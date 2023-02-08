Audubon Park has you covered for last-minute V-Day shopping with weekend markets aplenty

click to enlarge Photo by Michael Lothrop Audubon Park is abuzz with activity this weekend

Event Details Mellow Market: Sweethearts Edition Sun., Feb. 12 The Owl's Attic 3106 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

If your relationship survived the pandemic, it might be a good idea to swamp your significant other beneath a sea of gifts.To that end, hie thee over to the Audubon Park area for several local-centric markets and events this weekend.Sunday brings the return of the Vintage Valentine Market. Taking place in the parking lot anchored by Park Ave CDs and the Lovely, this one promises plenty of vintage and artisanal goods.Just across the street in front of Owl’s Attic, the Mellow Market: Sweethearts Edition brings more vintage wares, art and plants the same afternoon. There will also be the requisite food, drink and music to distract you from dropping dollars.Of course, if you’d rather just drown your solo sorrows, there’s a neighborhood-wide “Local Love Wine Walk” on Saturday night. And then you can sleep right through said markets if the occasion calls for it.