Audubon Park has you covered for last-minute V-Day shopping with weekend markets aplenty

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 2:00 am

click to enlarge Audubon Park is abuzz with activity this weekend - Photo by Michael Lothrop
Photo by Michael Lothrop
Audubon Park is abuzz with activity this weekend

If your relationship survived the pandemic, it might be a good idea to swamp your significant other beneath a sea of gifts.

To that end, hie thee over to the Audubon Park area for several local-centric markets and events this weekend.

Sunday brings the return of the Vintage Valentine Market. Taking place in the parking lot anchored by Park Ave CDs and the Lovely, this one promises plenty of vintage and artisanal goods.

Just across the street in front of Owl’s Attic, the Mellow Market: Sweethearts Edition brings more vintage wares, art and plants the same afternoon. There will also be the requisite food, drink and music to distract you from dropping dollars.

Of course, if you’d rather just drown your solo sorrows, there’s a neighborhood-wide “Local Love Wine Walk” on Saturday night. And then you can sleep right through said markets if the occasion calls for it.

Audubon Park Garden District, East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive, helloapgd.com, free-$20. — MM

