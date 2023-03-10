Celebrate National Adoption Weekend with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and find a new pet in the process

The goal is to get 50 cats and dogs adopted this weekend

By on Fri, Mar 10, 2023 at 2:20 pm

This little feline could be yours courtesy of the Pet Alliance's National Adoption Weekend outreach - Photo courtesy the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
Photo courtesy the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
This little feline could be yours courtesy of the Pet Alliance's National Adoption Weekend outreach

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is celebrating National Adoption Weekend at Orlando-area PetSmart stores to find homes for some of their furry charges.

On Saturday, March 11, Pet Alliance staff will be posted up at the Lake Mary and Ocoee PetSmarts with a bunch of cute dogs and cats in need of furever homes, starting at 1 p.m. And on Sunday, March 12, PAGO will set up at the Altamonte Springs PetSmart, also starting at 1 p.m.

The goal is to get 50 pets adopted over this weekend, so do your part.

The Pet Alliance of Great Orlando currently cares for over 5,200 homeless dogs and cats and administers programs to actively decrease the number of surrendered pets and homeless animals in Central Florida.

So this weekend is a great time to come out and find your new furry family member. For more information on this event and the Orlando Pet Alliance, visit their website.


