CatVideoFest returns to Orlando this week with all the feline pratfalls and athletics you can handle

A purrrfect day of film, complete with adoptable felines on-site

By on Tue, Aug 20, 2024 at 5:22 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Purrrfect, CatVideoFest returns to Enzian Theater - Photo courtesy the Enzian
Photo courtesy the Enzian
Purrrfect, CatVideoFest returns to Enzian Theater
Cat videos got us through the worst of the pandemic, and cat videos still get us through all manner of travails and tragedies — both personal and political. There’s just something about the way that these incredibly strange and bossy creatures navigate reality that keeps us coming back for more.

The Enzian’s got your number big time then with the return of the traveling cat-clip-apalooza CatVideoFest, a master reel of felines doing what they do best: being excessively odd and/or mean and/or cute. (Sometimes all at once.) A percentage of ticket proceeds go to Pet Rescue by Judy, who will be on hand with adoptable cats.

11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Enzian Theater, $12.50.
Event Details
CatVideoFest

CatVideoFest

Sat., Aug. 24, 11 a.m.

Enzian Theater 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$12.50
Location Details

Enzian Theater

1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

407-629-0054

enzian.org

Enzian Theater

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Renaissance Theatre's immersive 'Nosferatu' to return for a fourth spooky season

By Zoey W. Thomas

Immersive 'Nosferatu' is back for a fourth year

The official unofficial Best of Orlando® 2024 party takes over Will's Pub Wednesday, Aug. 21

By Orlando Weekly Staff

The official unofficial Best of Orlando® 2024 party takes over Will's Pub Wednesday, Aug. 21

Blumhouse, Demon Queens and all the other scare zones coming to Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights 2024

By Chelsea Zukowski

Blumhouse, Demon Queens and all the other scare zones coming to Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights 2024

Maitland Art Center presents 'A Bright Light From the Embers,' documenting the legendary partnership of two Orlando creatives

By Richard Reep

Portrait of Que and Cicero painted by their friend Barbara Tiffany

Maitland Art Center presents 'A Bright Light From the Embers,' documenting the legendary partnership of two Orlando creatives

By Richard Reep

Portrait of Que and Cicero painted by their friend Barbara Tiffany

This weekend brings fresh productions including 'Soul Pop: Summer of Soul' and Breakthrough Theatre's Original Play Festival

By Seth Kubersky

Soul Pop

Orlando to host NFL Pro Bowl Games once again in 2025

By Zoey Thomas

NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando

Citrus Music returns to an Orlando stage with fantastical original musical 'Alice by Heart'

By Seth Kubersky

Citrus Music returns with a tumble into Wonderland by way of the London Blitz in WWII
More

August 14, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us