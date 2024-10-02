Bruce Ryan Costella's 'Spooky and Gay-er' queer storytelling show comes to Fringe ArtSpace

A follow-up to Costella's 2022 Fringe cabaret

By on Wed, Oct 2, 2024 at 2:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Bruce Ryan Costella’s "Spooky and Gay-er" comes to Fringe ArtSpace - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Bruce Ryan Costella’s "Spooky and Gay-er" comes to Fringe ArtSpace
The sequel to award-winning writer and performer Bruce Ryan Costella’s Spooky & Gay Cabaret comes to the Fringe ArtSpace stage this weekend.

Orlando Weekly‘s Seth Kubersky in 2022 dared audiences of Costella’s first Spooky & Gay Cabaret at Fringe to “enjoy a non-binary boo or two” and try not to “giggle yourself to death” during the performance. Spooky and Gay-er is set to bring even more of Costella’s whip-smart, self-deprecating humor and memorable original songs to audiences.

Whether through tales that place your butt at the edge of your seat or lyrics that prove both introspective and hilarious, Spooky and Gay-er invites audiences to take a spot at this eerily musical campfire. Collect jokes and jump-scares like candy and celebrate spooky season with stories — and maybe catch a repeat appearance from a fortune-telling jack o’ lantern or a satanic muppet.

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 4-6, Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St., orlandofringe.com, $20.
Event Details
"Spooky and Gay-er": A Queer Horror Storytelling Show

"Spooky and Gay-er": A Queer Horror Storytelling Show

Fri., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., Sat., Oct. 5, 9 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 6, 9 p.m.

Fringe ArtSpace 54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$20
Location Details

Fringe ArtSpace

54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

407-436 -7800

orlandofringe.org/artspace



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Lucy Dillon

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Now that October is here, we're finally catching up on Orlando's spooky season traditions

By Seth Kubersky

Peter Vargas in 'Nosferatu' at the Ren

Two Orlando stadiums will host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches

By Kendal Asbury

Two Orlando stadiums will host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches

Halloween haunts, parties and shows all around Orlando

By Lucy Dillon, Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Haunting Nights at Leu Gardens

Spend your lunch hour delving into Central Florida's spooky attractions at the Orange County History Center

By Matthew Moyer

Spend your lunchtime delving into Central Florida's spooky attfactions

Now that October is here, we're finally catching up on Orlando's spooky season traditions

By Seth Kubersky

Peter Vargas in 'Nosferatu' at the Ren

Broadway in Orlando review: 'Girl From the North Country' is uneven but deeply affecting in unanticipated ways

By Seth Kubersky

The cast of the 'Girl From the North Country' North American tour

Orlando gets a new way to travel: MindTravel comes to Lake Eola Wednesday

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando gets a new way to travel: MindTravel comes to Lake Eola Wednesday

October 2, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us