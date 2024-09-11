’90s Con gathers the stars of the 1990s across television and film for one nostalgic weekend

This event reunites casts from a selection of 1990s television shows, films and musical acts, and was named by People Magazine as one of the “Top 100 Reasons to Love America” in 2022(!).
At the convention, fans have the opportunity to meet celebrities, get pictures and autographs, attend interactive panels and make the scene at the ’90s-Themed Dance Party on Saturday.
Attendees include cast members from Full House, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Beverly Hills 90210, Charmed and Melrose Place, with featured guests including Heather Locklear, Josie Bissett, Rose McGowan and Dorian Gregory.
Friday-Sunday, Sept 13-15, Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona, thats4entertainment.com, $10- $250.
