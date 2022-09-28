Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change sure to make 'Sibling Rivalry' glamorous at Orlando show

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the Sibling Rivalry Podcast Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change are (hopefully) performing in Orlando this weekend

Get ready for audacious and stunning costumes, lip-syncs and plenty of low blows. Two of the most beloved stars ofare stopping into Orlando as part of a 14-city tour and bringing all the petty banter we know and love.Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change’s extravaganza of a show will serve as a continuation of their epic battles made famous on their “Sibling Rivalry” podcast, where they dissect new episodes ofAlthough they’re not from the same drag family and not actually related, the hilarious comedy duo gush with a love-hate chemistry that’s both entertaining to watch and reminiscent of the back-and-forth you’d have with your own favorite — or least favorite — sibling.