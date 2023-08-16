Breakthrough Theatre Company engages in a little 'Reefer Madness' onstage

Image courtesy Breakthrough Theatre/Facebook 'Reefer Madness' opens at Breakthrough in Winter Park Friday

Breakthrough Theatre Company presents a stage adaptation of 1936’s anti-marijuana propaganda-turned-satireThe cult classic film was originally funded by a church and intended to be a cautionary tale to teach parents the dangers of marijuana and drug use.It follows a group of teens as they’re lured into trying marijuana and subsequently become addicted, leading to a series of hit-and-runs, organized crime, manslaughter, murder and madness.It’s littered with violence, orgies and “drug-crazed abandon,” which ultimately contributed to its resurgence in the early ’70s as an unintentional satire of anti-drug moralizing. The film is largely considered one of the worst ever made, so we expect nothing short of greatness.This production runs through Sept. 4.