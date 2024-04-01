BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Brunch in the Park brings bites, brews and bloody marys to Lake Eola Park this month

Tastes from more than 20 local brunch destinations are on offer, rain or shine

By on Mon, Apr 1, 2024 at 11:39 am

click to enlarge Brunch in the Park brings bites, brews and bloody marys to Lake Eola Park this month
Photo via Brunch in the Park 2024
Orlando's top spots for all things brunch and bubbles are colliding in Lake Eola Park this month for Brunch in the Park 2024.

The all-day event offers attendees the chance to dive into unlimited brunch bites from more than 20 local eateries, plus endless beer, bloody marys, mimosas and cocktails — all wrapped up with live entertainment, a cocktail competition and lakeside views.

The brunch extravaganza, sponsored by Nutrl Vodka Seltzers, happens Saturday, April 13, from noon to 3 p.m. at Lake Eola Park. VIP ticket holders will have access starting at 11 a.m.

A sneak peek at some of the participating vendors guests can grab a bite from include Orlando's own Jack and Honey's, Smoke & Donuts BBQ and Hammered Lamb (providing samples of their coveted Best of Orlando® award-winning bloody marys).

Other participating restaurants include House of Blues, Metro Diner, BJ's Brewhouse, Ember, Aurora, Espresso Me, Tibby's and Park Avenue Tavern.

And guests won't want to miss out on any of the tastes on deck before voting for the two People's Choice Awards at stake: one for top brunch bites and one for top brunch cocktails.

Live entertainment courtesy of DJ BMF and the Phat & Jazzy Players will enliven the event. There will also be a 360-degree photo booth and the VIP Van Cam on site to make sure no mimosa-fueled memories are forgotten.

New to the event this year is the chance for all attendees to receive introductory Pilates classes! Gotta balance out the indulgences.

Brunch in the Park happens rain or shine April 13 at Lake Eola Park. Tickets are on sale now starting at $50 for general admission and $80 for VIP.

VIP benefits include early entry at 11 a.m., exclusive light bites, access to the private VIP shaded seating area and private bar with full-sized cocktails, plus a special gift and lanyard.

We will update this story as more delicious details are unveiled for this year's Brunch in the Park.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
