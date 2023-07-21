2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

All the Barbie-themed parties, events and more happening in Orlando

Let's go, Orlando Barbies

By on Fri, Jul 21, 2023 at 1:04 pm

click to enlarge All the Barbie-themed parties, events and more happening in Orlando
Photo courtesy Shots Bar Orlando
Barbie Meets the Wild West at Shots Orlando
July 21-23 at Shots Bar Orlando
In honor of both the opening day of the Barbie movie (July 21) and National Day of the Cowboy (July 22), Shots will throw a drinking extravaganza to commemorate this "extraordinary alignment of events." The weekend will combine "elegance with a touch of rugged adventure," with Barbie-themed everything, all wrapped up with a Wild West twist.

Barbie invasion at Dezerland Park
July 21-ongoing at Dezerland Park
There will be a pink Barbie buggy perfect for pre-movie selfies. The Orlando Auto Museum’s Pink Barbie buggy will be on display for pictures along with several other pink vehicles, including a Pink Fab 1 Rolls Royce. Make sure to dress in pink to match the classic cars.



Come On Barbie IceBar Party
July 21 -23 at IceBar Orlando
Grab all the pink attire you own and head our to IceBar for a weekend of Barbie-inspired partying. There will be specialty signature cocktails, a special drink menu, a DJ spinning Barbie soundtrack hits and a best dressed contest. Entry is 18+ from 5 to 9 p.m. and 21+ after 9 p.m.

Battle of the Bars: Barbie vs. Haunted Mansion
7 p.m. July 21 at Cocktails & Screams and 1UP (Downtown Orlando)
Haunted Mansion at Cocktails & Screams and Barbie at 1UP Orlando will go head to head, with each bar featuring specialty drinks and Barbie-fied fun entertainment.

Barbie Bash
July 22 at 1 Up Bar
Catch drink specials, a DJ and plenty of Instagram-worthy photo ops at this Barbie Bash.

Barbie Bash Ren Fair
July 23, 1-5 p.m. at the Ren
The Ren Theater's Ren Fair will feature more than 25 vendors for a Barbie-ed out day of fun.

Barbie-inspired Treats
July 21-23 at The Naked Cupcake
The Naked Cupcake is offering tons of Instagrammable treats in all shades of pink. There will also be giveaways like free cupcakes, Barbie movie tickets and a Barbie party package for up to 15 people to complete with a cake and decorations.

Barbie Tea Time
July 22, 10a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. at The Tea Room Experience
Get a special chance to join Barbie for a meet and greet, with a selection of sandwiches, desserts and  unlimited loose-leaf tea and a Barbie pink punch, all for $52 per person​.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
