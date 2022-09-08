Celebrate Sminthsonian Mag's Museum Day with free admission to these Orlando area spots next week

click to enlarge
Smithsonian Magazine
Courtesy Photo
Art & History Museums of Maitland
is brining back their 'Museum Day
' celebration this year and it's going down on Saturday, Sept. 17 — with free admission to area museums and cultural centers on offer.
For the duration of that Saturday, over 500 participating museums all around the country will offer free admission, including several in the Orlando area.
Participating local museums are:
Orange County Regional History Center
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Mennello Museum of American Art
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens
(Winter Park)
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Art & History Museums of Maitland
(Maitland)
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mount Dora History Museum
(Mount Dora)
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Also, DeLand's Memorial Hospital & Veterans Museum and Gillespie Museum are both taking part, but they're free all year round.
Grab your free tickets through the Smithsonian Mag's Museum Day page
.
–
