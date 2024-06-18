Celebrate Juneteenth and Orlando's performing arts at Facets of Freedom this week

This year’s line-up promises vocal excellence from singers including April Brown, Raven Iman and Brian Keith; stick around to groove to performances from Believe Dance Academy and local step-dancing groups. If music isn’t your forté, you can have your mind melted by a magic performance from Afro Magic, take in powerful spoken-word performances or sip a cocktail mixed with Black-owned spirits.
Proceeds go to local racial justice and equity organizations.
7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, Orlando Family Stage, $15-$25.
