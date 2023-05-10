‘An Elegy to Rosewood’ opens this week at the Hannibal Square Heritage Center

click to enlarge Pedro Jermaine, Hope Prevails, Oil on Canvas, 48 in x 60 in, 2018. 'Elegy to Rosewood' opens this weekend

An art exhibition commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre is opening at the Hannibal Square Heritage Center in Winter Park — and this is a gallery show you don’t want to miss.



The traveling exhibition features photographs and heirlooms from the Real Rosewood Foundation founder Lizzie Robinson Jenkins. The show documents the history of the Rosewood Massacre of 1923, in which a white mob descended on the primarily Black town of Rosewood 50 miles from Gainesville, then killed and displaced its Black residents.



At a time when learning and understanding the history of white supremacy and civil rights in Florida is more important than ever, this exhibition — also featuring artwork from four female artists based in Miami — offers a valuable opportunity to learn about the Rosewood Massacre through one family’s story.



Curator Amy Galpin will be on hand for a gallery talk Friday night; you may remember her from her tenure at the Rollins Museum of Art (then known as the Cornell). The exhibition runs through Aug. 26.