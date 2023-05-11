BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

Arab Festival brings a wealth of music, performance and food to downtown Orlando on Mother's Day

The festival is back for a 12th year

By on Thu, May 11, 2023 at 12:52 pm

Photo courtesy AAC/Facebook
Photo courtesy AAC/Facebook
The Arab Festival returns for a twelth year
For a landmark 12th year, the Arab Festival returns to Orlando this weekend.

Organized the the local chapter of the Arab American Community Center of Florida, the day promises food, vendors, kids' activities and music and live entertainment.

Performers confirmed for this weekend include Karim Jaber, Samer Murad, Othman Boudchar, Imad El Kheir and Haitham Zbib.

The Arab Festival happens at the Seneff Arts Plaza in front of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, May 14, starting at noon. The event is free!

Location Details

Seneff Arts Plaza

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

20 articles

