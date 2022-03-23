Legal Public Notices 3/23/2022 

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: April 8th, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Todd Schlott - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.



will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Christian Shipley: fridge and furniture ; Craig Chavers: Clothes; Joe Scott: household items, king mattress; Leonardo Succo: truck, furniture and boxes; Rachel Hamel: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Sonia Difelippo Ð Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1: Jaron Kephart- Couch, washing/ drying machine and other small items Silvia Lopez - TV, kitchen items, can goods, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Marcy Rodriguez desk, holiday décor, personal items, washer dryer, beds Norys Rivas boxes, chair, bags The personal goods stored therein by the following:Alyssa Bodnar- House hold items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jessica Blanco camping items, chairs, car seat Rasheed Allen conference tables, chairs. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Elizabeth Alicea: Furniture, Decor, Luggage, Boxes, Bags, Joel Santiago: Furniture, Fish Tank, TV, Xbox controller, Decor, Weights, Boxes, Jonathan Ted Gambrell: Desk, skateboard, totes, clothes, bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Victor Sinclair, washing and dryer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:James Ratteree-household items: Latunya Vereen-furniture: Melissa Perez-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space StorageAmber Colquitt-household goods.-Ricky Stubbs-Q bed, Love seat, recliner, 2 tvs, boxes and other items.-Michelle Gay-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Rachel Hiskell- Bikes, TV, Scooter; Yadira Serrano- Electric Drum Set, Boxes, Bags, Microwave, Table, Couch; Aurelien Bozile; Barber Stool, Dolly, Clothes, Bags, Shoes; Gerald Rackard-Household Goods; larry james patterson- Boxes, Bags, Books, Clothes, Robot Vacuum; The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE:, Deceased File No. 2022 CP 000334. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of ETHEL LEE MILLS, deceased, whose date of death was September 1, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/16/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Jennifer R. Bondy Attorney Florida Bar Number: 105461 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-mail: s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/16/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Jennifer R. Bondy Attorney Florida Bar Number: 105461 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-mail: s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/16/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Jennifer R. Bondy Attorney Florida Bar Number: 105461 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-mail: S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/16/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Jennifer R. Bondy Attorney Florida Bar Number: 105461 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-mail: S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/16/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Jennifer R. Bondy Attorney Florida Bar Number: 105461 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-mail: [email protected] , Secondary E-Mail: [email protected] . Personal Representative: /s/ Ralph Mills, Jr, 49 Jake Court, Ocoee, Florida 34761.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE:, Deceased file 2021-CP-003934-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of James F. Young, deceased, whose date of death was September 24, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue , Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/16/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/Michelle L. Rivera Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 85325 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-mail: s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/16/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/Michelle L. Rivera Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 85325 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-mail: s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/16/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/Michelle L. Rivera Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 85325 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-mail: S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/16/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/Michelle L. Rivera Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 85325 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-mail: S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/16/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/Michelle L. Rivera Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 85325 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-mail: [email protected] , Secondary E-Mail: [email protected] . Personal Representative: /s/ Craig Britton, 236 Apache Street, Tavernier, Florida 33070.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. YOUTH DIVISION. CASE NO.IN THE INTEREST OF: SBW, a male child DOB: 8/31/2018, NY, a male child DOB: 05/8/2020 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 13th day of June, 2022 at 1:30 pm at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child, and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes . As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such a reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such a reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such a reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such a reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such a reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm . Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children's Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 32773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 8th day of March, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, Fl Bar No: 0092327, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Children's Legal Services, Department of Children and Families. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal Department of Children and Families. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal Department of Children and Families. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court SealIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISIONIN THE INTEREST OF: ZG, a male child DOB: 11/11/2018, ZG, a female child DOB: 10/20/2016, ZG, a female child DOB: 11/21/2014, ZG , a female child DOB: 09/15/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children; you are to appear before the Circuit Judge Donna M. Goerner on the 10th day of May, 2022 at 1:30 pm, at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The father is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such a reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such a reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such a reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm . Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children's Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 21st day of February, 2022. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/ TYNAN WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. In the Interest of Minor Children: EC DOB: 05/07/2011 BC DOB: 11/09/2012 SC DOB: 07/09/2014 RC DOB: 11/08/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: EC born on 05/07/2011, BC born on 09/ 11/2012, SC born on 07/09/2014, and RC born on 11/08/2015. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 4, 2022 at 10:30 am, before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA VIDEO MICROSOFT TEAMS. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24TH day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No .: 111746, Children's Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. In the Interest of Minor Children: AS DOB: 08/26/2012 DS DOB: 02/11/2015. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: AS born on 08/26/2012 and DS born on 02/ 11/2015. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 11, 2022 at 9:15 am, before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children's Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children's Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children's Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children's Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children's Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. In the Interest of Minor Child: JW DOB: 10/09/2009. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: JW born on 09/10/2009. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 11, 2022 at 9:15 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children's Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children's Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children's Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: AM DOB: 09/03/2011 AM DOB: 04/ 17/2012 GM DOB: 03/09/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of February, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, [email protected] .com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF CLR DOB: 02/02/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 17th, 2022 at 2:30 pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 28th day of February, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 28th day of February, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 28th day of February, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 28th day of February, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 28th day of February, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 28th day of February, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Cell phones 7800 Belvoir Dr2. Cell phones 1300 Blk W Gore St3. Electronics 1900 Blk E Colonial Dr4. Watch 300 Blk E South St5. Key 100 Blk W Colonial Dr6. Keys I-4 Exit 82 to 4087. Jewelry w/misc. items 5200 Blk Bernagat Point Rd8. Key 40 Blk W Washington St9. Key 150 Blk E Robinson St10. Cell phones E Pine St/S Magnolia Ave11. Cell phone 100 Blk W Grant St12. Bike 3600 Blk W Colonial Dr13. Currency 4800 Blk Silver Star Rd14. Currency 700 Blk W Anderson Stis hereby given that the undersigned, Rollin' R Trucking LLC, of ​​707 Mendham Boulevard, Suite 104, Orlando, FL 32825, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/17/2022is hereby given that the undersigned, Steven Castillo, of 4083 Longworth Loop, Kissimmee, FL 34744 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/16/2022for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.; B55 HOLLY MATHEWS $ 419.00, B35 Dawn Hebbert $ 386.20, A0008A BARBIE FLETCHER $ 1,176.85, R014 Clement Scantlebury $ 302.45, A0007A Tressa Jones $ 1,338.50, U113 Mystery Room $ 313.00, R051 JEAN Louis $ 782.30, B43 john greene $ 546.10, D64 Ayla Polanco $ 540.90, A24 richard miller $ 578.00, U79 Paul Selvy $ 434.80, C11 Roderick Riley $ 819.10, D02 Holly Mathews $ 503.40, A14 Darcie Concepcion $ 456.10, B26 LATOIYA NEAL $ 543.50, C56 Rita Sencho $ 1,145.00, U85 Qurnisha Price $ 318.30, B33 Tanekia Butler $ 483.55, D12 Barbie Fletcher $ 654.80R020 Ty Hillman $996.45, 1149 Songhoe Brimdal $646.90, 1046 Ty Hillman $1,745.75JILES $1,043.57 2179 Pedro Reyes $ 1,113.15, 2600 Cassidy Cole $ 606.62, 2472 daniel jackson $ 413.08, 1670 KAITLYN PARKE $ 375.80, 2753 Alexus McIntyre $ 479.10, 1224 Mahmoud Rayan $ 891.60, 2657 Mystery Room $ 558.92, 1103-1104 Douglas MacLean $ 1,064.85, 2450 Jonathan Mella $ 518.85, 2655 Justin Foster $558.92, 1088 DAVID ANDERSON $683.20, 1667 KINAYA TATUM $403.76, 1460 TYLER NEUMANN $518.85A054 John Mitchell $447.21, A052 Denroy Samuels $718.62, B069 Debra Mastrantonio $441.88, B065 Dwayne Rackard $479.01, E008 MICHAEL HILL $777.32, E061 Tyrese Stevenson $724.02, E013 Angela Smith Storage $606.82, C031 Katrina1732 lillian williams $ 399.25, 1146 DUANE BOWEN $ 708.14, 1451 JASON MACMILLAN $ 425.85, 1285 Eva Deloach $ 1,160.55, 2322 johns charissa $ 1,066.44, 1310 SHARON WHEELER $ 495.02, 1274 Jorge Vargas $ 326.68, 1158 denise cousins $ 768.22, 1326 William Santiago $ 574.84, 5070 MARK HARB $ 1,176.58, 1280 Payton Vickers $400.48, 1549 Michele Crandall $388.48, 2247 Laura Vega $1,503.26, 1238 ANNETTE WILSON $425.85, 1621 Will Tincher $665.54. 1625 Ziquetta Lee $ 889.26, 5066 Jose Valentin Rivera $ 713.47, 5026 Robert Hebert $ 954.47, 5076 Anna Allen $ 867.84, 1457 Tina Wright $ 388.48, 1081 Jamesha Mathews $ 1,176.58, 1431 JASON MACMILLAN $ 425.85, 1450 KEVIN HUTH $ 425.85, 1250 SARAH FOLAN $ 356.68, 5034 BONNIE Loescher $ 867.84 , 2422 Sean PAUL $378.00, 1029 pamela left $862.51, 1748 HERBERT RINGQUIST $335.40, 1708 Faythe Thomas $396.68, 1162 standley swinton $991.1385 Alixandra Gruvis 1385 $ 607.80, 1069 Tyree Knox $ 431.90, 1371 Monfor Mylee $ 793.50, 1014 linda spivey $ 575.90, 0002 ALYSHA DAVIS $ 703.75, 1803 Shamiel CRAYTON $ 437.40, 2006 Brittney Reynolds $ 558.60, 1723 Kurt Vinis $ 903.04, 1224 Handel Dormus $ 370.75, 1536 Mariano Salas $ 607.80 , 0023 CAROLYNN MORGAN $959.25, 1220 Andrew Bailey $619.80, 0131 HOWARD ALEXANDER $687.75, 1993 Johnie jones $530.50, 1301 Tearia Butler $847.39, 1601 Austin Cowing $431.904132 RAYMOND corniel $ 537.60, 2088 traymon Williams $ 614.08, 1097 Patrick weiland $ 851.75, 1017 Steison Scatliffe $ 570.88, 3082 Brandie Wagner $ 485.65, 4178 Tiama Small $ 661.67, 4047 ERIC RAWLINS $ 2,315.55, 2084 Stephen Johnson $ 831.40, 3134 karmetta chambers $ 658.93.FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.1004 Willie Stfort, 1508 Ilana Foglia, 2221 Miguel Hernandez, 1502-06 Ilana Foglia, 1522 Ilana Foglia, 2604 Shawn Davis.1837 Kiara Woodbury, 1722 Veaceslav Sambujuc, 1302 Chelisa Hansberry, 233 Elizabeth Orozco, 1168 Mystery Unit, 1138 Priscilla Fernandez, 1733 Brandon Barber, 1701 Nora Mcfadden: 2212 Tony Pittman, 2187 Maickel Bedir, 2051 Toneicia Chisholm, 3059 Jordan Hilgenberg, 1171 Mellanie Mcduff, 2170 Tony Pittman, 1043 Rozanne Eadie, 3087 Jeremy Clapper, 1032 Ariel Louis, 2222 Darrell Brooks, 2160 Tony Pittman, 1123 Roxanne Eadie, 2110 Tiffany Townsend .Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien goes out to be held online endingat times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units / for more info.: 35 Wilson Julien 61 Nerdeley Saint Pierre 95 Landon Ball 96 Vanilda Gonsalves De Oliveira234 William Manny Miranda Jr 350 John Richard Barry 418 Jose Barrios 510 Morgan Reed, 570 Dewayne Barnes Jr15 Clayton Lamar Williams 32 Terryl Crawford 80 Jean Amervil 130 Cieara Thomas 147 Crystal Marie Bowdery 212 Michael Fontain Wilson 224 Bredrick Antonio Golston 249A Janelle Johnson 413 Greg Remando Thomas 460 Albert Jerome Walker 519 Victor Olivier Cius 530 Willie D. Manning 536 Reneshia Dunn 553 Robert Leon White 613 Terica Shacon Holmes 724 Frenel David, 1993 Mitsubishi Truck Vin# JW6HFN1E2PK000010 Tag # B76622B190 Edwin Cevallos 293 Alisa Adkins 602 Joshua Lawson 603 Robert Maloney 800 Alyssa Gaul 818 Paul Morain625 Alin Iordache 943 Roynette Michelle Jerry 1031 Jesse Lee Gillette 1205 Jeffrey Carl Crowson 1401 Stephen Siebold 1813 Douglas Brian Berry 2130 Yachira Pabon 2021 Homemade Trailer #NOVIN0201346460 2407 Sonia Kumar: 1016 Holly Mathews 1049 Kevin Martin 2052 Sherae Butler 2054 Monica Garcia 3087 Peter Gerard Hayes Jr. 3101 Tabitha Hurd 3236 Renee Roberson 3251 Shalonda Demonia 4009 Jamar Wood 4070 Roland Saldana 4090 Marjorie Bowden 4092 Audrey Bowden 6017 Cole Haines .Pursuant to FS 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;2HGES26701H5061662001/Hond3FAHP06Z78R2062752008/FordWDBHAZ4G0XA6685021999/Merz1HA3GSCG5KN0052082019/Chev1N6BF0LY1HN8046972017/WHGM4G0XA668502 1999/Niss4RRV82JEBB41HA3GSCG5KN0052085YFS4MCE6MP0899222021/ToytNotice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onPurchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 421 - Barbara Rodriguez, 298 - Mike Thelen.: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onat 11:00 am for units located at:. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1124 Ð Anthony Persuad #1316 Ð Edwin Santana #1345 Ð John Wills #2305 Ð Steve Trujillo.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:1HGCP36839A0196262009 HONDA1FADP3K27DL2982152013 FORD2T1BR32E63C1056002003 TOYT5FNYF5H33LB0130702020 HOND.The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to FS 713.78 onat6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-58802001 CHEV1GNCS18W51K1319622002 TOYT4T1BE32K52U577270Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer Must Have Funds on Hand At Time Of Sale:2005 DodgeVin # 2d4gp44l35r2102432010 HondaVin # 1Hgcp2f46a0304062008 DodgeVin # 2b3ka43rx8h3242342007 KiaVin # kndum2337761589712003 Derb Vin# VTHATLAA23G208890 TO BE SOLD AT AUCTIONAT 8:00 AM on April 13, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792BOLIVARIAN REPUBLIC OF VENEZUELA IN ITS NAME FIRST COURT OF FIRST INSTANCE IN CIVIL, COMMERCIAL AND TRANSIT MATTERS OF THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF MONAGAS. Maturín, February nine (09), 2022. 211th and 162nd CITATION POSTER LET IT BE KNOWN: To citizen ISAMANDA HERNÁNDEZ REYES, Venezuelan, of legal age, holder of identity card No.12,015,941, because it currently has its domicile at: 6410 Metrowest, Bvld Apt 1109, in the city of Orlando in the State of Florida of the United States of America, Zip Code: ORLANDO FL 32835, which this Court by order of this same date has ordered his citation for posters in accordance with article 224 of the Code of Civil Procedure, in this Lawsuit, and the defendant must reimburse the plaintiffs without any term for the property that was the object of the aforementioned purchase and sale option contract, since the defendant has lost the legality of possession of the same, for which he must appear before this Court within Within FORTY-FIVE (45) DAYS of dispatch following the record of the publication of the poster, the citation in the ORLANDO SENTINEL and EL ORLANDO WEEKLY newspapers, for THIRTY DAYS (30) continuous days once a week and the posting in the doors of the Court, to be summoned or through proxies in the aforementioned trial. If he does not appear within the indicated period, he will be appointed a judicial defender, with whom the summons and other acts of the process will be understood, until its culmination.- GOD AND FEDERATION. MARY ROSA LIVES LIVES JUDGE. having lost the defendant, the legality of possession of the same, for which he must appear before this Court within FORTY-FIVE (45) DAYS of dispatch following the record of the records of the publication of the poster the citation in the newspapers ORLANDO SENTINEL and EL ORLANDO WEEKLY, for THIRTY DAYS (30) continuous days once a week and posting at the doors of the Court, to be cited or through proxies in the aforementioned trial. If he does not appear within the indicated period, he will be appointed a judicial defender, with whom the summons and other acts of the process will be understood, until its culmination.- GOD AND FEDERATION. MARY ROSA LIVES LIVES JUDGE. having lost the defendant, the legality of possession of the same, for which he must appear before this Court within FORTY-FIVE (45) DAYS of dispatch following the record of the records of the publication of the poster the citation in the newspapers ORLANDO SENTINEL and EL ORLANDO WEEKLY, for THIRTY DAYS (30) continuous days once a week and posting at the doors of the Court, to be cited or through proxies in the aforementioned trial. If he does not appear within the indicated period, he will be appointed a judicial defender, with whom the summons and other acts of the process will be understood, until its culmination.- GOD AND FEDERATION. MARY ROSA LIVES LIVES JUDGE. for which he must appear before this Court within FORTY-FIVE (45) DAYS of dispatch following the record of the publication of the poster the citation in the ORLANDO SENTINEL and EL ORLANDO WEEKLY newspapers, for THIRTY (30) DAYS continuous days once a week and posting at the doors of the Court, to be cited or through proxies in the aforementioned trial. If he does not appear within the indicated period, he will be appointed a judicial defender, with whom the summons and other acts of the process will be understood, until its culmination.- GOD AND FEDERATION. MARY ROSA LIVES LIVES JUDGE. for which he must appear before this Court within FORTY-FIVE (45) DAYS of dispatch following the record of the publication of the poster the citation in the ORLANDO SENTINEL and EL ORLANDO WEEKLY newspapers, for THIRTY (30) DAYS continuous days once a week and posting at the doors of the Court, to be cited or through proxies in the aforementioned trial. If he does not appear within the indicated period, he will be appointed a judicial defender, with whom the summons and other acts of the process will be understood, until its culmination.- GOD AND FEDERATION. MARY ROSA LIVES LIVES JUDGE. to be cited or through proxies in the aforementioned trial. If he does not appear within the indicated period, he will be appointed a judicial defender, with whom the summons and other acts of the process will be understood, until its culmination.- GOD AND FEDERATION. MARY ROSA LIVES LIVES JUDGE. to be cited or through proxies in the aforementioned trial. If he does not appear within the indicated period, he will be appointed a judicial defender, with whom the summons and other acts of the process will be understood, until its culmination.- GOD AND FEDERATION. MARY ROSA LIVES LIVES JUDGE.