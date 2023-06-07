click to enlarge Image courtesy APGD Game of Shrooms takes over Audubon Park this weekend

Calling all art enthusiasts, mushroom hunters and adventure seekers! Get ready to dive into a whimsical world of fungi-adjacent creativity at this weekend’s annual Game of Shrooms and watch as the world becomes an interactive art show.Richmond-based artist and creator of Game of Shrooms Daniel “Attaboy” Seifert presents an enchanting event for all that merges creativity, nature and a dash of mystery.Game of Shrooms offers the perfect opportunity to step away from screens and embrace the beauty of the natural world. Picture this: hidden treasures of original mushroom-themed artworks by local artists scattered across public spaces, waiting to be discovered.As the sun rises on Saturday, artists release cryptic hints on social media all throughout the weekend, encouraging you to unleash your inner detective. Will you uncover one of these one-of-a-kind masterpieces and claim them as your own? Lace up your walking shoes, bring your sense of wonder, and prepare to embark on an adventure like no other.Remember, finders keepers!