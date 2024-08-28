Asian Lantern Festival returns to Central Florida Zoo in November

This year's event, themed "Into the Wild," takes place on select nights from Nov. 15 to Jan. 19. The festival features a wide array of handcrafted lanterns situated on a 3/4-mile loop around the zoo, illuminated by more than 10,000 LED lights.
"The event combines beautiful color, light and sound to deliver a true experience celebrating traditional Asian lantern festivals," according to a press release from the zoo.
This is the fifth year of the festival, which started in 2019. Last year's festival broke attendance records, with more than 90,000 guests wandering the zoo's pathways under an array of artisan lanterns, the zoo says.
The popular dragon lantern will make its return as this year’s focal point, as 2024 is the Year of the Dragon. The Asian Lantern Festival is presented by Publix and hosted in partnership with Tiantyu Arts & Culture, which is a premium lantern and light festival organizer.
Family and individual tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and will be available on the Central Florida Zoo's website.
