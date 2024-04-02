Brews Around the Zoo beer tasting event brings ale kinds of fun to Central Florida Zoo

Helping to raise funds for the zoo, Brews Around the Zoo happens Saturday, April 13, with an evening full of brews, live music and animal encounters.
Attendees will be able to sample more than 30 craft beers, as well as wines and seltzers, from a host of featured breweries and wineries. A few of the participating vendors include Atlanta-based SweetWater Brewing Co., North Carolina-based Wicked Weed Brewing Co. and local Sanford-based Wop’s Hops Brewing Co.
Food will also be available for purchase, and an exclusive Tasting Trail Pass from Five Brews is available for $25.
Brews Around the Zoo happens at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens April 13 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Tickets start at $50 for general admission and $99 for early admission. Early admission tickets include 4 p.m. entry and access to the Tasting Trail and an exclusive light-up mug. Starting at $150, VIP tickets include access to a private restroom area, exclusive food and drink menu, free parking and complimentary mugs.
Tickets for the 21-and-up event be purchased at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens website.
The zoo will be closed for the event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13.
The full list of featured breweries and wineries includes:
SweetWater Brewing Co.
Sunshine Bliss Winery
Wicked Weed Brewing Co.
Central 28 Beer Co.
Wop’s Hops Brewing Co.
Sanford Brewing Co.
101 North Winery
Fox Horn Winery
Victory Brewing Co.
Blue Springs Brewing Co.
Civil Society Brewing
Dees Brothers Brewery
3 Daughters Brewing Co.
Southern Tier Brewing Co.
Golden Road Brewing
Tampa Bay Brewing
Clubtails
Woodchuck
Surfside
Nutrl
Kona
