2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Alchemy’s Hot in the City Market is shaping up to be another banger

The daylong Milk District event offers a smartly curated mix of goods amid a party atmosphere

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Hot in the City: Baptism Distro
Hot in the City: Baptism Distro Photo courtesy HITC/Instagram

This market has grown up alongside the "new" Alchemy Salon — a long-empty midcentury Milk District building remodeled in 2019 — and over the years has found a place in our hearts previously occupied solo by the sui generis Grandma Party Bazaar.

This iteration of the roughly twice-a-year Hot in the City is shaping up to be another banger, with tables by crucial local organizations scattered in among the creative vendors.

As well as smartly curated vintage and upcycled home goods and clothing, handmade pottery and apothecary goods, locally produced stuffies and coloring books, People's Free Kitchen will be on hand selling copies of their zine, stickers and patches in support of their mission to feed the unhoused and build farms in underserved communities. Haute junk food provided by Clyde Singleton and Koko Shave Ice; beverages from Guesthouse and Ferocity Coffee; and if this one goes the way they usually do, the number of vendors and tablers will have ballooned by the time this goes to print, so just go see for yourself.

10 a.m. Sunday, July 23, Alchemy Hair Salon, 600 N. Bumby Ave., instagram.com/hotinthecityorl, free.

Event Details
Hot in the City

Hot in the City

Sun., July 23, 10 a.m.

Alchemy Hair Salon 600 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Location Details

Alchemy Hair Salon

600 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

407-650-8022

1 event 1 article

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Universal Orlando celebrates annual passholders with Passholder Night and Appreciation Days

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Orlando celebrates annual passholders with Passholder Night and Appreciation Days

Disney World marks National Dole Whip Day this week with a plethora of sweet, frosty treats

By Matthew Moyer

Dole Whip Day happens this week at Walt Disney World

The Barbie invasion takes over Dezerland Action Park next week

By Bellanee Plaza

The Barbie invasion takes over Dezerland Action Park next week

Walt Disney World reveals dates for Disney100 celebrations happening at Epcot this fall

By Matthew Moyer

The dates for Epcot's Disney100 celebrations have been unveiled

Also in Arts + Culture

Universal’s Minion Land set to unveil Villain-Con Minion Blast game this summer

By Bellanee Plaza

Universal’s Minion Land set to unveil Villain-Con Minion Blast game this summer

Orlando venue Steinmetz Hall named one of ' the most beautiful theaters in the world' by Architectural Digest

By Matthew Moyer

Steinmetz Hall honored by Architectural Digest

Free Will Astrology: Cancerians, you have a license to be deliciously saucy this week

By Rob Brezsny

Free Will Astrology: Cancerians, you have a license to be deliciously saucy this week

Orlando-based home chef featured on ‘The Great American Recipe’ season two

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando-based home chef featured on ‘The Great American Recipe’ season two
More

Digital Issue

July 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us