Bar Crawl Live's upcoming Halloween crawls promise a frightful night out

Bar Crawl LIVE!
Bar Crawl LIVE! will bring its most horrifying night of fun to Orlando on Oct. 22 and 29.
Goblins, ghosts and ghouls alike are invited to creep their way through Bar Crawl LIVE's official Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 22 and 29.
This Halloween Bar Crawl offers cover-free entry, discounted drinks and food, and themed thrills. Attendees can look forward to specialty drinks (that can be found on an easy-access digital bar list included with the purchase of a ticket), a costume contest and local DJs pumping up the spooky jams. Masks and plastic props are permitted as part of your costume.
The event takes place between 3 and 11 p.m. on each Saturday, starting at Howl at the Moon
. Tickets are currently $15 and can be found on the Bar Crawl LIVE! website
.