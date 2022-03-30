Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

‘Cats,’ on stage now at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center, hasn’t burned through all nine of its lives quite yet

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 1:32 pm

click to enlarge John Anker Bow purrs as aging actor Gus - PHOTO BY MATTHEW MURPHY/COURTESY PRODUCTION
photo by Matthew Murphy/courtesy production
John Anker Bow purrs as aging actor Gus

In ancient times — i.e., the mid-1980s — before I became besotted with Les Miz, the first Broadway show that I spent my own money to see more than once was Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s infamous adaptation of T.S. Eliot’s feline-focused poems. Originally honored with seven Tony Awards, this groundbreaking vanguard of the Great White Way’s West End invasion eventually fell from fashion, with the iconic immersive production abandoning its advertised promise to run “now and forever” in late 2000.

Since then, my double-CD cast recording has mostly sat on the shelf. The last national touring company of Cats that visited Orlando (over a dozen years ago) was so dire that I fled at intermission; and don’t even get me started on the CGI-soaked nightmare fuel that was the flea-infested 2019 film version. Needless to say, I arrived at the Dr. Phillips Center with the lowest of expectations for this latest tour of Cats, which is based on the 2016 Broadway revival. Much to my surprise, this time around I found myself enjoying the furry festivities more than any viewing I could remember since that magical first encounter nearly 40 years ago.

Perhaps it was seeing adorable adoptable kittens from the Pet Alliance outside the venue before the show that put me in a receptive frame of mind; or maybe it was the way the Walt Disney Theater’s impeccable amplified acoustics allowed me to understand every syllable of the tongue-twisting “Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats” opener, unlike the muddled mess I remembered from the Bob Carr. But I think that most of the credit for reawakening my unironic adoration for Cats must go to Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, who worked with returning original director Trevor Nunn to re-imagine Gillian Lynne’s legendary dances, adapting her trademark animalistic gestures and injecting them with fresh energy and attitude.

This production’s other MVP is lightning designer Natasha Katz, whose use of strobes and color-changing LEDs injects some theme park-style razzle-dazzle into designer John Napier’s ginormous junkyard set and anthropomorphic costumes. Nothing will ever quite equal actors crawling out of tunnels amid the audience during the overture, as they did in the original environmental production, but the glowing eyes Katz conjures from the darkness are a knowing wink to that memorable moment.

Most importantly, beyond the aesthetic trappings, this production of Cats unearthed my attachment to the essential emotional core of the show, which had been buried under decades of matted fur. Although not Actors’ Equity union members, the cast’s younger members are all dynamic performers. Athletic dance numbers featuring the Mick Jagger-esque Rum Tum Tugger (Zach Bravo) and magical Mister Mistoffelees (Paul Giarratano) electrify the audience.

However, it’s the more mature characters — especially John Anker Bow’s aging actor, Gus, and Tayler Harris’ tragic Grizabella — who truly recaptured my heart, reminding me that beneath all the family-friendly fluff, Cats is ultimately all about empathy.

The show still has all the same fundamental flaws — primarily a paper-thin plot with no real dramatic momentum — but despite my doubts, this tour delightfully demonstrates that Cats hasn’t burned through all nine of its lives quite yet.

Event Details
"Cats"

"Cats"

Wed., March 30, 8 p.m., Thu., March 31, 8 p.m., Fri., April 1, 8 p.m., Sat., April 2, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., April 3, 1 & 6:30 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$44.50-$129.50



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24
Orlando's Redlight Redlight got the jump on Valentine's with their Galentine's Day bash

Orlando's Redlight Redlight got the jump on Valentine's with their Galentine's Day bash

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24
Orlando's Redlight Redlight got the jump on Valentine's with their Galentine's Day bash

Orlando's Redlight Redlight got the jump on Valentine's with their Galentine's Day bash

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24
Orlando's Redlight Redlight got the jump on Valentine's with their Galentine's Day bash

Orlando's Redlight Redlight got the jump on Valentine's with their Galentine's Day bash

Trending

Brews Around the Zoo returns to Central Florida Zoo this April

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

Brews Around the Zoo is returning to the Central Florida Zoo for visitors to sample over 30 different craft beers. The rain or shine event will be on April 9.

Halloween Horror Nights fans hope Universal isn't playing wicked games with this year's rumored lineup

By Ken Storey

Halloween Horror Nights fans hope Universal isn't playing wicked games with this year's rumored lineup

Comedian and Oscars survivor Amy Schumer to bring 'Whore Tour' to Orlando this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Amy Schumer

Busch Gardens Tampa insists it's not killing off Kumba as park continues to expand

By Ken Storey

Kumba at Busch Gardens Tampa

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of March 30–April 5

By Rob Brezsny

Leo filmmaker Stanley Kubrick asserted: “It’s not absolutely true in every case that nobody likes a smartass.”

Things to do in Orlando this week: The Zombies, Alan Cumming, Curren$y, Anamanaguchi

By Matthew Moyer

Alan Cumming, Wednesday at Steinmetz Hall

Brews Around the Zoo returns to Central Florida Zoo this April

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

Brews Around the Zoo is returning to the Central Florida Zoo for visitors to sample over 30 different craft beers. The rain or shine event will be on April 9.

Comedian and Oscars survivor Amy Schumer to bring 'Whore Tour' to Orlando this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Amy Schumer
More

Digital Issue

March 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us