Breakdancers from all over the region square off at the Red Bull BC One Cypher Southeast this weekend

By on Wed, Jun 14, 2023 at 11:23 pm

Area breakers show off their stuff this weekend at Full Sail - Photo courtesy Red Bull BC One/Facebook
Photo courtesy Red Bull BC One/Facebook
Area breakers show off their stuff this weekend at Full Sail
This Saturday, Red Bull BC One brings their regional Cypher to Full Sail Live.

Breakers from all over the Southeast region will gather to showcase their skills in hopes of securing a coveted spot at the National Final in Philadelphia in August.

The 1v1 competition is emceed by Orlando’s very own Myverse, a talented poet and battle rapper. Keeping the beats alive throughout the event will be DJ Felix, and there’s also a freestyle showcase on deck from local B-boy and rapper Madd Illz and his crew.

To determine the winners, a panel of judges — including the renowned B-girl Beta, Flearock, and Red Bull B-boy Ronnie — will carefully evaluate each competitor’s style, technique and creativity, before crowning the top breakers of the event.

Event Details
Red Bull BC One Southeast Cypher

Red Bull BC One Southeast Cypher

Sat., June 17, 5:30 p.m.

Full Sail Live 141 University Park Drive, Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$10
Location Details

Full Sail Live

141 University Park Drive, Winter Park Winter Park Area

1 event 2 articles


