Alchemy’s Hot in the City Market is shaping up to be another banger

This market has grown up alongside the "new" Alchemy Salon — a long-empty midcentury Milk District building remodeled in 2019 — and over the years has found a place in our hearts previously occupied solo by the sui generis Grandma Party Bazaar.

This iteration of the roughly twice-a-year Hot in the City is shaping up to be another banger, with tables by crucial local organizations scattered in among the creative vendors.

As well as smartly curated vintage and upcycled home goods and clothing, handmade pottery and apothecary goods, locally produced stuffies and coloring books, People's Free Kitchen will be on hand selling copies of their zine, stickers and patches in support of their mission to feed the unhoused and build farms in underserved communities. Haute junk food provided by Clyde Singleton and Koko Shave Ice; beverages from Guesthouse and Ferocity Coffee; and if this one goes the way they usually do, the number of vendors and tablers will have ballooned by the time this goes to print, so just go see for yourself.

10 a.m. Sunday, July 23, Alchemy Hair Salon, 600 N. Bumby Ave., instagram.com/hotinthecityorl, free.