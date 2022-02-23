Legal Public Notices 2/23/22 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: March 11, 2022
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Patrick Laster - Household Furniture, Johnny Taylor - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 11th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Michell Harden Ð Household Good, Brandon James Ð TV, Couch, Love Seat, Dresser and Night Stand. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, March 11th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM:
Paul White-sporting goods, tools, boxes:Laura Lumbre-household items:David Cevallos-household items:Paula Holmes-household items:Jonathan Vertrees-clothing and bags The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 11th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Bryan Gossett -Household goods, vehicle parts and tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 3/11/2022 @ 12:00PM:
Brady Thomas - Instrument and case. Johnny Hart. Children furniture, Fishing pole. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 11th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
450-0345.-Michael Stewart-household goods.-Azadrain Collier-boxes and home goods.-Michael Mcgill-household goods.-Michael Mcgill-household goods.- Janelle Hartzog-personal.-James Ashbridge-boxes.-Jonson Azaha-furniture.. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 11, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055:
Andrea Rodriguez: mattress, bed chair Joseph Muller: home goods Tonnia Bennett: Entertainment set, boxes, totes, TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990
: Maria De Los Angeles Martinez: vacuum, bike, cooler, mattress, furniture, boxes; Manny Risbrook: Chair, Pictures, totes, salon equipment, mirrors, cabinets The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913
: Ken Cruz; bikes, scooters, 4wheeler, totes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793
: Karen Calci-Hirtz: bedroom furniture, artwork, luggage, home decor. Luis Gonzalez: washer, dryer, monitor, furniture.ADP5 LLC Vanexal Garcia: Storage Totes. Nelson Duarte: stair stepper, razor, air pump. Stella Kirimi: boxes, clothes, totes. Martrice Banks: furniture, tv, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 3/11/22 at 12:00 PM:
Abraham Williams 3rd : household items; Andre Ashley: 1-bedroom apartment; Antwan Sanders: clothes bins; Cyntoria White: box spring, mattress, two couches, boxes, bags; Damion Kendrick German: king sized mattress, dresser, clothes, boxes, flat screen, tv; Dominique Jarvis Cheaney: clothes; Hublal Ramotar: furniture; Joe Hensley: boxes, house appliances; Kayla Oliver-Pratt: books, furniture, construction items, tools; Kim Bernard: apartment furniture and items; Lazarus M Mitchel: books, art; Margarett Anthony/Charles Lathan: decoration items for a business; Maria Bermudez Salas: furniture, household goods; Nilka Oviedo: boxes; Phinomene Duman: washer, dryer, full sized bedroom set, boxes, tv; Preston Williams: car motor; Thomas Waterman: totes, mattress; Vickie Cooley: house goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 11th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 5592 L.B. McLeod Rd. Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832
Airom Filho-Household goods Robert Ferrer-Household goods Shamira (Myra) Smith-Household items eduardo benidez-Household goods Roberto Colon-Music equipment and household goods Gloria Sims-Household goods Ida singleton-Clothes and furniture Jamaal Lampley-Boxes, household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF Marianne L. Watson
, Deceased File No. 2021CP003562O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Marianne L. Watson, deceased, whose date of death was July 21, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Suite 340, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 2/23/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Michelle L. Rivera Attorney Florida Bar Number: 85325 Overstreet Law 100 Church Street Kissimmee, Florida 34741 Telephone: (407) 847-5151 E-Mail: [email protected]
Secondary E-Mail: [email protected]
. Personal Representative: /s/ Christianne M. McLane 16500 Daeza Drive, Winter Garden, Florida 34787
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF GWENDOLYN MARGARET HILLERUD, Deceased. File No. 21 CP 1899
Division Probate NOTICE TO CREDITORS. The administration of the estate of Gwendolyn Margaret Hillerud, deceased, whose date of death was July 9, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 8099 Sanford, FL 32772-8099. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 2/16/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Erich M. Niederlehner Erich M. Niederlehner Attorney Florida Bar Number: 513822 FISHER & FISHER Attorneys at Law 181 Eglin Pkwy, NE Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 Telephone: (850) 244-8989 Fax: (850) 244-8428 E-Mail: [email protected]
; Secondary E-Mail: [email protected]
. Personal Representative: /s/ Debra J. Shankle Debra J. Shankle PO Box 464 Deerwood, Minnesota 56441.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
ORLANDO LUIS VEGA Plaintiff, Vs.
DAVID GENIN And DIVERSITY GROUP
CONSULTING, LLC Defendants.
DIVISION: CIRCUIT CIVIL CASE NUMBER: 2021-CA-003991-0
JUDGE: FALCONE. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DAVID GENIN The name of the natural defendant is David Genin whose address is: 1234 Gables Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30319. The nature of the action is Breach of Contract, Conversion and Negligence against the natural defendant for failure to reimburse Plaintiff for a $25,000.00 loan. This Action was instituted: In The Circuit Court Of The 9th Judicial Circuit In And For Orange County, Florida, abbreviated title of the case: Vega v. Genin et al. DATED on 11/12/2021 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. Tiffany Moore Russell, As Clerk of the Court by: /s/ Yliana Romero As Deputy Clerk Civil Division 425 N. Orange Avenue Room 350 Orlando, Florida 32801. Defendant is required to file written defenses with the clerk of the court and to serve a copy not later than 28 days after the first publication of the notice on plaintiffs attorney Brent Buckman, Esq. 10380 SW Village Center Drive, Suite 164, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, Tel. (772) 361-7127, Email: [email protected]
Florida Bar No. 752711, Attorney for Orlando Luis Vega.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
ORLANDO LUIS VEGA Plaintiff, Vs.
DAVID GENIN And DIVERSITY GROUP
CONSULTING, LLC Defendants.
DIVISION: CIRCUIT CIVIL CASE NUMBER: 2021-CA-003991-0
JUDGE: FALCONE. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DIVERSITY GROUP CONSULTING, LLC
The name of the corporate defendant is Diversity Group Consulting, LLC, Care of: David Genin whose address is: 1234 Gables Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30319. The nature of the action is Breach of Contract, Conversion and Negligence against the corporate defendant for failure to reimburse Plaintiff for a $25,000.00 loan. This Action was instituted: In The Circuit Court Of The 9th Judicial Circuit In And For Orange County, Florida, abbreviated title of the case: Vega v. Genin et al. DATED on 11/10 /2021 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. Tiffany Moore Russell, As Clerk of the Court by: /s/ April Henson As Deputy Clerk Civil Division 425 N. Orange Avenue Room 350 Orlando, Florida 32801. Defendant is required to file written defenses with the clerk of the court and to serve a copy not later than 30 days from the first date of publication of the notice on plaintiffs attorney Brent Buckman, Esq. 10380 SW Village Center Drive, Suite 164, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, Tel. (772) 361-7127, Email: [email protected]
Florida Bar No. 752711, Attorney for Orlando Luis Vega.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/TYNAN CASE NO: DP19-642
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: P. R. DOB: 07/12/2017 P. R. DOB: 11/03/2019 N. S. DOB: 08/22/2009 N. S. DOB: 06/16/2014 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Freddie Simons
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Greg A. Tynan on March 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1017790, Senior Attorney, [email protected]
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP21-344
. In the Interest of Minor Children: E.V. DOB: 05/04/2005 L.N. DOB: 05/19/2010 B. V.N. DOB: 01/09/2015 M. V.N. DOB: 03/01/2016 N.V. DOB: 07/21/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: RENE VELASQUEZ
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: E.V. DOB: 05/04/2005, L.N. DOB: 05/19/2010, B. V.N. DOB: 01/09/2015, M. V.N. DOB: 03/01/2016, and N.V. DOB: 07/21/2017. You are hereby commanded to appear on March 21, 2022 at 9:00a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of FEBRUARY 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-60
. In the Interest of Minor Child:L.P. DOB: 11/11/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Lee Pritchard Sr.
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: L.P. born on 11/11/2014. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 11, 2022 at 10:00a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 6, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-753
. In the Interest of Minor Child: N.T. DOB: 10/08/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Rebecca Ramirez
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: N.T. born on 10/08/2018. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 13, 2022 at 11:00a.m., before the Honorable Magistrate Craig McCarthy, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 06-271
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J. M. DOB: 08/13/2006, E. M. DOB: 02/26/2008, J. M. DOB: 04/04/2009, J. M. DOB: 12/13/2010, J. M. DOB: 08/25/2012, M. M. DOB: 07/19/2015, X. A. DOB: 08/22/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ERMA ANDERSON
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP09-292
IN THE INTEREST OF: W.S. DOB: 04/25/2019, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: BILLY RAY SIMS
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN, at 9:00 a.m., on March 30th, 2022, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of February, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP21-84
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.G. DOB: 01/03/2020, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: LAWRENCE JOHNSON
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN, at 10:45 a.m., on April 4th, 2022, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. THE LINK WILL BE PROVIDED. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of February, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 19-DP-105
IN THE INTEREST OF I. E. S., DOB: 06/29/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: ELIZABETH SANCHEZ
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 4th, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 24th day of January, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-33
. IN THE INTEREST OF: L. L., DOB: 04/05/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TERRY HESTER
, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 5th, 2022, at
9:30a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 16th day of February, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
February 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. License plate 600 Blk of E Concord St
2. Backpack with electronics 7400 Blk of Augusta National Dr Blk
3. Cellphones President Barack Obama Pkwy/ Conroy Rd
4. Bag with electronics N Terry Ave/ Ossie St
5. Cellphone 2700 Blk of E Colonial Dr
6. Cellphone S Kirkman Rd/ I-4 Ramp E
7. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South St
8. license plates 6700 Blk of Grand National Dr
9. Bag with Misc Items 40 Blk of W Washington St
10. Cellphones 100 Blk of S Orange Ave
11. Cellphones 1500 Blk of Briercliff Dr
12. Cellphones 900 Blk of S Orange Ave
13. Electronics 6300 Blk of Contessa Dr
14. Cellphone Columbia St/ Bruton Blvd
15. License Plate 3500 Blk of Wells St
16. License Plate 930 Blk of W Colonial Dr
17. Keys N Orange Ave/ E Washington St
18. Electronics S Orange Ave/ E Church St
19. Cellphone 4900 Blk of Millenia Blvd
20. Cellphone 4900 Blk of S Kirkman Rd
21. Keys 1400 Blk of Kuhl Ave
22. Electronics 4600 Blk of S Kirkman Rd
23. Key 11900 Blk of Narcoossee Rd
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, HILL/GRAY SEVEN, L.L.C., of 1350 City View Center, Oviedo, FL 32765 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Highland Hill Self Storage LLC
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Highland Hill Self Storage LLC"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 2/18/2022
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on March 3, 2022 and will continue until all locations are done U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810
; B33 TANEKIA BUTLER $488.50, A0008A BARBIE FLETCHER $949.00, A0007A Tressa Jones $1,086.80, B26 Latoiya Neal $450.80, C56 rita senquis $967.50, R051 JEAN Louis $686.95, U779 Paul Selvy $371.25, D12 Barbie Fletcher $535.60, B35 Dawn Hebbert $543.50, B43 juan greene $387.20, C11 Roderick Riley $662.80 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703;
1108 ESCABAN FELICIANO $1,542.40, 1046 Ty Hillman $1,549.70, 1082 NICOLE ALMEIDA $922.40, 1078 Tarvega FORREST $742.25, 1020 ESCABAN FELICIANO $790.40, R020 Ty Hillman $885.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714;
C145 Henry Doggett $1533.55, B105 JAMESHA JILES $846.60, B121 Sherral Mapps $1,277.60, E104 Blair Culver $1,114.85, A110 WEINFRID LUNDOR $1,104.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792;
2450 Jonathan Mella $431.08, 1667 KINAYA TATUM $465.99, 1460 TYLER NEUMANN $431.08, 2050 TRACI WASHINGTON $750.62, 2753 Alexus mCintyre $399.28, 1103-04 Douglas MacLean $867.88, 1224 Mahmoud Rayan $729.28, 2600 Cassidy Cole $518.85, 2657 Mystery Room $479.10, 2655 Justin Foster $479.10, 2179 Pedro Reyes $862.80, 2452 nikita lewis $289.46, 1683 Micah talley $411.62, 1088 DAVID ANDERSON $576.75, 1040 AMBER KIDDER $1,006.22 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750;
E013 Angela Smith $527.00, A052 Denroy Samuels $532.35, D002 james stone $958.35, C044 roofing r us sytems inc $504.10, E008 MICHAEL HILL $633.60, C031 katrina queen $918.25, E061 Tyrese Stevenson 612.25, B069 Debra Mastrantonio $351.41, A012 Raymond Lopez $532.68 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773
: 1406 robert henry $883.75, 1029 pamela izquierdo $702.81, 1607 robert henry $947.65, 1429 Alexi Tamiroff $622.94, 2011 ISABEL RIVAS $731.60, 5046 Alexander Bankert $702.81, 2574 Gary Benson $527.00, 5034 BONNIE LOESCHER $708.14, 5026 Robert Hebert $794.77, 1781 GEORGE WEINBEL $984.95, 1781 George Weinbel $984.95, 1732 lillian williams $335.40, 5076 Anna Allen $708.14, 1752 Jonathan Jackson $526.95, 5002 LEAIYNA CINE $862.51, 1205 kyesha britton $931.45, 1431 JASON MACMILLAN $356.68, 2322 charissa johns $901.42, 5070 MARK HARB $1,016.88, 1450 KEVIN HUTH $356.68, 1162 standley swinton $831.55, 1081 Jamesha Mathews $857.18, 1411 robert henry $883.75, 2247 laura Vega $1,368.24, 1734 Timothy Wrathall $335.40, 5008 Jasper Upshaw $1,016.88, 1451 JASON MACMILLAN $356.68, 0005 Johnny Jones $505.80, 1326 William Santiago $505.67, 1238 ANNETTE WILSON $356.68, 1310 SHARON WHEELER $425.85, 5078 George Weinbel $1071.55 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773;
0228 JOHN CONLEY $677.10, 1224 Handel Dormus $309.60, 1069 Tyree Knox $370.75, 1954 Martinique Billings $527.72, 1822 jannie holliday $786.70, 1371 mylee monfor $647.80, 0208 Heather Tilbury $677.10, 1723 Kurt Vinis $783.32, 0002 ALYSHA DAVIS $576.00, 2006 Brittney Reynolds $465.50, 1014 linda spivey $490.75, 1993 Johnie jones $437.40, 0131 HOWARD ALEXANDER $565.33, 1192 Denise Green $309.60, 0023 CAROLYNN MORGAN $831.50, 1652-54 Tori Tucker $854.08, 1601 Austin Cowing $370.75, 1301 Tearia Butler $735.62 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771;
3082 Brandie Wagner $564.88, 4069 Mystery Room $622.78, 3134 karmetta chambers $525.56, 2032 Mystery Room $622.78, 1097 Patrick weiland $739.98, 2057 NORMA MAZZALI VARGAS $851.58, 2097 Marline Algarin $864.81, 4047 ERIC RAWLINS $2,134.55, 2046 luccas sanchez $851.58, 1044 Collen Garey $670.87, 4025 Quentin Turner $395.04, 4178 Tiama Small $544.27, 4048 Norma Mazzali Vargas $1349.05 .
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr 4 Corners 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl 34747 03/08/2022
: 2310 Carlo Lorenzo, 2211-13 Lenore Robinson, 1435 Jayveri Kelly, 1792 Arleene Rios Rosa, 1605 Steven Gindlesberger, 1619-1621 Mark Weldy, 2256 Jason Espejo, 1625 Vitor Cantalejo, 2475 Velder Parker, 1851 Elia Noemi Melendez, 1520 Yamaris Rodriguez Soto, 1903 Atnia Avila, 2248 Lori Harris, 1146-1148 Inez Spigner, 2257 Walter Castro, 1546 Amy Quisenberry Faustine.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on March 11th, 2022 at 11:00 am
for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A206- Luis Gonzalez A212- Coy Dotson A270- Holly Hefler B110- Inez Isaraphanich E128- Andrea Alexander E133- Jeyvelisse Perez
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: March 16, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2089-Furniture, #2106-Households, #1072-Households, #2021-Households, #1064-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage
may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 11th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
2B3KA43VX9H597608
2009/Dodg
1N4AL2AP5AN516514
2010/Niss
JH4UA3640WC006803
1998/Acur
5NPEU46F66H102122
2006/Hyun
2HGFC3A59HH750227
2017/Hond
1B7HL38X52S514107
2002/Dodg
1P3BP49K7JF127861
1988/Plym
4USBT33595LS58669
2005/BMW
5UXWX5C53BL708110
2011/BMW
WDDPK3JA0GF117866
2016/Merz.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/11/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FACP45E0PF194501
1993 FORD
4T1BG22K4WU308493
1998 TOYT
1D7HU18D84J108652
2004 DODG
4A4MM21S07E067611
2007 MITS
1FTNS1EW3BDA10732
2011 FOR
1FT8W3AT0CEB55537
2012 FORD.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 10, 2022
2D4RN3DG6BR638878
2011 DODG
JM3ER293370160816
2007 MAZDA
MARCH 12, 2022
3N1AB41D6TL020674
1996 NISS
JA3AJ26E83U074200
2003 MITS
MARCH 13, 2022
1HGCR2F77EA306747
2014 HOND
WVWDA71F17V022449
2007 VOLK.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 7, 2022
1N4AL11D95C127814
2005 NISS
2D4GP44L35R541260
2005 DODG
3N1AB7APXKY264891
2019 NISS
MARCH 8, 2022
1FMDA31X4VZA42181
1997 FORD
MARCH 10, 2022
1G6KD57Y77U115383
2007 CADI
4JGAB54E6XA063606
1999 MERZ
MARCH 12, 2022
1FAHP25196G158662
2006 FORD
2T1BU4EEXBC735618
2011 TOYT
3N1AB41D5XL096408
1999 NISS.
Notice of Public Sale
: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on March 11, 2022
at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage, 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1407ÐJosias Joel Torres Martinez #1425ÐBen Mendez.
Notice of Public Sale:
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on March 11th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 .
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 54 Ð Alice Battle 188 Ð Cody Hawkins 308 Ð Lisa Richardson .
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 15, 2021 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2004 NISS
1N4BA41E44C931425
2004 CHEV
1GNCS18X94K123747.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2016 Kia
VIN# KNAFX4A6G5441639
2001 Oldsmobile
VIN# 1G3GS64C614224335
1999 Honda
VIN# 1HGCG5643XA141053
2010 Hyundai
VIN# 5NPET4AC1AH653468
2000 Chevy
VIN# 3G1JC5249YS110101
2016 YNGF
VIN# LL0TCAPH8GYC62987
1996 PLE
VIN# PLE07984B696
2011 Chrysler
VIN# 2A4RR5DG6BR775505
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on March 16, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC