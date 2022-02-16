Legal Public Notices 2/16/22 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: February 25, 2022
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Leonard Roundtree-Household Items, Ralyn Sugar- Household Items, Jared Staub- Household Goods, Johnny Moore - Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 25th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Ricky Fernandez Ð Sofa’s, Bed Mattress, TV’s, Small Desk, and a Night Stand, John Sadowski Ð Banker Boxes, File Cabinets, Alexis Gutierrez Ð Boxes, Ryan Schroeder - Household Goods, Joshua Salgado Ð TBD, Lazaro Fred Morales Ð Household Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 25, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055
Joshua Garcia-home goods, Nilsa Leggett-home goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando Fl 32825, 4074959612
John Clenton Carlisle, Personal items - Kiyana Pratt, KING BED, BEDROOM SET, DRESSERS, CRIB, 12 BOXES- Camillia Posley, Washer, dryer, cocktail table, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120
Justin Downs-bed, guitar, dresser, cat tree, boxes, tools, home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913
Elizabeth Alvarez-Rivera-home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990
Beverley Glenn-bags, cloths, boxes, shelving, papers, bedding. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated February 25, 2022
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Michael Ruiz household furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 2/25/2022 @ 12:00PM:
Jonesha Hundell- Couch, TV. Phylistia Tompkins- Medical chair, Car seat, Washing Machine and Dryer The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 25th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Jared Satz-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, February 25th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM:
Monica Ewen-bins, luggage: Jeffrey Lugo Clavel-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 2/25/22 at 12:00 PM:
Angela Truphosah Mbendo: boxes, clothes; Benjamin Andrews: household goods; Benjamin Thomas: household items, massage bed; Chama Potter: work items; Clyde Thomas: dining table, love seat, bed frame, mattress, boxes; Hublal Ramotar: furniture; Jade Foster: boxes and suitcase; Jennette Rizzo: household goods, table, chair; Leo Scheidler: supplements; Liza Ramos: furniture; Maritza Nicoya: 1 bedroom apartment; Marquis Bell: smallest unit. 3 speakers, 2 small speakers, tripod generator; Melissa Vincent: bed set, boxes; Nicole Cordero: boxes; Randy Broner: furniture; Rena Denson: household goods; Ruth Cardullo: 2 beds, table, 3 TV's, boxes; Shalanda Hylick: kids items; Shanbrelle Williams: household goods; Sissines Business Solutions: 4 small beds and couch; Tiffany Green: boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 25th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Angela Bryant-pictures, clothes, books, kicthen appliances, household goods. Azadrain Collier-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 25th, 2022
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Stephan Barbosa-Bags Sandon Baker-Household items Gregory Charles Spreng-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 25th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 5592 L.B. McLeod Rd. Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832
. Rachell Hiskell- Household Goods, TV; Tamika Tompkins- Household Goods; Jacquelin Daquin- Boxes, personal items; Bruce K Roudebush- Boxes, electronics; Lolita Gore- Christmas ornaments, boxes; Robyn Robertson- Household Goods; The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF GWENDOLYN MARGARET HILLERUD, Deceased. File No. 21 CP 1899
Division Probate NOTICE TO CREDITORS. The administration of the estate of Gwendolyn Margaret Hillerud, deceased, whose date of death was July 9, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 8099 Sanford, FL 32772-8099. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 2/16/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Erich M. Niederlehner Erich M. Niederlehner Attorney Florida Bar Number: 513822 FISHER & FISHER Attorneys at Law 181 Eglin Pkwy, NE Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 Telephone: (850) 244-8989 Fax: (850) 244-8428 E-Mail: [email protected]
; Secondary E-Mail: [email protected]
. Personal Representative: /s/ Debra J. Shankle Debra J. Shankle PO Box 464 Deerwood, Minnesota 56441.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
ORLANDO LUIS VEGA Plaintiff, Vs.
DAVID GENIN And DIVERSITY GROUP
CONSULTING, LLC Defendants.
DIVISION: CIRCUIT CIVIL CASE NUMBER: 2021-CA-003991-0
JUDGE: FALCONE. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DAVID GENIN The name of the natural defendant is David Genin whose address is: 1234 Gables Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30319. The nature of the action is Breach of Contract, Conversion and Negligence against the natural defendant for failure to reimburse Plaintiff for a $25,000.00 loan. This Action was instituted: In The Circuit Court Of The 9th Judicial Circuit In And For Orange County, Florida, abbreviated title of the case: Vega v. Genin et al. DATED on 11/12/2021 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. Tiffany Moore Russell, As Clerk of the Court by: /s/ Yliana Romero As Deputy Clerk Civil Division 425 N. Orange Avenue Room 350 Orlando, Florida 32801. Defendant is required to file written defenses with the clerk of the court and to serve a copy not later than 28 days after the first publication of the notice on plaintiffs attorney Brent Buckman, Esq. 10380 SW Village Center Drive, Suite 164, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, Tel. (772) 361-7127, Email: [email protected]
Florida Bar No. 752711, Attorney for Orlando Luis Vega.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
ORLANDO LUIS VEGA Plaintiff, Vs.
DAVID GENIN And DIVERSITY GROUP
CONSULTING, LLC Defendants.
DIVISION: CIRCUIT CIVIL CASE NUMBER: 2021-CA-003991-0
JUDGE: FALCONE. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DIVERSITY GROUP CONSULTING, LLC
The name of the corporate defendant is Diversity Group Consulting, LLC, Care of: David Genin whose address is: 1234 Gables Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30319. The nature of the action is Breach of Contract, Conversion and Negligence against the corporate defendant for failure to reimburse Plaintiff for a $25,000.00 loan. This Action was instituted: In The Circuit Court Of The 9th Judicial Circuit In And For Orange County, Florida, abbreviated title of the case: Vega v. Genin et al. DATED on 11/10 /2021 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. Tiffany Moore Russell, As Clerk of the Court by: /s/ April Henson As Deputy Clerk Civil Division 425 N. Orange Avenue Room 350 Orlando, Florida 32801. Defendant is required to file written defenses with the clerk of the court and to serve a copy not later than 30 days from the first date of publication of the notice on plaintiffs attorney Brent Buckman, Esq. 10380 SW Village Center Drive, Suite 164, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, Tel. (772) 361-7127, Email: [email protected]
Florida Bar No. 752711, Attorney for Orlando Luis Vega.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/TYNAN CASE NO: DP19-642
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: P. R. DOB: 07/12/2017 P. R. DOB: 11/03/2019 N. S. DOB: 08/22/2009 N. S. DOB: 06/16/2014 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Freddie Simons
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Greg A. Tynan on March 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1017790, Senior Attorney, [email protected]
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP21-344
. In the Interest of Minor Children: E.V. DOB: 05/04/2005 L.N. DOB: 05/19/2010 B. V.N. DOB: 01/09/2015 M. V.N. DOB: 03/01/2016 N.V. DOB: 07/21/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: RENE VELASQUEZ
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: E.V. DOB: 05/04/2005, L.N. DOB: 05/19/2010, B. V.N. DOB: 01/09/2015, M. V.N. DOB: 03/01/2016, and N.V. DOB: 07/21/2017. You are hereby commanded to appear on March 21, 2022 at 9:00a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of FEBRUARY 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-60
. In the Interest of Minor Child:L.P. DOB: 11/11/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Lee Pritchard Sr.
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: L.P. born on 11/11/2014. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 11, 2022 at 10:00a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 6, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 06-271
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J. M. DOB: 08/13/2006, E. M. DOB: 02/26/2008, J. M. DOB: 04/04/2009, J. M. DOB: 12/13/2010, J. M. DOB: 08/25/2012, M. M. DOB: 07/19/2015, X. A. DOB: 08/22/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ERMA ANDERSON
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP20-459
IN THE INTEREST OF: G.F.A DOB: 09/29/2020, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: LATISHA THOMAS
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN, at 9:00 a.m., on March 4th, 2022, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. THE LINK WILL BE PROVIDED. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP09-292
IN THE INTEREST OF: W.S. DOB: 04/25/2019, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: BILLY RAY SIMS
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN, at 9:00 a.m., on March 30th, 2022, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of February, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP21-84
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.G. DOB: 01/03/2020, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: LAWRENCE JOHNSON
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN, at 10:45 a.m., on April 4th, 2022, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. THE LINK WILL BE PROVIDED. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of February, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 19-DP-105
IN THE INTEREST OF I. E. S., DOB: 06/29/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: ELIZABETH SANCHEZ
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 4th, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 24th day of January, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
February 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. License plate 600 Blk of E Concord St
2. Backpack with electronics 7400 Blk of Augusta National Dr Blk
3. Cellphones President Barack Obama Pkwy/ Conroy Rd
4. Bag with electronics N Terry Ave/ Ossie St
5. Cellphone 2700 Blk of E Colonial Dr
6. Cellphone S Kirkman Rd/ I-4 Ramp E
7. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South St
8. license plates 6700 Blk of Grand National Dr
9. Bag with Misc Items 40 Blk of W Washington St
10. Cellphones 100 Blk of S Orange Ave
11. Cellphones 1500 Blk of Briercliff Dr
12. Cellphones 900 Blk of S Orange Ave
13. Electronics 6300 Blk of Contessa Dr
14. Cellphone Columbia St/ Bruton Blvd
15. License Plate 3500 Blk of Wells St
16. License Plate 930 Blk of W Colonial Dr
17. Keys N Orange Ave/ E Washington St
18. Electronics S Orange Ave/ E Church St
19. Cellphone 4900 Blk of Millenia Blvd
20. Cellphone 4900 Blk of S Kirkman Rd
21. Keys 1400 Blk of Kuhl Ave
22. Electronics 4600 Blk of S Kirkman Rd
23. Key 11900 Blk of Narcoossee Rd
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, CLD Company LLC, 331 Lake Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Live Alive Coaching
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
“Live Alive Coaching”
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8th of February, 2022
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on March 3, 2022 and will continue until all locations are done U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810
; B33 TANEKIA BUTLER $488.50, A0008A BARBIE FLETCHER $949.00, A0007A Tressa Jones $1,086.80, B26 Latoiya Neal $450.80, C56 rita senquis $967.50, R051 JEAN Louis $686.95, U779 Paul Selvy $371.25, D12 Barbie Fletcher $535.60, B35 Dawn Hebbert $543.50, B43 juan greene $387.20, C11 Roderick Riley $662.80 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703;
1108 ESCABAN FELICIANO $1,542.40, 1046 Ty Hillman $1,549.70, 1082 NICOLE ALMEIDA $922.40, 1078 Tarvega FORREST $742.25, 1020 ESCABAN FELICIANO $790.40, R020 Ty Hillman $885.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714;
C145 Henry Doggett $1533.55, B105 JAMESHA JILES $846.60, B121 Sherral Mapps $1,277.60, E104 Blair Culver $1,114.85, A110 WEINFRID LUNDOR $1,104.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792;
2450 Jonathan Mella $431.08, 1667 KINAYA TATUM $465.99, 1460 TYLER NEUMANN $431.08, 2050 TRACI WASHINGTON $750.62, 2753 Alexus mCintyre $399.28, 1103-04 Douglas MacLean $867.88, 1224 Mahmoud Rayan $729.28, 2600 Cassidy Cole $518.85, 2657 Mystery Room $479.10, 2655 Justin Foster $479.10, 2179 Pedro Reyes $862.80, 2452 nikita lewis $289.46, 1683 Micah talley $411.62, 1088 DAVID ANDERSON $576.75, 1040 AMBER KIDDER $1,006.22 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750;
E013 Angela Smith $527.00, A052 Denroy Samuels $532.35, D002 james stone $958.35, C044 roofing r us sytems inc $504.10, E008 MICHAEL HILL $633.60, C031 katrina queen $918.25, E061 Tyrese Stevenson 612.25, B069 Debra Mastrantonio $351.41, A012 Raymond Lopez $532.68 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773
: 1406 robert henry $883.75, 1029 pamela izquierdo $702.81, 1607 robert henry $947.65, 1429 Alexi Tamiroff $622.94, 2011 ISABEL RIVAS $731.60, 5046 Alexander Bankert $702.81, 2574 Gary Benson $527.00, 5034 BONNIE LOESCHER $708.14, 5026 Robert Hebert $794.77, 1781 GEORGE WEINBEL $984.95, 1781 George Weinbel $984.95, 1732 lillian williams $335.40, 5076 Anna Allen $708.14, 1752 Jonathan Jackson $526.95, 5002 LEAIYNA CINE $862.51, 1205 kyesha britton $931.45, 1431 JASON MACMILLAN $356.68, 2322 charissa johns $901.42, 5070 MARK HARB $1,016.88, 1450 KEVIN HUTH $356.68, 1162 standley swinton $831.55, 1081 Jamesha Mathews $857.18, 1411 robert henry $883.75, 2247 laura Vega $1,368.24, 1734 Timothy Wrathall $335.40, 5008 Jasper Upshaw $1,016.88, 1451 JASON MACMILLAN $356.68, 0005 Johnny Jones $505.80, 1326 William Santiago $505.67, 1238 ANNETTE WILSON $356.68, 1310 SHARON WHEELER $425.85, 5078 George Weinbel $1071.55 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773;
0228 JOHN CONLEY $677.10, 1224 Handel Dormus $309.60, 1069 Tyree Knox $370.75, 1954 Martinique Billings $527.72, 1822 jannie holliday $786.70, 1371 mylee monfor $647.80, 0208 Heather Tilbury $677.10, 1723 Kurt Vinis $783.32, 0002 ALYSHA DAVIS $576.00, 2006 Brittney Reynolds $465.50, 1014 linda spivey $490.75, 1993 Johnie jones $437.40, 0131 HOWARD ALEXANDER $565.33, 1192 Denise Green $309.60, 0023 CAROLYNN MORGAN $831.50, 1652-54 Tori Tucker $854.08, 1601 Austin Cowing $370.75, 1301 Tearia Butler $735.62 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771;
3082 Brandie Wagner $564.88, 4069 Mystery Room $622.78, 3134 karmetta chambers $525.56, 2032 Mystery Room $622.78, 1097 Patrick weiland $739.98, 2057 NORMA MAZZALI VARGAS $851.58, 2097 Marline Algarin $864.81, 4047 ERIC RAWLINS $2,134.55, 2046 luccas sanchez $851.58, 1044 Collen Garey $670.87, 4025 Quentin Turner $395.04, 4178 Tiama Small $544.27, 4048 Norma Mazzali Vargas $1349.05 .
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Kirkman: 600 S Kirkman Rd. Orlando, Fl 32811 03/01/2022
- 4024 Myller Souza, 3013 Mystery Unit, 3052 Nikaya Najair, 1035 Nicole Johnson, 3001 Marcus Moore, 1061 Charmaine Waite, 1032 Andre Larose, 8017, Rashawn Santos, 1124 Soft Rock, 3061 Pamela Patterson, 1022 Moneq Scott, 8019 unknown tenant, 1056 Breezae Rainey, 2126 Tarsha Coleman, 2020 Monique Turman, 2009 Luis Abreu, 6000 Xcian Rosario, 1055 Courtney Gray, 1060 Amy Dorf, 1015 Tamara Riley, 2083 Mystery Unit, 2015 Wanda Jones, 1068 Florence Charles, 1024 Mary Nelson, 1020 Sherline Ulysse, 2120 Judith Thompson, 2092 Mystery Unit, 3112 Jalinda Suarez, 2064 Joanne Johnson. U-Haul Ctr Haines City: 3307 U.S. Hwy 17-92 W, Haines City, FL 33844 03/01/2022
- E0525 Rosa Johnson, E0513 Shirley Cox, A0145 Omar Rodriguez, A0095 Luke Samuel, F0628 Sileny Graciani, A0146 Aldrea Mcpherson, G0703 Amanda Armstrong, F0616 James or Janice Copeland, H0922 Jehana Melendez, H0918 Denise Hawkins, G0724 David Erbey, A0134 Martin Reid, A0043 Joanie Cann, G0808 Jimmy Furnish, H0931 Amelia Pollock, H0917 Pedro Jimenez, A0053 Naiomi Ortiz, H0905 Einezre Jonez, H0920 Indiana Disla,
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on March 11th, 2022 at 11:00 am
for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A206- Luis Gonzalez A212- Coy Dotson A270- Holly Hefler B110- Inez Isaraphanich E128- Andrea Alexander E133- Jeyvelisse Perez
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, March 1, 2022
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
18 Chester Singletary 35 Wilson Julien 77 Igor Rodrigues 96 Vanilda Gonsalves De Oliveira 128 Jordan Geisler Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
43 Sydney Canfield 55 Heather King 209 Trevor Ian Hay 381 Jose Javier Vazquez Vazquez 382 Delontae Watkins 440 Kitanoumi Williams 461 Gabrielle Burch 493 Melissa Simpler 579 Lycia Janice Agosto Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
07-08-09 Ilianese Anthony Bauduy 45 Frenel David 46 Violette Severe 111 Shenna L. Lovett 133 Ronald Benson 136 Mia N. Williams 139 Mackenson Dorneval 178 Julius Young 217 Enfin Joseph Rony 226 Nilda Antonetty 349 Lee C. Cobb Jr 434 Kaleigh Burke 487 Ursula Brinson 521 Edmond Evens 523 Vedette Colin 538 Darin Anthony Sanders 558 Alice Lowery-Lewis 574 Paul T. Bender 614 Gracie L. Rabess 617 Latasha Denis Adams 637 Denis Shergin724 Frenel David Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am:
0053 Michael Pilato 0081 Ja ' Ursula Davis 0134 French Torriel Bradford 0149 Andrade Bernard Smith 0171 Amanda Rosales 0245 Kateria Lashay Jenkins 0307 Nick Filippides 0636 Robert Donaldson: Vehicle Body, No VIN 0702 Monik Prince 1000 Jimmy Ortiz Fairview Mini Storage-4211 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am:
D26 Devon Hugh Hamilton; Union Auto Concept LLC Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
125 Melissa Valdes 208 Coby Lyons 402 Justin Melendez 521 Kevin Jeff Donjoie 529 William Jacobe 536 Shawn Ferree 605 Mark Figueroa 727 Steffan Haeberle 750 Angelique Heise 835 Terrell Coppedge 954 Galen K Bell 1101 Mark Ott 1502 Christopher Wehnert 1541 Michael Groo 1549 Carla Johnson Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1071 Jennifer S Harris 1093 Precious Octavien 2051 Michael Atkins Jr 3004 Zena Williams 3085 Emma Peacock 3177 Brazilia Towns 3132 Eban Derisma 3226 Carlos Powell 4024 Willie Patterson 4033 Rorie Iman Glass 4095 William Tilme, II 5040 Jude Augustin 5052 Geema ' s Daycare, Rodney Thorpe 6009 Samantha Anderson .
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 24, 2022
, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1022 - Marshell, Monica; 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2035 - Glynn, Richard; 2050 - Rosa, Jonathan; 2252 - Glynn, Richard; 2261 - Murphy, Morgan; 2391 - Alberts, Kristin; 2392 - Alberts, Kristin; 3012 - Rodriguez, Deborah; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 4156 - Hall, Shanndora; 4176 - Johnson, Tahjii; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5044 - Burke, Brennain; 8003 - Ramkissoon, Suresh PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0272 - Effron, Brian; 0314 - washington, latanya; 1002 - Gismalla, Haitham; 1004 - Sneed, Jack; 1012 - Harrison, Shanese; 7026 - Higgins, Chaylan PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0143 - Quintana, Roberto; 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0158 - Carlysle, Nick; 0205 - Lebron, Orlando; 0296 - camp, Ishmael; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 3026 - Leath, Latia; 5023 - Zelaya, Arlyn; 5026 - Hood, Aaliyah; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 7033 - Garcia, Luis; 7101 - Bowles, Amara; 7115 - Robinson, Jamesha; 7133 - Saldana Velez, Jan; 7145 - kelley, Jacob; 8013 - Leon, Israel; 8041 - Colon, Camila; 8165 - DeLaRosa, Monique; 8167 - Santana, Rosa; 8189 - Capers, Kalon PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0048 - Bates, Brett; 0342 - Larkins, Cree; 1023 - Green, Alexia; 2091 - Cartagena, Ely; 4016 - Bridwell, Shana; 4041 - Stubbs, Jennifer; 4058 - lane, Megan; 4071 - Gonzalez, Kimberly; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5020 - Galicia, Daniel; 6033 - Bradley, Monique; 6037 - Rivera, Carmen; 7027 - Martin, Michael; 7032 - tondreau, Cinamon PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B012 - Zamarron, Maria; C012 - Sotomayor, Juliana; C048 - Hubbard, Monique; D020 - Heise, Annice; D156 - derabasse, kristin; D182 - Chaisson, Michelle; D187 - Rodriguez, Jeannel; D188 - Gardner, Laurel; D204 - Laravuso, Marianne; E014 - Mathews, Nicole; E055 - Lewis, John; E082 - Ledee, Selina; E091 - Lynch, Samantha; E108 - Reyes, Nidia PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1294 - Whitmire, Thomas; 1360 - Savona, Linda; 2048 - Myers, Christopher; 2161 - SANCHEZ, amelia correa; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2379 - Landry, Linda; 3014 - Morris, William; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3201 - Soto Febo, Angel; 3209 - Stapleton, Francine; 3261 - Garcia, Betty; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3327 - Lee, Shante; 3395 - Daniels, James; F333 - Huff, Alisha; F336 - Wydra, Eric; F361 - Taylor, Patricia; F374 - demaintenon, shelby; G484 - KEELAN, John; G516 - MARRERO, JEANNETTE; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H578 - Meyers, Kenneth; H627 - Pledger, Kinnis; I634 - Williams, Joshua; I684 - Pledger, Kinnis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1142 - febres, Jose; 1212 - Neal, Kareem; 1221 - Lozaba, Amauri; 1338 - Rodriguez, Peter; 1347 - De la Cruz, Ricardo; 1365 - Boles, Barry; 1515 - Rodriguez, Emely; 1605 - Salomon, Javier; 1713 - Vermenton, Yesslin; 1731 - joseph, Justin; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1738 - Pietrowski, Joanna; 1813 - Augustave, Techny; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2213 - Anderson, Vanilla; 2284 - Ortiz, Katherine; 2437 - Betancourt, Alex; 2460 - Salomon, Javier; 2464 - Miller, Crystal; 2469 - fuller, donsalo; 2603 - Martinez, Santiago PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1110 - Candelaria, Emmanuel; 1206 - United Global Outreach, ; 1209 - Gonzalez Garcia, Ruth; 1224 - Birriel, Victor; 1409 - Paz jr, Michael; 2021 - Lopez III, Luis; 2030 - Glenn, Emanuel; 2035 - Ladriye, Sassha; 2134 - Kreisman, Matthew; 2224 - Wyers, Rebecca; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2274 - Moseley, Diandra; 2314 - Zuidervliet, Alison; 2406 - Figueroa, Danea; 2544 - Rodriguez, Julian; 2555 - Wilson, Brian; 2654 - McCarthy, Desiree; 2692 - Sprung, Neil; 2696 - Roketa, Cathy PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0114 - Caban, Pedro; 0126 - Rubero Centeno, Leila; 0166 - Claudio, Sonia; 0175 - Torres, Nicole; 0214 - Betancourt, Alex; 0494 - Westerveld, Richard; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 0517 - Cruz, Joaquim; 3090 - Carrasquillo Flores, Stephanie; 3115 - Gibson, Shawn; 3122 - HD Automotive Hardison, Justin; 6005 - Sample, Yvette; 6023 - Faith Based Logistics, LLC Jackson, Harold; 6024 - Vasquez, Anna; 6045 - Muniz, Laura PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A019 - Myers, Andrew; A039 - DICKINSON, WALKER; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A233 - montcourt, iralish; B326 - CRUZ, IMEL; C371 - Diaz, Jan-Paul; D404 - Sanchez, Rosely; D411 - Morrison, Wayne; D415 - Thornton, Desiree; D443 - gonzalez, Wanda; D450 - Dominguez, Nelson; D488 - Navarro, Ahleeni; E528 - Ferreira, Eduardo; F567 - Reese, Sahara; F569 - Padilla, Joeshlian; F572 - Sczesny, Marcel; F573 - Terry, Debra; G582 - Conde Torres, Jonathan; G587 - DEJAVU BAR AND GRILL Cuevas, Nohelia; G590 - Solis, Franklin PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A024 - Latty, Winsome; B054 - Boyd, Gary; C071 - Jackson, Bonny; C128 - Hester, Callie; C183 - Birdsong, Milton; D347 - Reilley, Kristi; D356 - Giguere, Robert; F538 - couture, jason PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A129 - Alvarado Laporte, Luis; B162 - Wilson, Marcus; B203 - Carrasquillo-Camacho, Tanairis; B218 - Perez, Rodney; B229 - Adams, LeTanya; B230 - Dixon, Candace; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C189 - Bell, Markesha; C195B - Banchs, Yashira; C199H - anderson, leann; C227E - Pacheco, Orlando; C230 - Wonsey, Candice. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 24, 2022
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1510 - noon, Amy; 1513 - Jones, Denise; 1617 - Mathews, Beverly; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 2416 - Sellers, Kenneth; 2722 - Jacobson, Amanda; 3125 - Shannon, Alda; 3313 - Lipscomb, Clayton; 3727 - sheets, gregory; P002 - Mathews, Beverly PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1619 - GRIFFIN, BEZA; 1819 - Lewis, Nikita; 2532 - boykins, tshwanda; 2610 - Mirsalim, Bibi; 3132 - Long, Robyn; 3231 - Iglesias, Thalia; 3504 - Martinez, Fernando J.; 3529 - Lowe, Jay; 3716 - pittman, Thomas PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0141 - Taylor Jr, Earl; 0406 - Piggee, Tiffany; 0427 - Best, John; 0473 - Ingalls, Stephen; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 1010 - Schoen, Steven; 2039 - Clairmont, Cathy; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2064 - Cuyler, LaVerne; 2127 - davis, micheal; 3001 - Knudsen, Craig; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 3024 - Baez, Christian; 4011 - Paradigm Outdoor LLC Dickerman, Douglas PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B067 - odio, Daniel; B076 - Stevens, Cassius; B084 - HAGINS, RACHEL; B122 - Young, Timothy; C014 - Gonzalez, Giovani; C023 - McBride, Ryan; C041 - marquez, Nydia; C087 - Washington, Theodore; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D055 - Queen Ty Assets LLC Richardson, Taiesha; E004 - Searcy, Jonathan; E015 - Spaulding, Anna; F028 - Sainte Agathe De Fernandez, Sandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A021 - Blake, William; D144 - Waters, Avalon; H234 - Detrick, Garrett; H245 - Griffith, Cara; J342 - Mompoint, Carla; J368 - Glick, Austin; J388 - Williams, Erica; K437 - Ledee, Cieara; K448 - Rodriguez, Ben; K454 - Celentano, Steve; K459 - Bowden, Ann Marie; K461 - Stokes, Nemo; S580 - Roseboro, Marilyn PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A126 - Toscanini, Ariel; B216 - Walker, Joseph; B237 - Patel, Sandeep; B240 - Lopez, Raymond; E016 - slue, Norris; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E038 - Brown, Stephen; F610 - miller, Brandan; F619 - FreeMAN, David; F650 - Green, Nissandra; F689 - Hackett, William; G082 - stanford, samantha; H831 - Kanyok, Gerald PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A108 - Bridges, James; A111 - Brooks, Sean; B220 - Mitchell, Brendan; C337 - bailey, patricia; C346 - Dixon, Malessa; D401 - Veal, Terelle; D417 - SHEFFIELD, SHARLENE; D438 - Baker, Akilah; D450 - Dukes, Tekena; G709 - Cabieles, Jose; G744 - Davis, Justin; G746 - Williams, Samone PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A038 - Pittmon, Ahmad ; B008 - Cruz Perez, Wilfrido; C025 - matos, nicole; C052 - Smith, Ybarra; D010 - Reno, Maria; D019 - Crayton, Shamiel; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D062 - Bryan, Nikki; D068 - Ainsworth, Tammy; D083 - McClennon, Elizabeth; E021 - BARTLETT, NICOLE; E044 - Castro, Ada; E054 - Davila, Carmelo; H001 - Irizarry, Eddie; H013 - Raveneau, Joslyn; H034 - Ramos, Ovanny Brenes; H038 - Richardson, Latonia; H042 - Fleming, Alvin; H045 - Bouie, ShayVal; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; I021 - Keane, Michael; J404 - Bechtold, Benjamin; J406 - Smith, Lynn; J421 - Williams, Ondraneika; J509 - Childers, Erskine; J610 - Ihde, James; P061 - Ware, Darius; P080 - Foley, mark; P090 - Castro, Ramses; P102 - McClennon, Elizabeth PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A149 - Kanyok, Gerald; A151 - Kanyok, Gerald; B262 - Parker, Tom; B270 - Boutin, Natasha; C303 - Kanyok, Gerald; C315 - Merkle, David; C357 - Stever, Chris; C386 - Andujar, Laurinda; D436 - DeRusso, Makensie R; D455 - swigart, matthew A; D482 - Dorsey, Tara; E506 - Dunn, Jakarie; E535 - Washington, Whitney; E581 - Mcmillon, Alan; E582 - Cooper, Edriena; F646 - Kutscher, Ryan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 00201 - Scorpio, Giovanni; 00243 - Callwood, David; 00287 - Ferraro, Peter; 00294 - Scorpio, Giovanni; 00407 - Maus, Stephan; 00414 - Brown, Kayla; 00561 - Burney, Michael; 00587 - Diossa, Hugo; 00589 - Gligora, Sheri; 00614 - Adams, Leoniqia; 00619 - Osborne, Mary; 00702 - Yates, Patricia; 00710 - Owens, Shahteria; 00721 - Camblin, Allie; 00784 - Osborne, Mary; 00793 - Covertt, Raymond PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2024 - Agudelo, Luis A; 2127 - Schwertfager, Matthew; 2142 - Corkery, Curran; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 4033 - Washington, Charmaine; 5025 - Prescott, Dominique; 5119 - Washington, Charmaine; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 5136 - Evans, Nino; 7019 - Rodriguez, Flora; 7040 - Lowe, Brian; 7117 - Watkins, Denise; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida; 9021 - Reed, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
C042 - Evans, Robert; C054 - Perea, Lis; D029 - Roundtree Jr, Alfred; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E013 - Bob, Christian; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E073 - Dawson, Nadia; E092 - Dusing, Victoria; E116 - lipovetsky, KIMBERLYN; E124 - GONZALEZ, GUILLERMO; E140 - Paterson, Hilma; E212 - Young, Darrion; E214 - Mathis, Zachariah PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B001 - Peeples, Candace; B026 - Ivy, Tee Whitehead; C038 - Cooke, Samantha; C064 - Rigdon, Madison; C066 - Brown, Barbara; C085 - Metzger, Angela; C099 - Belier, Bejanne; D024 - Thomas, Hailey; E004 - Smith, Latasha; E052 - Diaz, Mari A; E092 - Rawley, Grace; F007 - Mckenna, Patricia; F033 - Smyth, Stephen; F058 - Guthrie, Robert; G070 - Maldonado, Alfonso. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 24, 2022
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 11:30 A M Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1209 - rivera, rosaida; 1304 - Baptiste, Andrew; 2209 - Anthony, Raymond; 2301 - Ginlack, Tenille; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2512 - Brown, Ahyanna; 2610 - Buser, Susan; 3205 - Byrne, Michael; 3210 - Wright, Shavel; 3215 - Rowell, Michelle; 3327 - Watson, Amber; 3401 - Boone, Shardae; 3409 - Adamson, Tirrell; 3603 - Lowe, Iesha; 3708 - Byrd, Peggy; 4109 - Joseph, Johann; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4420 - Gadson, Nina; 5114 - Mccarr, James; 7105 - JOHNSON, THOMAS; 7110 - Lark, Anthony; 8114 - Johnson, Imoni PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0029 - Perry, Denise; 0056 - Williams, Deborah; 0080 - Jones, Antwan; 0089 - Holmes Jr., Benjamin; 0111 - Jeffery, Devona; 0141 - Campbell, Courtney; 0213 - Loveall, Crystal; 0231 - Jones, Latoya; 0283 - Gaines, Carol; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0393 - Paramore, Terrill; 0442 - Berry, Mirlande; 0466 - WILLIAMS, DERICK; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0523 - Nedd, Laticia; 0539 - Mccants, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0172 - Stephens, Charnea; 4006 - Decora Coats and finishes Robles, Nester PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0047 - Yetts, Tiffany; 0819 - Harrigan, Josline; 0831 - Rackard, Dashonia; 0919 - Tate, Charity; 1130 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1206 - Peterson, Malik; 1222 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1301 - Bennett, Jayceon; 1322 - Linton, Levon PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2009 - Chico, Patpa; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus; 4095 - McClain, Emanuel; 4098 - Harbin, Kandac e PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2089 - Parker, Jeffrey; 2110 - Taylor, Akili; 3163 - Amos, Carl PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0201 - Rath, Mark; 0204 - Rath, Mark; 0622 - Mohamed, Nicholas; 2031 - hutchinson, Danieal; 2085 - Rebustillos, Luz; 3001 - Rebustillos, Myra; 3033 - Jones, Deron; 3191 - Triest, Scott PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A015 - Rodriguez Dominguez, Lianet; A021 - Hinson, Charles; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A026 - Clerkin, James; A034 - Terry, Steve; B050 - Kerr, Andrew; B064 - Manning, Chambrea; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; B076 - Theodore, Ebony; C009 - Green, Keyasha; C017 - Denmark, Lawanda; C033 - Oliphant, Skyler; C063 - hodge, reneque; D001 - Brown, Laniya; D002 - Doyle, Donte; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D073 - Koger, Tracy; D104 - Morris, Sophia; D107 - Coleman, Anthony; D115 - Wheeler, Nicola; D122 - Heyward, Katherine; E001 - Gilyard, Gretta; E013 - Chenault, Althea; E028 - Moonasar, Anil; F028 - Jones, J W; F036 - Myrtil, Renand PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. D110 - Mera, Luis; D156 - Walker, Vanelius; D163 - Ashby, Jack; E221 - Stamatakos, Dimitrios PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1004 - Dickerson, Damani; 2026 - Figueroa, Ruth Rivera; 4018 - Mason, Ashley; 5003 - Songao, Kenneth; 5051 - Voltz, Carlton; 5054 - Dillin, James; 5204 - Collado, Julia; 6119 - Collado, Julia; 6420 - Thompson, Candice; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6602 - Marshall, Eric; 6609 - The Fromang Law Firm, P.A. Fromang, Mark PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0017 - Vergara, Melody; 0049 - Strickly Business Lawncare Morris, Gregory; 0067 - Wright, Timothy; 0098 - Smith, Amber; 0110 - Patterson, Damoun; 0144 - Brawner, Anthony; 0246 - Garvey, Lynn; 0279 - Armstrong, Shelvia; 0280 - Rodriguez, Christina; 0318 - Goodale, Kimberly; 0344 - Taylor, Shannon; 0348 - Wasso, April; 0372 - Cedeno, Jason; 0443 - Adams, Jennifer; 1070 - Judka, Perssy; 1129 - Fernando, Cil Farney; 2015 - Taylor, Shannon; 2050 - PHILLIPS, LESSIE; 2069 - Lanier, Curtis; 2076 - Enriquez, Irma; 2104 - Downs, Gabriel; 2114 - Langs, Robert PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1140 - Curtis, Yeftakyah; 1169 - Walker, Teneshia; 1172 - Horne, Brittian; 2326 - Peterson, Anna; 2332 - towns, Deidre; 2337 - Dos Santo, Sergio. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 25, 2022
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 11:30 A M Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1801 - Cabieses, Nissim; 1819 - Williams, Terrell; 1823 - Mesidor, Timothy; 1907C - C, Bruce; 1908B - Black Label Catering Inc LEWIS, RYAN J; 1908D - Iwuagwu, Jannelle; 2110 - langston, Richard; 2117B - Howard, Diana; 2419 - Wyatt, Velvet; 2420 - Jr, Wilbert Jefferson; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2527 - Zamor, Juna; 2627 - Bellamy, brenus; 2702 - morales, Pedro PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0018 - Rentschler, Aaron; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0448 - Welch, Ryan; 0512 - Thomas, Quonterius; 1003 - Reed, Chris; 1019 - Gray, Lynette; 2067 - Conway, Lewis; 3001 - Richardson, Michael; 4019 - Trott, Melissa; 4023 - Earle, Janais; 4043 - Delgado, Christian; 4065 - Sanders, Ashunti PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 4045 - Scheibe, Samantha; 5081 - Almanza, David; 6003 - Shaw, Toni; 6044 - Heredia, Miguel; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6200 - Anthony, Matthew; 6225 - Porter, Angel PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1026 - Randell, Darlene; 3015 - Van Middlesworth, Michele H; 4006 - Campbell, Shaunte; 4026 - Ortiz, Jorge; 5046 - Mondesir, Gregory; 5139 - Claire, Jamie; 6043 - Bland, Shanise; 6062 - Bradford, Jamaile; 6100 - Applegate, Kenneth; 6128 - Downer-Garnette, Merys PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A109 - King, Nichole; A129 - Hardy, Keosha; A146 - Patterson, Brandon; A157 - letingham, tequilla t; B221 - Willis, Kariah; B229 - Ritter, Garrett L; B235 - Scott, Davonte; C303 - brown, Teresa; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; C356 - Jeckell, Charles; E003 - Robinson, Raven; E005 — Mathis, Glenn; E006 - Thompson, Joshua; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; E073 - NEAL, JAHI; F618 - Savage, Jessica; F625 - Sands, Keith; G703 - Bell, Jennifer; G715 - CACIQUE-PIERRE, Florine; J913 - ALEXANDER, LARRY; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; P005 - Champoux, Ian; P035 - Koren, Matthrew PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1362 - Griffin, Britney; 1401 - Oquendo, Lee Ann; 1619 - Oquendo, Raynoldo; 2017 - Williams, DAsia; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2103 - Stover, Caprice; 2105 - Barden, Linda; 2269 - Demetro, Mel; 2461 - Zozula, Evelyn; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A001 - Sanders, Arroyo; A009C - Bennett, Andre; A010A - Watson, Darrell; A037 - Strang, Cameron; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B024B - Ewen, Odane; B035A - bull, Wendyjo; B108 - BROOKS, Andrea; C013 - Brewster, Shunathan; C020 - Curry, Yara; C040 - Williams, Jerry; C043 - Tudor, Mike; C064 - Thompkins, Roland; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; C072 - Fisher, Matthew e; C082 - Mendez, Shawanda; D012 - Parker, Na'Keitha; D034 - Gambles, Justina; D079 - Mendez, Alejandra; D086 - Suluki, ZAKIYYAH; D087 - Williams, Ashley; D094 - Smith, Marquita; E008 - Hughley, Brezhet; E036 - Prevalus, Sandra; E040 - Darmata, Noah; E082 - Martin, Roxine; E088 - breedlove, natalie; E114 - Crawford, Janice; F006 - Crayton, Hatte; F022 - Mitchell, Laura; F030 - Mendoza, Kalim; F039 - Lowe, Chyrek; F077 - Reyes, Sandra; O016 - Young, James; O036 - Burgess, Jerome; O039 - ESTEVES, DANIEL PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0032 - Mesidor, Ralph; 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0128 - Jones, Nykee; 0174 - Cruz, Cameron; 0175 - Smith, Timothy; 0194 - Delaney, Jaimee; 0259 - Robinson, Tawana; 0271 - Lacomb, Joanne; 0282 - Lowe, Brielle; 0302 - Mcphee, Lawren; 0332 - Gaspard, Sylnithe; 0339 - Mojica, Maria; 0376 - Hulshizer, David; 0392 - Carlton, Janice; 0399 - Howard, Zakeria; 0432 - Smith, Brandon; 0434 - Birkett, Renee; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0530 - Pompey, Latifah; 0542 - Stack, Kevin; 0545 - Nelson, Emmanuela; 0546 - Miller, Fabian; 0568 - Terry, Seandarie; 0569 - Spagnola, Jennifer; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0620 - allen, Chris; 0623 - Joseph, Monherlie; 0626 - Garcia, Orlando; 0650 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0732 - Mesidor, Ralph; 0744 - Lewis, Brittany; 0760 - Volcy, Windyson; 0895 - Ali, Casha; 1000 - Pinkett, Trevos PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0210 - Smith, Alveishia; 0516 - Lopes, Luciane; 0803 - Kresen, Jack; 0901 - Rojas, Veronica; 0914 - King, Devon; 0922 - Harris, Nathaniel; 1008 - Tirado, Jose; 1323 - Keys, Rodney; 1466 - Gerena, Kiara PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0411 - Eric, Roach; 0475 - Richardson, Elizabeth; 0480 - Allen, Iviana; 0513 - Mierzwak, William Robert; 0652 - Czerwinski, Scott; 0722 - Baer, Daryl; 0754 - Lake Brantley Youth football Association French, Judd; 0898 Ferguson, Steven; 0944 - Wires, Noell e PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1012 - Mitchell, Marquese; 1037 - Desir, Laelda; 1046 - Lewis, Judy; 1167 - Simmons, Jake; 1170 - Sanchez, Daniel; 1172 - Figueroa, Efrain; 1299 - McBride, Lacey; 1302 - Medina, Jennefer; 1304 - Araujo, Alexandre; 1307 - Hunter, Kaila; 1351 - Vasquez, Manuel; 1363 - Gumbs, Adelicia; 1372 - Sweetenburg, Allen; 1379 - Love Story, Keely; 1384 - Cooper, Russell; C015 - Pierre-Louis, Destiny; C032 - Viola, Tammy; C033 - Delius, Jean; D045 - Harrington, April; D061 - Madden, Patricia; D068 - Jones, Jessica; D071 - Ezzai, Joseph; E017 - Manney, Glorimi; F003 - Aiken, Billy; NB08 - Matthews, Michelle; P115 - Marriott, Cana; T016 - Cancel, Keila; X020 - Boatwright, James. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 25, 2022
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1146 - Bryant, Jonathon; 1162 - smith, daniel; 1163 - mitchell, Elizabeth; 1170 - Complete Care Chiropractic Center Abdool, Sasha; 2274 - Colon, Michelle; 3065 - Rodriguez, Ernesto; 3082 - Red Coach Sant Ana, Daniel; 3084 - Red Coach Sant Ana, Daniel; 3086 - Red Coach Sant Ana, Daniel; 4055 - Wilkins, Nancy; 4057 - Johnson, Eugene; 4060 - Johnson, Eugene; 7202 - teran, Leonardo PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0105 - Rios, Natalie; 0139 - Matthews, John; 0198 - Rios, Natalie; 0300 - Garzon, Martha; 2033 - Timoteo, Cesar; 2046 - Salas Alvarado, Kael; 7071 - Maultsby, Tatyanna; 7101 - Bernal, Eric; 7108 - Marrero, David PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B010 - Frederic, Yanique; B012 - Smith, Eric; B031 - Robinson, Iyahna; C047 - Rutland, Maurice; D023 - Garcia, Jose; E002 - Lassi, Mohammed; E004 - Haskins, Louis; E019 - Pavlovsky, Marcus; F038 - Delices, Courtney; H019 - Jones, Sharon; J008 - Grant, Dexter; J030 - Resto, Jose; J044 - Jackson, Tamika; J045 - FOSTER, KATHY; J061 - Clark, Paula; J062 - thomas, jaime; J063 - Zuniga, Marlon; J100 - Malpica, Marisol; J123 - Gregoire, Sherlie; K014 - Restoration Control Urdaneta, Jackie; K019 - Zapata, Michelle; K027 - Strawder, Ricky; K087 - Goode, Leonard; K099 - grainger, Lance PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A118 - Pascal, Annie; A121 - Wilson, Felicia; A125 - Jones, Wendy; A139 - Fernandez, Axel; A190 - fulword, Malisha; B204 - Desima, Elmonise; B229 - Davis, Alphonso; B236 - Hayes, Lasesia; B242 - Maldonado, Carmen; C338 - Jolicoeur, Shiller; E516 - Widson, Charles; E523 - Ross, Nikia; E528 - Wisdom, Maggie; E534 - Moss, Carmen; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; E572 - Wiltsey, Casey; E582 - jones, Thomas; H804 - Austin, Nancy; H808 - Venuti, Nicholas; H812 - Turner, Zelda; J908 - joly, prefet PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. D418 - Fenelus, Samuel; D420 - Dorsey, Martha; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E523 - Gutierrez, Yesenia; E532 - Macdonald, Laura; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; F608 - Sesler, Jacinda; F626 - Dee, Kay; G722 - Rowe, Konrad; G724 - Figueroa Jr, Julio; H801 - Kenney, Jeffrey; H832 - Palacios, Eduardo; H838 - Rivero, Jose; I922 - Diaz, Trinidad; I928 - Belance, Brisonia; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; K122 - Adkins, Kathleen; L207 - Zuniga, Hugo; L211 - Rivera, Ruth; L220 - Turner, Liz; N411 - Evans, Tyrek J; P007 - Strawder, Ricky; P071 - Dee, Kay PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422 2079 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1012 - Rivera, David; 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1064 - Senquis, Rachel; 1065 - Burgess, Karyre; 11014 - Justiniano Rodriguez, Davielle Joel; 11093 - Rodriguez, Juan Perez; 1116 - Rabtzow, Christina; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 11421 - Nieves Fuentes, Yaira; 1210 - Buccola, Jeanette; 12106 - Browne, Lisa; 12402 - Pallasco, Ignacio; 12417 - Harris, Jubond; 1292 - Perry, Keyontay; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 466 - Bowe, Wilmore; 715 - Sagar, layla; 794 - engleman, monica PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
003 - Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Joivan; 086 - Johnroe, Allison; 087 - Loiz Alicea, Dayme; 094 - Chevalier, Elvin; 129 - Rodriguez, Erika; 130 - Biligual Therapy Services LLC Reyes Zayas, Vilma; 202 - Magdaleno, Miguel; 231 - Sippio, Robert; 256 - holley williams, glenda lucille; 314 - Munoz, Edwin; 349 - Toyensojeda, Marcos; 359 - Borges, Angel; 361 - pina, antonio; 448 - Balbuena, Anastasia; 505 - Rodriguez, Ana; 515 - Ellison, Kevin; 516 - Salcedo, Ricardo Ortiz; 537 - Allen, Janice; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 574 - Mendez, Raul; 582 - Brooks, Andrew; 624 - Vasquez, Ismael; 709 - Santa, Lourdes; 817 - Fargharson, Levy; 831 - Maldonado, Juan; 873 - Foley, Christopher; 875 - Rivas, Raul; 886 - Rodriguez, Luis; RV11 - Monroe, Harold PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 02110 - Plata, Mike; 02112 - Garden, Maria; 02425 - Harris, Margaret; 02505 - Perez, Rachel; 02517 - Lucca, Samantha; 02524 - Rhodes, Kara; 04103 - Roman, Jose; 05156 - Wilson, Shae; 05169 - Ortiz, Frances; 05257 - Puntiel, Krystal PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1002 - RIVERA, CARLOS; 1017 - Hickman, Henry; 1019 - Schwinn, Andre; 1203 - Randall, Ardelle; 1213 - Moltimer, Rotschil; 1217 - Cruz Delgado, Efrain; 1420 - Ford, Roland; 1431 - Mitchell, Gary; 1512 - Woods, Jeremy; 1519 - Roman, Amy; 1526 - Martinez, Matthew; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 1809 - Dotel Zabala, Hector; 2000 - MURPHY, CARLA; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2035 - Jean-Baptiste, Philemon; 2049 - MURPHY, CARLA; 2069 - Vivaldi, Marino; 2117 - Moreno, Pierre; 2156 - Ferrer Colon, Maria; 2257 - Serrano, Alice; P09 - Marques, Eduardo PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0001 - Cruz, Lakashia; 0011 - Guzman, Angel; 0043 - Diaz, Jason; 0048 - Miranda, Rudi; 0073 - Martinez, Matthew; 0108 - Daniel, Daimy; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 0304 - Olmo, Kumari; 0305 - Olmo, Kumari; 2002 - Arrechea, Destiny; 2021 - Williams, Stephanie; 2034 - Chito Sotero, Jaime; 2050 - Rodriguez, Carmen; 2112 - Foxworth, Jareen; 6086 - Resto, Libby; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6096 - Caraballo, Dennise; 6128 - Burge, Jeffrey; 6129 - Watkins, Chasity; 6150 - Ortiz, Joseph Chacon; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6169 - Payne, Michael; 6181 - Markley, Bonnie; 6207 - Concepcion, Jerany; 6210 - white, Steve; 8009 - Estella, Lourdes; 8022 - Dawson, Maria; 8048 - The Beauty Queendom LLC Thomas, Kimberly; 8069 - ORTIZ, MIRIAM PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0101 - Merced, Rolando; 0105 - Lebron, Diana; 0106 - Short, Kerri; 0121 - Stoakley, Reginal; 0202 - ceasar, janna; 0234 - Springsteen, James; 0348 - Gonzalez, ariel; 0353 - Naylor, John; 0354 - Perez, cristal; 0443 - Smith, Rosalyn; 0506 - Normeus, Sony; 0520 - James, Desi; 0628 - Small, Nyeemah; 0709 - Osorio, Wilfredo; 0826 - Smith, Ernest; 0829 - Johnson, Kenneth; 0837 - Crate, Grant; 0840 - Titus, Katrina Harrison; 0908 - Smith, Jerohn; 09124 - Battles, Brandon; 0950 - Carey, Terri; 0970 - Tevenaud, Joseph; 0981 - Causey, Cherelle; 0984 - Greaves, Izett; 1014 - Wade, Sadiqa; 1016 - Frantois, Annette; 1031 - Auguste, Gina; 1040 - Cole, Natalie; 1050 - Ayala, Denise; 1172 - farrelly, Phillippe; 1184 - Telisma, Natacha R; 1253 - Washington, Brittney; 1380 - Moore, Amber. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 4th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
JHMFA36248S015035
2008/Hond
1GYEE637950116639
2005/Cadi
4M2XV11T9YDJ10171
2000/Merc
WAULFAFR0CA004049
2012/Audi
1FVACXDT5EHFJ5326
2014/FRHT
1FMCU04125KE10214
2005/Ford
2HGFB2F55DH579556
2013/Hond
1HGCM568X4A073079
2004/Hond
1HTSCABM9YH300318
2000/Intl
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/4/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
5N1AN08U67C533259
2007 NISS
1FDRF3G68CED20221
2012 FORD
5J8TB2H26CA002196
2012 ACUR.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 28, 2022
1FTYR14C3XTA27964
1999 FORD
1Y1SK5363RZ075957
1994 CHEV
2C3CCAAG1CH261356
2012 CHRY
5B4LP37J3Y3321488
2000 WINN
WBAFR1C58BC750550
2011 BMW
MARCH 4, 2022
5N1BV28U07N125263
2007 NISS
MARCH 5, 2022
1J4GR48K76C328535
2006 JEEP
5KBCP3F85AB014908
2010 HOND
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 28, 2022
1FTRF12W49KC28291
2009 FORD
WDDGF4HB8CA695892
2012 MERZ
4S3BL616477202198
2007 SUBA
MARCH 1, 2022
1HGEJ1165PL039429
1993 HOND
MARCH 3, 2022
1D4GP24R44B584110
2004 DODG
2A4GF68436R894656
2006 CHRY
MARCH 4, 2022
JN1CZ14S8HX154403
1987 NISS
Notice of Public Sale
: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on March 11, 2022
at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage, 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1407ÐJosias Joel Torres Martinez #1425ÐBen Mendez.
Notice of Public Sale:
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on March 11th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 .
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 54 Ð Alice Battle 188 Ð Cody Hawkins 308 Ð Lisa Richardson .
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
3/11/2022
2FTDX1726VCA83461
1997 Ford
WBANE53547CW63900
2007 BMW
4T1BG22K01U784829
2001 TOYOTA
3N1AB51A05L489449
2005 NISS
1LNHM82W31Y613137
2001 LINC
JN1AZ34E84T052629
2004 NISS
1FAFP53U21G108233
2001 FORD
1FMNU41L04ED25908
2004 FORD
WVGAV7AX1HK010090
2017 VOLK
1G6CD5334L4316182
1990 CAD
3/12/2022
1HGCR2F72FA274596
2015 HOND
3/24/2022
C3CDXGJ3LH254752
2020 DODG.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
3/12/2022
2G4WD532351339447
2005 BUIC
4T1BE46KX7U190396
2007 TOYT
1G1ND52J42M708074
2002 CHEV
4T1BE46K68U752148
2008 TOYT
2HGFG12978H538596
2008 HOND
1HGCM66884A016966
2004 HOND
3/15/2022
JN1BZ34D68M706328
2008 NISS
JTJYARBZ4H2062594
2017 LEXS
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Chrysler
VIN# 2C3KA53G07H883426
2003 Cadillac
VIN# 1G6KD54Y83U178359
2006 Star
VIN# 1FDXE45P86HB33883
2000 Derb
VIN# VTHATLAA23G208890
2008 LHJ
VIN# LHJLC13D68B000321
1968 Honda
VIN# CA781030803
2007 VENTO
VIN# LAWTABMBX7B161655
2004 Chevy
VIN# 1GCHK29174E183328
2014 ZHNG
VIN# L5YACBPA9E1101957
2008 Cadillac
VIN# 1GYEC63838R125075
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on March 9, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC