Bigfoot set to leave footprints at Florida’s ‘Great Bigfoot Conference’ this weekend

Believers unite

By on Fri, Jun 7, 2024 at 2:23 pm

Bigfoot set to leave footprints at Florida's 'Great Bigfoot Conference' this weekend
Photo via Great Florida Bigfoot Conference/Facebook
The Great Florida Bigfoot Conference invites both skeptics and believers to North Central Florida to test theories and learn from researchers, investigators and authors.

The conference kicks off 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online.

This year’s conference features presentations from esteemed enthusiasts like Daniel Lee Barnett, a 14-year-old cryptozoology enthusiast; Matt Pruitt, an author and podcaster dedicated to Bigfoot research; and more investigators discussing recent findings and encounters.

The conference will offer exclusive Great Florida Bigfoot Conference merchandise for sale, as well as cryptozoology equipment, outerwear and Bigfoot-related products.

Bigfoot has roots in various Native American folklore, with modern “sightings” of the tall, hairy creatures dating back to the 1950s. Reports have described the cryptids scaring hikers and campers. These encounters led to a subculture of researchers, believers and enthusiasts dedicating their lives to the search for Bigfoot — and many will be in Ocala this weekend.

June 5, 2024

