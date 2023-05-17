Beer 'Merica features a wealth of worthy beers from the good ole US of A this Saturday

In celebration of American Craft Beer Week, Beer ’Merica will feature 100 different craft brews, seltzers and more to sample, all from the good ole US of A.
Beer ’Merica takes over lakeside Gaston Edwards Park with live music, food trucks, a game zone and more. Ten heavyweight Orlando watering holes and eateries will be on-site to wet your whistle and fill your belly, including Gatlin Hall Brewing, Big Storm Brewing, Ivanhoe Park Brewing, Mellow Mushroom Winter Park, Mellow Mushroom UCF, Devaney’s Sports Pub, Cavo’s Bar and Kitchen, the Roque Pub, Motorworks Brewing Orlando and Sloppy Taco Palace.
Participating brands include Bold City, Elysian, Goose Island, and Kona — and that’s just scratching the surface.
So salute your shorts and head on over, it’s your patriotic duty maybe.
3 p.m., Saturday, May 20, Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave., beermericaorlando.com, $30-$75.
