Brightline pre-game train from Orlando to Miami's Ultra Music Fest has live DJs, pop-ups

Guests aboard the Next Stop: Ultra train can try the new summer edition of Red Bull, experience surprise pop-ups and receive a VIP bracelet that gives access to Red Bull’s private viewing deck for a DJ set of their choosing at the festival.
Ultra 2024 is March 22–24 at Bayfront Park in Miami. The lineup includes Tiësto, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Afrojack and many more.
Next Stop: Ultra has options for one-way tickets starting at $159 or round-trip tickets leaving as late as 1 a.m. after the festival. To buy a train ticket, visit Brightline’s website and search for the Next Stop: Ultra icon.
Phase 1 for Ultra Miami has arrived, featuring @AmelieLens, @Excision, @ericprydz, @davidguetta, @HARDWELL, @MartinGarrix, @svddendeath and so many more 🔥❤️— EDM.com (@TheEDMNetwork) October 26, 2023
March 22-24, 2024 at Bayfront Park 🌐
via: @ultra pic.twitter.com/dKb49nsW6h
Ho ho holyyy $#*! it's Phase 2! #Ultra2024 pic.twitter.com/fMteAsYDWG— Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) December 13, 2023
