Barktober Festival takes over the Mennello's Sculpture Garden for some furry fun

The pet-friendly celebration provides a chance for local restaurants, businesses and the community to come together with everyone’s beloved furballs as the adorable centerpiece.
Relax on the museum’s picturesque lawn with your favorite barking buddy and enjoy drinks from Ivanhoe Brewing Co., bites from area-favorite Cholo Dogs and scenic photo opportunities.
Spooky event offerings include a pet costume contest — un-fur-tunately, there can only be one cuddly-yet-creepy champion. The activities continue with a challenging pet obstacle course, where the most athletic animal will emerge victorious.
Pets with Mennello Museum of American Art pet memberships get one free adult admission to the outdoor event; entry is $10 without a membership.
11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Mennello Museum of American Art, free-$10.
