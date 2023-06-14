Breakdancers from all over the region square off at the Red Bull BC One Cypher Southeast this weekend

Breakers from all over the Southeast region will gather to showcase their skills in hopes of securing a coveted spot at the National Final in Philadelphia in August.
The 1v1 competition is emceed by Orlando’s very own Myverse, a talented poet and battle rapper. Keeping the beats alive throughout the event will be DJ Felix, and there’s also a freestyle showcase on deck from local B-boy and rapper Madd Illz and his crew.
To determine the winners, a panel of judges — including the renowned B-girl Beta, Flearock, and Red Bull B-boy Ronnie — will carefully evaluate each competitor’s style, technique and creativity, before crowning the top breakers of the event.
Event Details
Location Details
