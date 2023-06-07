Art scavenger hunt 'Game of Shrooms' spreads to Audubon Park this weekend

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Game of Shrooms takes over Audubon Park this weekend - Image courtesy APGD
Image courtesy APGD
Game of Shrooms takes over Audubon Park this weekend
Calling all art enthusiasts, mushroom hunters and adventure seekers! Get ready to dive into a whimsical world of fungi-adjacent creativity at this weekend’s annual Game of Shrooms and watch as the world becomes an interactive art show.

Richmond-based artist and creator of Game of Shrooms Daniel “Attaboy” Seifert presents an enchanting event for all that merges creativity, nature and a dash of mystery.

Game of Shrooms offers the perfect opportunity to step away from screens and embrace the beauty of the natural world. Picture this: hidden treasures of original mushroom-themed artworks by local artists scattered across public spaces, waiting to be discovered.

As the sun rises on Saturday, artists release cryptic hints on social media all throughout the weekend, encouraging you to unleash your inner detective. Will you uncover one of these one-of-a-kind masterpieces and claim them as your own? Lace up your walking shoes, bring your sense of wonder, and prepare to embark on an adventure like no other.

Remember, finders keepers!

Starts at 7 a.m., Saturday-Sunday, June 10-11, Audubon Park Garden District, East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive, yumfactory.com, free.

Event Details
Game of Shrooms

Game of Shrooms

Sat., June 10, 7 a.m. and Sun., June 11, 7 a.m.

Audubon Park Garden District East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

Buy Tickets

Location Details

Audubon Park Garden District

East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

2 events 20 articles

