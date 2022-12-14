Bats, Bells and Booze offers a haunted spin on the holidays to benefit the Florida Bat Conservancy

By on Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 1:00 am

Ready for the meet-and-greet! - Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Ready for the meet-and-greet!

If you’re sick of holiday events, sorry pal, you’re soaking in the season. But this outing offers a bit of morbid respite and benefits a good cause.

Instead of flying reindeer, Bats, Bells and Booze features bats! Actual flying bats! Children of the night, even! The Florida Bat Conservancy (beneficiary of the event), will be on hand with some of their winged charges for meet and greet (!) opportunities.

There will also be spooky vendors, four custom ghastly cocktails and live music. Go to this instead of watching Nightmare Before Christmas yet again.

5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, Lil Indie’s, 1036 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, free.

Event Details
Bats, Bells, and Booze

Bats, Bells, and Booze

Sat., Dec. 17, 5 p.m.

Lil Indie's 1036 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

