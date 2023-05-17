BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

Beer 'Merica features a wealth of worthy beers from the good ole US of A this Saturday

Salute! Salud!

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Beer 'Merica happens in Gaston Edwards Park on Saturday - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Beer 'Merica happens in Gaston Edwards Park on Saturday
Oh say, can you see? Beer ’Merica returns to Lake Ivanhoe Saturday with hundreds of thirst-quenching beers and thousands of your closest drinking buddies.

In celebration of American Craft Beer Week, Beer ’Merica will feature 100 different craft brews, seltzers and more to sample, all from the good ole US of A.

Beer ’Merica takes over lakeside Gaston Edwards Park with live music, food trucks, a game zone and more. Ten heavyweight Orlando watering holes and eateries will be on-site to wet your whistle and fill your belly, including Gatlin Hall Brewing, Big Storm Brewing, Ivanhoe Park Brewing, Mellow Mushroom Winter Park, Mellow Mushroom UCF, Devaney’s Sports Pub, Cavo’s Bar and Kitchen, the Roque Pub, Motorworks Brewing Orlando and Sloppy Taco Palace.

Participating brands include Bold City, Elysian, Goose Island, and Kona — and that’s just scratching the surface.

So salute your shorts and head on over, it’s your patriotic duty maybe.

3 p.m., Saturday, May 20, Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave., beermericaorlando.com, $30-$75.

_____

