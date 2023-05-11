Arab Festival brings a wealth of music, performance and food to downtown Orlando on Mother's Day

Organized the the local chapter of the Arab American Community Center of Florida, the day promises food, vendors, kids' activities and music and live entertainment.
Performers confirmed for this weekend include Karim Jaber, Samer Murad, Othman Boudchar, Imad El Kheir and Haitham Zbib.
The Arab Festival happens at the Seneff Arts Plaza in front of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, May 14, starting at noon. The event is free!
Location Details
