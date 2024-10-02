Bruce Ryan Costella's 'Spooky and Gay-er' queer storytelling show comes to Fringe ArtSpace

Orlando Weekly‘s Seth Kubersky in 2022 dared audiences of Costella’s first Spooky & Gay Cabaret at Fringe to “enjoy a non-binary boo or two” and try not to “giggle yourself to death” during the performance. Spooky and Gay-er is set to bring even more of Costella’s whip-smart, self-deprecating humor and memorable original songs to audiences.
Whether through tales that place your butt at the edge of your seat or lyrics that prove both introspective and hilarious, Spooky and Gay-er invites audiences to take a spot at this eerily musical campfire. Collect jokes and jump-scares like candy and celebrate spooky season with stories — and maybe catch a repeat appearance from a fortune-telling jack o’ lantern or a satanic muppet.
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 4-6, Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St., orlandofringe.com, $20.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed