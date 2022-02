Legal Public Notices 2/16/22 issue 

Orlando Legals

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Leonard Roundtree-Household Items, Ralyn Sugar- Household Items, Jared Staub- Household Goods, Johnny Moore - Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Ricky Fernandez Ð Sofa’s, Bed Mattress, TV’s, Small Desk, and a Night Stand, John Sadowski Ð Banker Boxes, File Cabinets, Alexis Gutierrez Ð Boxes, Ryan Schroeder - Household Goods, Joshua Salgado Ð TBD, Lazaro Fred Morales Ð Household Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Joshua Garcia-home goods, Nilsa Leggett-home goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following:John Clenton Carlisle, Personal items - Kiyana Pratt, KING BED, BEDROOM SET, DRESSERS, CRIB, 12 BOXES- Camillia Posley, Washer, dryer, cocktail table, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Justin Downs-bed, guitar, dresser, cat tree, boxes, tools, home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:Elizabeth Alvarez-Rivera-home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:Beverley Glenn-bags, cloths, boxes, shelving, papers, bedding. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Michael Ruiz household furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jonesha Hundell- Couch, TV. Phylistia Tompkins- Medical chair, Car seat, Washing Machine and Dryer The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jared Satz-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Monica Ewen-bins, luggage: Jeffrey Lugo Clavel-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Angela Truphosah Mbendo: boxes, clothes; Benjamin Andrews: household goods; Benjamin Thomas: household items, massage bed; Chama Potter: work items; Clyde Thomas: dining table, love seat, bed frame, mattress, boxes; Hublal Ramotar: furniture; Jade Foster: boxes and suitcase; Jennette Rizzo: household goods, table, chair; Leo Scheidler: supplements; Liza Ramos: furniture; Maritza Nicoya: 1 bedroom apartment; Marquis Bell: smallest unit. 3 speakers, 2 small speakers, tripod generator; Melissa Vincent: bed set, boxes; Nicole Cordero: boxes; Randy Broner: furniture; Rena Denson: household goods; Ruth Cardullo: 2 beds, table, 3 TV's, boxes; Shalanda Hylick: kids items; Shanbrelle Williams: household goods; Sissines Business Solutions: 4 small beds and couch; Tiffany Green: boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space StorageAngela Bryant-pictures, clothes, books, kicthen appliances, household goods. Azadrain Collier-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Stephan Barbosa-Bags Sandon Baker-Household items Gregory Charles Spreng-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:. Rachell Hiskell- Household Goods, TV; Tamika Tompkins- Household Goods; Jacquelin Daquin- Boxes, personal items; Bruce K Roudebush- Boxes, electronics; Lolita Gore- Christmas ornaments, boxes; Robyn Robertson- Household Goods; The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF GWENDOLYNDivision Probate NOTICE TO CREDITORS. The administration of the estate of Gwendolyn Margaret Hillerud, deceased, whose date of death was July 9, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 8099 Sanford, FL 32772-8099. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 2/16/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Erich M. Niederlehner Erich M. Niederlehner Attorney Florida Bar Number: 513822 FISHER & FISHER Attorneys at Law 181 Eglin Pkwy, NE Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 Telephone: (850) 244-8989 Fax: (850) 244-8428 E-Mail: [email protected] ; Secondary E-Mail: [email protected] . Personal Representative: /s/ Debra J. Shankle Debra J. Shankle PO Box 464 Deerwood, Minnesota 56441.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN ANDFOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDAORLANDO LUIS VEGA Plaintiff, Vs.DAVID GENIN And DIVERSITY GROUPCONSULTING, LLC Defendants.DIVISION: CIRCUIT CIVILJUDGE: FALCONE. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DAVID GENIN The name of the natural defendant is David Genin whose address is: 1234 Gables Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30319. The nature of the action is Breach of Contract, Conversion and Negligence against the natural defendant for failure to reimburse Plaintiff for a $25,000.00 loan. This Action was instituted: In The Circuit Court Of The 9th Judicial Circuit In And For Orange County, Florida, abbreviated title of the case: Vega v. Genin et al. DATED on 11/12/2021 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. Tiffany Moore Russell, As Clerk of the Court by: /s/ Yliana Romero As Deputy Clerk Civil Division 425 N. Orange Avenue Room 350 Orlando, Florida 32801. Defendant is required to file written defenses with the clerk of the court and to serve a copy not later than 28 days after the first publication of the notice on plaintiffs attorney Brent Buckman, Esq. 10380 SW Village Center Drive, Suite 164, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, Tel. (772) 361-7127, Email: [email protected] Florida Bar No. 752711, Attorney for Orlando Luis Vega.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN ANDFOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDAORLANDO LUIS VEGA Plaintiff, Vs.DAVID GENIN And DIVERSITY GROUPCONSULTING, LLC Defendants.DIVISION: CIRCUIT CIVILJUDGE: FALCONE.The name of the corporate defendant is Diversity Group Consulting, LLC, Care of: David Genin whose address is: 1234 Gables Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30319. The nature of the action is Breach of Contract, Conversion and Negligence against the corporate defendant for failure to reimburse Plaintiff for a $25,000.00 loan. This Action was instituted: In The Circuit Court Of The 9th Judicial Circuit In And For Orange County, Florida, abbreviated title of the case: Vega v. Genin et al. DATED on 11/10 /2021 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. Tiffany Moore Russell, As Clerk of the Court by: /s/ April Henson As Deputy Clerk Civil Division 425 N. Orange Avenue Room 350 Orlando, Florida 32801. Defendant is required to file written defenses with the clerk of the court and to serve a copy not later than 30 days from the first date of publication of the notice on plaintiffs attorney Brent Buckman, Esq. 10380 SW Village Center Drive, Suite 164, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, Tel. (772) 361-7127, Email: [email protected] Florida Bar No. 752711, Attorney for Orlando Luis Vega.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/TYNAN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: P. R. DOB: 07/12/2017 P. R. DOB: 11/03/2019 N. S. DOB: 08/22/2009 N. S. DOB: 06/16/2014 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Greg A. Tynan on March 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1017790, Senior Attorney, [email protected] . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. In the Interest of Minor Children: E.V. DOB: 05/04/2005 L.N. DOB: 05/19/2010 B. V.N. DOB: 01/09/2015 M. V.N. DOB: 03/01/2016 N.V. DOB: 07/21/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: E.V. DOB: 05/04/2005, L.N. DOB: 05/19/2010, B. V.N. DOB: 01/09/2015, M. V.N. DOB: 03/01/2016, and N.V. DOB: 07/21/2017. You are hereby commanded to appear on March 21, 2022 at 9:00a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of FEBRUARY 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. In the Interest of Minor Child:L.P. DOB: 11/11/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: L.P. born on 11/11/2014. You are hereby commanded to appear on April 11, 2022 at 10:00a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 6, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of February 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J. M. DOB: 08/13/2006, E. M. DOB: 02/26/2008, J. M. DOB: 04/04/2009, J. M. DOB: 12/13/2010, J. M. DOB: 08/25/2012, M. M. DOB: 07/19/2015, X. A. DOB: 08/22/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNANIN THE INTEREST OF: G.F.A DOB: 09/29/2020, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN, at 9:00 a.m., on March 4th, 2022, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. THE LINK WILL BE PROVIDED. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNANIN THE INTEREST OF: W.S. DOB: 04/25/2019, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN, at 9:00 a.m., on March 30th, 2022, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of February, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNANIN THE INTEREST OF: J.G. DOB: 01/03/2020, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN, at 10:45 a.m., on April 4th, 2022, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. THE LINK WILL BE PROVIDED. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of February, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF I. E. S., DOB: 06/29/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 4th, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 24th day of January, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. License plate 600 Blk of E Concord St2. Backpack with electronics 7400 Blk of Augusta National Dr Blk3. Cellphones President Barack Obama Pkwy/ Conroy Rd4. Bag with electronics N Terry Ave/ Ossie St5. Cellphone 2700 Blk of E Colonial Dr6. Cellphone S Kirkman Rd/ I-4 Ramp E7. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South St8. license plates 6700 Blk of Grand National Dr9. Bag with Misc Items 40 Blk of W Washington St10. Cellphones 100 Blk of S Orange Ave11. Cellphones 1500 Blk of Briercliff Dr12. Cellphones 900 Blk of S Orange Ave13. Electronics 6300 Blk of Contessa Dr14. Cellphone Columbia St/ Bruton Blvd15. License Plate 3500 Blk of Wells St16. License Plate 930 Blk of W Colonial Dr17. Keys N Orange Ave/ E Washington St18. Electronics S Orange Ave/ E Church St19. Cellphone 4900 Blk of Millenia Blvd20. Cellphone 4900 Blk of S Kirkman Rd21. Keys 1400 Blk of Kuhl Ave22. Electronics 4600 Blk of S Kirkman Rd23. Key 11900 Blk of Narcoossee Rdis hereby given that the undersigned, CLD Company LLC, 331 Lake Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8th of February, 2022for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.; B33 TANEKIA BUTLER $488.50, A0008A BARBIE FLETCHER $949.00, A0007A Tressa Jones $1,086.80, B26 Latoiya Neal $450.80, C56 rita senquis $967.50, R051 JEAN Louis $686.95, U779 Paul Selvy $371.25, D12 Barbie Fletcher $535.60, B35 Dawn Hebbert $543.50, B43 juan greene $387.20, C11 Roderick Riley $662.801108 ESCABAN FELICIANO $1,542.40, 1046 Ty Hillman $1,549.70, 1082 NICOLE ALMEIDA $922.40, 1078 Tarvega FORREST $742.25, 1020 ESCABAN FELICIANO $790.40, R020 Ty Hillman $885.20C145 Henry Doggett $1533.55, B105 JAMESHA JILES $846.60, B121 Sherral Mapps $1,277.60, E104 Blair Culver $1,114.85, A110 WEINFRID LUNDOR $1,104.602450 Jonathan Mella $431.08, 1667 KINAYA TATUM $465.99, 1460 TYLER NEUMANN $431.08, 2050 TRACI WASHINGTON $750.62, 2753 Alexus mCintyre $399.28, 1103-04 Douglas MacLean $867.88, 1224 Mahmoud Rayan $729.28, 2600 Cassidy Cole $518.85, 2657 Mystery Room $479.10, 2655 Justin Foster $479.10, 2179 Pedro Reyes $862.80, 2452 nikita lewis $289.46, 1683 Micah talley $411.62, 1088 DAVID ANDERSON $576.75, 1040 AMBER KIDDER $1,006.22E013 Angela Smith $527.00, A052 Denroy Samuels $532.35, D002 james stone $958.35, C044 roofing r us sytems inc $504.10, E008 MICHAEL HILL $633.60, C031 katrina queen $918.25, E061 Tyrese Stevenson 612.25, B069 Debra Mastrantonio $351.41, A012 Raymond Lopez $532.68: 1406 robert henry $883.75, 1029 pamela izquierdo $702.81, 1607 robert henry $947.65, 1429 Alexi Tamiroff $622.94, 2011 ISABEL RIVAS $731.60, 5046 Alexander Bankert $702.81, 2574 Gary Benson $527.00, 5034 BONNIE LOESCHER $708.14, 5026 Robert Hebert $794.77, 1781 GEORGE WEINBEL $984.95, 1781 George Weinbel $984.95, 1732 lillian williams $335.40, 5076 Anna Allen $708.14, 1752 Jonathan Jackson $526.95, 5002 LEAIYNA CINE $862.51, 1205 kyesha britton $931.45, 1431 JASON MACMILLAN $356.68, 2322 charissa johns $901.42, 5070 MARK HARB $1,016.88, 1450 KEVIN HUTH $356.68, 1162 standley swinton $831.55, 1081 Jamesha Mathews $857.18, 1411 robert henry $883.75, 2247 laura Vega $1,368.24, 1734 Timothy Wrathall $335.40, 5008 Jasper Upshaw $1,016.88, 1451 JASON MACMILLAN $356.68, 0005 Johnny Jones $505.80, 1326 William Santiago $505.67, 1238 ANNETTE WILSON $356.68, 1310 SHARON WHEELER $425.85, 5078 George Weinbel $1071.550228 JOHN CONLEY $677.10, 1224 Handel Dormus $309.60, 1069 Tyree Knox $370.75, 1954 Martinique Billings $527.72, 1822 jannie holliday $786.70, 1371 mylee monfor $647.80, 0208 Heather Tilbury $677.10, 1723 Kurt Vinis $783.32, 0002 ALYSHA DAVIS $576.00, 2006 Brittney Reynolds $465.50, 1014 linda spivey $490.75, 1993 Johnie jones $437.40, 0131 HOWARD ALEXANDER $565.33, 1192 Denise Green $309.60, 0023 CAROLYNN MORGAN $831.50, 1652-54 Tori Tucker $854.08, 1601 Austin Cowing $370.75, 1301 Tearia Butler $735.623082 Brandie Wagner $564.88, 4069 Mystery Room $622.78, 3134 karmetta chambers $525.56, 2032 Mystery Room $622.78, 1097 Patrick weiland $739.98, 2057 NORMA MAZZALI VARGAS $851.58, 2097 Marline Algarin $864.81, 4047 ERIC RAWLINS $2,134.55, 2046 luccas sanchez $851.58, 1044 Collen Garey $670.87, 4025 Quentin Turner $395.04, 4178 Tiama Small $544.27, 4048 Norma Mazzali Vargas $1349.05 .FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.- 4024 Myller Souza, 3013 Mystery Unit, 3052 Nikaya Najair, 1035 Nicole Johnson, 3001 Marcus Moore, 1061 Charmaine Waite, 1032 Andre Larose, 8017, Rashawn Santos, 1124 Soft Rock, 3061 Pamela Patterson, 1022 Moneq Scott, 8019 unknown tenant, 1056 Breezae Rainey, 2126 Tarsha Coleman, 2020 Monique Turman, 2009 Luis Abreu, 6000 Xcian Rosario, 1055 Courtney Gray, 1060 Amy Dorf, 1015 Tamara Riley, 2083 Mystery Unit, 2015 Wanda Jones, 1068 Florence Charles, 1024 Mary Nelson, 1020 Sherline Ulysse, 2120 Judith Thompson, 2092 Mystery Unit, 3112 Jalinda Suarez, 2064 Joanne Johnson.- E0525 Rosa Johnson, E0513 Shirley Cox, A0145 Omar Rodriguez, A0095 Luke Samuel, F0628 Sileny Graciani, A0146 Aldrea Mcpherson, G0703 Amanda Armstrong, F0616 James or Janice Copeland, H0922 Jehana Melendez, H0918 Denise Hawkins, G0724 David Erbey, A0134 Martin Reid, A0043 Joanie Cann, G0808 Jimmy Furnish, H0931 Amelia Pollock, H0917 Pedro Jimenez, A0053 Naiomi Ortiz, H0905 Einezre Jonez, H0920 Indiana Disla,Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onfor units located at:Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A206- Luis Gonzalez A212- Coy Dotson A270- Holly Hefler B110- Inez Isaraphanich E128- Andrea Alexander E133- Jeyvelisse PerezPersonal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online endingat times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units / for more info.18 Chester Singletary 35 Wilson Julien 77 Igor Rodrigues 96 Vanilda Gonsalves De Oliveira 128 Jordan Geisler43 Sydney Canfield 55 Heather King 209 Trevor Ian Hay 381 Jose Javier Vazquez Vazquez 382 Delontae Watkins 440 Kitanoumi Williams 461 Gabrielle Burch 493 Melissa Simpler 579 Lycia Janice Agosto07-08-09 Ilianese Anthony Bauduy 45 Frenel David 46 Violette Severe 111 Shenna L. Lovett 133 Ronald Benson 136 Mia N. Williams 139 Mackenson Dorneval 178 Julius Young 217 Enfin Joseph Rony 226 Nilda Antonetty 349 Lee C. Cobb Jr 434 Kaleigh Burke 487 Ursula Brinson 521 Edmond Evens 523 Vedette Colin 538 Darin Anthony Sanders 558 Alice Lowery-Lewis 574 Paul T. Bender 614 Gracie L. Rabess 617 Latasha Denis Adams 637 Denis Shergin724 Frenel David0053 Michael Pilato 0081 Ja ' Ursula Davis 0134 French Torriel Bradford 0149 Andrade Bernard Smith 0171 Amanda Rosales 0245 Kateria Lashay Jenkins 0307 Nick Filippides 0636 Robert Donaldson: Vehicle Body, No VIN 0702 Monik Prince 1000 Jimmy OrtizD26 Devon Hugh Hamilton; Union Auto Concept LLC125 Melissa Valdes 208 Coby Lyons 402 Justin Melendez 521 Kevin Jeff Donjoie 529 William Jacobe 536 Shawn Ferree 605 Mark Figueroa 727 Steffan Haeberle 750 Angelique Heise 835 Terrell Coppedge 954 Galen K Bell 1101 Mark Ott 1502 Christopher Wehnert 1541 Michael Groo 1549 Carla Johnson1071 Jennifer S Harris 1093 Precious Octavien 2051 Michael Atkins Jr 3004 Zena Williams 3085 Emma Peacock 3177 Brazilia Towns 3132 Eban Derisma 3226 Carlos Powell 4024 Willie Patterson 4033 Rorie Iman Glass 4095 William Tilme, II 5040 Jude Augustin 5052 Geema ' s Daycare, Rodney Thorpe 6009 Samantha Anderson .To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1022 - Marshell, Monica; 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2035 - Glynn, Richard; 2050 - Rosa, Jonathan; 2252 - Glynn, Richard; 2261 - Murphy, Morgan; 2391 - Alberts, Kristin; 2392 - Alberts, Kristin; 3012 - Rodriguez, Deborah; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 4156 - Hall, Shanndora; 4176 - Johnson, Tahjii; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5044 - Burke, Brennain; 8003 - Ramkissoon, Suresh0272 - Effron, Brian; 0314 - washington, latanya; 1002 - Gismalla, Haitham; 1004 - Sneed, Jack; 1012 - Harrison, Shanese; 7026 - Higgins, Chaylan0143 - Quintana, Roberto; 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0158 - Carlysle, Nick; 0205 - Lebron, Orlando; 0296 - camp, Ishmael; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 3026 - Leath, Latia; 5023 - Zelaya, Arlyn; 5026 - Hood, Aaliyah; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 7033 - Garcia, Luis; 7101 - Bowles, Amara; 7115 - Robinson, Jamesha; 7133 - Saldana Velez, Jan; 7145 - kelley, Jacob; 8013 - Leon, Israel; 8041 - Colon, Camila; 8165 - DeLaRosa, Monique; 8167 - Santana, Rosa; 8189 - Capers, Kalon. 0048 - Bates, Brett; 0342 - Larkins, Cree; 1023 - Green, Alexia; 2091 - Cartagena, Ely; 4016 - Bridwell, Shana; 4041 - Stubbs, Jennifer; 4058 - lane, Megan; 4071 - Gonzalez, Kimberly; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5020 - Galicia, Daniel; 6033 - Bradley, Monique; 6037 - Rivera, Carmen; 7027 - Martin, Michael; 7032 - tondreau, CinamonB012 - Zamarron, Maria; C012 - Sotomayor, Juliana; C048 - Hubbard, Monique; D020 - Heise, Annice; D156 - derabasse, kristin; D182 - Chaisson, Michelle; D187 - Rodriguez, Jeannel; D188 - Gardner, Laurel; D204 - Laravuso, Marianne; E014 - Mathews, Nicole; E055 - Lewis, John; E082 - Ledee, Selina; E091 - Lynch, Samantha; E108 - Reyes, Nidia1294 - Whitmire, Thomas; 1360 - Savona, Linda; 2048 - Myers, Christopher; 2161 - SANCHEZ, amelia correa; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2379 - Landry, Linda; 3014 - Morris, William; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3201 - Soto Febo, Angel; 3209 - Stapleton, Francine; 3261 - Garcia, Betty; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3327 - Lee, Shante; 3395 - Daniels, James; F333 - Huff, Alisha; F336 - Wydra, Eric; F361 - Taylor, Patricia; F374 - demaintenon, shelby; G484 - KEELAN, John; G516 - MARRERO, JEANNETTE; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H578 - Meyers, Kenneth; H627 - Pledger, Kinnis; I634 - Williams, Joshua; I684 - Pledger, Kinnis. 1142 - febres, Jose; 1212 - Neal, Kareem; 1221 - Lozaba, Amauri; 1338 - Rodriguez, Peter; 1347 - De la Cruz, Ricardo; 1365 - Boles, Barry; 1515 - Rodriguez, Emely; 1605 - Salomon, Javier; 1713 - Vermenton, Yesslin; 1731 - joseph, Justin; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1738 - Pietrowski, Joanna; 1813 - Augustave, Techny; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2213 - Anderson, Vanilla; 2284 - Ortiz, Katherine; 2437 - Betancourt, Alex; 2460 - Salomon, Javier; 2464 - Miller, Crystal; 2469 - fuller, donsalo; 2603 - Martinez, Santiago1110 - Candelaria, Emmanuel; 1206 - United Global Outreach, ; 1209 - Gonzalez Garcia, Ruth; 1224 - Birriel, Victor; 1409 - Paz jr, Michael; 2021 - Lopez III, Luis; 2030 - Glenn, Emanuel; 2035 - Ladriye, Sassha; 2134 - Kreisman, Matthew; 2224 - Wyers, Rebecca; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2274 - Moseley, Diandra; 2314 - Zuidervliet, Alison; 2406 - Figueroa, Danea; 2544 - Rodriguez, Julian; 2555 - Wilson, Brian; 2654 - McCarthy, Desiree; 2692 - Sprung, Neil; 2696 - Roketa, Cathy. 0114 - Caban, Pedro; 0126 - Rubero Centeno, Leila; 0166 - Claudio, Sonia; 0175 - Torres, Nicole; 0214 - Betancourt, Alex; 0494 - Westerveld, Richard; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 0517 - Cruz, Joaquim; 3090 - Carrasquillo Flores, Stephanie; 3115 - Gibson, Shawn; 3122 - HD Automotive Hardison, Justin; 6005 - Sample, Yvette; 6023 - Faith Based Logistics, LLC Jackson, Harold; 6024 - Vasquez, Anna; 6045 - Muniz, Laura. A019 - Myers, Andrew; A039 - DICKINSON, WALKER; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A233 - montcourt, iralish; B326 - CRUZ, IMEL; C371 - Diaz, Jan-Paul; D404 - Sanchez, Rosely; D411 - Morrison, Wayne; D415 - Thornton, Desiree; D443 - gonzalez, Wanda; D450 - Dominguez, Nelson; D488 - Navarro, Ahleeni; E528 - Ferreira, Eduardo; F567 - Reese, Sahara; F569 - Padilla, Joeshlian; F572 - Sczesny, Marcel; F573 - Terry, Debra; G582 - Conde Torres, Jonathan; G587 - DEJAVU BAR AND GRILL Cuevas, Nohelia; G590 - Solis, Franklin. A024 - Latty, Winsome; B054 - Boyd, Gary; C071 - Jackson, Bonny; C128 - Hester, Callie; C183 - Birdsong, Milton; D347 - Reilley, Kristi; D356 - Giguere, Robert; F538 - couture, jasonA129 - Alvarado Laporte, Luis; B162 - Wilson, Marcus; B203 - Carrasquillo-Camacho, Tanairis; B218 - Perez, Rodney; B229 - Adams, LeTanya; B230 - Dixon, Candace; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C189 - Bell, Markesha; C195B - Banchs, Yashira; C199H - anderson, leann; C227E - Pacheco, Orlando; C230 - Wonsey, Candice. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1510 - noon, Amy; 1513 - Jones, Denise; 1617 - Mathews, Beverly; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 2416 - Sellers, Kenneth; 2722 - Jacobson, Amanda; 3125 - Shannon, Alda; 3313 - Lipscomb, Clayton; 3727 - sheets, gregory; P002 - Mathews, Beverly1619 - GRIFFIN, BEZA; 1819 - Lewis, Nikita; 2532 - boykins, tshwanda; 2610 - Mirsalim, Bibi; 3132 - Long, Robyn; 3231 - Iglesias, Thalia; 3504 - Martinez, Fernando J.; 3529 - Lowe, Jay; 3716 - pittman, Thomas0141 - Taylor Jr, Earl; 0406 - Piggee, Tiffany; 0427 - Best, John; 0473 - Ingalls, Stephen; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 1010 - Schoen, Steven; 2039 - Clairmont, Cathy; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2064 - Cuyler, LaVerne; 2127 - davis, micheal; 3001 - Knudsen, Craig; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 3024 - Baez, Christian; 4011 - Paradigm Outdoor LLC Dickerman, DouglasB067 - odio, Daniel; B076 - Stevens, Cassius; B084 - HAGINS, RACHEL; B122 - Young, Timothy; C014 - Gonzalez, Giovani; C023 - McBride, Ryan; C041 - marquez, Nydia; C087 - Washington, Theodore; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D055 - Queen Ty Assets LLC Richardson, Taiesha; E004 - Searcy, Jonathan; E015 - Spaulding, Anna; F028 - Sainte Agathe De Fernandez, SandraA021 - Blake, William; D144 - Waters, Avalon; H234 - Detrick, Garrett; H245 - Griffith, Cara; J342 - Mompoint, Carla; J368 - Glick, Austin; J388 - Williams, Erica; K437 - Ledee, Cieara; K448 - Rodriguez, Ben; K454 - Celentano, Steve; K459 - Bowden, Ann Marie; K461 - Stokes, Nemo; S580 - Roseboro, Marilyn. A126 - Toscanini, Ariel; B216 - Walker, Joseph; B237 - Patel, Sandeep; B240 - Lopez, Raymond; E016 - slue, Norris; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E038 - Brown, Stephen; F610 - miller, Brandan; F619 - FreeMAN, David; F650 - Green, Nissandra; F689 - Hackett, William; G082 - stanford, samantha; H831 - Kanyok, Gerald. A108 - Bridges, James; A111 - Brooks, Sean; B220 - Mitchell, Brendan; C337 - bailey, patricia; C346 - Dixon, Malessa; D401 - Veal, Terelle; D417 - SHEFFIELD, SHARLENE; D438 - Baker, Akilah; D450 - Dukes, Tekena; G709 - Cabieles, Jose; G744 - Davis, Justin; G746 - Williams, SamoneA038 - Pittmon, Ahmad ; B008 - Cruz Perez, Wilfrido; C025 - matos, nicole; C052 - Smith, Ybarra; D010 - Reno, Maria; D019 - Crayton, Shamiel; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D062 - Bryan, Nikki; D068 - Ainsworth, Tammy; D083 - McClennon, Elizabeth; E021 - BARTLETT, NICOLE; E044 - Castro, Ada; E054 - Davila, Carmelo; H001 - Irizarry, Eddie; H013 - Raveneau, Joslyn; H034 - Ramos, Ovanny Brenes; H038 - Richardson, Latonia; H042 - Fleming, Alvin; H045 - Bouie, ShayVal; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; I021 - Keane, Michael; J404 - Bechtold, Benjamin; J406 - Smith, Lynn; J421 - Williams, Ondraneika; J509 - Childers, Erskine; J610 - Ihde, James; P061 - Ware, Darius; P080 - Foley, mark; P090 - Castro, Ramses; P102 - McClennon, ElizabethA149 - Kanyok, Gerald; A151 - Kanyok, Gerald; B262 - Parker, Tom; B270 - Boutin, Natasha; C303 - Kanyok, Gerald; C315 - Merkle, David; C357 - Stever, Chris; C386 - Andujar, Laurinda; D436 - DeRusso, Makensie R; D455 - swigart, matthew A; D482 - Dorsey, Tara; E506 - Dunn, Jakarie; E535 - Washington, Whitney; E581 - Mcmillon, Alan; E582 - Cooper, Edriena; F646 - Kutscher, Ryan. 00201 - Scorpio, Giovanni; 00243 - Callwood, David; 00287 - Ferraro, Peter; 00294 - Scorpio, Giovanni; 00407 - Maus, Stephan; 00414 - Brown, Kayla; 00561 - Burney, Michael; 00587 - Diossa, Hugo; 00589 - Gligora, Sheri; 00614 - Adams, Leoniqia; 00619 - Osborne, Mary; 00702 - Yates, Patricia; 00710 - Owens, Shahteria; 00721 - Camblin, Allie; 00784 - Osborne, Mary; 00793 - Covertt, Raymond. 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2024 - Agudelo, Luis A; 2127 - Schwertfager, Matthew; 2142 - Corkery, Curran; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 4033 - Washington, Charmaine; 5025 - Prescott, Dominique; 5119 - Washington, Charmaine; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 5136 - Evans, Nino; 7019 - Rodriguez, Flora; 7040 - Lowe, Brian; 7117 - Watkins, Denise; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida; 9021 - Reed, ChristopherC042 - Evans, Robert; C054 - Perea, Lis; D029 - Roundtree Jr, Alfred; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E013 - Bob, Christian; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E073 - Dawson, Nadia; E092 - Dusing, Victoria; E116 - lipovetsky, KIMBERLYN; E124 - GONZALEZ, GUILLERMO; E140 - Paterson, Hilma; E212 - Young, Darrion; E214 - Mathis, ZachariahB001 - Peeples, Candace; B026 - Ivy, Tee Whitehead; C038 - Cooke, Samantha; C064 - Rigdon, Madison; C066 - Brown, Barbara; C085 - Metzger, Angela; C099 - Belier, Bejanne; D024 - Thomas, Hailey; E004 - Smith, Latasha; E052 - Diaz, Mari A; E092 - Rawley, Grace; F007 - Mckenna, Patricia; F033 - Smyth, Stephen; F058 - Guthrie, Robert; G070 - Maldonado, Alfonso. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1209 - rivera, rosaida; 1304 - Baptiste, Andrew; 2209 - Anthony, Raymond; 2301 - Ginlack, Tenille; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2512 - Brown, Ahyanna; 2610 - Buser, Susan; 3205 - Byrne, Michael; 3210 - Wright, Shavel; 3215 - Rowell, Michelle; 3327 - Watson, Amber; 3401 - Boone, Shardae; 3409 - Adamson, Tirrell; 3603 - Lowe, Iesha; 3708 - Byrd, Peggy; 4109 - Joseph, Johann; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4420 - Gadson, Nina; 5114 - Mccarr, James; 7105 - JOHNSON, THOMAS; 7110 - Lark, Anthony; 8114 - Johnson, Imoni0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0029 - Perry, Denise; 0056 - Williams, Deborah; 0080 - Jones, Antwan; 0089 - Holmes Jr., Benjamin; 0111 - Jeffery, Devona; 0141 - Campbell, Courtney; 0213 - Loveall, Crystal; 0231 - Jones, Latoya; 0283 - Gaines, Carol; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0393 - Paramore, Terrill; 0442 - Berry, Mirlande; 0466 - WILLIAMS, DERICK; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0523 - Nedd, Laticia; 0539 - Mccants, Jeffrey. 0172 - Stephens, Charnea; 4006 - Decora Coats and finishes Robles, Nester0047 - Yetts, Tiffany; 0819 - Harrigan, Josline; 0831 - Rackard, Dashonia; 0919 - Tate, Charity; 1130 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1206 - Peterson, Malik; 1222 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1301 - Bennett, Jayceon; 1322 - Linton, Levon2009 - Chico, Patpa; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus; 4095 - McClain, Emanuel; 4098 - Harbin, Kandac e2089 - Parker, Jeffrey; 2110 - Taylor, Akili; 3163 - Amos, Carl. 0201 - Rath, Mark; 0204 - Rath, Mark; 0622 - Mohamed, Nicholas; 2031 - hutchinson, Danieal; 2085 - Rebustillos, Luz; 3001 - Rebustillos, Myra; 3033 - Jones, Deron; 3191 - Triest, Scott. A015 - Rodriguez Dominguez, Lianet; A021 - Hinson, Charles; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A026 - Clerkin, James; A034 - Terry, Steve; B050 - Kerr, Andrew; B064 - Manning, Chambrea; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; B076 - Theodore, Ebony; C009 - Green, Keyasha; C017 - Denmark, Lawanda; C033 - Oliphant, Skyler; C063 - hodge, reneque; D001 - Brown, Laniya; D002 - Doyle, Donte; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D073 - Koger, Tracy; D104 - Morris, Sophia; D107 - Coleman, Anthony; D115 - Wheeler, Nicola; D122 - Heyward, Katherine; E001 - Gilyard, Gretta; E013 - Chenault, Althea; E028 - Moonasar, Anil; F028 - Jones, J W; F036 - Myrtil, Renand. D110 - Mera, Luis; D156 - Walker, Vanelius; D163 - Ashby, Jack; E221 - Stamatakos, Dimitrios. 1004 - Dickerson, Damani; 2026 - Figueroa, Ruth Rivera; 4018 - Mason, Ashley; 5003 - Songao, Kenneth; 5051 - Voltz, Carlton; 5054 - Dillin, James; 5204 - Collado, Julia; 6119 - Collado, Julia; 6420 - Thompson, Candice; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6602 - Marshall, Eric; 6609 - The Fromang Law Firm, P.A. Fromang, Mark0017 - Vergara, Melody; 0049 - Strickly Business Lawncare Morris, Gregory; 0067 - Wright, Timothy; 0098 - Smith, Amber; 0110 - Patterson, Damoun; 0144 - Brawner, Anthony; 0246 - Garvey, Lynn; 0279 - Armstrong, Shelvia; 0280 - Rodriguez, Christina; 0318 - Goodale, Kimberly; 0344 - Taylor, Shannon; 0348 - Wasso, April; 0372 - Cedeno, Jason; 0443 - Adams, Jennifer; 1070 - Judka, Perssy; 1129 - Fernando, Cil Farney; 2015 - Taylor, Shannon; 2050 - PHILLIPS, LESSIE; 2069 - Lanier, Curtis; 2076 - Enriquez, Irma; 2104 - Downs, Gabriel; 2114 - Langs, Robert1140 - Curtis, Yeftakyah; 1169 - Walker, Teneshia; 1172 - Horne, Brittian; 2326 - Peterson, Anna; 2332 - towns, Deidre; 2337 - Dos Santo, Sergio. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1801 - Cabieses, Nissim; 1819 - Williams, Terrell; 1823 - Mesidor, Timothy; 1907C - C, Bruce; 1908B - Black Label Catering Inc LEWIS, RYAN J; 1908D - Iwuagwu, Jannelle; 2110 - langston, Richard; 2117B - Howard, Diana; 2419 - Wyatt, Velvet; 2420 - Jr, Wilbert Jefferson; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2527 - Zamor, Juna; 2627 - Bellamy, brenus; 2702 - morales, Pedro. 0018 - Rentschler, Aaron; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0448 - Welch, Ryan; 0512 - Thomas, Quonterius; 1003 - Reed, Chris; 1019 - Gray, Lynette; 2067 - Conway, Lewis; 3001 - Richardson, Michael; 4019 - Trott, Melissa; 4023 - Earle, Janais; 4043 - Delgado, Christian; 4065 - Sanders, Ashunti. 4045 - Scheibe, Samantha; 5081 - Almanza, David; 6003 - Shaw, Toni; 6044 - Heredia, Miguel; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6200 - Anthony, Matthew; 6225 - Porter, Angel. 1026 - Randell, Darlene; 3015 - Van Middlesworth, Michele H; 4006 - Campbell, Shaunte; 4026 - Ortiz, Jorge; 5046 - Mondesir, Gregory; 5139 - Claire, Jamie; 6043 - Bland, Shanise; 6062 - Bradford, Jamaile; 6100 - Applegate, Kenneth; 6128 - Downer-Garnette, MerysA109 - King, Nichole; A129 - Hardy, Keosha; A146 - Patterson, Brandon; A157 - letingham, tequilla t; B221 - Willis, Kariah; B229 - Ritter, Garrett L; B235 - Scott, Davonte; C303 - brown, Teresa; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; C356 - Jeckell, Charles; E003 - Robinson, Raven; E005 — Mathis, Glenn; E006 - Thompson, Joshua; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; E073 - NEAL, JAHI; F618 - Savage, Jessica; F625 - Sands, Keith; G703 - Bell, Jennifer; G715 - CACIQUE-PIERRE, Florine; J913 - ALEXANDER, LARRY; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; P005 - Champoux, Ian; P035 - Koren, Matthrew. 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1362 - Griffin, Britney; 1401 - Oquendo, Lee Ann; 1619 - Oquendo, Raynoldo; 2017 - Williams, DAsia; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2103 - Stover, Caprice; 2105 - Barden, Linda; 2269 - Demetro, Mel; 2461 - Zozula, Evelyn; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien. A001 - Sanders, Arroyo; A009C - Bennett, Andre; A010A - Watson, Darrell; A037 - Strang, Cameron; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B024B - Ewen, Odane; B035A - bull, Wendyjo; B108 - BROOKS, Andrea; C013 - Brewster, Shunathan; C020 - Curry, Yara; C040 - Williams, Jerry; C043 - Tudor, Mike; C064 - Thompkins, Roland; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; C072 - Fisher, Matthew e; C082 - Mendez, Shawanda; D012 - Parker, Na'Keitha; D034 - Gambles, Justina; D079 - Mendez, Alejandra; D086 - Suluki, ZAKIYYAH; D087 - Williams, Ashley; D094 - Smith, Marquita; E008 - Hughley, Brezhet; E036 - Prevalus, Sandra; E040 - Darmata, Noah; E082 - Martin, Roxine; E088 - breedlove, natalie; E114 - Crawford, Janice; F006 - Crayton, Hatte; F022 - Mitchell, Laura; F030 - Mendoza, Kalim; F039 - Lowe, Chyrek; F077 - Reyes, Sandra; O016 - Young, James; O036 - Burgess, Jerome; O039 - ESTEVES, DANIEL0032 - Mesidor, Ralph; 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0128 - Jones, Nykee; 0174 - Cruz, Cameron; 0175 - Smith, Timothy; 0194 - Delaney, Jaimee; 0259 - Robinson, Tawana; 0271 - Lacomb, Joanne; 0282 - Lowe, Brielle; 0302 - Mcphee, Lawren; 0332 - Gaspard, Sylnithe; 0339 - Mojica, Maria; 0376 - Hulshizer, David; 0392 - Carlton, Janice; 0399 - Howard, Zakeria; 0432 - Smith, Brandon; 0434 - Birkett, Renee; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0530 - Pompey, Latifah; 0542 - Stack, Kevin; 0545 - Nelson, Emmanuela; 0546 - Miller, Fabian; 0568 - Terry, Seandarie; 0569 - Spagnola, Jennifer; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0620 - allen, Chris; 0623 - Joseph, Monherlie; 0626 - Garcia, Orlando; 0650 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0732 - Mesidor, Ralph; 0744 - Lewis, Brittany; 0760 - Volcy, Windyson; 0895 - Ali, Casha; 1000 - Pinkett, Trevos0210 - Smith, Alveishia; 0516 - Lopes, Luciane; 0803 - Kresen, Jack; 0901 - Rojas, Veronica; 0914 - King, Devon; 0922 - Harris, Nathaniel; 1008 - Tirado, Jose; 1323 - Keys, Rodney; 1466 - Gerena, Kiara0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0411 - Eric, Roach; 0475 - Richardson, Elizabeth; 0480 - Allen, Iviana; 0513 - Mierzwak, William Robert; 0652 - Czerwinski, Scott; 0722 - Baer, Daryl; 0754 - Lake Brantley Youth football Association French, Judd; 0898 Ferguson, Steven; 0944 - Wires, Noell e1012 - Mitchell, Marquese; 1037 - Desir, Laelda; 1046 - Lewis, Judy; 1167 - Simmons, Jake; 1170 - Sanchez, Daniel; 1172 - Figueroa, Efrain; 1299 - McBride, Lacey; 1302 - Medina, Jennefer; 1304 - Araujo, Alexandre; 1307 - Hunter, Kaila; 1351 - Vasquez, Manuel; 1363 - Gumbs, Adelicia; 1372 - Sweetenburg, Allen; 1379 - Love Story, Keely; 1384 - Cooper, Russell; C015 - Pierre-Louis, Destiny; C032 - Viola, Tammy; C033 - Delius, Jean; D045 - Harrington, April; D061 - Madden, Patricia; D068 - Jones, Jessica; D071 - Ezzai, Joseph; E017 - Manney, Glorimi; F003 - Aiken, Billy; NB08 - Matthews, Michelle; P115 - Marriott, Cana; T016 - Cancel, Keila; X020 - Boatwright, James. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1146 - Bryant, Jonathon; 1162 - smith, daniel; 1163 - mitchell, Elizabeth; 1170 - Complete Care Chiropractic Center Abdool, Sasha; 2274 - Colon, Michelle; 3065 - Rodriguez, Ernesto; 3082 - Red Coach Sant Ana, Daniel; 3084 - Red Coach Sant Ana, Daniel; 3086 - Red Coach Sant Ana, Daniel; 4055 - Wilkins, Nancy; 4057 - Johnson, Eugene; 4060 - Johnson, Eugene; 7202 - teran, Leonardo. 0105 - Rios, Natalie; 0139 - Matthews, John; 0198 - Rios, Natalie; 0300 - Garzon, Martha; 2033 - Timoteo, Cesar; 2046 - Salas Alvarado, Kael; 7071 - Maultsby, Tatyanna; 7101 - Bernal, Eric; 7108 - Marrero, DavidB010 - Frederic, Yanique; B012 - Smith, Eric; B031 - Robinson, Iyahna; C047 - Rutland, Maurice; D023 - Garcia, Jose; E002 - Lassi, Mohammed; E004 - Haskins, Louis; E019 - Pavlovsky, Marcus; F038 - Delices, Courtney; H019 - Jones, Sharon; J008 - Grant, Dexter; J030 - Resto, Jose; J044 - Jackson, Tamika; J045 - FOSTER, KATHY; J061 - Clark, Paula; J062 - thomas, jaime; J063 - Zuniga, Marlon; J100 - Malpica, Marisol; J123 - Gregoire, Sherlie; K014 - Restoration Control Urdaneta, Jackie; K019 - Zapata, Michelle; K027 - Strawder, Ricky; K087 - Goode, Leonard; K099 - grainger, LanceA118 - Pascal, Annie; A121 - Wilson, Felicia; A125 - Jones, Wendy; A139 - Fernandez, Axel; A190 - fulword, Malisha; B204 - Desima, Elmonise; B229 - Davis, Alphonso; B236 - Hayes, Lasesia; B242 - Maldonado, Carmen; C338 - Jolicoeur, Shiller; E516 - Widson, Charles; E523 - Ross, Nikia; E528 - Wisdom, Maggie; E534 - Moss, Carmen; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; E572 - Wiltsey, Casey; E582 - jones, Thomas; H804 - Austin, Nancy; H808 - Venuti, Nicholas; H812 - Turner, Zelda; J908 - joly, prefet. D418 - Fenelus, Samuel; D420 - Dorsey, Martha; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E523 - Gutierrez, Yesenia; E532 - Macdonald, Laura; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; F608 - Sesler, Jacinda; F626 - Dee, Kay; G722 - Rowe, Konrad; G724 - Figueroa Jr, Julio; H801 - Kenney, Jeffrey; H832 - Palacios, Eduardo; H838 - Rivero, Jose; I922 - Diaz, Trinidad; I928 - Belance, Brisonia; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; K122 - Adkins, Kathleen; L207 - Zuniga, Hugo; L211 - Rivera, Ruth; L220 - Turner, Liz; N411 - Evans, Tyrek J; P007 - Strawder, Ricky; P071 - Dee, Kay1012 - Rivera, David; 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1064 - Senquis, Rachel; 1065 - Burgess, Karyre; 11014 - Justiniano Rodriguez, Davielle Joel; 11093 - Rodriguez, Juan Perez; 1116 - Rabtzow, Christina; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 11421 - Nieves Fuentes, Yaira; 1210 - Buccola, Jeanette; 12106 - Browne, Lisa; 12402 - Pallasco, Ignacio; 12417 - Harris, Jubond; 1292 - Perry, Keyontay; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 466 - Bowe, Wilmore; 715 - Sagar, layla; 794 - engleman, monica003 - Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Joivan; 086 - Johnroe, Allison; 087 - Loiz Alicea, Dayme; 094 - Chevalier, Elvin; 129 - Rodriguez, Erika; 130 - Biligual Therapy Services LLC Reyes Zayas, Vilma; 202 - Magdaleno, Miguel; 231 - Sippio, Robert; 256 - holley williams, glenda lucille; 314 - Munoz, Edwin; 349 - Toyensojeda, Marcos; 359 - Borges, Angel; 361 - pina, antonio; 448 - Balbuena, Anastasia; 505 - Rodriguez, Ana; 515 - Ellison, Kevin; 516 - Salcedo, Ricardo Ortiz; 537 - Allen, Janice; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 574 - Mendez, Raul; 582 - Brooks, Andrew; 624 - Vasquez, Ismael; 709 - Santa, Lourdes; 817 - Fargharson, Levy; 831 - Maldonado, Juan; 873 - Foley, Christopher; 875 - Rivas, Raul; 886 - Rodriguez, Luis; RV11 - Monroe, Harold. 02110 - Plata, Mike; 02112 - Garden, Maria; 02425 - Harris, Margaret; 02505 - Perez, Rachel; 02517 - Lucca, Samantha; 02524 - Rhodes, Kara; 04103 - Roman, Jose; 05156 - Wilson, Shae; 05169 - Ortiz, Frances; 05257 - Puntiel, Krystal1002 - RIVERA, CARLOS; 1017 - Hickman, Henry; 1019 - Schwinn, Andre; 1203 - Randall, Ardelle; 1213 - Moltimer, Rotschil; 1217 - Cruz Delgado, Efrain; 1420 - Ford, Roland; 1431 - Mitchell, Gary; 1512 - Woods, Jeremy; 1519 - Roman, Amy; 1526 - Martinez, Matthew; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 1809 - Dotel Zabala, Hector; 2000 - MURPHY, CARLA; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2035 - Jean-Baptiste, Philemon; 2049 - MURPHY, CARLA; 2069 - Vivaldi, Marino; 2117 - Moreno, Pierre; 2156 - Ferrer Colon, Maria; 2257 - Serrano, Alice; P09 - Marques, Eduardo0001 - Cruz, Lakashia; 0011 - Guzman, Angel; 0043 - Diaz, Jason; 0048 - Miranda, Rudi; 0073 - Martinez, Matthew; 0108 - Daniel, Daimy; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 0304 - Olmo, Kumari; 0305 - Olmo, Kumari; 2002 - Arrechea, Destiny; 2021 - Williams, Stephanie; 2034 - Chito Sotero, Jaime; 2050 - Rodriguez, Carmen; 2112 - Foxworth, Jareen; 6086 - Resto, Libby; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6096 - Caraballo, Dennise; 6128 - Burge, Jeffrey; 6129 - Watkins, Chasity; 6150 - Ortiz, Joseph Chacon; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6169 - Payne, Michael; 6181 - Markley, Bonnie; 6207 - Concepcion, Jerany; 6210 - white, Steve; 8009 - Estella, Lourdes; 8022 - Dawson, Maria; 8048 - The Beauty Queendom LLC Thomas, Kimberly; 8069 - ORTIZ, MIRIAM. 0101 - Merced, Rolando; 0105 - Lebron, Diana; 0106 - Short, Kerri; 0121 - Stoakley, Reginal; 0202 - ceasar, janna; 0234 - Springsteen, James; 0348 - Gonzalez, ariel; 0353 - Naylor, John; 0354 - Perez, cristal; 0443 - Smith, Rosalyn; 0506 - Normeus, Sony; 0520 - James, Desi; 0628 - Small, Nyeemah; 0709 - Osorio, Wilfredo; 0826 - Smith, Ernest; 0829 - Johnson, Kenneth; 0837 - Crate, Grant; 0840 - Titus, Katrina Harrison; 0908 - Smith, Jerohn; 09124 - Battles, Brandon; 0950 - Carey, Terri; 0970 - Tevenaud, Joseph; 0981 - Causey, Cherelle; 0984 - Greaves, Izett; 1014 - Wade, Sadiqa; 1016 - Frantois, Annette; 1031 - Auguste, Gina; 1040 - Cole, Natalie; 1050 - Ayala, Denise; 1172 - farrelly, Phillippe; 1184 - Telisma, Natacha R; 1253 - Washington, Brittney; 1380 - Moore, Amber. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;JHMFA36248S0150352008/Hond1GYEE6379501166392005/Cadi4M2XV11T9YDJ101712000/MercWAULFAFR0CA0040492012/Audi1FVACXDT5EHFJ53262014/FRHT1FMCU04125KE102142005/Ford2HGFB2F55DH5795562013/Hond1HGCM568X4A0730792004/Hond1HTSCABM9YH3003182000/IntlNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/4/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.5N1AN08U67C5332592007 NISS1FDRF3G68CED202212012 FORD5J8TB2H26CA0021962012 ACUR.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1FTYR14C3XTA279641999 FORD1Y1SK5363RZ0759571994 CHEV2C3CCAAG1CH2613562012 CHRY5B4LP37J3Y33214882000 WINNWBAFR1C58BC7505502011 BMW5N1BV28U07N1252632007 NISS1J4GR48K76C3285352006 JEEP5KBCP3F85AB0149082010 HONDNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1FTRF12W49KC282912009 FORDWDDGF4HB8CA6958922012 MERZ4S3BL6164772021982007 SUBA1HGEJ1165PL0394291993 HOND1D4GP24R44B5841102004 DODG2A4GF68436R8946562006 CHRYJN1CZ14S8HX1544031987 NISS: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onat 11:00 am for units located at:. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1407ÐJosias Joel Torres Martinez #1425ÐBen Mendez.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onPurchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 54 Ð Alice Battle 188 Ð Cody Hawkins 308 Ð Lisa Richardson .. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2FTDX1726VCA834611997 FordWBANE53547CW639002007 BMW4T1BG22K01U7848292001 TOYOTA3N1AB51A05L4894492005 NISS1LNHM82W31Y6131372001 LINCJN1AZ34E84T0526292004 NISS1FAFP53U21G1082332001 FORD1FMNU41L04ED259082004 FORDWVGAV7AX1HK0100902017 VOLK1G6CD5334L43161821990 CAD1HGCR2F72FA2745962015 HONDC3CDXGJ3LH2547522020 DODG.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2G4WD5323513394472005 BUIC4T1BE46KX7U1903962007 TOYT1G1ND52J42M7080742002 CHEV4T1BE46K68U7521482008 TOYT2HGFG12978H5385962008 HOND1HGCM66884A0169662004 HONDJN1BZ34D68M7063282008 NISSJTJYARBZ4H20625942017 LEXSVehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2007 ChryslerVIN# 2C3KA53G07H8834262003 CadillacVIN# 1G6KD54Y83U1783592006 StarVIN# 1FDXE45P86HB338832000 DerbVIN# VTHATLAA23G2088902008 LHJVIN# LHJLC13D68B0003211968 HondaVIN# CA7810308032007 VENTOVIN# LAWTABMBX7B1616552004 ChevyVIN# 1GCHK29174E1833282014 ZHNGVIN# L5YACBPA9E11019572008 CadillacVIN# 1GYEC63838R125075To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on March 9, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792