Breakthrough Theatre Company engages in a little 'Reefer Madness' onstage

It follows a group of teens as they’re lured into trying marijuana and subsequently become addicted, leading to a series of hit-and-runs, organized crime, manslaughter, murder and madness.
It’s littered with violence, orgies and “drug-crazed abandon,” which ultimately contributed to its resurgence in the early ’70s as an unintentional satire of anti-drug moralizing. The film is largely considered one of the worst ever made, so we expect nothing short of greatness.
This production runs through Sept. 4.
Various times, Breakthrough Theatre Company, 6900 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, breakthroughtheatre.com, $12-$20.
