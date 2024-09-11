Art imitates life (or vice versa) at this weekend's run of 'Florida School Board Meeting' at Breakthrough Theatre

Drawn from the headlines, sadly

By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 3:03 pm

click to enlarge 'Florida School Board Meeting' returns for a limited run this weekend - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
'Florida School Board Meeting' returns for a limited run this weekend
Breakthrough Theatre this weekend brings back a second run of its popular show Florida School Board Meeting, which had its initial (sold-out) run last month.

The one-act play should be a dramatized version of an actual school board meeting, but is largely reflective of our current reality. Featuring scripted commentary from parents and activists (performers) that some might find absurd — from rants about teachers’ unions to “woke” education — the 45-minute comedy draws directly from transcripts of actual school board meetings that have occurred around the state.

In recent years, “parental rights” activists have turned what were previously dull meetings into political battlegrounds. At times, such activists have disparaged school staff, board members and teachers, and have lobbied the state for changes to school curriculum and the educational landscape broadly. Some have even run for and been elected to school boards.

This new production is conceived and directed by “two teachers who have had it!,” according to the theater. If you missed its first run, here’s your chance to correct your mistake. There will not be a quiz after the show.

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15, Breakthrough Theatre, 6900 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, breakthroughtheatre.com, $15.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

September 11, 2024

