Botanical Garden turns biergarten at Winter Parktoberfest this weekend

From spirited live entertainment courtesy of The Brussel Sprouts German Polka Band to traditional cuisine from Hollerbach’s German Restaurant, this Parktoberfest has something for everyone.
A yodeling competition, pretzel fishing and a kraut-eating contest are among the day’s offbeat challenges. As the festivities unfold, attendees are invited to sip on a variety of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages — including signature drinks from Sanford Brewing Co., Blue Springs Brewing Co. and 3 Daughters Brewing — served
by the Rotary Club of Winter Park.
Families, including any pets brave enough to dress up, can enter a best-dressed competition to see who truly rules Parktoberfest. If that’s not enough, you can even cheer on the puppers at a Dachshund Dash race, which is sure to be just as cute as it sounds.
5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Mead Botanical Garden, $10-$175.
