Bike ride for fallen first responders will make a stop in Orlando

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 5:25 pm

click to enlarge Bike ride for fallen first responders will make a stop in Orlando
Photo via Adobe
A bicycle ride honoring slain first responders will come to Orlando this week, when dozen of riders make their way across the state over nine days.

The Brotherhood Ride will see  50 riders and 25 support personnel make their way from Naples to Miami, making stops in cities like Arcadia, Bradenton, Lakeland, Orlando and more on the way. This year's ride is dedicated to the 28 first responders, including firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical services workers, who died in the line of duty in 2022.

The group will cover more than 600 miles and average 70 to 90 miles per day.

Nonprofit charity organization The Brotherhood Ride has seen its team travel on bicycles more than 12,000 miles through 18 states over the years, raising and donating funds to support the families left behind.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
