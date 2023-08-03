Breakthrough Theatre throws a festival for original plays this week

click to enlarge courtesy image via Breakthrough Theatre "A Bitch Like Me"

9:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7In a present-day dystopia, an eclectic group of (former) superheroes struggles to find their way through the next chapter of life. Attempting to focus on the purpose and meaning that had once driven them daily, instead, they often find themselves enslaved by the glory days of their youth. One by one, evicted from Hero Headquarters, through the years, they have moved from glory to the gutter, both literally and figuratively. Seeking out areas and/or people that would accept them, this disembodied group has grudgingly taken up permanent residence at the Porch of Pathetic.Cloaking their sorrows in the comfort of each other, they wait patiently for the phone to ring, calling for their help. The last thing holding them together is their reluctant leader, Queen B.Though she battles with her own internal self-doubt and worry, she would never let it show. It's up to her to try to keep order and keep a keen eye on what’s left of her once celebrated and famous group of superhumans, now downtrodden and lost in this new era.Through the years, a group that was once hundreds has dwindled down to only seven. Due to almost crippling arthritis, Maniac can no longer fight as he used to, instead finding himself in an existential crisis wrestling with the demons in his head. Feminystic/The Tramp’s invisibility power is always on the fritz, seemingly only working when no one is paying attention to her. Mr. Jamison, the resident fixer, keeps himself busy by tinkering with that and all the other broken things in their lair. As Queen B’s quiet partner, Findermonkey does the best he can to keep stress off his wife by taking care of erratic teenage step-child PanBam. The eldest of the crew (and the story's narrator) is The Forgetful Codger, although no one is quite sure where he came from. He just showed up one day and never left. Affectionately known as T.H.E.M. (The Heroes Exemplifying Mediocrity), this league of once extraordinary people still have each other; they just need a new mission.

When The Shunt (who used to be one of their own) goes rogue in an attempt to destroy their fair city with her own version of verbally abusive mind control, they finally receive a distressed query for help from the General Admiral. Anyton (Anytown) is in trouble, and this group of misfits are the only ones who can save the day.



Finally possessed of an assignment, they gather all of their resources (and recruit the help of some old friends) to bring evil to justice! But when the battles are over and the smoke has cleared, they realize that it wasn’t really Anyton that needed saving; it was T.H.E.M.

With insightful humor and audience participation, T.H.E.M. faces head-on some of life's biggest villains, aging and feeling irrelevant in today’s society. Showing that, in the end, it is not the mission that is important but those you surround yourself with during the journey that makes life worthwhile.