BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Blue Man Group announce their return to an Orlando attraction — but not where you think

'Why be blue?'

By on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 at 2:32 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Blue Man Group has a new home in Orlando at Icon Park - Photo courtesy Blue Man Group/Facebook
Photo courtesy Blue Man Group/Facebook
The Blue Man Group has a new home in Orlando at Icon Park
Blue-hued juggernauts the Blue Man Group have announced their long-awaited return to an Orlando attraction, but maybe not the one you're thinking of.

On Thursday, the fan-favorite performance artists confirmed their return to the Orlando tourist sector, but now they will be calling Icon Park home for a performance residency, rather than their old stomping grounds at Universal CityWalk. The cobalt fellows held court at Universal for a long run that ended in 2021.

“There is no greater world stage than Orlando for exciting family fun, making it a natural choice as a home base for Blue Man Group,” said Jack Kenn, managing director of Blue Man Group, in a press statement. “Our fans are eager for the Blue Men to be part of their Orlando vacations, and our creative team is thrilled to create a new type of experience that is even more immersive and personalized to Orlando.”

The Blue Man Group will be getting blue at a brand-new 500-seat theater, to be built and open for business by the end of the year.

Location Details

Icon Park

8375 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

iconparkorlando.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Everything to know about Disney World's new Lightning Lane line-skipping passes

By Chelsea Zukowski

Everything to know about Disney World's new Lightning Lane line-skipping passes (2)

Orlando Oddities and Curiosities Market comes to Kissimmee this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Oddities and Curiosities Market comes to Kissimmee this weekend

How to celebrate July 4th at Central Florida’s theme parks in 2024

By Chelsea Zukowski

How to celebrate July 4th at Central Florida’s theme parks in 2024

Steve-O brings his 'Bucket List' tour to the Dr. Phillips Center and it's sure to be wild

By Houda Eletr

Steve-O goes through his 'Bucket List' at the Dr. Phillips Center

Lightup Shoebox carries the banner for genderqueer theater this weekend at Timucua

By Seth Kubersky

Lightup Shoebox carries the banner for genderqueer theater this weekend at Timucua

Sak Comedy Lab christens new downtown Orlando home with glitter and gags

By Seth Kubersky

Terry Olson deploys the Big Scissors

'Pathways' shows work by Florida's future art stars in two local galleries at once

By Richard Reep

Patricia L. Cooke (American, b. 1988): "Hollow," 2023 Neoprene, polyester boning, thread, ribbon, dimensions variable.

Pirates Dinner Adventure sails into its third decade with a new production and a new plan

By Seth Kubersky

Pirates Dinner Adventure sails into its third decade with a new production and a new plan
More

June 26, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us