Broadway musical ‘Annie’ comes to Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center

Late-stage capitalism is indeed a hard knock life

By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 4:27 pm

click to enlarge 'Annie' comes to Orlando, Broadway-style, in October - Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman courtesy BIO
Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman courtesy BIO
'Annie' comes to Orlando, Broadway-style, in October

"The sun will come out" … at the end of October, when the classic family musical Annie comes to downtown Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The show runs Oct. 24-29 as part of the Broadway in Orlando touring production series. 

Directed by Jenn Thompson, the new production features a script and score penned by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin.

Annie will run for six days at the Phil's Walt Disney Theater. To purchase tickets to see Annie, visit the Dr. Phillips Center's website. To those bringing children, better start thinking now about how you're going to explain the character name "Daddy Warbucks" to them.

"Annie"

"Annie"

Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Fri., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., Sat., Oct. 28, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 29, 1 & 6:30 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

$45-$150
Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

