Arab Festival brings a wealth of music, performance and food to downtown Orlando on Mother's Day

Photo courtesy AAC/Facebook The Arab Festival returns for a twelth year

For a landmark 12th year, the Arab Festival returns to Orlando this weekend.Organized the the local chapter of the Arab American Community Center of Florida, the day promises food, vendors, kids' activities and music and live entertainment.Performers confirmed for this weekend include Karim Jaber, Samer Murad, Othman Boudchar, Imad El Kheir and Haitham Zbib.The Arab Festival happens at the Seneff Arts Plaza in front of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, May 14, starting at noon. The event is free!