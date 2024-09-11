Botanical Garden turns biergarten at Winter Parktoberfest this weekend

Two words: Dachshund Dash

By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 2:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge You already know what you're going to hear at Winter Parktoberfest - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
You already know what you're going to hear at Winter Parktoberfest
Don your lederhosen and head to Mead Botanical Garden-turned-biergarten for the first-ever Winter Park Oktoberfest on Saturday.

From spirited live entertainment courtesy of The Brussel Sprouts German Polka Band to traditional cuisine from Hollerbach’s German Restaurant, this Parktoberfest has something for everyone.

A yodeling competition, pretzel fishing and a kraut-eating contest are among the day’s offbeat challenges. As the festivities unfold, attendees are invited to sip on a variety of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages — including signature drinks from Sanford Brewing Co., Blue Springs Brewing Co. and 3 Daughters Brewing — served
by the Rotary Club of Winter Park.

Families, including any pets brave enough to dress up, can enter a best-dressed competition to see who truly rules Parktoberfest. If that’s not enough, you can even cheer on the puppers at a Dachshund Dash race, which is sure to be just as cute as it sounds.

5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Mead Botanical Garden, $10-$175.

Event Details
The 1st Annual Winter Park Oktoberfest

The 1st Annual Winter Park Oktoberfest

Sat., Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m.

Mead Botanical Garden 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

Location Details

Mead Botanical Garden

1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-623-3342

meadgarden.org



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

First-ever Blasian Book Fair comes to Orlando this week

By Kendal Asbury

First-ever Blasian Book Fair comes to Orlando this week

Orlando Fringe appoints new leadership triumvirate

By Matthew Moyer

Organizational change is afoot at Fringe

Death Eaters return to Universal’s Wizarding World this Halloween season

By Chelsea Zukowski

Death Eaters return to Universal’s Wizarding World this Halloween season

New Disney Villains show opens next summer at Hollywood Studios

By Chelsea Zukowski

New Disney Villains show opens next summer at Hollywood Studios

Orlando Fringe appoints new leadership triumvirate

By Matthew Moyer

Organizational change is afoot at Fringe

Rob Winn Anderson talks about his journey back to Garden Theatre

By Seth Kubersky

Lane Breimhorst as Pippn, Edwin J. Perez II as Pippin Shadow, Treshelle Edmond as Pull, Remi Veronica as Push

Orlando performer-producer Jaimz Dillman on 10 years of burlesque

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando performer-producer Jaimz Dillman on 10 years of burlesque

Maitland Art Center presents 'A Bright Light From the Embers,' documenting the legendary partnership of two Orlando creatives

By Richard Reep

Portrait of Que and Cicero painted by their friend Barbara Tiffany

September 11, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us