libran author Ursula K. Le Guin advises change

In 'An Autobiography of Whiteness,' author Baynard Woods reckons with and rejects the privilege of his race

By Jessica Bryce Young

Baynard Woods

An excerpt from 'Inheritance: An Autobiography of Whiteness'

By Baynard Woods

An excerpt from 'Inheritance: An Autobiography of Whiteness'

Free Will Astrology: 'You need to fantasize more than usual'

By Rob Brezsny

Get to dreamin', Capricorns
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us