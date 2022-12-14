Bats, Bells and Booze offers a haunted spin on the holidays to benefit the Florida Bat Conservancy

Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons Ready for the meet-and-greet!

If you’re sick of holiday events, sorry pal, you’re soaking in the season. But this outing offers a bit of morbid respite and benefits a good cause.Instead of flying reindeer, Bats, Bells and Booze features bats! Actual flying bats! Children of the night, even! The Florida Bat Conservancy (beneficiary of the event), will be on hand with some of their winged charges for meet and greet (!) opportunities.There will also be spooky vendors, four custom ghastly cocktails and live music. Go to this instead of watchingyet again.