Beer 'Merica features a wealth of worthy beers from the good ole US of A this Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Beer 'Merica happens in Gaston Edwards Park on Saturday

Location Details Gaston Edwards Park 1236 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Central 2 events 8 articles

Oh say, can you see? Beer ’Merica returns to Lake Ivanhoe Saturday with hundreds of thirst-quenching beers and thousands of your closest drinking buddies.In celebration of American Craft Beer Week, Beer ’Merica will feature 100 different craft brews, seltzers and more to sample, all from the good ole US of A.Beer ’Merica takes over lakeside Gaston Edwards Park with live music, food trucks, a game zone and more. Ten heavyweight Orlando watering holes and eateries will be on-site to wet your whistle and fill your belly, including Gatlin Hall Brewing, Big Storm Brewing, Ivanhoe Park Brewing, Mellow Mushroom Winter Park, Mellow Mushroom UCF, Devaney’s Sports Pub, Cavo’s Bar and Kitchen, the Roque Pub, Motorworks Brewing Orlando and Sloppy Taco Palace.Participating brands include Bold City, Elysian, Goose Island, and Kona — and that’s just scratching the surface.So salute your shorts and head on over, it’s your patriotic duty maybe._____