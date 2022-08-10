Anthrax brings 40th anniversary celebration to Orlando with hard rockers Black Label Society and Hatebreed

click to enlarge photo by Ignacio Galvez Anthrax, Friday at House of Blues

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney 407-934-2583

If you had “Go Metal Thrashing Mad” on your summer to-do list, you’re in luck. NYC thrash godfathers Anthrax and rockers Black Label Society are bringing their U.S. co-headlining tour to Orlando this week.The tour is a belated 40th anniversary celebration for venerable metalheads Anthrax, and the band’s guitarist Scott Ian has likened the tour lineup to “the night of 1,000 crushing riffs.”Hatebreed ably serves as touring opener. It’s also worth noting that this is the only Florida date of the entire run, and it’s inches away from selling out. Who’s the man? They all are!