Bizarre World takes over the Central Florida Fairgrounds with cosplay, steampunk and curiosities

Continuing a proliferation of darker, more fantastical markets that include Prometheus Esoterica and Bazaar Botanica, new entrant to the field Bizarre World comes in big with this event at the Fairgrounds (indoors, though, so you will not melt).



Expect vendors — over 100, in point of fact — peddling all manner of unique wares including curiosities, weapon replicas, food and beverages, jewelry and cosplay accessories. Speaking of cosplay, there will also be cosplay contests, cosplay dance-offs and lip sync contests — so come correct.



Also on offer are tarot readings, steampunk installations and a battle blaster field. All this and the Satanic Temple of Florida? It’s going to be quite a Saturday.