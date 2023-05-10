Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

‘An Elegy to Rosewood’ opens this week at the Hannibal Square Heritage Center

Art exhibition commemorates the 100-year anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre

By on Wed, May 10, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge 'Elegy to Rosewood' opens this weekend - Pedro Jermaine, Hope Prevails, Oil on Canvas, 48 in x 60 in, 2018.
Pedro Jermaine, Hope Prevails, Oil on Canvas, 48 in x 60 in, 2018.
'Elegy to Rosewood' opens this weekend

An art exhibition commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre is opening at the Hannibal Square Heritage Center in Winter Park — and this is a gallery show you don’t want to miss.

The traveling exhibition features photographs and heirlooms from the Real Rosewood Foundation founder Lizzie Robinson Jenkins. The show documents the history of the Rosewood Massacre of 1923, in which a white mob descended on the primarily Black town of Rosewood 50 miles from Gainesville, then killed and displaced its Black residents.

At a time when learning and understanding the history of white supremacy and civil rights in Florida is more important than ever, this exhibition — also featuring artwork from four female artists based in Miami — offers a valuable opportunity to learn about the Rosewood Massacre through one family’s story.

Curator Amy Galpin will be on hand for a gallery talk Friday night; you may remember her from her tenure at the Rollins Museum of Art (then known as the Cornell). The exhibition runs through Aug. 26.

Opening 7 p.m., gallery talk 8 p.m. Friday, May 12; Hannibal Square Heritage Center; 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; crealde.org; free.

"An Elegy to Rosewood"

Fri., May 12, 7 p.m.

Hannibal Square Heritage Center 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park

May 12-Aug. 26

Hannibal Square Heritage Center 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park

Fri., May 12, 8 p.m.

Hannibal Square Heritage Center 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park


About The Author

mckschueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, covering general news, local government, labor, housing, and other social and economic justice issues. Previously worked as a news anchor for WMNF in Tampa and a freelance journalist with works published in In These Times, Strikewave, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, and Facing South...
