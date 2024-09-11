’90s Con gathers the stars of the 1990s across television and film for one nostalgic weekend

Gen X, start your engines

By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 3:04 pm

Heather Locklear will be at ’90s Con in Daytona - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Heather Locklear will be at ’90s Con in Daytona
Pop-culture fest ’90s Con rolls out the red carpet in Daytona this weekend for a veritable legion of Gen X faves and crushes.

This event reunites casts from a selection of 1990s television shows, films and musical acts, and was named by People Magazine as one of the “Top 100 Reasons to Love America” in 2022(!).

At the convention, fans have the opportunity to meet celebrities, get pictures and autographs, attend interactive panels and make the scene at the ’90s-Themed Dance Party on Saturday.

Attendees include cast members from Full House, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Beverly Hills 90210, Charmed and Melrose Place, with featured guests including Heather Locklear, Josie Bissett, Rose McGowan and Dorian Gregory.

Friday-Sunday, Sept 13-15, Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona, thats4entertainment.com, $10- $250.

Event Details
90s Con

90s Con

Fri., Sept. 13, 4 p.m., Sat., Sept. 14, 10 a.m. and Sun., Sept. 15, 10 a.m.

Ocean Center 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Elsewhere

Buy Tickets

$40-$250
Location Details

Ocean Center

101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Elsewhere

386-254-4545

www.oceancenter.com



September 11, 2024

