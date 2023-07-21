All the Barbie-themed parties, events and more happening in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Shots Bar Orlando

In honor of both the opening day of the Barbie movie (July 21) and National Day of the Cowboy (July 22), Shots will throw a drinking extravaganza to commemorate this "extraordinary alignment of events." The weekend will combine "elegance with a touch of rugged adventure," with Barbie-themed everything, all wrapped up with a Wild West twist.There will be a pink Barbie buggy perfect for pre-movie selfies. The Orlando Auto Museum’s Pink Barbie buggy will be on display for pictures along with several other pink vehicles, including a Pink Fab 1 Rolls Royce. Make sure to dress in pink to match the classic cars.Grab all the pink attire you own and head our to IceBar for a weekend of Barbie-inspired partying. There will be specialty signature cocktails, a special drink menu, a DJ spinning Barbie soundtrack hits and a best dressed contest. Entry is 18+ from 5 to 9 p.m. and 21+ after 9 p.m.Haunted Mansion at Cocktails & Screams and Barbie at 1UP Orlando will go head to head, with each bar featuring specialty drinks and Barbie-fied fun entertainment.Catch drink specials, a DJ and plenty of Instagram-worthy photo ops at this Barbie Bash.The Ren Theater's Ren Fair will feature more than 25 vendors for a Barbie-ed out day of fun.The Naked Cupcake is offering tons of Instagrammable treats in all shades of pink. There will also be giveaways like free cupcakes, Barbie movie tickets and a Barbie party package for up to 15 people to complete with a cake and decorations.Get a special chance to join Barbie for a meet and greet, with a selection of sandwiches, desserts and unlimited loose-leaf tea and a Barbie pink punch, all for $52 per person​.