20 Orlando bar and restaurant deals, shows, games and more things to enjoy on April 7, aka 407 Day

Photo via Fiesta in the Park/Facebook
Every year on April 7, residents of the City Beautiful can show their hometown love by supporting local bars, restaurants and businesses. And those businesses tend to show the love right back with deals, special events and community celebrations.
Sushi Saint
400 Pittman St., Orlando
Sushi Saint is offering $4.07 drinks and food like Japanese-style hot dogs at the downtown temaki bar and sushi lounge. The larger tuna tasting and O-Town set with various hand rolls will be offered at $40.70 on April 7.
Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream and The Salty Donut
3025 Corrine Drive, Orlando
Serving up a doubly delicious deal, these two sweet treat stops are collaborating on two flavor-matching ice cream and donut combos available April 6 and 7.
Thrive Cocktail Lounge and Eatery
13 S. Orange Ave., Orlando
Grab a complimentary treat with any sushi roll purchase for this Sunday’s 407 Day celebration at Thrive.
Discover Downtown
201 S. Orange Ave., Orlando
Rep the 407 with T-shirts and ball caps priced at $4.07 both online (code 407DAY) and in person at Discover Downtown. Enter the giveaway on the organization’s Instagram
to win a 407 day shirt for free.
WonderWorks Orlando
9101 International Drive, Orlando
Celebrate with a day of play at WonderWorks Orlando Family Fun Day with $22 all-access tickets on April 7.
Spring Fiesta in the Park at Lake Eola Park
512 E. Washington St., Orlando
Spend 407 Day shopping local vendors, watching live performances and enjoying the view at Lake Eola Park for Spring Fiesta in the Park.
Will’s Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando
Jam out at the 407 Day concert featuring KS23, Noctus, Counting Bodies and more live music staples on Mills Avenue.
Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista
8442 Palm Parkway, Orlando
A happy day for Orlando needs a fitting happy hour. Head over to Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for happy hour deals.
Terralina Crafted Italian at Disney Springs
1650 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista
For a taste of both Italy and Orlando, Terralina Crafted Italian is offering $4.07 beers made locally, Crooked Can Hefeweizen or Crooked Can High Stepper IPA.
Paddlefish Restaurant at Disney Springs
1670 E. Buena Vista Drive, Orlando
Sip on fresh flavors for 407 Day at Paddlefish Restaurant in Lake Buena Vista with $4.07 Strawberry Basil Lemonade mocktails and Paddlefish Blonde drafts.
The Spa at Rosen Centre
9840 International Drive, Orlando
Indulge in an 80-minute Citrus Honey Blossom mani-pedi special for $90 and commemorate this 407 Day with a little R&R.
The Bureau Adventure Games
5400 International Drive, Orlando
Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to visit The Bureau Adventure Games and receive a 30% discount with code HAPPY407 for all online bookings for all adventures booked for Sunday, April 7.
The Social and The Beacham
54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando
Reminisce at The Social’s musical tribute to the Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers at 6 p.m. on 407 Day.
University of Central Florida
4000 Central Florida Blvd., Orlando
Show your love for a homegrown Orlando team and cheer on the Knights baseball team in the John Euliano Park Stadium as they take on the Kansas State University Wildcats.
Boxi Park
6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Orlando
For a Sunday fun day for all ages, visit Boxi Park in Lake Nona for face painting, live entertainment, balloon artists and food.
Tabla Indian Restaurant
Various locations
Tabla Indian Restaurant is offering 10% off dinner options like butter chicken, palak ghosht and dal tadka for 407 Day.
Spring Fever in the Garden Festival
Plant Street, downtown Winter Garden
The City of Winter Gardena and the Bloom & Grow Garden Society are filling Plant Street with free entertainment, horticultural experts and a wide range of vendors all in celebration of the spring season April 6 and 7.
Winter Park Playhouse
711 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park
See daytime show Five Guys Named Moe
live at the Winter Park Playhouse as they perform a musical set to jazz by Louis Jordan at 2 p.m.
Orlando Magic at the Kia Center
400 W. Church St., Orlando
Watch the 407’s basketball team, the Orlando Magic, face off against the Chicago Bulls and show up to yell your hometown love Sunday at 6 p.m.
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando
Fill your day with the arts as the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts offers multiple events. Catch the UCF Percussion Ensemble Invitational and Concert at Steinmetz Hall or jazz musician Stéphane Wrembel at Judson’s Live for a range of entertainment.
