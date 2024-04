20 Orlando bar and restaurant deals, shows, games and more things to enjoy on April 7, aka 407 Day

click to enlarge Photo via Fiesta in the Park/Facebook

Every year on April 7, residents of the City Beautiful can show their hometown love by supporting local bars, restaurants and businesses. And those businesses tend to show the love right back with deals, special events and community celebrations.400 Pittman St., OrlandoSushi Saint is offering $4.07 drinks and food like Japanese-style hot dogs at the downtown temaki bar and sushi lounge. The larger tuna tasting and O-Town set with various hand rolls will be offered at $40.70 on April 7.3025 Corrine Drive, OrlandoServing up a doubly delicious deal, these two sweet treat stops are collaborating on two flavor-matching ice cream and donut combos available April 6 and 7.13 S. Orange Ave., OrlandoGrab a complimentary treat with any sushi roll purchase for this Sunday’s 407 Day celebration at Thrive.201 S. Orange Ave., OrlandoRep the 407 with T-shirts and ball caps priced at $4.07 both online (code 407DAY) and in person at Discover Downtown. Enter the giveaway on the organization’s Instagram to win a 407 day shirt for free.9101 International Drive, OrlandoCelebrate with a day of play at WonderWorks Orlando Family Fun Day with $22 all-access tickets on April 7.512 E. Washington St., OrlandoSpend 407 Day shopping local vendors, watching live performances and enjoying the view at Lake Eola Park for Spring Fiesta in the Park.1042 N. Mills Ave., OrlandoJam out at the 407 Day concert featuring KS23, Noctus, Counting Bodies and more live music staples on Mills Avenue.8442 Palm Parkway, OrlandoA happy day for Orlando needs a fitting happy hour. Head over to Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for happy hour deals.1650 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena VistaFor a taste of both Italy and Orlando, Terralina Crafted Italian is offering $4.07 beers made locally, Crooked Can Hefeweizen or Crooked Can High Stepper IPA.1670 E. Buena Vista Drive, OrlandoSip on fresh flavors for 407 Day at Paddlefish Restaurant in Lake Buena Vista with $4.07 Strawberry Basil Lemonade mocktails and Paddlefish Blonde drafts.9840 International Drive, OrlandoIndulge in an 80-minute Citrus Honey Blossom mani-pedi special for $90 and commemorate this 407 Day with a little R&R.5400 International Drive, OrlandoYour mission, if you choose to accept it, is to visit The Bureau Adventure Games and receive a 30% discount with code HAPPY407 for all online bookings for all adventures booked for Sunday, April 7.54 N. Orange Ave., OrlandoReminisce at The Social’s musical tribute to the Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers at 6 p.m. on 407 Day.4000 Central Florida Blvd., OrlandoShow your love for a homegrown Orlando team and cheer on the Knights baseball team in the John Euliano Park Stadium as they take on the Kansas State University Wildcats.6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., OrlandoFor a Sunday fun day for all ages, visit Boxi Park in Lake Nona for face painting, live entertainment, balloon artists and food.Various locationsTabla Indian Restaurant is offering 10% off dinner options like butter chicken, palak ghosht and dal tadka for 407 Day.Plant Street, downtown Winter GardenThe City of Winter Gardena and the Bloom & Grow Garden Society are filling Plant Street with free entertainment, horticultural experts and a wide range of vendors all in celebration of the spring season April 6 and 7.711 N. Orange Ave., Winter ParkSee daytime showlive at the Winter Park Playhouse as they perform a musical set to jazz by Louis Jordan at 2 p.m.400 W. Church St., OrlandoWatch the 407’s basketball team, the Orlando Magic, face off against the Chicago Bulls and show up to yell your hometown love Sunday at 6 p.m. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., OrlandoFill your day with the arts as the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts offers multiple events. Catch the UCF Percussion Ensemble Invitational and Concert at Steinmetz Hall or jazz musician Stéphane Wrembel at Judson’s Live for a range of entertainment.