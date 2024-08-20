CatVideoFest returns to Orlando this week with all the feline pratfalls and athletics you can handle

The Enzian’s got your number big time then with the return of the traveling cat-clip-apalooza CatVideoFest, a master reel of felines doing what they do best: being excessively odd and/or mean and/or cute. (Sometimes all at once.) A percentage of ticket proceeds go to Pet Rescue by Judy, who will be on hand with adoptable cats.
11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Enzian Theater, $12.50.
