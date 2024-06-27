Blue Man Group announce their return to an Orlando attraction — but not where you think

On Thursday, the fan-favorite performance artists confirmed their return to the Orlando tourist sector, but now they will be calling Icon Park home for a performance residency, rather than their old stomping grounds at Universal CityWalk. The cobalt fellows held court at Universal for a long run that ended in 2021.
“There is no greater world stage than Orlando for exciting family fun, making it a natural choice as a home base for Blue Man Group,” said Jack Kenn, managing director of Blue Man Group, in a press statement. “Our fans are eager for the Blue Men to be part of their Orlando vacations, and our creative team is thrilled to create a new type of experience that is even more immersive and personalized to Orlando.”
The Blue Man Group will be getting blue at a brand-new 500-seat theater, to be built and open for business by the end of the year.
Location Details
