Busch Gardens offering free behind-the-scenes roller coaster tours for National Roller Coaster Day

By on Fri, Aug 5, 2022 at 3:18 pm

click to enlarge Kumba at Busch Gardens Tampa - Image via Jeremy Thompson | Wikimedia
Image via Jeremy Thompson | Wikimedia
Kumba at Busch Gardens Tampa

Roller coaster nerds, listen up. National Roller Coaster Day is coming, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering free tours to celebrate.

From Aug. 13-Aug. 16, guests with tickets get a chance to snag free behind-the-scenes tours of the Tampa theme park’s most popular coasters. To sign up, head to the Serengeti Outpost (go past the train station and the giant tortoise habitat; it’ll be on your left) to choose a ride and a time on the day of your visit.

Tickets and times are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The coasters included in the tour are SheiKra, Cheetah Hunt, Cobra’s Curse, or the new Iron Gwazi.

And you can choose noon, 2 p.m., or 4 p.m. for the tour. The tours feature exclusive Q&A opportunities with park Ambassadors who work on the coasters and chances to check out areas normally off-limits to regular guests.

Busch Gardens also has a special BOGO ticket deal right now where you can get a second park ticket for free when you purchase a single-day ticket.

That deal is available to purchase through Aug. 14, and you must visit by Sept. 30.

While Busch Gardens’ Summer Celebration event ends Aug. 7, the park is gearing up for Bier Fest from Aug. 12 through Sept. 5 and the return of Halloween events like Howl-O-Scream (Sept. 8-Oct. 31) and Spooktacular (Sept. 10-Oct. 30).

Find tickets and more information at buschgardens.com/tampa.

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

