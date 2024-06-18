BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Celebrate Juneteenth and Orlando's performing arts at Facets of Freedom this week

Proceeds go to local racial justice and equity organizations

By on Tue, Jun 18, 2024 at 1:48 pm

Honor the Black Central Florida community’s rich history by supporting its artists — while treating your ears, eyes and tastebuds all at the same time. This is the fourth year Orlando will celebrate the day with Facets of Freedom: A Celebration of Juneteenth, hosted by local arts movers Black Girl Theatre Magic.

This year’s line-up promises vocal excellence from singers including April Brown, Raven Iman and Brian Keith; stick around to groove to performances from Believe Dance Academy and local step-dancing groups. If music isn’t your forté, you can have your mind melted by a magic performance from Afro Magic, take in powerful spoken-word performances or sip a cocktail mixed with Black-owned spirits.

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, Orlando Family Stage, $15-$25.

June 12, 2024

