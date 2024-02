Brightline pre-game train from Orlando to Miami's Ultra Music Fest has live DJs, pop-ups

click to enlarge Photo via Brightline/Facebook

Fuel up for Miami electronic music festival Ultra before arriving in Miami with Brightline’s Next Stop: Ultra pre-game train featuring DJs, Red Bull and various pop-ups. This week, Brightline and Red Bull announced a collaboration on the ultimate mobile pregame for festival-goers.Guests aboard the Next Stop: Ultra train can try the new summer edition of Red Bull, experience surprise pop-ups and receive a VIP bracelet that gives access to Red Bull’s private viewing deck for a DJ set of their choosing at the festival.Ultra 2024 is March 22–24 at Bayfront Park in Miami. The lineup includes Tiësto, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Afrojack and many more.Next Stop: Ultra has options for one-way tickets starting at $159 or round-trip tickets leaving as late as 1 a.m. after the festival. To buy a train ticket, visit Brightline’s website and search for the Next Stop: Ultra icon.