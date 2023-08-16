Breakthrough Theatre Company engages in a little 'Reefer Madness' onstage

'It is only through enlightenment that this scourge can be wiped out'

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 4:00 am

'Reefer Madness' opens at Breakthrough in Winter Park Friday - Image courtesy Breakthrough Theatre/Facebook
Image courtesy Breakthrough Theatre/Facebook
'Reefer Madness' opens at Breakthrough in Winter Park Friday
Breakthrough Theatre Company presents a stage adaptation of 1936’s anti-marijuana propaganda-turned-satire Reefer Madness. The cult classic film was originally funded by a church and intended to be a cautionary tale to teach parents the dangers of marijuana and drug use.

It follows a group of teens as they’re lured into trying marijuana and subsequently become addicted, leading to a series of hit-and-runs, organized crime, manslaughter, murder and madness.

It’s littered with violence, orgies and “drug-crazed abandon,” which ultimately contributed to its resurgence in the early ’70s as an unintentional satire of anti-drug moralizing. The film is largely considered one of the worst ever made, so we expect nothing short of greatness.

This production runs through Sept. 4.

Various times, Breakthrough Theatre Company, 6900 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, breakthroughtheatre.com, $12-$20. 
Event Details
"Reefer Madness"

"Reefer Madness"

Fri., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., Sat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., Sun., Aug. 20, 3 p.m., Mon., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., Fri., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., Sun., Aug. 27, 3 p.m., Mon., Aug. 28, 8 p.m., Fri., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., Sun., Sept. 3, 3 p.m. and Mon., Sept. 4, 8 p.m.

Breakthrough Theatre Company 6900 Aloma Ave, Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$12-$20
Location Details

Breakthrough Theatre Company

6900 Aloma Ave, Winter Park Winter Park Area

2 events 1 article


