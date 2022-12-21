All of the Orlando New Year's Eve 2022 events that we know about

New Year's Eve sure brings on a lot of stress for a holiday that's meant to be about letting go and starting over. We'd love you to head into the last day of the year with little on your mind but partying with your friends, so we've compiled a list of all the events we know about to take the stress out of planning. Take a look below.
2023 New Year’s Eve Around the World
Specialty cocktails and entertainment highlighting different countries, a live DJ entertainment, ice sculptures, free digital souvenir photos and raffle giveaways. 7 pm; Icebar Orlando, 8967 International Drive; $75-$175; 407-426-7555.
Ace of Cups
DJ BMF, Dumpies, Tarot Reader Blue June, GERG the tattooer, The Wellness Sheriff, malt liquor toast at midnight. 9 pm; Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive; 407-893-9832.
All That Glitters: A Masquerade Themed NYE Event
Passed hors d'oeuvres and champagne, the musical stylings of Ashley Satine and Bridgette Galore, and a three-course dinner finished with dessert and coffee. 7 pm; Spellbound Cafe, 208 W. Howry Ave., DeLand; $99.
Aventura's New Year's Eve Celebration
Enjoy spectacular 360-degree views of the night skyline and area fireworks as you count down to 2023. 21+; 8 pm; Bar 17 Bistro at Aventura Hotel, 6725 Adventure Way; $150-$1,260; 407-503-6000.
Ball Drop Soirée: New Year's Eve Party
8 pm; Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., 1300 Alden Road; free-$50; 407-270-6749.
Circuit Church: New Year's Eve
Bacon Grease, Void Modular, Plurbal, Naked Horse, Mata_, Ron Dahl, Birdlady, Jonas Van Den Bossche, Saturn Valley, Zap Danger, Lil$tooge. 6 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free.
Club 90s: 2000s NYE Party
9 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $17-$60; 407-934-2583.
James Bond New Year's Party
Come dressed to impress in your best James Bond or Bond Girl outfit and you could win a prize. Enjoy some bubbly or a signature NYE cocktail and then tango your way into the new year. 8 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $99-$660; 407-629-0054.
Le Cirque: New Year’s Eve
Greet the New Year in style with a celebration transporting you to 1940s Paris. Spectacularly reinvented spaces for surprise performers, a live band, a luxury open bar, elegant food, and a dessert reception. 7 pm; Grand Bohemian Hotel, 325 S. Orange Ave.; $205-$330; 407-313-9000.
MDCA's New stART Gala
Fundraising event and New Year's Eve party featuring gourmet food, a premium bar, fabulous live entertainment, and some secret surprises. 6:30 pm; Donnelly Park, North Baker Street and East Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora; $150; 352-217-8390; mountdoraart.org
New Year's Eve Gala
Come on out and join us in celebration as we ring in the New Year in traditional German-American style. Live music by the Europa Band, party favors, all meals, two drink tickets, and champagne toast at midnight. 7 pm; German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry; $70-$90; 407-834-0574; orlandogermanclub.com
.
Mango's New Year's Eve
6:30 pm; Mango’s Tropical Cafe Orlando, 8126 International Drive; $100; 407-673-4422
Lake Nona New Year's Eve
Bring out the whole family and dance the night away with a live DJ, popup bar, mesmerizing pixel and juggling performances, a strolling magician and a dazzling midnight fireworks show. 7 pm; Lake Nona Town Center, 6941 Lake Nona Blvd.
New Year's Eve All You Can Drink
Shows at 11 pm & 12:30 am with Roxxxy Andrews, Maya Andrews, Sassy Devine, Tashae Royal Sherrington, Axel Andrews and Ivy Les Vixen, with DJ Sledge. 8 pm; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave.; $35; 407-412-5039
Skytop Lounge New Year's Eve
Live music, special DJ performances, open bar and passed hors d'oeuvres. 9 pm; One80 Skytop Lounge, 400 W. Church St.; $150-$4000; 407-440-7180.
Howl at the Moon New Year's Eve
9 pm; Howl at the Moon Orlando, 8815 International Drive; $75; 407-354-5999.
Dream City New Years Eve
Cocktail hour, complimentary appetizers, paparazzi photos, party favors & champagne toast at midnight. 9 pm; Dream City, 6387 W. Colonial Drive, Pine Hills; $20-$150.
Boxi Park New Year's Eve
Live Music by The Finesse Party Band, DJ Colt. Bubble bus, champagne toast at midnight, party favors, photo ops. Neon attire encouraged. 21+; 9 pm; Boxi Park, 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd; $25-$150; boxiparklakenona.com
.
New Year's Eve 2023
Enjoy live entertainment in all three venues and be prepared to get your party on with some of the best DJs in Orlando as they rock out and kiss 2022 goodbye while welcoming in the New Year inside the multi-bar complex. 8 pm; Chillers, Cahoots, Latitudes, Irish Shannon's, 33 W. Church St.; free-$1,500.
Tori Tori New Year's Eve 2023
Ring in 2023 with a champagne toast and balloon drop. Enjoy an open bar, elevated lite bites, DJ, synchronized light show, photo booth, and live stream of Times Square. VIP available. 8 pm; Tori Tori, 720 N. Mills Ave.; $125-$175; 917-399-3579; toritoripub.com
.
A New Year's Eve Adventure
Dust off your finest fedora, raise your flasks, and toast to another year of danger. 7:30 pm; Cloak and Blaster, 875 Woodbury Road; $12.
New Years Eve at The Lix
Help ring in 2023 with a bang! 9 pm; Elixir, 9 W. Washington St.; $30; 407-985-3507.
New Year’s Eve Daytime Party
A family-friendly party with live music, face painting, kid-friendly activities, and a “balloon ball drop” at 7pm. Free until 4pm. 11 am; Boxi Park, 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.; free.
New Years Eve Grown and Sexy Masquerade Ball
Red carpet entrance and full room decor, live music from Zenglen, and a DJ & dancing until late. 6 pm; Apna Bazaar, 9404 S. Orange Blossom Trail; $50-$250; 407-535-9476.
Elipsis' New Year's Eve Party
5 pm; Ellipsis Brewing, 7500 Tpc Blvd.; 407-250-5848.
New Year's Eve Party
Enjoy a wide variety of specialty cocktails and signature shots while dancing the night away to some of the best DJs in town. 7 pm; Shots Orlando, 69 E. Pine St.; free-$2,000.
Uncle Lou's New Year's Eve Party
DJ set by Mickey XXY, free champagne at midnight. 9 pm; LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.
New Year's Eve Party on the Piazza
A celebration on the hotel's picturesque outdoor Harbor Piazza. Enjoy gourmet foods (served until 11 pm), desserts, beer and wine, live DJ and dancing. 8:30 pm; Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, 5601 Universal Blvd.; free-$180; 407-363-6890.
New Year's Eve: Shiba San, CID
9 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $19.99; 570-592-0034.
New Year's Eve Social
DJs including Phat Tony, Semil, and JaySalsa, killer live music, amazing dancers. 10 pm; O Town Social, 4677 LB McLeod Road; $25-$35.
New Year's With the Babes
Live band cabaret from the Blacklist Babes, midnight champagne toast. 10:30 pm; Bitters and Bottles, 861 N. Orange Ave.; $12-$20.
Nobody Likes You When You're '23
Open bar all night long and live music from LUVU. 8 pm; Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand; $30-$35; 386-873-2943.
N.Y.E.
Hosted by T.Gaines Ent & BlueCheese Events, DJ NaBoogie, strict dress code. 9:30 pm; Legends Resto and Lounge, 5250 International Drive; $25-$1300; 407-505-6360.
NYE 2023
Champagne toast and balloon drop, open bar, elevated lite bites, DJ Ricky Rico (EVE and Bellhop), synchronized light show, and live stream of Times Square. 21+; 8:30 pm; Tori Tori, 720 N. Mills Ave; $125-$175.
NYE Block Party
8:30 pm; Island Time, 712 E. Washington St.; $40-$60.
NYE Celebration
Enjoy an open bar, bites, live music, and more. 8 pm; The Hampton Social, 9101 International Drive; $150-$2,000; 689-800-6760.
NYE Ultra Miami Takeover
The Crew, Kaci Jo & the DownLows, Moon & Rayne, Rage Against the DJ. 5 pm; The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; $20-$600.
Party Like Gatsby
A night of cocktails, dancing and entertainment. 9 pm; EVE Orlando, 110 S. Orange Ave.; $40-$110.
Punknites.com: New Years Eve Dance Party
Pop punk emo DJ sets with DJ Kaps and DJ Chelsea. 21+; 8 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 407-322-7475.
Ring Ring Ring in 2023
Hundreds of arcade games, hand-crafted cocktails & mocktails, a premium appetizer buffet, and plenty of insta-worthy moments. 9 pm; Dave & Buster's, 8986 International Drive; $68.27-$95.96; 407-541-3300.
Rock-In 2023: New Year's Eve Lobby Party
Enjoy specially prepared desserts and entertainment that includes a DJ, roaming magicians, balloonist, countdown live from Times Square via satellite, and midnight balloon drop with champagne toast. All ages; 6 pm; Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, 5800 Universal Blvd.; free-$80.
Rockin’ the Cloud
Three stages of live entertainment with performances from Maiden Voyage, Harlequin, and event headliner The Supervillains. 7 pm; Downtown St. Cloud, New York Avenue and 10th Street, St. Cloud
Rocking New Year
Central Florida's most immersive nonstop street party. All Ages. 8 pm; The Promenade at Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee; $49; 407-338-4811.
Sip, Sparkle and Celebrate
Ring in the New Year in style with a 3-course Michelin-recommended dinner, including wine pairings. After dinner, a party for the ages at Haven Pool featuring live band and fireworks (an additional $59). 7 pm; Bacán, 6100 Wave Hotel Drive; $179; 407-675-2000; bacanlakenona.com/events
.
Thornton Park New Year's Eve Street Party 2023
Bigger and better than ever, stretching 2.5 city blocks in the Thornton Park District. 8:30 pm; Graffiti Junktion Thornton Park, 700 E. Washington St.; $15-$80; 321-754-7409.
Timewarp NYE
Aweminus, Hol!, Sage Armstrong, Omnom. 18+; 7 pm; Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St.; $25-$65; 407-996-6686.
Vivacity
Mingle with friends, and dance to the music of the Great American Songbook through the greatest songs of the 20th century as we ring in the New Year together! Cocktail attire is suggested for this classy evening at Timucua’s first-ever NYE celebration. Champagne toast included. 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $55-$85; 321-234-3985; timucua.com
.
Wantilan New Year's Eve Luau
A special New Year's Eve presentation of the popular weekly dinner show featuring a tropical all-you-can-eat buffet (complete with pit-roasted pig) and live music. 7 pm; Loews Royal Pacific Resort, 6300 Hollywood Way; $99-$119; 407-503-3200.