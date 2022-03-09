Legal Public Notices 3/9/2022 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated
on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902
Cara Christiano 1274D Angelia Fontes 1005 Lasanda Brown 1044 Shannon Sharrow 1248 Towana Rush 1249 Barbara Hunt 1421 Scott Christensen 1433 Darby Shipp-Christensen 1166 Lisa Medina 1484 Cederick Rene 1521 Autumn Roach 1613 Dewitt Lingard 1739 Hector Ocasio 1744. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: March 9 and 16 2022.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: March 25, 2022
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Leonard Roundtree- Household goods, Desiree Warren- Luggage, bins, Dan Bugtai Appliances, Johnnie Thomas- Household goods.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 25th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Ladejza Sanders Ð Boxes, Ryan SchroederÐ Households Goods, Year: 2009 Make: Ducati Model: Superbike Vin: ZDM1XBLWX9B021861, Jacob David Wittland- Households Goods, Year: 2009 Make: Ducati Model: Superbike Vin: ZDM1XBLWX9B021861, Bank of Quincy - Households Goods, Year: 2009 Make: Ducati Model: Superbike Vin: ZDM1XBLWX9B021861, Terez Conliffe-Personal Goods, Andrea E. Jacobs - Household Goods
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 3/25/22 at 12:00 PM:
Anita Green: boxes, clothes; Brynn Pomeroy: apartment furniture and items; Devona Tims: household furniture and items ; Jeffrey Bumgarner: household goods ; Kevin Wilson: clothes, bokes, bins ; Ruby Francois: furniture, boxes, chairs; Vergenia Hair: couch, tv, boxes, clothes.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 25th, 2022
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Karen M Jackson- seasonal, household items Travion Patrick- furniture Tracy Schaffer- furniture.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, March 25th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM:
Otis Mitchell-household items: Ashley Kelly-appliances and furniture:Onaje Hanberry- boxes.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated March 25, 2022
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Thomas McGill -HOUSEHOLD GOODS. Thomas McGill- HOUSEHOLD GOOD. Erica Menefee- 3 bed room house.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 25, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055:
Alexis Ortiz Oliveras- Household goods
Leighton William: canvas pop up or a tent, boxes
Sir James: Household goods- Felix Sanchez, Clothing few hand tools and business and personal paperwork.
Ivaylo Gatev- empty pallets, boxes and bags Nehemias Santiago-boxes Jalina Castillo-medical scooter, boxes, totes, bedding.
Daniel Nierodzinski: paint, tank, cart, table, bikes; Kristi M Stanton: totes, sewing machine, ladder, movies, luggage, desk, heater, cooler, lamp, gas cans; Frank Fletcher: luggage, armoire, chair, totes, China cabinet, decor, DVDs, chest; Ali Bukhari: luggage, guitar, tv, bags; Lia Olney: furniture, cat items, fan, vacuums, cleaning items, baskets, coolers, boxes, totes, microwave; Jean Carlo Nalvarte Vasquez: boxes, clothes, sewing kit/items, luggage, purse, guitar, cooler, kitchen items; Frank Fletcher: table, clothes, totes, cooler, fishing rods, toolbox, trunk.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 25th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
John Gonzalez-Household items Ashley Gunther-Household items Jasmine Downer-Household items.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 3/25/2022 @ 12:00PM:
William Cintron- Printer, Couch, Vintage furniture.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO. B19-DP-0150
IN THE INTEREST OF: Z G, a male child DOB: 11/11/2018, Z G, a female child DOB: 10/20/2016, Z G, a female child DOB: 11/21/2014, Z G, a female child DOB: 09/15/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Abdul Mumin Muhammad
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children; you are to appear before the Circuit Judge Donna M. Goerner on the 10th day of May, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The father is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 21st day of February, 2022. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/ TYNAN WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-397
. In the Interest of Minor Children: E.C. DOB: 07/05/2011 B.C. DOB: 09/11/2012 S.C. DOB: 09/07/2014 R.C. DOB: 08/11/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: FRANKIE COSTA
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: E.C. born on 07/05/2011, B.C. born on 09/11/2012, S.C. born on 09/07/2014, and R.C. born on 08/11/2015. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA VIDEO MICROSOFT TEAMS. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24TH day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 111746, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-60
. In the Interest of Minor Child:L.P. DOB: 11/11/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Lee Pritchard Sr.
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: L.P. born on 11/11/2014. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 11, 2022 at 10:00a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 6, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-753
. In the Interest of Minor Child: N.T. DOB: 10/08/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Rebecca Ramirez
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: N.T. born on 10/08/2018. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 13, 2022 at 11:00a.m., before the Honorable Magistrate Craig McCarthy, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP13-71
. In the Interest of Minor Children: A.S. DOB: 08/26/2012 D.S. DOB: 02/11/2015. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: KRISTIN BROWN
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: A.S. born on 08/26/2012 and D.S. born on 02/11/2015. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 11, 2022 at 9:15 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-334
. In the Interest of Minor Child: J.W. DOB: 09/10/2009. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: SIMONE MCLENDON
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.W. born on 09/10/2009. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 11, 2022 at 9:15a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 10-259
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.M. DOB: 03/09/2011 A.M. DOB: 04/17/2012 G.M. DOB: 09/03/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: NICOLE HARTMAN
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of February, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP09-292
IN THE INTEREST OF: W.S. DOB: 04/25/2019, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: BILLY RAY SIMS
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN, at 9:00 a.m., on March 30th, 2022, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of February, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP21-84
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.G. DOB: 01/03/2020, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: LAWRENCE JOHNSON
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN, at 10:45 a.m., on April 4th, 2022, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. THE LINK WILL BE PROVIDED. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of February, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-33
. IN THE INTEREST OF: L. L., DOB: 04/05/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TERRY HESTER
, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 5th, 2022, at
9:30a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 16th day of February, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 21-DP-14
IN THE INTEREST OF C.L.R. DOB: 02/02/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: CASSANDRA MARIE URRUTIA, CHRISTOPHER JAMES RYAN
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 17th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 28th day of February, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Narcoossee rd, 7800 Narcoossee rd Orlando Fl. 32822, 04/05/2022
: 1338 LIla Hartage, 2242 Diana Rivera, 1294 Yodaleibi Burns, 2310 Mario Ordonez, 1227 Monique Aki, 3181 Manuel Arroyo, 3222 Valeria Alarcon, 1255 Yodaleibi Burns, 3156-56 Jose Urena, 1275 Osvaldo Perez, 1096 Beall Delsocorro, 3165-67 Jose Urena, 2373 Diana Rivera, 2232 Jalissa Wallace, 3352 Daniel Vazquez. U-Haul Ctr Alafaya, 11815 E Colonial Dr Orlando Fl. 32826, 04/05/2022:
1277 Valery Nicolas, 1524 Tevin Phifer, 1405 Kevin McDuffie, 1005 Darren Njoroge, 1301 Awilda Galuva, 1256 Ariana Minter, 1134 Farris Abdul-Jabbar, 1262 Malache Phillips, 1411 Alejandro Hernandez, 1015 Raffaele Minerva, 1611 Felicia Baptiste, 1107 Kerry Lubin, 1210 Richards Parks, 1504 Daniyel Rodriguez. U-Haul Ctr Goldenrd, 508 N Goldenrd Rd, Orlando Fl 32807, 04/05/2022:
315 Carl Hughes, 439 Johnny Aviles, 427 Jeffrey Truntich, 431 Daryl Polley, 601 Jerry Salas, 1210 Quandrala Warner, 733 Jonathan Rodriguez, 306 Alexzandra Journet Carrasquillo.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022
. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com
. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on
www.storagetreasures.com
1010-Alfredo Gomez/Alfredo P Gomez; 5038-Charles lebranch;5048-Taylor Johnson;6089-Brianna Butts
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 25, 2022
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 11:40 AM
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1105 - Bonavia, Dara; 1819 - Lewis, Nikita; 2408 - mcfadden, jordan; 3106 - Drymedics Velez, Fred; 3504 - Martinez, Fernando J.; 3528 - Perry, Savannah; 3707 - Taylor, Madison; 3716 - pittman, Thomas PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 12:00 PM
0372 - Blanco, Maxine; 0406 - Piggee, Tiffany; 0548 - brown, aaron; 1010 - Schoen, Steven PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:10 PM
0372 - Blanco, Maxine; 0406 - Piggee, Tiffany; 0548 - brown, aaron; 1010 - Schoen, Steven PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
B084 - HAGINS, RACHEL; C055 - Oquendo, Nalia; C065 - Houdyschell, Jonathan; C073 - Neff, Joseph; D011 - DiAngelus, Daniel; D074 - Kulik, Melissa PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:20 PM
D124 - Avendano, Felipe; D136 - Hatfield, Dana; J342 - Mompoint, Carla; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; J370 - Torres Mendoza, Felicia; K461 - Stokes, Nemo; L493 - fegan, Erin; M513 - Muhlenforth, Arthur PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, ( 407) 505-7649 Time: 12:30 PM
A126 - Toscanini, Ariel; B201 - GUSTY, DEIBNER; B242 - Dobson, Thomas; C320 - Oviedo, Cynthia; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E053 - Candelaria, Edwin; E095 - Logan, Jeremy; F616 - SAINT, PAUL; F650 - Green, Nissandra; F687 - Holman, Brian; F691 - Laracuente, Yarinette; H816 - Peters, Curtis PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 12:40 PM
A106 - Benitez, Jessica; B220 - Mitchell, Brendan; D420 - Childers, Marc; D428 - Paul, Emerald; D431 - Criado, Amanda Luna; E528 - Martin, Kendra; G705 - Criado, Amanda Luna; G744 - Davis, Justin; G745 - Rott, Tyler; G751 - Richmond, Mark PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 12:50 PM
A041 - Larosa, Kollien; B020 - Daniels, Katie; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C024 - Burke, Michael; C033 - Neighbor, Tina; C041 - Taylor, Destiny; D004 - Timogene, Theodore; D010 - Reno, Maria; D019 - Crayton, Shamiel; D023 - Buie, Anjeanette; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D069 - Nelson, Tara; D100- Verzosa, Frederico; E017 - Mccray, Tomeka; E033 - Newton, Dede; E052 - Taylor, Clara; E092 - martin, James; H001 - Irizarry, Eddie; H003 - Keane, Michael; H018 - Small Cell Solutions, Inc. Davis, Kerry; H023 - Hostutler, Justin; H039 - Kirts, Teosha; H042 - Fleming, Alvin; J613 - Dixon, Latonya; J709 - Perez, Jessenia; P078 - Small Cell Solutions, Inc. Davis, Kerry; P081 - Small Cell Solutions, Inc. Davis, Kerry; P085 - Small Cell Solutions, Inc. Davis, Kerry; P090 - Castro, Ramses PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:00 PM
A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A125 - Tyler, Gary; A170 - Mendez, Melissa; A174 - Guidry, Tina; C363 - Dorton, Debbie; C402 - Wilson, Marvin; D427 - Boyd, Eugene; D482 - Dorsey, Tara; E548 - Lopez, Rodney; E566 - Jacobs, Gina; F678 - Ferrell, Michael; G728 - Beharry, Michael PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 01:10 PM
00243 - Callwood, David; 00270 - Powell, Deneil; 00290 - Werner, Caitlyn; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00535 - Brayman, Ken; 00540 - runge, gregory; 00561 - Burney, Michael; 00575 - Trivett, Dakota; 00585 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00587 - Diossa, Hugo; 00589 - Gligora, Sheri; 00598 - Whalen, Tracey; 00702 - Yates, Patricia; 00720 - Wilkinson, Tia; 00737 - Mooney, Megan; 00913 - Myers, Angela PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 01:20 PM
2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3039 - Another Broken Egg Cafe Alleman, Jacob; 3082 - Hoff, Spencer; 4033 - Washington, Charmaine; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5061 - Cashe, Alashundrea; 5119 - Washington, Charmaine; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 5136 - Evans, Nino; 5138 - Graham, Cheyunna; 9021 - Reed, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 01:30 PM
B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; D029 - Roundtree Jr, Alfred; E097 - harvey, bria; E124 - GONZALEZ, GUILLERMO PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 01:40 PM
B001 - Peeples, Candace; B026 - Ivy, Tee Whitehead; C038 - Cooke, Samantha; C040 - Alpheaus, Timothy; C064 - Rigdon, Madison; C066 - Brown, Barbara; D054 - Fuller, Mike; E064 - Thomas, TaCamry; E070 - Ellerbe, Gregory; E072 - Fuller, Mike; F007 - Mckenna, Patricia; F032 - Mills, Boyd; F035 - vogrich, bethany; F039 - Oldfield, Aurora; F058 - Guthrie, Robert; G033 - Snead, Cynthia; G046 - Croxall, Marie; J024 - Benoit, Peter. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 25, 2022
, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613 2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
1028 - Stewart Wolfe, Joni; 1158 - Baptiste, Roosel Jean; 1180 - Meyer, Catherine; 2009
. 0109 - Cintron, Mathew; 1012 - Harrison, Shanese; 1021 - Mitchell, Jasmine; 7064 - Jackson, Johnnie PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0246 - Wilkins, Jesse; 0268 - Smith, Patrick; 1006 - ramsaran, Neil; 3011 - amador, stefany; 3013 - Atkins, Renita; 3026 - Leath, Latia; 3031 - Rodriguez, Johnathan; 3043 - Jones, Andrew; 7004 - Cordero Pearman, Arlena; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7072 - Rodriguez, Marangely; 7100 - Pietri, Peter; 7128 - Campos, Luis; 7145 - kelley, Jacob PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0025 - Mc Cray, Jonathan; 0110 - Gonzalez, Jessica; 2091 - Cartagena, Ely; 4018 - Hootman, Joseph; 4063 - Martinez, Jose Santillan; 5022 - Valen, Joanne; 5029 - Blakely, Kennedy; 5075 - Rodriguez, Kiara Cruz; 7027 - Martin, Michael PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B003 - Gatson, Nina; B006 - Williams, Artavis; C063 - Salgado, Nilsa; C076 - McManus, Joseph; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D120 - Valdes, Jose; D182 - Chaisson, Michelle; D194 - Rodriguez, Michelle; D208 - Quimbley, Kennard; D214 - Nash, Marie PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1342 - Tomlin, Malcolm; 2135 - DOWNS, CHRISTOPHER; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2167 - Keaton, Andrea; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2226 - Kruel, Eva; 2271 - McAuliffe, Leigh; 2277 - Quinones, Rubin; 2295 - Barnes, Jennifer; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2361 - Richardson, Alvin; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3118 - Orange Avenue Dentistry Youssef, Nabil; 3201 - Soto Febo, Angel; 3209 - Stapleton, Francine; 3395 - Daniels, James; F333 - Huff, Alisha; F336 - Wydra, Eric; F361 - Taylor, Patricia; F366 - Baughn, Christina; F374 - demaintenon, shelby; G468 - Kuhary, Karina; G484 - KEELAN, John; G511 - Lopez, Hector; H547 - Jean, Alycia; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H613 - Archibald, Anthony PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1209 - Going green Lawn care Muhammad, Khalif; 1262 - Hollister, Salina; 1428 - Lafleur, Skyla; 1437 - Robinson, Anya; 1510 - Roberson, Paris; 1608 - Ferrer, Alejandro; 1709 - adams, Julia; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1737 - Solano, Jan-Ling; 1741 - Betancourt, Michelle; 1779 - Martinez, Geronimo; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2015 - Washington, Angelica; 2033 - Hill, Nicole; 2053 - Marquez, Neiza; 2213 - Anderson, Vanilla; 2224 - Betancourt, Michelle; 2284 - Ortiz, Katherine; 2422 - Fisher, Derrick; 2443 - Wiley, Comelena PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1215 - Anseman, Kyl; 1401 - Lawhorn, Jessi; 2062 - Solomon, Avana; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2274 - Moseley, Diandra; 2303 - Fioto, Joyce; 2412 - zidor, Maxchella; 2432 - Torres, Randy; 2555 - Wilson, Brian; 2588 - Martin, Shanae; 2677 - Hedglin, Myra; 2696 - Roketa, Cathy PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0101 - oyola, Glorianne; 0137 - Valle, Ivanise; 0165 - George, Monica; 0190 - Knight, Megan; 0208 - Leon, Caterina; 3029 - Cruz, Leon; 3060 - Gutierrez, Michelle; 3064 - Valle, Raymond; 3090 - Carrasquillo Flores, Stephanie; 3109 - Cajigas, Iris; 4018 - Roberts, Kelly; 6023 - Faith Based Logistics, LLC Jackson, Harold PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A028 - Lopez, Hector; A060 - Correa, Henry; A151 - Campos, Orsiris; A198 - Lozada, Maria; B337 - fenner, albin; C368 - Ravelo, Cristian; D413 - robinson, felicia; G592 - Santos, Melkin PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B054 - Boyd, Gary; C084 - Cimas, Jerome; C093 - Cimas, Jerome; C105 - Rosario, Reinaldo; C183 - Birdsong, Milton; C200 - Blakley, Daniel; D302 - mota, Alfredo; D356 - Giguere, Robert; D383 - Stoudt, Kristen PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B132 - Ortiz, Daniel; B215 - Bennett, Brandon; B218 - Perez, Rodney; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C122 - Orozco, Silvana; C145 - Rosado, Noemi; C195B - Banchs, Yashira; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C211C - Johnson, Destiny; C212E - Perez, Kimberly; C227G - Rivera, yvette; C230 - Wonsey, Candice. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 25, 2022
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 2:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1304 - Baptiste, Andrew; 1404 - anderson, micheal; 1410 - Bennett, Kolesia; 2301 - Ginlack, Tenille; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 3125 - jean, Sorlyn; 3201 - freites, Joselin; 3204 - Countryman, Willie; 3215 - Rowell, Michelle; 3407 - Williams, Alesha; 3518 - George, Katrese; 4420 - Gadson, Nina; P012 - Batalha, Gustavo PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 02:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0033 - Childers, Ke’oka; 0043 - Richelin, JN Baptiste; 0055 - Mena, Moraima; 0067 - Residence Inn Snooderly, Jonathan; 0075 - Babington, William; 0080 - Jones, Antwan; 0122 - Griffin, Loretta; 0125 - Crenshaw, Sherry; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0138 - harden, carla; 0152 - Jones, LaQuinta; 0172 - OSC Construction & Edification De Souza Goncalves, Orlando; 0199 - Newton, Valerie; 0213 - Loveall, Crystal; 0231 - Jones, Latoya; 0233 - Cobb, Lasandra; 0264 - anderson, itishba; 0316 - Hall, Aariane; 0340 - Mompremier, Anntte; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0397 - Wilson, Tashika; 0452 - Morrison, MONTRESS; 0466 - WILLIAMS, DERICK; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0511 - Moore, Janice; 0557 - Porterfield, Amber PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0303 - McBride, Michael; 0306 - Martinez, Walter; 0703 - Pittman, Latonya; 0704 - Barberan, Yvan; 0919 - Tate, Charity; 0919 Ð C., Charity; 1218 - Neilly, Theodore; 1316 - Hutchison, CoCintheane PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 02:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1057 - fort, gary; 1072 - Sarasom, Ittichai; 2002 - jones, casey; 4021 - rubero, anthony; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 02:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1085 - Williams, Matthew; 2084 - Stapleton, Briannah PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0402 - McNeill, Ronni; 0518 - Guzman, Nora; 1044 - Cunningham, Caroline; 2031 - hutchinson, Danieal; 3179 - Muniz, Dion; 3191 - Triest, Scott PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 03:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A034 - Terry, Steve; B015 - Shropshire, Leeroy; B027 - Bell, Latanya; B036 - york, Christopher; B047 - Rubin, Celia; B058 - Sr, Christopher Shackelford; C019 - Johnson, Nafiys; D003 - Eckford, Jennie; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D019 - Sarasom, Ittichai; D032 - Robinson, Stacy; D035 - Rickerson, Karone; D038 - Chery, Jeff; D081 - Jenkins, Maxie; D130 - White, Amanda; E001 - Gilyard, Gretta; E006 - Gordon, Rickey; E010 - Henderson, Quandria; E020 - Lewis, LuAnn; E026 - Sampson, Denise; F033 - Coar, George PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 03:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B035 - Howard, Grant; C163 - Marks, Dylan; D163 - Ashby, Jack; P002 - Araujo, Rolando PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 2021 - Maldonado, Marisol; 3008 - Blair, Joseph; 5057 - Rosario, Will; 5111 - Nationwide Community Resources Daniels, David; 5319 - Stewart, Kathleen; 6418 - Chmielewski, Alex; 6434 - cooper, Erika PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 03:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
00054 - Pauling, Tanya; 0017 - Vergara, Melody; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0098 - Smith, Amber; 0144 - Brawner, Anthony; 0164 - Slate Resturant Ho, Kevan; 0251 - Cox, Lester; 0364 - Rutherford, TaShawna; 1109 - Beaulieu, Dominique; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2045 - Hill, Tiffanie; 2050 - PHILLIPS, LESSIE; 2073 - smith, Matthew; 2103 - Sheals, DaiQuan; 2128 - Johnson, Robert PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 03:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1102 - Kapp, Jeff; 1147 - Rose, Kristina; 1172 - Horne, Brittian; 2262 - Harris, Glenn; 2322 - Harris, Natasha. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 24, 2022
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1102 - Andrea, Leanna; 1910 - Alusca, Alcide; 2110 - langston, Richard; 2429 - Rhynes, Tjuana; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2527 - Zamor, Juna; 2602 - Malcolm, Richard; 2714 - Andrea, Leanna; 2724 - Alexis, Mercilia PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0018 - Rentschler, Aaron; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0259 - Davis, Justin; 0412 - Cunningham, Tamica; 1003 - Reed, Chris; 1008 - Delgado, Christian; 1019 - Gray, Lynette; 1028 - Snipes, Meghan; 3023 - Rivero, Yamile; 3072 - Cannady, Jashea; 4023 - Earle, Janais PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2031 - Schroth, Samuel; 4045 - Scheibe, Samantha; 5078 - Derr, Paul; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 6225 - Porter, Angel; 6227 - Sabin, Page; 6242 - Jordan, Lorraine PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 2002 - Robert, Mike; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 3033 - waters, Nyuanna; 6100 - Applegate, Kenneth PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A101 - Galloway, Ivor; A129 - Hardy, Keosha; A142 - Luckett, Jayla; B214 - Jackson, Damian; C344 - C, Jean; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; E060 - Amora tips goodson, Ashley; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; E086 - Billings, Bobby; E106 - white, Ty; E112 - Jackson, Darryn; F619 - Johnson, Ericka; F625 - Sands, Keith; F639 - Searcy, Laquinta; F647 - Allen, Calvin; G724 - Gabriel, JodyAnne; P005 - Champoux, Ian; P035 - Koren, Matthrew PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1102 - Hodges, Bobby; 1218 - Mitchell, Da Shawn; 1362 - Griffin, Britney; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2122 - Roach, Julie; 2460 - Freeman, Cynthia F PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A037 - Strang, Cameron; B016 - Delta Xi Lambda Inc Solomon, Jamil; B055 - Ortiz, Luis; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B082B - HILL/ co Mr. Earl Graham, CHARLES; B101 - ILIFFE, ANDREW; B108 - BROOKS, Andrea; C069 - Reddick, Susan; D090 - Miller, Lakeisha; D094 - Smith, Marquita; D124 - bingham, nick; E007 - Dassie, Barbara; E010 - Rayfield, Donna; E015 - SPENCE, STEPHEN; E019 - Dowell, Cynquetta; E046 - White, Mark; F002 - Davila, Marci; F003 - Bennett, Patrick; F027 - Gale, Milton; F053 - Etienne, Lernia; O036 - Burgess, Jerome; O048 - Cimas, Jerry PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0032 - Mesidor, Ralph; 0040 - Johnston, Sarah; 0074 - Connelly, Tadaria; 0082 - Hulshizer, Alyssia; 0086 - Rodriguez, Thalia; 0128 - Jones, Nykee; 0151 - Clayton, Cedrina; 0170 - Tulloch, Christopher; 0175 - Smith, Timothy; 0192 - Naulings, Lola; 0271 - Lacomb, Joanne; 0302 - Mcphee, Lawren; 0303 - Edwards, Jaime; 0339 - Mojica, Maria; 0368 - Mollette, Adora; 0376 - Hulshizer, David; 0385 - Edole, Lester; 0388 - Battle, Azarie; 0392 - Carlton, Janice; 0432 - Smith, Brandon; 0440 - Perry Jr., Masco; 0442 - Albury, Valicia; 0473 - Owens, Dexter; 0478 - Johnson, Syretta; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0496 - Rodgers, Hyron; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0506 - Cowart, Denishea; 0515 - Coffman, Steven; 0554 - Battle, Ronnie; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0625 - Thompson, Jodian; 0794 - Franklin, Shdaria; 0836 - Walton, Terrell; 0842 - Ramos Vaszquez, Bryan; 0863 - Ford, Rebecca; 0917 - Meeks, Stephaine; 0925 - Huggins, Netelia; 1005 - Harris, Quinton PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0115 - Nosil, Hemlyne; 0422 - Banica, Isabelle; 0623 - Cajuste, Dominique; 0803 - Kresen, Jack; 0901 - Rojas, Veronica; 1110 - Wilcox-Christian, Zakarria; 1325 - Whiteside, Robert; 1519 - Taiclet, Tonya; 1702 - Pacheco, Amanda; 1714 - Hancock, Carl PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0485 - Gomez, Cynthia; 0643 - Hensley, Jazmine A; 0712 - Bargefrede, Dara; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1012 - Mitchell, Marquese; 1037 - Desir, Laelda; 1104 - Coleman, Brenda; 1108 - Nosil, Hemlyne; 1235 - Santos, Eunice; 1250 - Diaz, Andres; 1307 - Hunter, Kaila; 1315 - Irizarry, Jeremy; 1352 - Robinson, Ivan; 1363 - Gumbs, Adelicia; 1375 - Caruso, Charity; B025 - Saunders, Melissa; C033 - Delius, Jean; D071 - Ezzai, Joseph; ; D071 - Cash, Kisha; D075 - Raphael-Green, Shirley; E012 - Jackson, Akiruh; E020 - Zapata, Jacqueline; F019 - Dunston, Denese; F021 - Preston, Sarah; NA13 - Carter, Keiyyana; NA20 - Thomas, Jessica; S003 - Sanders, Gregory; W003 - Jones, Gregory; X020 - Boatwright, James. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 24, 2022
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1017 - Howe, Robert; 1156 - Ramirez, Carmen; 1163 - mitchell, Elizabeth; 1172 - Torres-Mata, Nervin; 1180 - Cabreja, Nidia; 1193 - Keyworth, Rachel; 1207 - Maldonado, Gustavo; 2231 - Miranda, Kim; 2274 - Colon, Michelle; 3028 - Batista, Karla; 3065 - Rodriguez, Ernesto; 4057 - Johnson, Eugene; 4060 - Johnson, Eugene; 6101 - Modjeski, Nicholas PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0124 - Siedsma, Michael; 0139 - Matthews, John; 0283 - Brown, Kaesiona; 1032 - Miller, Danny; 2046 - Salas Alvarado, Kael; 7071 - Maultsby, Tatyanna; 7090 - Siedsma, Michael; 7152 - Jones, Tiara PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B010 - Frederic, Yanique; B012 - Smith, Eric; B039 - martinez, maria; B046 - Leatherwood, James; C030 - NORTON, JOHN; D003 - Augustus, Selena; D016 - industeel group llc lopez, jaime; E004 - Haskins, Louis; E031 - Gebremedhin, Yalelet; E043 - Crawford, James; F016 - Wright, Sherica; G019 - Hall, Joi; G044 - Nesbitt, Stacy; H019 - Jones, Sharon; H046 - Crawford, Trayvaun; J030 - Resto, Jose; J036 - Mcneil, Lamario; J143 - Fiallos, Miguel; K019 - Zapata, Michelle; K062 - Sebastian, Luis PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A130 - snell, patricia; A190 - fulword, Malisha; B202 - Nash, Ernest; B213 - Louis, Ulrick; B229 - Davis, Alphonso; C310 - Cruz, Sandra; C320 - perdue, william; C328 - Ramirez, Nathalia; C383 - Valarie, Higley; D403 - Santos, Lakesha; D421 - Marc, Forecia; D440 - Charles, Dieufete; E502 - Jackson, Bernadette; E504 - Copeland, Mhya; E516 - Widson, Charles; E522 - McGowan, Emanuel; E523 - Ross, Nikia; E550 - Jackson, Regina; F614 - Mejia, Alyta; H824 - Acosta, Jesse; J910 - Jackson, Shequanda PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A105 - Deveau, Sherri; A142 - Tatem, Empress; B206 - Lavarco, Joey M; D411 - Howard, Katrina; D415 - Feacher, Alvin; D416 - Saddler, Timothy; E508 - Gould, Alvin; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E523 - Gutierrez, Yesenia; E537 - Paul, Kerline; F608 - Sesler, Jacinda; F630 - Dorival, Evena; H801 - Kenney, Jeffrey; H832 - Palacios, Eduardo; K107 - tirado martinez, Yolanda; L220 - Turner, Liz; P031 - Sigrin, Estibrun PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1053 - Arriaga, Maria J; 1065 - Burgess, Karyre; 1068 - Derival, Patrick; 11031 - Melendez, Santos; 11106 - Jean, Mark; 11111 - Lugo, Yadira; 11305 - Tessler, Daniel; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 12057 - Tobon, Kevin; 12121 - Orta, Brian; 12317 - Lippford, Jason Demario; 12320 - Rodriguez Hernandez, Jaydee; 204 - Marcelin, Widgi; 293 - Dillman, David; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 810 - Olivo, Carmen PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
087 - Loiz Alicea, Dayme; 094 - Chevalier, Elvin; 098 - Rosario, Maria; 153 - Ponshock, John; 256 - holley-williams, glenda lucille; 311 - Ortiz, Carmen; 314 - Munoz, Edwin; 349 - Toyensojeda, Marcos; 515 - Ellison, Kevin; 537 - Allen, Janice; 574 - Mendez, Raul; 718 - Barker, Camile; 723 - Brookins, Jason D; 842 - Marshall, Kendell; 866 - Rodriguez, Gilbert PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 02102 - griffin, Mikesha; 02419 - Branford, Flora; 02505 - Perez, Rachel; 03110 - Sanchez, Dennis; 04132 - Fromme, Marie Rose; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05115 - Rivera, Dulfay; 05156 - Wilson, Shae; 05159 - Rodriguez, Joseph; 05173 - Bermudez De Jeus, Juan Ramon; 05185 - Colon, Nyliah; 05227 - Gracia, Milagros PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1129 - Mitchell, Dorothy; 1244 - Seonath, Ravindranauth; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1500 - Ramos, Gina; 1512 - Woods, Jeremy; 1519 - Roman, Amy; 2000 - MURPHY, CARLA; 2014 - Mir, Ashley; 2015 - Williams, Georgia; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2037 - Calderon, Steven; 2049 - MURPHY, CARLA; 2061 - Hernandez, Isuanet; 2105 - Melendez, Deborah; 2107 - Wilson, Shauna; 2116 - Garcia, Carmen; 2147 - SALAZAR, ELYSE; 2301 - Cristin, Rosie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0001 - Cruz, Lakashia; 0043 - Diaz, Jason; 0046 - Ankh, Christina; 0083 - Foxworth, Jareen; 0334 - Zuvich, Craig; 2013 - Graham, Natalie; 2112 - Foxworth, Jareen; 2118 - Agosto, Elba; 6006 - De La Cruz, Nicolas; 6081 - Bell, Caleb; 6084 - Marr, Shakliquisa; 6124 - Marie, Isa; 6140 - Parra, Lubi; 6158 - Carr, Talor; 6206 - hernandez, jhonny; 6208 - montalvo, Brenda; 8037 - Nelson, Mary; 8048 - The Beauty Queendom LLC Thomas, Kimberly PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0101 - Merced, Rolando; 0106 - Short, Kerri; 0202 - ceasar, janna; 0238 - Nesheim, Rachel; 0248 - Gentry, Angela; 0317 - Ryals, Kayla; 0319 - Vann, Sandra; 0341 - Bird, Sylvia; 0354 - Perez, cristal; 0429 - Ballard, Jeanna; 0433 - Vidal, Nancy; 0520 - James, Desi; 0705 - Wright, Tyree; 0714 - Bernal Melean, Miguel; 0837 - Crate, Grant; 0839 - Richardson, Cynthia; 0905 - Jones, Antonio; 0970 - Tevenaud, Joseph; 1032 - Parsons, Da-Miek Isaiah; 1070 - Lockhart, Lawrence; 1075 - Green, Michael; 1172 - farrelly, Phillippe; 1233 - Johnson, Takelia; 1255 - Volcy, Olby; 1318 - Wrotten, Antoin; 1332 - Anderson, Susan; 1380 - Moore, Amber. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
?
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 25th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
JA4LS31H6XP024330
1999/Mits
2D8HN54PX8R830853
2008/Dodg
1FMRU15W01LB48885
2001/Ford
1Y1SK5286XZ443225
1999/Chev
SAJDA23C91LF34733
2001/Jagu
JTKDE177470153799
2007/Toyt.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/25/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1GCCS19W818222423
2001 CHEV
1N4AL21EX7C210444
2007 NISS
JKBVNRB139A001691
2009 KAWK.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 25, 2022
3N1AB7AP1DL778712
2013 NISS
MARCH 26, 2022
JH2PC37016M311636
2006 AMERICAN HONDA MOTOR CO. INC. / HONDA
WBA3A5G52DNP19488
2013 BMW
MARCH 27, 2022
2D4RN5D11AR444720
2010 DODG
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pritchett's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 1240 South Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
4/1/2022
KNDJN2A22F7155036
2015 KIA
1FTPW14544KD25799
2004 FORD
1FMCU0F79FUC56169
2015 FORD
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2001 CHEV
VIN# 1GNCS13W612192826
1990 CHEV
VIN# 2GCEC14Z3L1194110
2015 ACUR
VIN# 5FRYD3H24FB002003
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on March 30, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 18th day of March, 2022 at 9:00 AM
with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839.
Daniels, Stenza Household Items; Watford, Corey Lee Household Items; Bettin, Jessica Household Items; BERRIOS, MYRNAELIZ Household Items; BEALL, Tammy Household Items; Beall, Tammy Household Items. Store Space Orlando NOBT, 8235 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL, 32810
. Desray, Francois Personal Product; Maddox, Janae Household items; Colvard, Muriel Household Goods; Allen, Duran Household Goods; Roque, Felipe Business property; Pernell, Howard Household goods; Halloy, Tess Household Items; Manktelow, Jonathan P Household Items; Lubin, Destiny Household Items; Walker, Brianna Household Items; Olsen, Terry Household Items; Halloy, Tess Household items; Montague, Willie Household Items; St Fleurant, Juliana Household Items. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773.
Peckinpaugh Jr., Joe Household Items; Reeve, Ciara Household Items; Issac, Felita Household Items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this: 2nd and 9th day of March, 2022.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA EN SU NOMBRE JUZGADO PRIMERO DE PRIMERA INSTANCIA EN LO CIVIL, MERCANTIL Y DEL TRANSITO DE LA CIRCUNSCRIPCIÓN JUDICIAL DEL ESTADO MONAGAS. Maturín, nueve (09) de Febrero del 2022. 211° y 162° CARTEL DE CITACIÓN SE HACE SABER: A la ciudadana ISAMANDA HERNÁNDEZ REYES, venezolana, mayor de edad, titular de la cédula de identidad No.12.015.941, por cuanto la misma actualmente tiene su domicilio en: 6410 Metrowest, Bvld Apt 1109, de la ciudad de Orlando del Estado de la Florida de los Estados Unidos de Norteamérica, Código Postal: ORLANDO FL 32835, que este Tribunal por auto de esta misma fecha ha ordenado su citación por carteles de conformidad con el artículo 224 del Código de Procedimiento Civil, en el presente Juicio, que tiene incoado por ante este Tribunal los ciudadanos AQUILES JOSÉ ROJAS SALAZAR y TERESITA DE JESÚS GUTIÉRREZ ARIAS DE ROJAS, venezolanos, mayores de edad, titulares de las cédulas de identidad Nos.1.386.179 y 6.074.280, por reconocimiento de que al haber dado los demandantes cumplimiento por equivalencia del contrato de opción de compra venta, de conformidad con la sentencia definitivamente firme, dictada por la sala de casación civil del tribunal supremo de justicia, en fecha 04 de octubre del 2019, en el expediente no.33853, tal cumplimiento por equivalencia genera, el efecto de retrotraer a las partes a las mismas circunstancias que tenian al momento de suscripción del contrato de opción de compra venta, y la demandada debe reintegar sin plazo alguno a los demandantes el inmueble que fuera objeto del precitado contrato de opción de compra venta, al haber perdido la parte demandada, la licitud de la posesión del mismo, por lo cual deberá comparecer por ante este Tribunal dentro de los CUARENTA Y CINCO (45) DÍAS de despacho siguientes a la constancia de autos de la publicación del cartel la citación en los diarios ORLANDO SENTINEL y EL ORLANDO WEEKLY, durante TREINTA DÍAS (30) días continuos una vez por semana y la fijación en las puertas del Tribunal, a darse por citada o por medio de apoderados en el referido juicio. Si no compareciera en el lapso señalado se le designará defensor judicial, con quien se entenderá la citación y demás actos del proceso, hasta su culminación.- DIOS Y FEDERACIÓN. MARY ROSA VIVENES VIVENES JUEZA.