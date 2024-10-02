Barktober Festival takes over the Mennello's Sculpture Garden for some furry fun

There will be a pet costume contest

By on Wed, Oct 2, 2024 at 5:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Barktober Festival takes over the Mennello's Sculpture Garden - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Barktober Festival takes over the Mennello's Sculpture Garden
Countless furry friends take over the Mennello Museum of American Art’s Sculpture Garden this Sunday for Barktober Festival.

The pet-friendly celebration provides a chance for local restaurants, businesses and the community to come together with everyone’s beloved furballs as the adorable centerpiece.

Relax on the museum’s picturesque lawn with your favorite barking buddy and enjoy drinks from Ivanhoe Brewing Co., bites from area-favorite Cholo Dogs and scenic photo opportunities.

Spooky event offerings include a pet costume contest — un-fur-tunately, there can only be one cuddly-yet-creepy champion. The activities continue with a challenging pet obstacle course, where the most athletic animal will emerge victorious.

Pets with Mennello Museum of American Art pet memberships get one free adult admission to the outdoor event; entry is $10 without a membership.

11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Mennello Museum of American Art, free-$10.

Event Details
Barktober Festival

Barktober Festival

Sun., Oct. 6

Mennello Museum of American Art 900 E. Princeton St., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Mennello Museum of American Art

900 E. Princeton St., Orlando Mills 50

407-246-4278

mennellomuseum.org


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Lucy Dillon

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Now that October is here, we're finally catching up on Orlando's spooky season traditions

By Seth Kubersky

Peter Vargas in 'Nosferatu' at the Ren

Two Orlando stadiums will host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches

By Kendal Asbury

Two Orlando stadiums will host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches

Halloween haunts, parties and shows all around Orlando

By Lucy Dillon, Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Haunting Nights at Leu Gardens

Spend your lunch hour delving into Central Florida's spooky attractions at the Orange County History Center

By Matthew Moyer

Spend your lunchtime delving into Central Florida's spooky attfactions

Now that October is here, we're finally catching up on Orlando's spooky season traditions

By Seth Kubersky

Peter Vargas in 'Nosferatu' at the Ren

Broadway in Orlando review: 'Girl From the North Country' is uneven but deeply affecting in unanticipated ways

By Seth Kubersky

The cast of the 'Girl From the North Country' North American tour

Orlando gets a new way to travel: MindTravel comes to Lake Eola Wednesday

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando gets a new way to travel: MindTravel comes to Lake Eola Wednesday

October 2, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us