Legal Public Notices 3/16/2022 

ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated
. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com
, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sae. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com
on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902
Cara Christiano 1274D Angelia Fontes 1005 Lasanda Brown 1044 Shannon Sharrow 1248 Towana Rush 1249 Barbara Hunt 1421 Scott Christensen 1433 Darby Shipp-Christensen 1166 Lisa Medina 1484 Cederick Rene 1521 Autumn Roach 1613 Dewitt Lingard 1739 Hector Ocasio 1744. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: March 9 and 16 2022.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: March 25, 2022
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Leonard Roundtree- Household goods, Desiree Warren- Luggage, bins, Dan Bugtai Appliances, Johnnie Thomas- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 25th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Ladejza Sanders Ð Boxes, Ryan SchroederÐ Households Goods, Year: 2009 Make: Ducati Model: Superbike Vin: ZDM1XBLWX9B021861, Jacob David Wittland- Households Goods, Year: 2009 Make: Ducati Model: Superbike Vin: ZDM1XBLWX9B021861, Bank of Quincy - Households Goods, Year: 2009 Make: Ducati Model: Superbike Vin: ZDM1XBLWX9B021861, Terez Conliffe-Personal Goods, Andrea E. Jacobs - Household Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 3/25/22 at 12:00 PM:
Anita Green: boxes, clothes; Brynn Pomeroy: apartment furniture and items; Devona Tims: household furniture and items ; Jeffrey Bumgarner: household goods ; Kevin Wilson: clothes, bokes, bins ; Ruby Francois: furniture, boxes, chairs; Vergenia Hair: couch, tv, boxes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 25th, 2022
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Karen M Jackson- seasonal, household items Travion Patrick- furniture Tracy Schaffer- furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, March 25th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM:
Otis Mitchell-household items: Ashley Kelly-appliances and furniture:Onaje Hanberry- boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated March 25, 2022
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Erica Menefee- 3 bed room house. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 25, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055:
Alexis Ortiz Oliveras- Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr, Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793:
Leighton William: canvas pop up or a tent, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando Fl 32825, 4074959612:
Sir James: Household goods- Felix Sanchez, Clothing few hand tools and business and personal paperwork. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120:
Ivaylo Gatev- empty pallets, boxes and bags Nehemias Santiago-boxes Jalina Castillo-medical scooter, boxes, totes, bedding. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990
Daniel Nierodzinski: paint, tank, cart, table, bikes; Kristi M Stanton: totes, sewing machine, ladder, movies, luggage, desk, heater, cooler, lamp, gas cans; Frank Fletcher: luggage, armoire, chair, totes, China cabinet, decor, DVDs, chest; Ali Bukhari: luggage, guitar, tv, bags; Lia Olney: furniture, cat items, fan, vacuums, cleaning items, baskets, coolers, boxes, totes, microwave; Jean Carlo Nalvarte Vasquez: boxes, clothes, sewing kit/items, luggage, purse, guitar, cooler, kitchen items; Frank Fletcher: table, clothes, totes, cooler, fishing rods, toolbox, trunk. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 25th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
John Gonzalez-Household items Ashley Gunther-Household items Jasmine Downer-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 3/25/2022 @ 12:00PM:
William Cintron- Printer, Couch, Vintage furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF ETHEL LEE MILLS
, Deceased File No. 2022 CP 000334. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of ETHEL LEE MILLS, deceased, whose date of death was September 1, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/16/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Jennifer R. Bondy Attorney Florida Bar Number: 105461Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-Mail: [email protected]
, Secondary E-Mail: [email protected]
. Personal Representative: /s/ Ralph Mills, Jr, 49 Jake Court, Ocoee, Florida 34761.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: James F. Young a/k/a Jim Young
, Deceased file 2021-CP-003934-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of James F. Young, deceased, whose date of death was September 24, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/16/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/Michelle L. Rivera Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 85325 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-Mail: [email protected]
, Secondary E-Mail: [email protected]
. Personal Representative: /s/ Craig Britton, 236 Apache Street, Tavernier, Florida 33070.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION. CASE NO. P20-DP-27
IN THE INTEREST OF: S. B. W., a male child DOB: 8/31/2018, N. Y., a male child DOB: 8/05/2020 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Stivie York
, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 13th day of June, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child, and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 32773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 8th day of March, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, Fl Bar No: 0092327, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, Department of Children and Families. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO. B19-DP-0150
IN THE INTEREST OF: Z G, a male child DOB: 11/11/2018, Z G, a female child DOB: 10/20/2016, Z G, a female child DOB: 11/21/2014, Z G, a female child DOB: 09/15/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Abdul Mumin Muhammad
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children; you are to appear before the Circuit Judge Donna M. Goerner on the 10th day of May, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The father is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 21st day of February, 2022. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/ TYNAN WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-397
. In the Interest of Minor Children: E.C. DOB: 07/05/2011 B.C. DOB: 09/11/2012 S.C. DOB: 09/07/2014 R.C. DOB: 08/11/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: FRANKIE COSTA
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: E.C. born on 07/05/2011, B.C. born on 09/11/2012, S.C. born on 09/07/2014, and R.C. born on 08/11/2015. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA VIDEO MICROSOFT TEAMS. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24TH day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 111746, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-753
. In the Interest of Minor Child: N.T. DOB: 10/08/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Rebecca Ramirez
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: N.T. born on 10/08/2018. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 13, 2022 at 11:00a.m., before the Honorable Magistrate Craig McCarthy, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP13-71
. In the Interest of Minor Children: A.S. DOB: 08/26/2012 D.S. DOB: 02/11/2015. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: KRISTIN BROWN
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: A.S. born on 08/26/2012 and D.S. born on 02/11/2015. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 11, 2022 at 9:15 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-334
. In the Interest of Minor Child: J.W. DOB: 09/10/2009. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: SIMONE MCLENDON
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.W. born on 09/10/2009. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 11, 2022 at 9:15a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 10-259
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.M. DOB: 03/09/2011 A.M. DOB: 04/17/2012 G.M. DOB: 09/03/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: NICOLE HARTMAN
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of February, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-33
. IN THE INTEREST OF: L. L., DOB: 04/05/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TERRY HESTER
, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 5th, 2022, at
9:30a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 16th day of February, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 21-DP-14
IN THE INTEREST OF C.L.R. DOB: 02/02/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: CASSANDRA MARIE URRUTIA, CHRISTOPHER JAMES RYAN
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 17th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 28th day of February, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
March 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cell phones 7800 Belvoir Dr
2. Cell phones 1300 Blk W Gore St
3. Electronics 1900 Blk E Colonial Dr
4. Watch 300 Blk E South St
5. Key 100 Blk W Colonial Dr
6. Keys I-4 Exit 82 to 408
7. Jewelry w/misc. items 5200 Blk Bernagat Point Rd
8. Key 40 Blk W Washingtn St
9. Key 150 Blk E Robinson St
10. Cell phones E Pine St/S Magnolia Ave
11. Cell phone 100 Blk W Grant St
12. Bike 3600 Blk W Colonial Dr
13. Currency 4800 Blk Silver Star Rd
14. Currency 700 Blk W Anderson St
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Janice Gail Ritchey, of 2545 Park Drive Lot 2, Sanford, FL 32773 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
JGR Wellness Coaching
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"JGR Wellness Coaching"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/4/2022
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Nicole Wills, of 495 Still Forest Terrace, Sanford, FL 32771, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
All The Rage Creative
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"All The Rage Creative
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/07/2022
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Prestige Marketing Ventures, Inc., of 604 Courtland Street, Suite 180, Orlando, FL 32804, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Marathon Promotions
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Marathon Promotions
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/7/22
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, YOURWAY HOSPITALITY LAKE MARY LLC, of 135 INTERNATIONAL PKWY., LAKE MARY, FL 32746, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
COURTYARD LAKE MARY
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"COURTYARD LAKE MARY
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 2/18/2022
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on April 7, 2022 and will continue until all locations are done U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810
; B55 HOLLY MATHEWS $419.00, B35 Dawn Hebbert $386.20, A0008A BARBIE FLETCHER $1,176.85, R014 Clement Scantlebury $302.45, A0007A Tressa Jones $1,338.50, U113 Mystery Room $313.00, R051 JEAN Louis $782.30, B43 juan greene $546.10, D64 Ayla Polanco $540.90, A24 richard miller $578.00, U79 Paul Selvy $434.80, C11 Roderick Riley $819.10, D02 HOLLY MATHEWS $503.40, A14 Darcie Concepcion $456.10, B26 Latoiya Neal $543.50, C56 rita senquis $1,145.00, U85 Qurnisha Price $318.30, B33 TANEKIA BUTLER $483.55, D12 Barbie Fletcher $654.80 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703;
R020 Ty Hillman $996.45, 1149 Songhoe Brimdal $646.90, 1046 Ty Hillman $1,745.75 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714;
C105 STEPHEN KRUG $917.01, A110 WEINFRID LUNDOR $1,314.85, E104 Blair Culver $1,327.15, C145 HENRY DOGGETT $1,746.52, B105 JAMESHA JILES $1,043.57 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792;
2179 Pedro Reyes $1,113.15, 2600 Cassidy Cole $606.62, 2472 daniel jackson $413.08, 1670 KAITLYN PARKE $375.80, 2753 Alexus McIntyre $479.10, 1224 Mahmoud Rayan $891.60, 2657 Mystery Room $558.92, 1103-04 Douglas MacLean $1,064.85, 2450 Jonathan Mella $518.85, 2655 Justin Foster $558.92, 1088 DAVID ANDERSON $683.20, 1667 KINAYA TATUM $403.76, 1460 TYLER NEUMANN $518.85 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750;
A054 John Mitchell $447.21, A052 Denroy Samuels $718.62, B069 Debra Mastrantonio $441.88, B065 Dwayne Rackard $479.01, E008 MICHAEL HILL $777.32, E061 Tyrese Stevenson $724.02, E013 Angela Smith $606.82, C031 katrina queen $1,085.90 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773;
1732 lillian williams $399.25, 1146 DUANE BOWEN $708.14, 1451 JASON MACMILLAN $425.85, 1285 Eva Deloach $1,160.55, 2322 charissa johns $1,066.44, 1310 SHARON WHEELER $495.02, 1274 Jorge Vargas $326.68, 1158 denise cousins $768.22, 1326 William Santiago $574.84, 5070 MARK HARB $1,176.58, 1280 Payton Vickers $400.48, 1549 michele crandall $388.48, 2247 laura Vega $1,503.26, 1238 ANNETTE WILSON $425.85, 1621 Will Tincher $665.54. 1625 Ziquetta Lee $889.26, 5066 Jose Valentin Rivera $713.47, 5026 Robert Hebert $954.47, 5076 Anna Allen $867.84, 1457 Tina Wright $388.48, 1081 Jamesha Mathews $1,176.58, 1431 JASON MACMILLAN $425.85, 1450 KEVIN HUTH $425.85, 1250 SARAH FOLAN $356.68, 5034 BONNIE LOESCHER $867.84, 2422 Sean PAUL $378.00, 1029 pamela izquierdo $862.51, 1748 HERBERT RINGQUIST $335.40, 1708 Faythe Thomas $396.68, 1162 standley swinton $991.25, 0005 Johnny Jones $612.25, 1429 Alexi Tamiroff $761.34, 1734 Timothy Wrathall $399.25 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773;
1385 Alixandra Gruvis 1385 $607.80, 1069 Tyree Knox $431.90, 1371 mylee monfor $793.50, 1014 linda spivey $575.90, 0002 ALYSHA DAVIS $703.75, 1803 SHAMIEL CRAYTON $437.40, 2006 Brittney Reynolds $558.60, 1723 Kurt Vinis $903.04, 1224 Handel Dormus $370.75, 1536 Mariano Salas $607.80, 0023 CAROLYNN MORGAN $959.25, 1220 Andrew Bailey $619.80, 0131 HOWARD ALEXANDER $687.75, 1993 Johnie jones $530.50, 1301 Tearia Butler $847.39, 1601 Austin Cowing $431.90 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771;
4132 RAYMOND CORNIEL $537.60, 2088 Traymon Williams $614.08, 1097 Patrick weiland $851.75, 1017 Steison Scatliffe $570.88, 3082 Brandie Wagner $485.65, 4178 Tiama Small $661.67, 4047 ERIC RAWLINS $2,315.55, 2084 stephen johnson $831.40, 3134 karmetta chambers $658.93.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Narcoossee rd, 7800 Narcoossee rd Orlando Fl. 32822, 04/05/2022
: 1338 LIla Hartage, 2242 Diana Rivera, 1294 Yodaleibi Burns, 2310 Mario Ordonez, 1227 Monique Aki, 3181 Manuel Arroyo, 3222 Valeria Alarcon, 1255 Yodaleibi Burns, 3156-56 Jose Urena, 1275 Osvaldo Perez, 1096 Beall Delsocorro, 3165-67 Jose Urena, 2373 Diana Rivera, 2232 Jalissa Wallace, 3352 Daniel Vazquez. U-Haul Ctr Alafaya, 11815 E Colonial Dr Orlando Fl. 32826, 04/05/2022:
1277 Valery Nicolas, 1524 Tevin Phifer, 1405 Kevin McDuffie, 1005 Darren Njoroge, 1301 Awilda Galuva, 1256 Ariana Minter, 1134 Farris Abdul-Jabbar, 1262 Malache Phillips, 1411 Alejandro Hernandez, 1015 Raffaele Minerva, 1611 Felicia Baptiste, 1107 Kerry Lubin, 1210 Richards Parks, 1504 Daniyel Rodriguez. U-Haul Ctr Goldenrd, 508 N Goldenrd Rd, Orlando Fl 32807, 04/05/2022:
315 Carl Hughes, 439 Johnny Aviles, 427 Jeffrey Truntich, 431 Daryl Polley, 601 Jerry Salas, 1210 Quandrala Warner, 733 Jonathan Rodriguez, 306 Alexzandra Journet Carrasquillo.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, April 5, 2022
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am
: 35 Wilson Julien 61 Nerdeley Saint Pierre 95 Landon Ball 96 Vanilda Gonsalves De Oliveira Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
234 William Manny Miranda Jr 350 John Richard Barry 418 Jose Barrios 510 Morgan Reed, 570 Dewayne Barnes Jr Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811Ðat 11:30am:
15 Clayton Lamar Williams 32 Terryl Crawford 80 Jean Amervil 130 Cieara Thomas 147 Crystal Marie Bowdery 212 Michael Fontain Wilson 224 Bredrick Antonio Golston 249A Janelle Johnson 413 Greg Remando Thomas 460 Albert Jerome Walker 519 Victor Olivier Cius 530 Willie D. Manning 536 Reneshia Dunn 553 Robert Leon White 613 Terica Shacon Holmes 724 Frenel David, 1993 Mitsubishi Truck Vin# JW6HFN1E2PK000010 Tag # B76622B Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am:
190 Edwin Cevallos 293 Alisa Adkins 602 Joshua Lawson 603 Robert Maloney 800 Alyssa Gaul 818 Paul Morain Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
625 Alin Iordache 943 Roynette Michelle Jerry 1031 Jesse Lee Gillette 1205 Jeffrey Carl Crowson 1401 Stephen Siebold 1813 Douglas Brian Berry 2130 Yachira Pabon 2021 Homemade Trailer #NOVIN0201346460 2407 Sonia Kumar Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm
: 1016 Holly Mathews 1049 Kevin Martin 2052 Sherae Butler 2054 Monica Garcia 3087 Peter Gerard Hayes Jr. 3101 Tabitha Hurd 3236 Renee Roberson 3251 Shalonda Demonia 4009 Jamar Wood 4070 Roland Saldana 4090 Marjorie Bowden 4092 Audrey Bowden 5017 Topeka Coleman 6020 Christian Haines.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 25, 2022
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:40 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1104 - Dryburgh, Joshua; 1309 - Monsalvatge-Kennedy, Susan; 1513 - Jones, Denise; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 3212 - Graham, Hilmer; 3313 - Lipscomb, Clayton; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3627 - Martinez Jr, Michael PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1105 - Bonavia, Dara; 1819 - Lewis, Nikita; 2408 - mcfadden, jordan; 3106 - Drymedics Velez, Fred; 3504 - Martinez, Fernando J.; 3528 - Perry, Savannah; 3707 - Taylor, Madison; 3716 - pittman, Thomas PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0372 - Blanco, Maxine; 0406 - Piggee, Tiffany; 0548 - brown, aaron; 1010 - Schoen, Steven PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B084 - HAGINS, RACHEL; C055 - Oquendo, Nalia; C065 - Houdyschell, Jonathan; C073 - Neff, Joseph; D011 - DiAngelus, Daniel; D074 - Kulik, Melissa PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
D124 - Avendano, Felipe; D136 - Hatfield, Dana; J342 - Mompoint, Carla; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; J370 - Torres Mendoza, Felicia; K461 - Stokes, Nemo; L493 - fegan, Erin; M513 - Muhlenforth, Arthur PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, ( 407) 505-7649 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A126 - Toscanini, Ariel; B201 - GUSTY, DEIBNER; B242 - Dobson, Thomas; C320 - Oviedo, Cynthia; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E053 - Candelaria, Edwin; E095 - Logan, Jeremy; F616 - SAINT, PAUL; F650 - Green, Nissandra; F687 - Holman, Brian; F691 - Laracuente, Yarinette; H816 - Peters, Curtis PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A106 - Benitez, Jessica; B220 - Mitchell, Brendan; D420 - Childers, Marc; D428 - Paul, Emerald; D431 - Criado, Amanda Luna; E528 - Martin, Kendra; G705 - Criado, Amanda Luna; G744 - Davis, Justin; G745 - Rott, Tyler; G751 - Richmond, Mark PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A041 - Larosa, Kollien; B020 - Daniels, Katie; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C024 - Burke, Michael; C033 - Neighbor, Tina; C041 - Taylor, Destiny; D004 - Timogene, Theodore; D010 - Reno, Maria; D019 - Crayton, Shamiel; D023 - Buie, Anjeanette; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D069 - Nelson, Tara; D100- Verzosa, Frederico; E017 - Mccray, Tomeka; E033 - Newton, Dede; E052 - Taylor, Clara; E092 - martin, James; H001 - Irizarry, Eddie; H003 - Keane, Michael; H018 - Small Cell Solutions, Inc. Davis, Kerry; H023 - Hostutler, Justin; H039 - Kirts, Teosha; H042 - Fleming, Alvin; J613 - Dixon, Latonya; J709 - Perez, Jessenia; P078 - Small Cell Solutions, Inc. Davis, Kerry; P081 - Small Cell Solutions, Inc. Davis, Kerry; P085 - Small Cell Solutions, Inc. Davis, Kerry; P090 - Castro, Ramses PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A125 - Tyler, Gary; A170 - Mendez, Melissa; A174 - Guidry, Tina; C363 - Dorton, Debbie; C402 - Wilson, Marvin; D427 - Boyd, Eugene; D482 - Dorsey, Tara; E548 - Lopez, Rodney; E566 - Jacobs, Gina; F678 - Ferrell, Michael; G728 - Beharry, Michael PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
00243 - Callwood, David; 00270 - Powell, Deneil; 00290 - Werner, Caitlyn; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00535 - Brayman, Ken; 00540 - runge, gregory; 00561 - Burney, Michael; 00575 - Trivett, Dakota; 00585 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00587 - Diossa, Hugo; 00589 - Gligora, Sheri; 00598 - Whalen, Tracey; 00702 - Yates, Patricia; 00720 - Wilkinson, Tia; 00737 - Mooney, Megan; 00913 - Myers, Angela PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3039 - Another Broken Egg Cafe Alleman, Jacob; 3082 - Hoff, Spencer; 4033 - Washington, Charmaine; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5061 - Cashe, Alashundrea; 5119 - Washington, Charmaine; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 5136 - Evans, Nino; 5138 - Graham, Cheyunna; 9021 - Reed, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; D029 - Roundtree Jr, Alfred; E097 - harvey, bria; E124 - GONZALEZ, GUILLERMO PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 01:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B001 - Peeples, Candace; B026 - Ivy, Tee Whitehead; C038 - Cooke, Samantha; C040 - Alpheaus, Timothy; C064 - Rigdon, Madison; C066 - Brown, Barbara; D054 - Fuller, Mike; E064 - Thomas, TaCamry; E070 - Ellerbe, Gregory; E072 - Fuller, Mike; F007 - Mckenna, Patricia; F032 - Mills, Boyd; F035 - vogrich, bethany; F039 - Oldfield, Aurora; F058 - Guthrie, Robert; G033 - Snead, Cynthia; G046 - Croxall, Marie; J024 - Benoit, Peter. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 25, 2022
, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613 2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1028 - Stewart Wolfe, Joni; 1158 - Baptiste, Roosel Jean; 1180 - Meyer, Catherine; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2035 - Glynn, Richard; 2199 - Fenton, Saidah; 2237 - Barton, Kayla; 2252 - Glynn, Richard; 2263 - Wolfe, Catherine; 2391 - Alberts, Kristin; 2392 - Alberts, Kristin; 4009 - Cooney, Steven; 4020 - Beamon, Stephen; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 5044 - Burke, Brennain PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0109 - Cintron, Mathew; 1012 - Harrison, Shanese; 1021 - Mitchell, Jasmine; 7064 - Jackson, Johnnie PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0246 - Wilkins, Jesse; 0268 - Smith, Patrick; 1006 - ramsaran, Neil; 3011 - amador, stefany; 3013 - Atkins, Renita; 3026 - Leath, Latia; 3031 - Rodriguez, Johnathan; 3043 - Jones, Andrew; 7004 - Cordero Pearman, Arlena; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7072 - Rodriguez, Marangely; 7100 - Pietri, Peter; 7128 - Campos, Luis; 7145 - kelley, Jacob PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0025 - Mc Cray, Jonathan; 0110 - Gonzalez, Jessica; 2091 - Cartagena, Ely; 4018 - Hootman, Joseph; 4063 - Martinez, Jose Santillan; 5022 - Valen, Joanne; 5029 - Blakely, Kennedy; 5075 - Rodriguez, Kiara Cruz; 7027 - Martin, Michael PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B003 - Gatson, Nina; B006 - Williams, Artavis; C063 - Salgado, Nilsa; C076 - McManus, Joseph; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D120 - Valdes, Jose; D182 - Chaisson, Michelle; D194 - Rodriguez, Michelle; D208 - Quimbley, Kennard; D214 - Nash, Marie PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1342 - Tomlin, Malcolm; 2135 - DOWNS, CHRISTOPHER; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2167 - Keaton, Andrea; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2226 - Kruel, Eva; 2271 - McAuliffe, Leigh; 2277 - Quinones, Rubin; 2295 - Barnes, Jennifer; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2361 - Richardson, Alvin; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3118 - Orange Avenue Dentistry Youssef, Nabil; 3201 - Soto Febo, Angel; 3209 - Stapleton, Francine; 3395 - Daniels, James; F333 - Huff, Alisha; F336 - Wydra, Eric; F361 - Taylor, Patricia; F366 - Baughn, Christina; F374 - demaintenon, shelby; G468 - Kuhary, Karina; G484 - KEELAN, John; G511 - Lopez, Hector; H547 - Jean, Alycia; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H613 - Archibald, Anthony PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1209 - Going green Lawn care Muhammad, Khalif; 1262 - Hollister, Salina; 1428 - Lafleur, Skyla; 1437 - Robinson, Anya; 1510 - Roberson, Paris; 1608 - Ferrer, Alejandro; 1709 - adams, Julia; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1737 - Solano, Jan-Ling; 1741 - Betancourt, Michelle; 1779 - Martinez, Geronimo; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2015 - Washington, Angelica; 2033 - Hill, Nicole; 2053 - Marquez, Neiza; 2213 - Anderson, Vanilla; 2224 - Betancourt, Michelle; 2284 - Ortiz, Katherine; 2422 - Fisher, Derrick; 2443 - Wiley, Comelena PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1215 - Anseman, Kyl; 1401 - Lawhorn, Jessi; 2062 - Solomon, Avana; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2274 - Moseley, Diandra; 2303 - Fioto, Joyce; 2412 - zidor, Maxchella; 2432 - Torres, Randy; 2555 - Wilson, Brian; 2588 - Martin, Shanae; 2677 - Hedglin, Myra; 2696 - Roketa, Cathy PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0101 - oyola, Glorianne; 0137 - Valle, Ivanise; 0165 - George, Monica; 0190 - Knight, Megan; 0208 - Leon, Caterina; 3029 - Cruz, Leon; 3060 - Gutierrez, Michelle; 3064 - Valle, Raymond; 3090 - Carrasquillo Flores, Stephanie; 3109 - Cajigas, Iris; 4018 - Roberts, Kelly; 6023 - Faith Based Logistics, LLC Jackson, Harold PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A028 - Lopez, Hector; A060 - Correa, Henry; A151 - Campos, Orsiris; A198 - Lozada, Maria; B337 - fenner, albin; C368 - Ravelo, Cristian; D413 - robinson, felicia; G592 - Santos, Melkin PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B054 - Boyd, Gary; C084 - Cimas, Jerome; C093 - Cimas, Jerome; C105 - Rosario, Reinaldo; C183 - Birdsong, Milton; C200 - Blakley, Daniel; D302 - mota, Alfredo; D356 - Giguere, Robert; D383 - Stoudt, Kristen PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B132 - Ortiz, Daniel; B215 - Bennett, Brandon; B218 - Perez, Rodney; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C122 - Orozco, Silvana; C145 - Rosado, Noemi; C195B - Banchs, Yashira; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C211C - Johnson, Destiny; C212E - Perez, Kimberly; C227G - Rivera, yvette; C230 - Wonsey, Candice. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 25, 2022
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 2:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1304 - Baptiste, Andrew; 1404 - anderson, micheal; 1410 - Bennett, Kolesia; 2301 - Ginlack, Tenille; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 3125 - jean, Sorlyn; 3201 - freites, Joselin; 3204 - Countryman, Willie; 3215 - Rowell, Michelle; 3407 - Williams, Alesha; 3518 - George, Katrese; 4420 - Gadson, Nina; P012 - Batalha, Gustavo PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 02:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0033 - Childers, Ke’oka; 0043 - Richelin, JN Baptiste; 0055 - Mena, Moraima; 0067 - Residence Inn Snooderly, Jonathan; 0075 - Babington, William; 0080 - Jones, Antwan; 0122 - Griffin, Loretta; 0125 - Crenshaw, Sherry; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0138 - harden, carla; 0152 - Jones, LaQuinta; 0172 - OSC Construction & Edification De Souza Goncalves, Orlando; 0199 - Newton, Valerie; 0213 - Loveall, Crystal; 0231 - Jones, Latoya; 0233 - Cobb, Lasandra; 0264 - anderson, itishba; 0316 - Hall, Aariane; 0340 - Mompremier, Anntte; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0397 - Wilson, Tashika; 0452 - Morrison, MONTRESS; 0466 - WILLIAMS, DERICK; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0511 - Moore, Janice; 0557 - Porterfield, Amber PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0303 - McBride, Michael; 0306 - Martinez, Walter; 0703 - Pittman, Latonya; 0704 - Barberan, Yvan; 0919 - Tate, Charity; 0919 Ð C., Charity; 1218 - Neilly, Theodore; 1316 - Hutchison, CoCintheane PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 02:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1057 - fort, gary; 1072 - Sarasom, Ittichai; 2002 - jones, casey; 4021 - rubero, anthony; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 02:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1085 - Williams, Matthew; 2084 - Stapleton, Briannah PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0402 - McNeill, Ronni; 0518 - Guzman, Nora; 1044 - Cunningham, Caroline; 2031 - hutchinson, Danieal; 3179 - Muniz, Dion; 3191 - Triest, Scott PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 03:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A034 - Terry, Steve; B015 - Shropshire, Leeroy; B027 - Bell, Latanya; B036 - york, Christopher; B047 - Rubin, Celia; B058 - Sr, Christopher Shackelford; C019 - Johnson, Nafiys; D003 - Eckford, Jennie; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D019 - Sarasom, Ittichai; D032 - Robinson, Stacy; D035 - Rickerson, Karone; D038 - Chery, Jeff; D081 - Jenkins, Maxie; D130 - White, Amanda; E001 - Gilyard, Gretta; E006 - Gordon, Rickey; E010 - Henderson, Quandria; E020 - Lewis, LuAnn; E026 - Sampson, Denise; F033 - Coar, George PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 03:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B035 - Howard, Grant; C163 - Marks, Dylan; D163 - Ashby, Jack; P002 - Araujo, Rolando PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 2021 - Maldonado, Marisol; 3008 - Blair, Joseph; 5057 - Rosario, Will; 5111 - Nationwide Community Resources Daniels, David; 5319 - Stewart, Kathleen; 6418 - Chmielewski, Alex; 6434 - cooper, Erika PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 03:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
00054 - Pauling, Tanya; 0017 - Vergara, Melody; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0098 - Smith, Amber; 0144 - Brawner, Anthony; 0164 - Slate Resturant Ho, Kevan; 0251 - Cox, Lester; 0364 - Rutherford, TaShawna; 1109 - Beaulieu, Dominique; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2045 - Hill, Tiffanie; 2050 - PHILLIPS, LESSIE; 2073 - smith, Matthew; 2103 - Sheals, DaiQuan; 2128 - Johnson, Robert PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 03:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1102 - Kapp, Jeff; 1147 - Rose, Kristina; 1172 - Horne, Brittian; 2262 - Harris, Glenn; 2322 - Harris, Natasha. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 24, 2022
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1102 - Andrea, Leanna; 1910 - Alusca, Alcide; 2110 - langston, Richard; 2429 - Rhynes, Tjuana; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2527 - Zamor, Juna; 2602 - Malcolm, Richard; 2714 - Andrea, Leanna; 2724 - Alexis, Mercilia PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0018 - Rentschler, Aaron; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0259 - Davis, Justin; 0412 - Cunningham, Tamica; 1003 - Reed, Chris; 1008 - Delgado, Christian; 1019 - Gray, Lynette; 1028 - Snipes, Meghan; 3023 - Rivero, Yamile; 3072 - Cannady, Jashea; 4023 - Earle, Janais PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2031 - Schroth, Samuel; 4045 - Scheibe, Samantha; 5078 - Derr, Paul; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 6225 - Porter, Angel; 6227 - Sabin, Page; 6242 - Jordan, Lorraine PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 2002 - Robert, Mike; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 3033 - waters, Nyuanna; 6100 - Applegate, Kenneth PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A101 - Galloway, Ivor; A129 - Hardy, Keosha; A142 - Luckett, Jayla; B214 - Jackson, Damian; C344 - C, Jean; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; E060 - Amora tips goodson, Ashley; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; E086 - Billings, Bobby; E106 - white, Ty; E112 - Jackson, Darryn; F619 - Johnson, Ericka; F625 - Sands, Keith; F639 - Searcy, Laquinta; F647 - Allen, Calvin; G724 - Gabriel, JodyAnne; P005 - Champoux, Ian; P035 - Koren, Matthrew PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1102 - Hodges, Bobby; 1218 - Mitchell, Da Shawn; 1362 - Griffin, Britney; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2122 - Roach, Julie; 2460 - Freeman, Cynthia F PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A037 - Strang, Cameron; B016 - Delta Xi Lambda Inc Solomon, Jamil; B055 - Ortiz, Luis; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B082B - HILL/ co Mr. Earl Graham, CHARLES; B101 - ILIFFE, ANDREW; B108 - BROOKS, Andrea; C069 - Reddick, Susan; D090 - Miller, Lakeisha; D094 - Smith, Marquita; D124 - bingham, nick; E007 - Dassie, Barbara; E010 - Rayfield, Donna; E015 - SPENCE, STEPHEN; E019 - Dowell, Cynquetta; E046 - White, Mark; F002 - Davila, Marci; F003 - Bennett, Patrick; F027 - Gale, Milton; F053 - Etienne, Lernia; O036 - Burgess, Jerome; O048 - Cimas, Jerry PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0032 - Mesidor, Ralph; 0040 - Johnston, Sarah; 0074 - Connelly, Tadaria; 0082 - Hulshizer, Alyssia; 0086 - Rodriguez, Thalia; 0128 - Jones, Nykee; 0151 - Clayton, Cedrina; 0170 - Tulloch, Christopher; 0175 - Smith, Timothy; 0192 - Naulings, Lola; 0271 - Lacomb, Joanne; 0302 - Mcphee, Lawren; 0303 - Edwards, Jaime; 0339 - Mojica, Maria; 0368 - Mollette, Adora; 0376 - Hulshizer, David; 0385 - Edole, Lester; 0388 - Battle, Azarie; 0392 - Carlton, Janice; 0432 - Smith, Brandon; 0440 - Perry Jr., Masco; 0442 - Albury, Valicia; 0473 - Owens, Dexter; 0478 - Johnson, Syretta; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0496 - Rodgers, Hyron; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0506 - Cowart, Denishea; 0515 - Coffman, Steven; 0554 - Battle, Ronnie; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0625 - Thompson, Jodian; 0794 - Franklin, Shdaria; 0836 - Walton, Terrell; 0842 - Ramos Vaszquez, Bryan; 0863 - Ford, Rebecca; 0917 - Meeks, Stephaine; 0925 - Huggins, Netelia; 1005 - Harris, Quinton PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0115 - Nosil, Hemlyne; 0422 - Banica, Isabelle; 0623 - Cajuste, Dominique; 0803 - Kresen, Jack; 0901 - Rojas, Veronica; 1110 - Wilcox-Christian, Zakarria; 1325 - Whiteside, Robert; 1519 - Taiclet, Tonya; 1702 - Pacheco, Amanda; 1714 - Hancock, Carl PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0485 - Gomez, Cynthia; 0643 - Hensley, Jazmine A; 0712 - Bargefrede, Dara; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1012 - Mitchell, Marquese; 1037 - Desir, Laelda; 1104 - Coleman, Brenda; 1108 - Nosil, Hemlyne; 1235 - Santos, Eunice; 1250 - Diaz, Andres; 1307 - Hunter, Kaila; 1315 - Irizarry, Jeremy; 1352 - Robinson, Ivan; 1363 - Gumbs, Adelicia; 1375 - Caruso, Charity; B025 - Saunders, Melissa; C033 - Delius, Jean; D071 - Ezzai, Joseph; ; D071 - Cash, Kisha; D075 - Raphael-Green, Shirley; E012 - Jackson, Akiruh; E020 - Zapata, Jacqueline; F019 - Dunston, Denese; F021 - Preston, Sarah; NA13 - Carter, Keiyyana; NA20 - Thomas, Jessica; S003 - Sanders, Gregory; W003 - Jones, Gregory; X020 - Boatwright, James. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 24, 2022
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1017 - Howe, Robert; 1156 - Ramirez, Carmen; 1163 - mitchell, Elizabeth; 1172 - Torres-Mata, Nervin; 1180 - Cabreja, Nidia; 1193 - Keyworth, Rachel; 1207 - Maldonado, Gustavo; 2231 - Miranda, Kim; 2274 - Colon, Michelle; 3028 - Batista, Karla; 3065 - Rodriguez, Ernesto; 4057 - Johnson, Eugene; 4060 - Johnson, Eugene; 6101 - Modjeski, Nicholas PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0124 - Siedsma, Michael; 0139 - Matthews, John; 0283 - Brown, Kaesiona; 1032 - Miller, Danny; 2046 - Salas Alvarado, Kael; 7071 - Maultsby, Tatyanna; 7090 - Siedsma, Michael; 7152 - Jones, Tiara PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B010 - Frederic, Yanique; B012 - Smith, Eric; B039 - martinez, maria; B046 - Leatherwood, James; C030 - NORTON, JOHN; D003 - Augustus, Selena; D016 - industeel group llc lopez, jaime; E004 - Haskins, Louis; E031 - Gebremedhin, Yalelet; E043 - Crawford, James; F016 - Wright, Sherica; G019 - Hall, Joi; G044 - Nesbitt, Stacy; H019 - Jones, Sharon; H046 - Crawford, Trayvaun; J030 - Resto, Jose; J036 - Mcneil, Lamario; J143 - Fiallos, Miguel; K019 - Zapata, Michelle; K062 - Sebastian, Luis PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A130 - snell, patricia; A190 - fulword, Malisha; B202 - Nash, Ernest; B213 - Louis, Ulrick; B229 - Davis, Alphonso; C310 - Cruz, Sandra; C320 - perdue, william; C328 - Ramirez, Nathalia; C383 - Valarie, Higley; D403 - Santos, Lakesha; D421 - Marc, Forecia; D440 - Charles, Dieufete; E502 - Jackson, Bernadette; E504 - Copeland, Mhya; E516 - Widson, Charles; E522 - McGowan, Emanuel; E523 - Ross, Nikia; E550 - Jackson, Regina; F614 - Mejia, Alyta; H824 - Acosta, Jesse; J910 - Jackson, Shequanda PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A105 - Deveau, Sherri; A142 - Tatem, Empress; B206 - Lavarco, Joey M; D411 - Howard, Katrina; D415 - Feacher, Alvin; D416 - Saddler, Timothy; E508 - Gould, Alvin; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E523 - Gutierrez, Yesenia; E537 - Paul, Kerline; F608 - Sesler, Jacinda; F630 - Dorival, Evena; H801 - Kenney, Jeffrey; H832 - Palacios, Eduardo; K107 - tirado martinez, Yolanda; L220 - Turner, Liz; P031 - Sigrin, Estibrun PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1053 - Arriaga, Maria J; 1065 - Burgess, Karyre; 1068 - Derival, Patrick; 11031 - Melendez, Santos; 11106 - Jean, Mark; 11111 - Lugo, Yadira; 11305 - Tessler, Daniel; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 12057 - Tobon, Kevin; 12121 - Orta, Brian; 12317 - Lippford, Jason Demario; 12320 - Rodriguez Hernandez, Jaydee; 204 - Marcelin, Widgi; 293 - Dillman, David; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 810 - Olivo, Carmen PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
087 - Loiz Alicea, Dayme; 094 - Chevalier, Elvin; 098 - Rosario, Maria; 153 - Ponshock, John; 256 - holley-williams, glenda lucille; 311 - Ortiz, Carmen; 314 - Munoz, Edwin; 349 - Toyensojeda, Marcos; 515 - Ellison, Kevin; 537 - Allen, Janice; 574 - Mendez, Raul; 718 - Barker, Camile; 723 - Brookins, Jason D; 842 - Marshall, Kendell; 866 - Rodriguez, Gilbert PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 02102 - griffin, Mikesha; 02419 - Branford, Flora; 02505 - Perez, Rachel; 03110 - Sanchez, Dennis; 04132 - Fromme, Marie Rose; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05115 - Rivera, Dulfay; 05156 - Wilson, Shae; 05159 - Rodriguez, Joseph; 05173 - Bermudez De Jeus, Juan Ramon; 05185 - Colon, Nyliah; 05227 - Gracia, Milagros PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1129 - Mitchell, Dorothy; 1244 - Seonath, Ravindranauth; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1500 - Ramos, Gina; 1512 - Woods, Jeremy; 1519 - Roman, Amy; 2000 - MURPHY, CARLA; 2014 - Mir, Ashley; 2015 - Williams, Georgia; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2037 - Calderon, Steven; 2049 - MURPHY, CARLA; 2061 - Hernandez, Isuanet; 2105 - Melendez, Deborah; 2107 - Wilson, Shauna; 2116 - Garcia, Carmen; 2147 - SALAZAR, ELYSE; 2301 - Cristin, Rosie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0001 - Cruz, Lakashia; 0043 - Diaz, Jason; 0046 - Ankh, Christina; 0083 - Foxworth, Jareen; 0334 - Zuvich, Craig; 2013 - Graham, Natalie; 2112 - Foxworth, Jareen; 2118 - Agosto, Elba; 6006 - De La Cruz, Nicolas; 6081 - Bell, Caleb; 6084 - Marr, Shakliquisa; 6124 - Marie, Isa; 6140 - Parra, Lubi; 6158 - Carr, Talor; 6206 - hernandez, jhonny; 6208 - montalvo, Brenda; 8037 - Nelson, Mary; 8048 - The Beauty Queendom LLC Thomas, Kimberly PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0101 - Merced, Rolando; 0106 - Short, Kerri; 0202 - ceasar, janna; 0238 - Nesheim, Rachel; 0248 - Gentry, Angela; 0317 - Ryals, Kayla; 0319 - Vann, Sandra; 0341 - Bird, Sylvia; 0354 - Perez, cristal; 0429 - Ballard, Jeanna; 0433 - Vidal, Nancy; 0520 - James, Desi; 0705 - Wright, Tyree; 0714 - Bernal Melean, Miguel; 0837 - Crate, Grant; 0839 - Richardson, Cynthia; 0905 - Jones, Antonio; 0970 - Tevenaud, Joseph; 1032 - Parsons, Da-Miek Isaiah; 1070 - Lockhart, Lawrence; 1075 - Green, Michael; 1172 - farrelly, Phillippe; 1233 - Johnson, Takelia; 1255 - Volcy, Olby; 1318 - Wrotten, Antoin; 1332 - Anderson, Susan; 1380 - Moore, Amber. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on April 1st, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
WDBCB25D0GA278219
1986/Merz
1GRAA0629YB129631
2000/Great Dane
1G1AK58F687173358
2008/Chev
2D4RN5D11AR409322
2010/Dodg
1GC2CVC8XDZ279327
2013/Chev
1N6BA0ED6AN315470
2010/Niss
1112763279
1971/Volk
1G1JC6SH6C4120828
2012/Chev
1N4BA41E38C838918
2008/Nss
1GNFK13067R359274
2007/Chev
5XYKT4A14DG354652
2013/Kia
1C6RR6GM5GS304777
2016/Ram
1FTCF10Y1DNA25604
1983/Ford.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/1/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1GDG6H1J3SJ508944
1995 GMC
1GCHK29151E341869
2001 CHEV
4V0TC2529EB024597
2014 CROR
3VWC57BU2MM051975
2021 VOLK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 31, 2022
1FTYR2ZMXHKB14243
2017 FORD
1G1AL15F777370919
2007 CHEV
1HGCM66593A035658
2003 HOND
2MEFM74W74X603197
2004 MERC
3GNDA13D98S596577
2008 CHEV
APRIL 1, 2022
5XXGN4A77EG335149
2014 KIA
APRIL 2, 2022
1FM5K7F89DGB59002
2013 FORD
4T1BK36B36U136939
2006 TOYT
APRIL 3, 2022
WBA3B5G52ENS06885
2014 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 1, 2022
1FMZU63E7YUB12574
2000 FORD
APRIL 2, 2022
4JGAB57EX3A420730
2003 MERC
APRIL 3, 2022
JS2YC415185107011
2008 SUZI
APRIL 7, 2022
1N4AL21E98N469769
2008 NISS
Notice of Public Sale:
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on April 8th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 .
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 421 - Barbara Rodriguez, 298 - Mike Thelen.
Notice of Public Sale
: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on April 8, 2022
at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage, 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1124 Ð Anthony Persuad #1316 Ð Edwin Santana #1345 Ð John Wills #2305 Ð Steve Trujillo.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
4/5/2022
3FA6P0T94JR199576
2018 FORD
1C6RR7LG7FS730166
2015 RAM
JTNBB46K073005688
2007 TOYT
1FAFP36N36W256168
2006 FORD
1FMYU02Z46KC65273
2006 FORD
KNDJD733555400752
2005 KIA
4/8/2022
KNDPM3AC3H7115725
2017 KIA
4/10/2022
JM1NDAM74M0460369
2021 MAZD
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2017 RIYA
VIN# LEHTCB022HR000048
2012 KIA
VIN# KNDMG4C7XC6476545
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on April 6, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA EN SU NOMBRE JUZGADO PRIMERO DE PRIMERA INSTANCIA EN LO CIVIL, MERCANTIL Y DEL TRANSITO DE LA CIRCUNSCRIPCIÓN JUDICIAL DEL ESTADO MONAGAS. Maturín, nueve (09) de Febrero del 2022. 211° y 162° CARTEL DE CITACIÓN SE HACE SABER: A la ciudadana ISAMANDA HERNÁNDEZ REYES, venezolana, mayor de edad, titular de la cédula de identidad No.12.015.941, por cuanto la misma actualmente tiene su domicilio en: 6410 Metrowest, Bvld Apt 1109, de la ciudad de Orlando del Estado de la Florida de los Estados Unidos de Norteamérica, Código Postal: ORLANDO FL 32835, que este Tribunal por auto de esta misma fecha ha ordenado su citación por carteles de conformidad con el artículo 224 del Código de Procedimiento Civil, en el presente Juicio, que tiene incoado por ante este Tribunal los ciudadanos AQUILES JOSÉ ROJAS SALAZAR y TERESITA DE JESÚS GUTIÉRREZ ARIAS DE ROJAS, venezolanos, mayores de edad, titulares de las cédulas de identidad Nos.1.386.179 y 6.074.280, por reconocimiento de que al haber dado los demandantes cumplimiento por equivalencia del contrato de opción de compra venta, de conformidad con la sentencia definitivamente firme, dictada por la sala de casación civil del tribunal supremo de justicia, en fecha 04 de octubre del 2019, en el expediente no.33853, tal cumplimiento por equivalencia genera, el efecto de retrotraer a las partes a las mismas circunstancias que tenian al momento de suscripción del contrato de opción de compra venta, y la demandada debe reintegar sin plazo alguno a los demandantes el inmueble que fuera objeto del precitado contrato de opción de compra venta, al haber perdido la parte demandada, la licitud de la posesión del mismo, por lo cual deberá comparecer por ante este Tribunal dentro de los CUARENTA Y CINCO (45) DÍAS de despacho siguientes a la constancia de autos de la publicación del cartel la citación en los diarios ORLANDO SENTINEL y EL ORLANDO WEEKLY, durante TREINTA DÍAS (30) días continuos una vez por semana y la fijación en las puertas del Tribunal, a darse por citada o por medio de apoderados en el referido juicio. Si no compareciera en el lapso señalado se le designará defensor judicial, con quien se entenderá la citación y demás actos del proceso, hasta su culminación.- DIOS Y FEDERACIÓN. MARY ROSA VIVENES VIVENES JUEZA.
STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION NOTICE OF PROPOSED AGENCY ACTION
: The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its intent to issue a Formal Determination of the Landward Extent of Wetlands and Other Surface Waters (File No. FD- 0414557-001
) to the petitioner, Zachary Cliett, c/o Eric Muldowney, E-Reg Consulting, LLC, 1915 Cypress Lake Dr., Grant Valkaria, FL 32949, for the property located in Section 25, Township 23 South, Range 32 East, Orange County, Parcel ID 25-23-32-9632-00-252, Reynolds Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32833. The Department’s file is available online and can be accessed through the Department’s Information Portal at: https://prodenv.dep.state.fl.us/DepNexus/public/electronic- documents/ERP_414557/facility!search. If you have any questionsor are experiencing difficulty viewing the electronic application, please contact Angelica Sterner at [email protected]
. A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Pursuant to Rule 28-106.201, F.A.C., a petition for an administrative hearing must contain the following information: (a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known; (b) The name, address, any email address, any facsimile number, and telephone number of the petitioner; the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests are or will be affected by the agency determination; (c) A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the agency decision; (d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so indicate; (e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts that the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action; (f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes that the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action, including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and (g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action that the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action. The petition must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000 or at [email protected]
. Also, a copy of the petition shall be mailed to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing. In accordance with Rule 62-110.106(3), F.A.C., petitions for an administrative hearing by the petitioner must be filed within 21 days of receipt of this notice. Petitions filed by any persons other than the petitioner, and other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 21 days of publication of the notice or within 21 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. Under Section 120.60(3), F.S., however, any person who has asked the Department for notice of agency action may file a petition within 21 days of receipt of such notice, regardless of the date of publication. The failure to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person's right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C. Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000 or at [email protected]
, before the applicable deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon. Mediation is not available in this proceeding.