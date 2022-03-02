Legal Public Notices 3/2/2022 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: March 11, 2022
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Patrick Laster - Household Furniture, Johnny Taylor - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 11th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Michell Harden Ð Household Good, Brandon James Ð TV, Couch, Love Seat, Dresser and Night Stand. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, March 11th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM:
Paul White-sporting goods, tools, boxes:Laura Lumbre-household items:David Cevallos-household items:Paula Holmes-household items:Jonathan Vertrees-clothing and bags The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 11th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Bryan Gossett -Household goods, vehicle parts and tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 3/11/2022 @ 12:00PM:
Brady Thomas - Instrument and case. Johnny Hart. Children furniture, Fishing pole. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 11th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
450-0345.-Michael Stewart-household goods.-Azadrain Collier-boxes and home goods.-Michael Mcgill-household goods.-Michael Mcgill-household goods.- Janelle Hartzog-personal.-James Ashbridge-boxes.-Jonson Azaha-furniture.. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 11, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055:
Andrea Rodriguez: mattress, bed chair Joseph Muller: home goods Tonnia Bennett: Entertainment set, boxes, totes, TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990
: Maria De Los Angeles Martinez: vacuum, bike, cooler, mattress, furniture, boxes; Manny Risbrook: Chair, Pictures, totes, salon equipment, mirrors, cabinets The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913
: Ken Cruz; bikes, scooters, 4wheeler, totes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793
: Karen Calci-Hirtz: bedroom furniture, artwork, luggage, home decor. Luis Gonzalez: washer, dryer, monitor, furniture.ADP5 LLC Vanexal Garcia: Storage Totes. Nelson Duarte: stair stepper, razor, air pump. Stella Kirimi: boxes, clothes, totes. Martrice Banks: furniture, tv, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 3/11/22 at 12:00 PM:
Abraham Williams 3rd : household items; Andre Ashley: 1-bedroom apartment; Antwan Sanders: clothes bins; Cyntoria White: box spring, mattress, two couches, boxes, bags; Damion Kendrick German: king sized mattress, dresser, clothes, boxes, flat screen, tv; Dominique Jarvis Cheaney: clothes; Hublal Ramotar: furniture; Joe Hensley: boxes, house appliances; Kayla Oliver-Pratt: books, furniture, construction items, tools; Kim Bernard: apartment furniture and items; Lazarus M Mitchel: books, art; Margarett Anthony/Charles Lathan: decoration items for a business; Maria Bermudez Salas: furniture, household goods; Nilka Oviedo: boxes; Phinomene Duman: washer, dryer, full sized bedroom set, boxes, tv; Preston Williams: car motor; Thomas Waterman: totes, mattress; Vickie Cooley: house goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 11th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 5592 L.B. McLeod Rd. Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832
Airom Filho-Household goods Robert Ferrer-Household goods Shamira (Myra) Smith-Household items eduardo benidez-Household goods Roberto Colon-Music equipment and household goods Gloria Sims-Household goods Ida singleton-Clothes and furniture Jamaal Lampley-Boxes, household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF Marianne L. Watson
, Deceased File No. 2021CP003562O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Marianne L. Watson, deceased, whose date of death was July 21, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Suite 340, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 2/23/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Michelle L. Rivera Attorney Florida Bar Number: 85325 Overstreet Law 100 Church Street Kissimmee, Florida 34741 Telephone: (407) 847-5151 E-Mail: [email protected]
Secondary E-Mail: [email protected]
. Personal Representative: /s/ Christianne M. McLane 16500 Daeza Drive, Winter Garden, Florida 34787
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
ORLANDO LUIS VEGA Plaintiff, Vs.
DAVID GENIN And DIVERSITY GROUP
CONSULTING, LLC Defendants.
DIVISION: CIRCUIT CIVIL CASE NUMBER: 2021-CA-003991-0
JUDGE: FALCONE. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DAVID GENIN The name of the natural defendant is David Genin whose address is: 1234 Gables Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30319. The nature of the action is Breach of Contract, Conversion and Negligence against the natural defendant for failure to reimburse Plaintiff for a $25,000.00 loan. This Action was instituted: In The Circuit Court Of The 9th Judicial Circuit In And For Orange County, Florida, abbreviated title of the case: Vega v. Genin et al. DATED on 11/12/2021 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. Tiffany Moore Russell, As Clerk of the Court by: /s/ Yliana Romero As Deputy Clerk Civil Division 425 N. Orange Avenue Room 350 Orlando, Florida 32801. Defendant is required to file written defenses with the clerk of the court and to serve a copy not later than 28 days after the first publication of the notice on plaintiffs attorney Brent Buckman, Esq. 10380 SW Village Center Drive, Suite 164, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, Tel. (772) 361-7127, Email: [email protected]
Florida Bar No. 752711, Attorney for Orlando Luis Vega.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
ORLANDO LUIS VEGA Plaintiff, Vs.
DAVID GENIN And DIVERSITY GROUP
CONSULTING, LLC Defendants.
DIVISION: CIRCUIT CIVIL CASE NUMBER: 2021-CA-003991-0
JUDGE: FALCONE. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DIVERSITY GROUP CONSULTING, LLC
The name of the corporate defendant is Diversity Group Consulting, LLC, Care of: David Genin whose address is: 1234 Gables Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30319. The nature of the action is Breach of Contract, Conversion and Negligence against the corporate defendant for failure to reimburse Plaintiff for a $25,000.00 loan. This Action was instituted: In The Circuit Court Of The 9th Judicial Circuit In And For Orange County, Florida, abbreviated title of the case: Vega v. Genin et al. DATED on 11/10 /2021 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. Tiffany Moore Russell, As Clerk of the Court by: /s/ April Henson As Deputy Clerk Civil Division 425 N. Orange Avenue Room 350 Orlando, Florida 32801. Defendant is required to file written defenses with the clerk of the court and to serve a copy not later than 30 days from the first date of publication of the notice on plaintiffs attorney Brent Buckman, Esq. 10380 SW Village Center Drive, Suite 164, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, Tel. (772) 361-7127, Email: [email protected]
Florida Bar No. 752711, Attorney for Orlando Luis Vega.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO. B19-DP-0150
IN THE INTEREST OF: Z G, a male child DOB: 11/11/2018, Z G, a female child DOB: 10/20/2016, Z G, a female child DOB: 11/21/2014, Z G, a female child DOB: 09/15/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Abdul Mumin Muhammad
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children; you are to appear before the Circuit Judge Donna M. Goerner on the 10th day of May, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The father is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 21st day of February, 2022. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/ TYNAN WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-397
. In the Interest of Minor Children: E.C. DOB: 07/05/2011 B.C. DOB: 09/11/2012 S.C. DOB: 09/07/2014 R.C. DOB: 08/11/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: FRANKIE COSTA
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: E.C. born on 07/05/2011, B.C. born on 09/11/2012, S.C. born on 09/07/2014, and R.C. born on 08/11/2015. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA VIDEO MICROSOFT TEAMS. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24TH day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 111746, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP21-344
. In the Interest of Minor Children: E.V. DOB: 05/04/2005 L.N. DOB: 05/19/2010 B. V.N. DOB: 01/09/2015 M. V.N. DOB: 03/01/2016 N.V. DOB: 07/21/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: RENE VELASQUEZ
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: E.V. DOB: 05/04/2005, L.N. DOB: 05/19/2010, B. V.N. DOB: 01/09/2015, M. V.N. DOB: 03/01/2016, and N.V. DOB: 07/21/2017. You are hereby commanded to appear on March 21, 2022 at 9:00a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of FEBRUARY 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-60
. In the Interest of Minor Child:L.P. DOB: 11/11/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Lee Pritchard Sr.
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: L.P. born on 11/11/2014. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 11, 2022 at 10:00a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 6, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-753
. In the Interest of Minor Child: N.T. DOB: 10/08/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Rebecca Ramirez
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: N.T. born on 10/08/2018. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 13, 2022 at 11:00a.m., before the Honorable Magistrate Craig McCarthy, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP13-71
. In the Interest of Minor Children: A.S. DOB: 08/26/2012 D.S. DOB: 02/11/2015. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: KRISTIN BROWN
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: A.S. born on 08/26/2012 and D.S. born on 02/11/2015. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 11, 2022 at 9:15 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-334
. In the Interest of Minor Child: J.W. DOB: 09/10/2009. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: SIMONE MCLENDON
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.W. born on 09/10/2009. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 11, 2022 at 9:15a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 06-271
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J. M. DOB: 08/13/2006, E. M. DOB: 02/26/2008, J. M. DOB: 04/04/2009, J. M. DOB: 12/13/2010, J. M. DOB: 08/25/2012, M. M. DOB: 07/19/2015, X. A. DOB: 08/22/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ERMA ANDERSON
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 10-259
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.M. DOB: 03/09/2011 A.M. DOB: 04/17/2012 G.M. DOB: 09/03/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: NICOLE HARTMAN
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of February, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP09-292
IN THE INTEREST OF: W.S. DOB: 04/25/2019, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: BILLY RAY SIMS
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN, at 9:00 a.m., on March 30th, 2022, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of February, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP21-84
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.G. DOB: 01/03/2020, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: LAWRENCE JOHNSON
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN, at 10:45 a.m., on April 4th, 2022, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. THE LINK WILL BE PROVIDED. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of February, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-33
. IN THE INTEREST OF: L. L., DOB: 04/05/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TERRY HESTER
, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 5th, 2022, at
9:30a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 16th day of February, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Alexander Gonzalez, of 202 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32805, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Out of Many Street
+ Sol Kitchen
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Out of Many Street
+ Sol Kitchen
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 2/22/2022
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, James Patrick Shawver, of 369 Meadow Beauty Terrace, Sanford, FL 32771 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
James P. Shawver, CFP(R) Financial Services
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"James P. Shawver, CFP(R) Financial Services"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 2/24/2022
Notice Is Hereby Given that WG Heritage LF, LLC, 500 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40222, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Vitality Living Lake Forest
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, intends to file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE OF MEETING FALCON TRACE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT
The meeting of the Board of Supervisors of the Falcon Trace Community Development District will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM at Big Hawk Lake Rec Center, 13600 Hawk Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32837
. The meeting is open to the public and will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of Florida Law for Community Development Districts. A copy of the agenda for this meeting may be obtained from the District Manager, at 219 East Livingston Street, Orlando, FL 32801. This meeting may be continued to a date, time, and place to be specified on the record at the meeting. There may be occasions when one or more Supervisors, Staff or other individuals will participate by telephone. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the District Office at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the meeting by contacting the District Manager at (407) 841-5524. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service 1-800-955-8770, for aid in contacting the District Office. Each person who decides to appeal any action taken at these meetings is advised that person will need a record of the proceedings and that accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based. Jason Showe
Governmental Management Services Ð Central Florida, LLC District Manager
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr 4 Corners 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl 34747 03/08/2022
: 2310 Carlo Lorenzo, 2211-13 Lenore Robinson, 1435 Jayveri Kelly, 1792 Arleene Rios Rosa, 1605 Steven Gindlesberger, 1619-1621 Mark Weldy, 2256 Jason Espejo, 1625 Vitor Cantalejo, 2475 Velder Parker, 1851 Elia Noemi Melendez, 1520 Yamaris Rodriguez Soto, 1903 Atnia Avila, 2248 Lori Harris, 1146-1148 Inez Spigner, 2257 Walter Castro, 1546 Amy Quisenberry Faustine.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022
. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com
. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on
www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM.
1010-Alfredo Gomez/Alfredo P Gomez; 5038-Charles lebranch;5048-Taylor Johnson;6089-Brianna Butts
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
March 19, 2022 at 8:00AM at My Towing Company
1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder
2005 Toyota Camry
4T1BE32K85U422572
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: March 16, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2089-Furniture, #2106-Households, #1072-Households, #2021-Households, #1064-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage
may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 11th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
JTHBF5C22A5122363
2010/Lexus
KMHWF35H15A195404
2005/Hyun
WDDSJ4EB2JN633214
2018/Merz
KM8J23A48LU094591
2020/Hyund
5N1AT3BA9MC712977
2021/Niss.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 14, 2022
1HGFA168X6L151995
2006 HOND
JT6GF10U0Y0050115
2000 LEXS
MARCH 16, 2022
1B9UC0614LL280539
2020 BRRT
MARCH 17, 2022
WDBJF65H7XA853163
1999 MERZ
MARCH 19, 2022
1N4AL3AP3HC195424
2017 NISS
1G8MB35BX7Y134205
2007 STRN
MARCH 21, 2022
3VWRF71K36M659837
2006 VOLK
1J4G248S4YC125867
2000 JEEP
MARCH 24, 2022
YV1RS59V142368723
2004 VOLV
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 14, 2022
WVGAV7AX7GW534092
2016 VOLK
MARCH 17, 2022
1FMZK01126GA03860
2006 FORD
WMWRH33537TL94706
2007 MNNI
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Chevy
VIN# 1G1AL55F467852477
1999 Mercedes
VIN# WDBJF70H3XA795517
2006 Ford
VIN# 1FMYU03126KA61550
2013 Volkswagen
VIN# 1VWBN7A38DC054580
2017 Toyota
VIN# JTNKARJEXHJ531504
2011 Dodge
VIN# 1B3CB5HA2BD204376
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on March 23, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 18th day of March, 2022 at 9:00 AM
with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839.
Daniels, Stenza Household Items; Watford, Corey Lee Household Items; Bettin, Jessica Household Items; BERRIOS, MYRNAELIZ Household Items; BEALL, Tammy Household Items; Beall, Tammy Household Items. Store Space Orlando NOBT, 8235 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL, 32810
. Desray, Francois Personal Product; Maddox, Janae Household items; Colvard, Muriel Household Goods; Allen, Duran Household Goods; Roque, Felipe Business property; Pernell, Howard Household goods; Halloy, Tess Household Items; Manktelow, Jonathan P Household Items; Lubin, Destiny Household Items; Walker, Brianna Household Items; Olsen, Terry Household Items; Halloy, Tess Household items; Montague, Willie Household Items; St Fleurant, Juliana Household Items. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773.
Peckinpaugh Jr., Joe Household Items; Reeve, Ciara Household Items; Issac, Felita Household Items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this: 2nd and 9th day of March, 2022.
NOTICE OF SALE
Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9:00 AM on March 28, 2022 Billis Auto Center of Orlando Inc. 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL32807, (407) 657-1808
. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts. 2010 FORD VIN# 3FAHP0HG6AR365340 Lien Amt $3765.10, 2010 GMC VIN# 1GKLRKED2AJ162206 Lien Amt $4638.40 2008 HONDA VIN# 5FNYF28698B015258 Lien Amt $5765.90.