Celebrate Sminthsonian Mag's Museum Day with free admission to these Orlando area spots next week

is brining back their ' Museum Day ' celebration this year and it's going down on Saturday, Sept. 17 — with free admission to area museums and cultural centers on offer.For the duration of that Saturday, over 500 participating museums all around the country will offer free admission, including several in the Orlando area.Participating local museums are:10 a.m.-5 p.m.10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.(Winter Park)10 a.m.-4 p.m.(Maitland)11 a.m.-4 p.m.(Mount Dora)1 p.m.-4 p.m.Also, DeLand's Memorial Hospital & Veterans Museum and Gillespie Museum are both taking part, but they're free all year round.Grab your free tickets through the Smithsonian Mag's Museum Day page