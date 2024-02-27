Brightline pre-game train from Orlando to Miami's Ultra Music Fest has live DJs, pop-ups

All aboard the pre-party train

By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 4:28 pm

Brightline pre-game train from Orlando to Miami's Ultra Music Fest has live DJs, pop-ups
Photo via Brightline/Facebook
Fuel up for Miami electronic music festival Ultra before arriving in Miami with Brightline’s Next Stop: Ultra pre-game train featuring DJs, Red Bull and various pop-ups. This week, Brightline and Red Bull announced a collaboration on the ultimate mobile pregame for festival-goers.

Guests aboard the Next Stop: Ultra train can try the new summer edition of Red Bull, experience surprise pop-ups and receive a VIP bracelet that gives access to Red Bull’s private viewing deck for a DJ set of their choosing at the festival.

Ultra 2024 is March 22–24 at Bayfront Park in Miami. The lineup includes Tiësto, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Afrojack and many more.

Next Stop: Ultra has options for one-way tickets starting at $159 or round-trip tickets leaving as late as 1 a.m. after the festival. To buy a train ticket, visit Brightline’s website and search for the Next Stop: Ultra icon. Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Alexandra Sullivan

