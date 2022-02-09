Legal Public Notices 2/9/22 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated
. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com
, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com
on: Tuesday, FEbruary 22, 2022, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902
Lynette Yancy 1051 Lynette Yancy 1439. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: February 2 and 9, 2022.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: February 25, 2022
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Leonard Roundtree-Household Items, Ralyn Sugar- Household Items, Jared Staub- Household Goods, Johnny Moore - Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 25th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Ricky Fernandez Ð Sofa’s, Bed Mattress, TV’s, Small Desk, and a Night Stand, John Sadowski Ð Banker Boxes, File Cabinets, Alexis Gutierrez Ð Boxes, Ryan Schroeder - Household Goods, Joshua Salgado Ð TBD, Lazaro Fred Morales Ð Household Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 25, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055
Joshua Garcia-home goods, Nilsa Leggett-home goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando Fl 32825, 4074959612
John Clenton Carlisle, Personal items - Kiyana Pratt, KING BED, BEDROOM SET, DRESSERS, CRIB, 12 BOXES- Camillia Posley, Washer, dryer, cocktail table, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120
Justin Downs-bed, guitar, dresser, cat tree, boxes, tools, home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913
Elizabeth Alvarez-Rivera-home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990
Beverley Glenn-bags, cloths, boxes, shelving, papers, bedding. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated February 25, 2022
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Michael Ruiz household furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 2/25/2022 @ 12:00PM:
Jonesha Hundell- Couch, TV. Phylistia Tompkins- Medical chair, Car seat, Washing Machine and Dryer The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 25th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Jared Satz-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, February 25th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM:
Monica Ewen-bins, luggage: Jeffrey Lugo Clavel-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 2/25/22 at 12:00 PM:
Angela Truphosah Mbendo: boxes, clothes; Benjamin Andrews: household goods; Benjamin Thomas: household items, massage bed; Chama Potter: work items; Clyde Thomas: dining table, love seat, bed frame, mattress, boxes; Hublal Ramotar: furniture; Jade Foster: boxes and suitcase; Jennette Rizzo: household goods, table, chair; Leo Scheidler: supplements; Liza Ramos: furniture; Maritza Nicoya: 1 bedroom apartment; Marquis Bell: smallest unit. 3 speakers, 2 small speakers, tripod generator; Melissa Vincent: bed set, boxes; Nicole Cordero: boxes; Randy Broner: furniture; Rena Denson: household goods; Ruth Cardullo: 2 beds, table, 3 TV's, boxes; Shalanda Hylick: kids items; Shanbrelle Williams: household goods; Sissines Business Solutions: 4 small beds and couch; Tiffany Green: boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 25th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Angela Bryant-pictures, clothes, books, kicthen appliances, household goods. Azadrain Collier-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 25th, 2022
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Stephan Barbosa-Bags Sandon Baker-Household items Gregory Charles Spreng-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 25th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 5592 L.B. McLeod Rd. Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832
. Rachell Hiskell- Household Goods, TV; Tamika Tompkins- Household Goods; Jacquelin Daquin- Boxes, personal items; Bruce K Roudebush- Boxes, electronics; Lolita Gore- Christmas ornaments, boxes; Robyn Robertson- Household Goods; The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
ORLANDO LUIS VEGA Plaintiff, Vs.
DAVID GENIN And DIVERSITY GROUP
CONSULTING, LLC Defendants.
DIVISION: CIRCUIT CIVIL CASE NUMBER: 2021-CA-003991-0
JUDGE: FALCONE. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DAVID GENIN The name of the natural defendant is David Genin whose address is: 1234 Gables Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30319. The nature of the action is Breach of Contract, Conversion and Negligence against the natural defendant for failure to reimburse Plaintiff for a $25,000.00 loan. This Action was instituted: In The Circuit Court Of The 9th Judicial Circuit In And For Orange County, Florida, abbreviated title of the case: Vega v. Genin et al. DATED on 11/12/2021 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. Tiffany Moore Russell, As Clerk of the Court by: /s/ Yliana Romero As Deputy Clerk Civil Division 425 N. Orange Avenue Room 350 Orlando, Florida 32801. Defendant is required to file written defenses with the clerk of the court and to serve a copy not later than 28 days after the first publication of the notice on plaintiffs attorney Brent Buckman, Esq. 10380 SW Village Center Drive, Suite 164, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, Tel. (772) 361-7127, Email: [email protected]
Florida Bar No. 752711, Attorney for Orlando Luis Vega.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
ORLANDO LUIS VEGA Plaintiff, Vs.
DAVID GENIN And DIVERSITY GROUP
CONSULTING, LLC Defendants.
DIVISION: CIRCUIT CIVIL CASE NUMBER: 2021-CA-003991-0
JUDGE: FALCONE. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DIVERSITY GROUP CONSULTING, LLC
The name of the corporate defendant is Diversity Group Consulting, LLC, Care of: David Genin whose address is: 1234 Gables Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30319. The nature of the action is Breach of Contract, Conversion and Negligence against the corporate defendant for failure to reimburse Plaintiff for a $25,000.00 loan. This Action was instituted: In The Circuit Court Of The 9th Judicial Circuit In And For Orange County, Florida, abbreviated title of the case: Vega v. Genin et al. DATED on 11/10 /2021 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. Tiffany Moore Russell, As Clerk of the Court by: /s/ April Henson As Deputy Clerk Civil Division 425 N. Orange Avenue Room 350 Orlando, Florida 32801. Defendant is required to file written defenses with the clerk of the court and to serve a copy not later than 30 days from the first date of publication of the notice on plaintiffs attorney Brent Buckman, Esq. 10380 SW Village Center Drive, Suite 164, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, Tel. (772) 361-7127, Email: [email protected]
Florida Bar No. 752711, Attorney for Orlando Luis Vega.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/TYNAN CASE NO: DP19-642
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: P. R. DOB: 07/12/2017 P. R. DOB: 11/03/2019 N. S. DOB: 08/22/2009 N. S. DOB: 06/16/2014 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Freddie Simons
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Greg A. Tynan on March 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1017790, Senior Attorney, [email protected]
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/ HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP21-344
. In the Interest of Minor Children: E.V. DOB: 05/04/2005 L.N. DOB: 05/19/2010 B. V.N. DOB: 01/09/2015 M. V.N. DOB: 03/01/2016 N.V. DOB: 07/21/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: RENE VELASQUEZ
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: E.V. DOB: 05/04/2005, L.N. DOB: 05/19/2010, B. V.N. DOB: 01/09/2015, M. V.N. DOB: 03/01/2016, and N.V. DOB: 07/21/2017. You are hereby commanded to appear on March 21, 2022 at 9:00a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of FEBRUARY 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 06-271
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J. M. DOB: 08/13/2006, E. M. DOB: 02/26/2008, J. M. DOB: 04/04/2009, J. M. DOB: 12/13/2010, J. M. DOB: 08/25/2012, M. M. DOB: 07/19/2015, X. A. DOB: 08/22/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ERMA ANDERSON
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP20-459
IN THE INTEREST OF: G.F.A DOB: 09/29/2020, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: LATISHA THOMAS
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN, at 9:00 a.m., on March 4th, 2022, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. THE LINK WILL BE PROVIDED. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 19-DP-105
IN THE INTEREST OF I. E. S., DOB: 06/29/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: ELIZABETH SANCHEZ
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 4th, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 24th day of January, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Kirkman: 600 S Kirkman Rd. Orlando, Fl 32811 03/01/2022
- 4024 Myller Souza, 3013 Mystery Unit, 3052 Nikaya Najair, 1035 Nicole Johnson, 3001 Marcus Moore, 1061 Charmaine Waite, 1032 Andre Larose, 8017, Rashawn Santos, 1124 Soft Rock, 3061 Pamela Patterson, 1022 Moneq Scott, 8019 unknown tenant, 1056 Breezae Rainey, 2126 Tarsha Coleman, 2020 Monique Turman, 2009 Luis Abreu, 6000 Xcian Rosario, 1055 Courtney Gray, 1060 Amy Dorf, 1015 Tamara Riley, 2083 Mystery Unit, 2015 Wanda Jones, 1068 Florence Charles, 1024 Mary Nelson, 1020 Sherline Ulysse, 2120 Judith Thompson, 2092 Mystery Unit, 3112 Jalinda Suarez, 2064 Joanne Johnson. U-Haul Ctr Haines City: 3307 U.S. Hwy 17-92 W, Haines City, FL 33844 03/01/2022
- E0525 Rosa Johnson, E0513 Shirley Cox, A0145 Omar Rodriguez, A0095 Luke Samuel, F0628 Sileny Graciani, A0146 Aldrea Mcpherson, G0703 Amanda Armstrong, F0616 James or Janice Copeland, H0922 Jehana Melendez, H0918 Denise Hawkins, G0724 David Erbey, A0134 Martin Reid, A0043 Joanie Cann, G0808 Jimmy Furnish, H0931 Amelia Pollock, H0917 Pedro Jimenez, A0053 Naiomi Ortiz, H0905 Einezre Jonez, H0920 Indiana Disla,
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022
. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com
. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on
www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM. 1016- Kenneth Blakely; 4007- Jim Verdi; 5049- Trisha
Cuadrado; 6086- De'Aundre Michael Torres
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, March 1, 2022
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
18 Chester Singletary 35 Wilson Julien 77 Igor Rodrigues 96 Vanilda Gonsalves De Oliveira 128 Jordan Geisler Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
43 Sydney Canfield 55 Heather King 209 Trevor Ian Hay 381 Jose Javier Vazquez Vazquez 382 Delontae Watkins 440 Kitanoumi Williams 461 Gabrielle Burch 493 Melissa Simpler 579 Lycia Janice Agosto Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
07-08-09 Ilianese Anthony Bauduy 45 Frenel David 46 Violette Severe 111 Shenna L. Lovett 133 Ronald Benson 136 Mia N. Williams 139 Mackenson Dorneval 178 Julius Young 217 Enfin Joseph Rony 226 Nilda Antonetty 349 Lee C. Cobb Jr 434 Kaleigh Burke 487 Ursula Brinson 521 Edmond Evens 523 Vedette Colin 538 Darin Anthony Sanders 558 Alice Lowery-Lewis 574 Paul T. Bender 614 Gracie L. Rabess 617 Latasha Denis Adams 637 Denis Shergin724 Frenel David Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am:
0053 Michael Pilato 0081 Ja ' Ursula Davis 0134 French Torriel Bradford 0149 Andrade Bernard Smith 0171 Amanda Rosales 0245 Kateria Lashay Jenkins 0307 Nick Filippides 0636 Robert Donaldson: Vehicle Body, No VIN 0702 Monik Prince 1000 Jimmy Ortiz Fairview Mini Storage-4211 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am:
D26 Devon Hugh Hamilton; Union Auto Concept LLC Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
125 Melissa Valdes 208 Coby Lyons 402 Justin Melendez 521 Kevin Jeff Donjoie 529 William Jacobe 536 Shawn Ferree 605 Mark Figueroa 727 Steffan Haeberle 750 Angelique Heise 835 Terrell Coppedge 954 Galen K Bell 1101 Mark Ott 1502 Christopher Wehnert 1541 Michael Groo 1549 Carla Johnson Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1071 Jennifer S Harris 1093 Precious Octavien 2051 Michael Atkins Jr 3004 Zena Williams 3085 Emma Peacock 3177 Brazilia Towns 3132 Eban Derisma 3226 Carlos Powell 4024 Willie Patterson 4033 Rorie Iman Glass 4095 William Tilme, II 5040 Jude Augustin 5052 Geema ' s Daycare, Rodney Thorpe 6009 Samantha Anderson .
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 24, 2022
, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1022 - Marshell, Monica; 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2035 - Glynn, Richard; 2050 - Rosa, Jonathan; 2252 - Glynn, Richard; 2261 - Murphy, Morgan; 2391 - Alberts, Kristin; 2392 - Alberts, Kristin; 3012 - Rodriguez, Deborah; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 4156 - Hall, Shanndora; 4176 - Johnson, Tahjii; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5044 - Burke, Brennain; 8003 - Ramkissoon, Suresh PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0272 - Effron, Brian; 0314 - washington, latanya; 1002 - Gismalla, Haitham; 1004 - Sneed, Jack; 1012 - Harrison, Shanese; 7026 - Higgins, Chaylan PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0143 - Quintana, Roberto; 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0158 - Carlysle, Nick; 0205 - Lebron, Orlando; 0296 - camp, Ishmael; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 3026 - Leath, Latia; 5023 - Zelaya, Arlyn; 5026 - Hood, Aaliyah; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 7033 - Garcia, Luis; 7101 - Bowles, Amara; 7115 - Robinson, Jamesha; 7133 - Saldana Velez, Jan; 7145 - kelley, Jacob; 8013 - Leon, Israel; 8041 - Colon, Camila; 8165 - DeLaRosa, Monique; 8167 - Santana, Rosa; 8189 - Capers, Kalon PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0048 - Bates, Brett; 0342 - Larkins, Cree; 1023 - Green, Alexia; 2091 - Cartagena, Ely; 4016 - Bridwell, Shana; 4041 - Stubbs, Jennifer; 4058 - lane, Megan; 4071 - Gonzalez, Kimberly; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5020 - Galicia, Daniel; 6033 - Bradley, Monique; 6037 - Rivera, Carmen; 7027 - Martin, Michael; 7032 - tondreau, Cinamon PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B012 - Zamarron, Maria; C012 - Sotomayor, Juliana; C048 - Hubbard, Monique; D020 - Heise, Annice; D156 - derabasse, kristin; D182 - Chaisson, Michelle; D187 - Rodriguez, Jeannel; D188 - Gardner, Laurel; D204 - Laravuso, Marianne; E014 - Mathews, Nicole; E055 - Lewis, John; E082 - Ledee, Selina; E091 - Lynch, Samantha; E108 - Reyes, Nidia PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1294 - Whitmire, Thomas; 1360 - Savona, Linda; 2048 - Myers, Christopher; 2161 - SANCHEZ, amelia correa; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2379 - Landry, Linda; 3014 - Morris, William; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3201 - Soto Febo, Angel; 3209 - Stapleton, Francine; 3261 - Garcia, Betty; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3327 - Lee, Shante; 3395 - Daniels, James; F333 - Huff, Alisha; F336 - Wydra, Eric; F361 - Taylor, Patricia; F374 - demaintenon, shelby; G484 - KEELAN, John; G516 - MARRERO, JEANNETTE; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H578 - Meyers, Kenneth; H627 - Pledger, Kinnis; I634 - Williams, Joshua; I684 - Pledger, Kinnis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1142 - febres, Jose; 1212 - Neal, Kareem; 1221 - Lozaba, Amauri; 1338 - Rodriguez, Peter; 1347 - De la Cruz, Ricardo; 1365 - Boles, Barry; 1515 - Rodriguez, Emely; 1605 - Salomon, Javier; 1713 - Vermenton, Yesslin; 1731 - joseph, Justin; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1738 - Pietrowski, Joanna; 1813 - Augustave, Techny; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2213 - Anderson, Vanilla; 2284 - Ortiz, Katherine; 2437 - Betancourt, Alex; 2460 - Salomon, Javier; 2464 - Miller, Crystal; 2469 - fuller, donsalo; 2603 - Martinez, Santiago PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1110 - Candelaria, Emmanuel; 1206 - United Global Outreach, ; 1209 - Gonzalez Garcia, Ruth; 1224 - Birriel, Victor; 1409 - Paz jr, Michael; 2021 - Lopez III, Luis; 2030 - Glenn, Emanuel; 2035 - Ladriye, Sassha; 2134 - Kreisman, Matthew; 2224 - Wyers, Rebecca; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2274 - Moseley, Diandra; 2314 - Zuidervliet, Alison; 2406 - Figueroa, Danea; 2544 - Rodriguez, Julian; 2555 - Wilson, Brian; 2654 - McCarthy, Desiree; 2692 - Sprung, Neil; 2696 - Roketa, Cathy PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0114 - Caban, Pedro; 0126 - Rubero Centeno, Leila; 0166 - Claudio, Sonia; 0175 - Torres, Nicole; 0214 - Betancourt, Alex; 0494 - Westerveld, Richard; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 0517 - Cruz, Joaquim; 3090 - Carrasquillo Flores, Stephanie; 3115 - Gibson, Shawn; 3122 - HD Automotive Hardison, Justin; 6005 - Sample, Yvette; 6023 - Faith Based Logistics, LLC Jackson, Harold; 6024 - Vasquez, Anna; 6045 - Muniz, Laura PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A019 - Myers, Andrew; A039 - DICKINSON, WALKER; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A233 - montcourt, iralish; B326 - CRUZ, IMEL; C371 - Diaz, Jan-Paul; D404 - Sanchez, Rosely; D411 - Morrison, Wayne; D415 - Thornton, Desiree; D443 - gonzalez, Wanda; D450 - Dominguez, Nelson; D488 - Navarro, Ahleeni; E528 - Ferreira, Eduardo; F567 - Reese, Sahara; F569 - Padilla, Joeshlian; F572 - Sczesny, Marcel; F573 - Terry, Debra; G582 - Conde Torres, Jonathan; G587 - DEJAVU BAR AND GRILL Cuevas, Nohelia; G590 - Solis, Franklin PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A024 - Latty, Winsome; B054 - Boyd, Gary; C071 - Jackson, Bonny; C128 - Hester, Callie; C183 - Birdsong, Milton; D347 - Reilley, Kristi; D356 - Giguere, Robert; F538 - couture, jason PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A129 - Alvarado Laporte, Luis; B162 - Wilson, Marcus; B203 - Carrasquillo-Camacho, Tanairis; B218 - Perez, Rodney; B229 - Adams, LeTanya; B230 - Dixon, Candace; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C189 - Bell, Markesha; C195B - Banchs, Yashira; C199H - anderson, leann; C227E - Pacheco, Orlando; C230 - Wonsey, Candice. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 24, 2022
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1510 - noon, Amy; 1513 - Jones, Denise; 1617 - Mathews, Beverly; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 2416 - Sellers, Kenneth; 2722 - Jacobson, Amanda; 3125 - Shannon, Alda; 3313 - Lipscomb, Clayton; 3727 - sheets, gregory; P002 - Mathews, Beverly PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1619 - GRIFFIN, BEZA; 1819 - Lewis, Nikita; 2532 - boykins, tshwanda; 2610 - Mirsalim, Bibi; 3132 - Long, Robyn; 3231 - Iglesias, Thalia; 3504 - Martinez, Fernando J.; 3529 - Lowe, Jay; 3716 - pittman, Thomas PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0141 - Taylor Jr, Earl; 0406 - Piggee, Tiffany; 0427 - Best, John; 0473 - Ingalls, Stephen; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 1010 - Schoen, Steven; 2039 - Clairmont, Cathy; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2064 - Cuyler, LaVerne; 2127 - davis, micheal; 3001 - Knudsen, Craig; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 3024 - Baez, Christian; 4011 - Paradigm Outdoor LLC Dickerman, Douglas PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B067 - odio, Daniel; B076 - Stevens, Cassius; B084 - HAGINS, RACHEL; B122 - Young, Timothy; C014 - Gonzalez, Giovani; C023 - McBride, Ryan; C041 - marquez, Nydia; C087 - Washington, Theodore; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D055 - Queen Ty Assets LLC Richardson, Taiesha; E004 - Searcy, Jonathan; E015 - Spaulding, Anna; F028 - Sainte Agathe De Fernandez, Sandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A021 - Blake, William; D144 - Waters, Avalon; H234 - Detrick, Garrett; H245 - Griffith, Cara; J342 - Mompoint, Carla; J368 - Glick, Austin; J388 - Williams, Erica; K437 - Ledee, Cieara; K448 - Rodriguez, Ben; K454 - Celentano, Steve; K459 - Bowden, Ann Marie; K461 - Stokes, Nemo; S580 - Roseboro, Marilyn PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A126 - Toscanini, Ariel; B216 - Walker, Joseph; B237 - Patel, Sandeep; B240 - Lopez, Raymond; E016 - slue, Norris; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E038 - Brown, Stephen; F610 - miller, Brandan; F619 - FreeMAN, David; F650 - Green, Nissandra; F689 - Hackett, William; G082 - stanford, samantha; H831 - Kanyok, Gerald PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A108 - Bridges, James; A111 - Brooks, Sean; B220 - Mitchell, Brendan; C337 - bailey, patricia; C346 - Dixon, Malessa; D401 - Veal, Terelle; D417 - SHEFFIELD, SHARLENE; D438 - Baker, Akilah; D450 - Dukes, Tekena; G709 - Cabieles, Jose; G744 - Davis, Justin; G746 - Williams, Samone PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A038 - Pittmon, Ahmad ; B008 - Cruz Perez, Wilfrido; C025 - matos, nicole; C052 - Smith, Ybarra; D010 - Reno, Maria; D019 - Crayton, Shamiel; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D062 - Bryan, Nikki; D068 - Ainsworth, Tammy; D083 - McClennon, Elizabeth; E021 - BARTLETT, NICOLE; E044 - Castro, Ada; E054 - Davila, Carmelo; H001 - Irizarry, Eddie; H013 - Raveneau, Joslyn; H034 - Ramos, Ovanny Brenes; H038 - Richardson, Latonia; H042 - Fleming, Alvin; H045 - Bouie, ShayVal; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; I021 - Keane, Michael; J404 - Bechtold, Benjamin; J406 - Smith, Lynn; J421 - Williams, Ondraneika; J509 - Childers, Erskine; J610 - Ihde, James; P061 - Ware, Darius; P080 - Foley, mark; P090 - Castro, Ramses; P102 - McClennon, Elizabeth PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A149 - Kanyok, Gerald; A151 - Kanyok, Gerald; B262 - Parker, Tom; B270 - Boutin, Natasha; C303 - Kanyok, Gerald; C315 - Merkle, David; C357 - Stever, Chris; C386 - Andujar, Laurinda; D436 - DeRusso, Makensie R; D455 - swigart, matthew A; D482 - Dorsey, Tara; E506 - Dunn, Jakarie; E535 - Washington, Whitney; E581 - Mcmillon, Alan; E582 - Cooper, Edriena; F646 - Kutscher, Ryan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 00201 - Scorpio, Giovanni; 00243 - Callwood, David; 00287 - Ferraro, Peter; 00294 - Scorpio, Giovanni; 00407 - Maus, Stephan; 00414 - Brown, Kayla; 00561 - Burney, Michael; 00587 - Diossa, Hugo; 00589 - Gligora, Sheri; 00614 - Adams, Leoniqia; 00619 - Osborne, Mary; 00702 - Yates, Patricia; 00710 - Owens, Shahteria; 00721 - Camblin, Allie; 00784 - Osborne, Mary; 00793 - Covertt, Raymond PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2024 - Agudelo, Luis A; 2127 - Schwertfager, Matthew; 2142 - Corkery, Curran; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 4033 - Washington, Charmaine; 5025 - Prescott, Dominique; 5119 - Washington, Charmaine; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 5136 - Evans, Nino; 7019 - Rodriguez, Flora; 7040 - Lowe, Brian; 7117 - Watkins, Denise; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida; 9021 - Reed, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
C042 - Evans, Robert; C054 - Perea, Lis; D029 - Roundtree Jr, Alfred; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E013 - Bob, Christian; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E073 - Dawson, Nadia; E092 - Dusing, Victoria; E116 - lipovetsky, KIMBERLYN; E124 - GONZALEZ, GUILLERMO; E140 - Paterson, Hilma; E212 - Young, Darrion; E214 - Mathis, Zachariah PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B001 - Peeples, Candace; B026 - Ivy, Tee Whitehead; C038 - Cooke, Samantha; C064 - Rigdon, Madison; C066 - Brown, Barbara; C085 - Metzger, Angela; C099 - Belier, Bejanne; D024 - Thomas, Hailey; E004 - Smith, Latasha; E052 - Diaz, Mari A; E092 - Rawley, Grace; F007 - Mckenna, Patricia; F033 - Smyth, Stephen; F058 - Guthrie, Robert; G070 - Maldonado, Alfonso. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 24, 2022
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 11:30 A M Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1209 - rivera, rosaida; 1304 - Baptiste, Andrew; 2209 - Anthony, Raymond; 2301 - Ginlack, Tenille; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2512 - Brown, Ahyanna; 2610 - Buser, Susan; 3205 - Byrne, Michael; 3210 - Wright, Shavel; 3215 - Rowell, Michelle; 3327 - Watson, Amber; 3401 - Boone, Shardae; 3409 - Adamson, Tirrell; 3603 - Lowe, Iesha; 3708 - Byrd, Peggy; 4109 - Joseph, Johann; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4420 - Gadson, Nina; 5114 - Mccarr, James; 7105 - JOHNSON, THOMAS; 7110 - Lark, Anthony; 8114 - Johnson, Imoni PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0029 - Perry, Denise; 0056 - Williams, Deborah; 0080 - Jones, Antwan; 0089 - Holmes Jr., Benjamin; 0111 - Jeffery, Devona; 0141 - Campbell, Courtney; 0213 - Loveall, Crystal; 0231 - Jones, Latoya; 0283 - Gaines, Carol; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0393 - Paramore, Terrill; 0442 - Berry, Mirlande; 0466 - WILLIAMS, DERICK; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0523 - Nedd, Laticia; 0539 - Mccants, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0172 - Stephens, Charnea; 4006 - Decora Coats and finishes Robles, Nester PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0047 - Yetts, Tiffany; 0819 - Harrigan, Josline; 0831 - Rackard, Dashonia; 0919 - Tate, Charity; 1130 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1206 - Peterson, Malik; 1222 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1301 - Bennett, Jayceon; 1322 - Linton, Levon PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2009 - Chico, Patpa; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus; 4095 - McClain, Emanuel; 4098 - Harbin, Kandac e PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2089 - Parker, Jeffrey; 2110 - Taylor, Akili; 3163 - Amos, Carl PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0201 - Rath, Mark; 0204 - Rath, Mark; 0622 - Mohamed, Nicholas; 2031 - hutchinson, Danieal; 2085 - Rebustillos, Luz; 3001 - Rebustillos, Myra; 3033 - Jones, Deron; 3191 - Triest, Scott PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A015 - Rodriguez Dominguez, Lianet; A021 - Hinson, Charles; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A026 - Clerkin, James; A034 - Terry, Steve; B050 - Kerr, Andrew; B064 - Manning, Chambrea; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; B076 - Theodore, Ebony; C009 - Green, Keyasha; C017 - Denmark, Lawanda; C033 - Oliphant, Skyler; C063 - hodge, reneque; D001 - Brown, Laniya; D002 - Doyle, Donte; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D073 - Koger, Tracy; D104 - Morris, Sophia; D107 - Coleman, Anthony; D115 - Wheeler, Nicola; D122 - Heyward, Katherine; E001 - Gilyard, Gretta; E013 - Chenault, Althea; E028 - Moonasar, Anil; F028 - Jones, J W; F036 - Myrtil, Renand PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. D110 - Mera, Luis; D156 - Walker, Vanelius; D163 - Ashby, Jack; E221 - Stamatakos, Dimitrios PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1004 - Dickerson, Damani; 2026 - Figueroa, Ruth Rivera; 4018 - Mason, Ashley; 5003 - Songao, Kenneth; 5051 - Voltz, Carlton; 5054 - Dillin, James; 5204 - Collado, Julia; 6119 - Collado, Julia; 6420 - Thompson, Candice; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6602 - Marshall, Eric; 6609 - The Fromang Law Firm, P.A. Fromang, Mark PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0017 - Vergara, Melody; 0049 - Strickly Business Lawncare Morris, Gregory; 0067 - Wright, Timothy; 0098 - Smith, Amber; 0110 - Patterson, Damoun; 0144 - Brawner, Anthony; 0246 - Garvey, Lynn; 0279 - Armstrong, Shelvia; 0280 - Rodriguez, Christina; 0318 - Goodale, Kimberly; 0344 - Taylor, Shannon; 0348 - Wasso, April; 0372 - Cedeno, Jason; 0443 - Adams, Jennifer; 1070 - Judka, Perssy; 1129 - Fernando, Cil Farney; 2015 - Taylor, Shannon; 2050 - PHILLIPS, LESSIE; 2069 - Lanier, Curtis; 2076 - Enriquez, Irma; 2104 - Downs, Gabriel; 2114 - Langs, Robert PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1140 - Curtis, Yeftakyah; 1169 - Walker, Teneshia; 1172 - Horne, Brittian; 2326 - Peterson, Anna; 2332 - towns, Deidre; 2337 - Dos Santo, Sergio. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 25, 2022
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 11:30 A M Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1801 - Cabieses, Nissim; 1819 - Williams, Terrell; 1823 - Mesidor, Timothy; 1907C - C, Bruce; 1908B - Black Label Catering Inc LEWIS, RYAN J; 1908D - Iwuagwu, Jannelle; 2110 - langston, Richard; 2117B - Howard, Diana; 2419 - Wyatt, Velvet; 2420 - Jr, Wilbert Jefferson; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2527 - Zamor, Juna; 2627 - Bellamy, brenus; 2702 - morales, Pedro PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0018 - Rentschler, Aaron; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0448 - Welch, Ryan; 0512 - Thomas, Quonterius; 1003 - Reed, Chris; 1019 - Gray, Lynette; 2067 - Conway, Lewis; 3001 - Richardson, Michael; 4019 - Trott, Melissa; 4023 - Earle, Janais; 4043 - Delgado, Christian; 4065 - Sanders, Ashunti PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 4045 - Scheibe, Samantha; 5081 - Almanza, David; 6003 - Shaw, Toni; 6044 - Heredia, Miguel; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6200 - Anthony, Matthew; 6225 - Porter, Angel PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1026 - Randell, Darlene; 3015 - Van Middlesworth, Michele H; 4006 - Campbell, Shaunte; 4026 - Ortiz, Jorge; 5046 - Mondesir, Gregory; 5139 - Claire, Jamie; 6043 - Bland, Shanise; 6062 - Bradford, Jamaile; 6100 - Applegate, Kenneth; 6128 - Downer-Garnette, Merys PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A109 - King, Nichole; A129 - Hardy, Keosha; A146 - Patterson, Brandon; A157 - letingham, tequilla t; B221 - Willis, Kariah; B229 - Ritter, Garrett L; B235 - Scott, Davonte; C303 - brown, Teresa; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; C356 - Jeckell, Charles; E003 - Robinson, Raven; E005 — Mathis, Glenn; E006 - Thompson, Joshua; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; E073 - NEAL, JAHI; F618 - Savage, Jessica; F625 - Sands, Keith; G703 - Bell, Jennifer; G715 - CACIQUE-PIERRE, Florine; J913 - ALEXANDER, LARRY; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; P005 - Champoux, Ian; P035 - Koren, Matthrew PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1362 - Griffin, Britney; 1401 - Oquendo, Lee Ann; 1619 - Oquendo, Raynoldo; 2017 - Williams, DAsia; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2103 - Stover, Caprice; 2105 - Barden, Linda; 2269 - Demetro, Mel; 2461 - Zozula, Evelyn; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A001 - Sanders, Arroyo; A009C - Bennett, Andre; A010A - Watson, Darrell; A037 - Strang, Cameron; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B024B - Ewen, Odane; B035A - bull, Wendyjo; B108 - BROOKS, Andrea; C013 - Brewster, Shunathan; C020 - Curry, Yara; C040 - Williams, Jerry; C043 - Tudor, Mike; C064 - Thompkins, Roland; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; C072 - Fisher, Matthew e; C082 - Mendez, Shawanda; D012 - Parker, Na'Keitha; D034 - Gambles, Justina; D079 - Mendez, Alejandra; D086 - Suluki, ZAKIYYAH; D087 - Williams, Ashley; D094 - Smith, Marquita; E008 - Hughley, Brezhet; E036 - Prevalus, Sandra; E040 - Darmata, Noah; E082 - Martin, Roxine; E088 - breedlove, natalie; E114 - Crawford, Janice; F006 - Crayton, Hatte; F022 - Mitchell, Laura; F030 - Mendoza, Kalim; F039 - Lowe, Chyrek; F077 - Reyes, Sandra; O016 - Young, James; O036 - Burgess, Jerome; O039 - ESTEVES, DANIEL PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0032 - Mesidor, Ralph; 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0128 - Jones, Nykee; 0174 - Cruz, Cameron; 0175 - Smith, Timothy; 0194 - Delaney, Jaimee; 0259 - Robinson, Tawana; 0271 - Lacomb, Joanne; 0282 - Lowe, Brielle; 0302 - Mcphee, Lawren; 0332 - Gaspard, Sylnithe; 0339 - Mojica, Maria; 0376 - Hulshizer, David; 0392 - Carlton, Janice; 0399 - Howard, Zakeria; 0432 - Smith, Brandon; 0434 - Birkett, Renee; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0530 - Pompey, Latifah; 0542 - Stack, Kevin; 0545 - Nelson, Emmanuela; 0546 - Miller, Fabian; 0568 - Terry, Seandarie; 0569 - Spagnola, Jennifer; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0620 - allen, Chris; 0623 - Joseph, Monherlie; 0626 - Garcia, Orlando; 0650 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0732 - Mesidor, Ralph; 0744 - Lewis, Brittany; 0760 - Volcy, Windyson; 0895 - Ali, Casha; 1000 - Pinkett, Trevos PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0210 - Smith, Alveishia; 0516 - Lopes, Luciane; 0803 - Kresen, Jack; 0901 - Rojas, Veronica; 0914 - King, Devon; 0922 - Harris, Nathaniel; 1008 - Tirado, Jose; 1323 - Keys, Rodney; 1466 - Gerena, Kiara PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0411 - Eric, Roach; 0475 - Richardson, Elizabeth; 0480 - Allen, Iviana; 0513 - Mierzwak, William Robert; 0652 - Czerwinski, Scott; 0722 - Baer, Daryl; 0754 - Lake Brantley Youth football Association French, Judd; 0898 Ferguson, Steven; 0944 - Wires, Noell e PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1012 - Mitchell, Marquese; 1037 - Desir, Laelda; 1046 - Lewis, Judy; 1167 - Simmons, Jake; 1170 - Sanchez, Daniel; 1172 - Figueroa, Efrain; 1299 - McBride, Lacey; 1302 - Medina, Jennefer; 1304 - Araujo, Alexandre; 1307 - Hunter, Kaila; 1351 - Vasquez, Manuel; 1363 - Gumbs, Adelicia; 1372 - Sweetenburg, Allen; 1379 - Love Story, Keely; 1384 - Cooper, Russell; C015 - Pierre-Louis, Destiny; C032 - Viola, Tammy; C033 - Delius, Jean; D045 - Harrington, April; D061 - Madden, Patricia; D068 - Jones, Jessica; D071 - Ezzai, Joseph; E017 - Manney, Glorimi; F003 - Aiken, Billy; NB08 - Matthews, Michelle; P115 - Marriott, Cana; T016 - Cancel, Keila; X020 - Boatwright, James. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 25, 2022
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1146 - Bryant, Jonathon; 1162 - smith, daniel; 1163 - mitchell, Elizabeth; 1170 - Complete Care Chiropractic Center Abdool, Sasha; 2274 - Colon, Michelle; 3065 - Rodriguez, Ernesto; 3082 - Red Coach Sant Ana, Daniel; 3084 - Red Coach Sant Ana, Daniel; 3086 - Red Coach Sant Ana, Daniel; 4055 - Wilkins, Nancy; 4057 - Johnson, Eugene; 4060 - Johnson, Eugene; 7202 - teran, Leonardo PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0105 - Rios, Natalie; 0139 - Matthews, John; 0198 - Rios, Natalie; 0300 - Garzon, Martha; 2033 - Timoteo, Cesar; 2046 - Salas Alvarado, Kael; 7071 - Maultsby, Tatyanna; 7101 - Bernal, Eric; 7108 - Marrero, David PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B010 - Frederic, Yanique; B012 - Smith, Eric; B031 - Robinson, Iyahna; C047 - Rutland, Maurice; D023 - Garcia, Jose; E002 - Lassi, Mohammed; E004 - Haskins, Louis; E019 - Pavlovsky, Marcus; F038 - Delices, Courtney; H019 - Jones, Sharon; J008 - Grant, Dexter; J030 - Resto, Jose; J044 - Jackson, Tamika; J045 - FOSTER, KATHY; J061 - Clark, Paula; J062 - thomas, jaime; J063 - Zuniga, Marlon; J100 - Malpica, Marisol; J123 - Gregoire, Sherlie; K014 - Restoration Control Urdaneta, Jackie; K019 - Zapata, Michelle; K027 - Strawder, Ricky; K087 - Goode, Leonard; K099 - grainger, Lance PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A118 - Pascal, Annie; A121 - Wilson, Felicia; A125 - Jones, Wendy; A139 - Fernandez, Axel; A190 - fulword, Malisha; B204 - Desima, Elmonise; B229 - Davis, Alphonso; B236 - Hayes, Lasesia; B242 - Maldonado, Carmen; C338 - Jolicoeur, Shiller; E516 - Widson, Charles; E523 - Ross, Nikia; E528 - Wisdom, Maggie; E534 - Moss, Carmen; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; E572 - Wiltsey, Casey; E582 - jones, Thomas; H804 - Austin, Nancy; H808 - Venuti, Nicholas; H812 - Turner, Zelda; J908 - joly, prefet PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. D418 - Fenelus, Samuel; D420 - Dorsey, Martha; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E523 - Gutierrez, Yesenia; E532 - Macdonald, Laura; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; F608 - Sesler, Jacinda; F626 - Dee, Kay; G722 - Rowe, Konrad; G724 - Figueroa Jr, Julio; H801 - Kenney, Jeffrey; H832 - Palacios, Eduardo; H838 - Rivero, Jose; I922 - Diaz, Trinidad; I928 - Belance, Brisonia; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; K122 - Adkins, Kathleen; L207 - Zuniga, Hugo; L211 - Rivera, Ruth; L220 - Turner, Liz; N411 - Evans, Tyrek J; P007 - Strawder, Ricky; P071 - Dee, Kay PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422 2079 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1012 - Rivera, David; 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1064 - Senquis, Rachel; 1065 - Burgess, Karyre; 11014 - Justiniano Rodriguez, Davielle Joel; 11093 - Rodriguez, Juan Perez; 1116 - Rabtzow, Christina; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 11421 - Nieves Fuentes, Yaira; 1210 - Buccola, Jeanette; 12106 - Browne, Lisa; 12402 - Pallasco, Ignacio; 12417 - Harris, Jubond; 1292 - Perry, Keyontay; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 466 - Bowe, Wilmore; 715 - Sagar, layla; 794 - engleman, monica PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
003 - Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Joivan; 086 - Johnroe, Allison; 087 - Loiz Alicea, Dayme; 094 - Chevalier, Elvin; 129 - Rodriguez, Erika; 130 - Biligual Therapy Services LLC Reyes Zayas, Vilma; 202 - Magdaleno, Miguel; 231 - Sippio, Robert; 256 - holley williams, glenda lucille; 314 - Munoz, Edwin; 349 - Toyensojeda, Marcos; 359 - Borges, Angel; 361 - pina, antonio; 448 - Balbuena, Anastasia; 505 - Rodriguez, Ana; 515 - Ellison, Kevin; 516 - Salcedo, Ricardo Ortiz; 537 - Allen, Janice; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 574 - Mendez, Raul; 582 - Brooks, Andrew; 624 - Vasquez, Ismael; 709 - Santa, Lourdes; 817 - Fargharson, Levy; 831 - Maldonado, Juan; 873 - Foley, Christopher; 875 - Rivas, Raul; 886 - Rodriguez, Luis; RV11 - Monroe, Harold PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 02110 - Plata, Mike; 02112 - Garden, Maria; 02425 - Harris, Margaret; 02505 - Perez, Rachel; 02517 - Lucca, Samantha; 02524 - Rhodes, Kara; 04103 - Roman, Jose; 05156 - Wilson, Shae; 05169 - Ortiz, Frances; 05257 - Puntiel, Krystal PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1002 - RIVERA, CARLOS; 1017 - Hickman, Henry; 1019 - Schwinn, Andre; 1203 - Randall, Ardelle; 1213 - Moltimer, Rotschil; 1217 - Cruz Delgado, Efrain; 1420 - Ford, Roland; 1431 - Mitchell, Gary; 1512 - Woods, Jeremy; 1519 - Roman, Amy; 1526 - Martinez, Matthew; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 1809 - Dotel Zabala, Hector; 2000 - MURPHY, CARLA; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2035 - Jean-Baptiste, Philemon; 2049 - MURPHY, CARLA; 2069 - Vivaldi, Marino; 2117 - Moreno, Pierre; 2156 - Ferrer Colon, Maria; 2257 - Serrano, Alice; P09 - Marques, Eduardo PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0001 - Cruz, Lakashia; 0011 - Guzman, Angel; 0043 - Diaz, Jason; 0048 - Miranda, Rudi; 0073 - Martinez, Matthew; 0108 - Daniel, Daimy; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 0304 - Olmo, Kumari; 0305 - Olmo, Kumari; 2002 - Arrechea, Destiny; 2021 - Williams, Stephanie; 2034 - Chito Sotero, Jaime; 2050 - Rodriguez, Carmen; 2112 - Foxworth, Jareen; 6086 - Resto, Libby; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6096 - Caraballo, Dennise; 6128 - Burge, Jeffrey; 6129 - Watkins, Chasity; 6150 - Ortiz, Joseph Chacon; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6169 - Payne, Michael; 6181 - Markley, Bonnie; 6207 - Concepcion, Jerany; 6210 - white, Steve; 8009 - Estella, Lourdes; 8022 - Dawson, Maria; 8048 - The Beauty Queendom LLC Thomas, Kimberly; 8069 - ORTIZ, MIRIAM PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0101 - Merced, Rolando; 0105 - Lebron, Diana; 0106 - Short, Kerri; 0121 - Stoakley, Reginal; 0202 - ceasar, janna; 0234 - Springsteen, James; 0348 - Gonzalez, ariel; 0353 - Naylor, John; 0354 - Perez, cristal; 0443 - Smith, Rosalyn; 0506 - Normeus, Sony; 0520 - James, Desi; 0628 - Small, Nyeemah; 0709 - Osorio, Wilfredo; 0826 - Smith, Ernest; 0829 - Johnson, Kenneth; 0837 - Crate, Grant; 0840 - Titus, Katrina Harrison; 0908 - Smith, Jerohn; 09124 - Battles, Brandon; 0950 - Carey, Terri; 0970 - Tevenaud, Joseph; 0981 - Causey, Cherelle; 0984 - Greaves, Izett; 1014 - Wade, Sadiqa; 1016 - Frantois, Annette; 1031 - Auguste, Gina; 1040 - Cole, Natalie; 1050 - Ayala, Denise; 1172 - farrelly, Phillippe; 1184 - Telisma, Natacha R; 1253 - Washington, Brittney; 1380 - Moore, Amber. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
?
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee
will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022
. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com
. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains west Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com
at 11:00 AM
. A094-Kristine Nelson Henderson;A098-Davin A Dunbar/Davin Alex Dunbar.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: February 16, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following:#C132-Furniture, #1170-
Households, #1052-Households, #G229-Furniture, #2136-Music Equipment, #2005- Toys, #1032-Household, #E217-Household, #M312-Furniture. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage
may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 25, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
4T1BZ1FB7KU006415
2019/Toyt
1GRAP0624KD127330
2019/Great Dane
1GRAA06269T550492
2009/Great Dane
1JJV532D5HL992405
2016/Wabash
3H3V532C1FT021390
2015/Hyund
3KPFL4A73JE262978
2018/Kia
1NXBU4EEXAZ312695
2010/Toyt
WDBRF61J14F456378
2004/Merz
1GNFK36339R276082
2009/Chev
5N1AT2MT3EC854283
2014/Niss
1GNSKCE06DR123422
2013/Chev
1FTHX25G6LKB17980
1990/Ford
4T1K61AK9MU608803
2021/Toyt.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/25/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2GCEC19H3S1159484
1995 CHEV
1FTZX1761WNA42885
1998 FORD
YV1CM91H541116444
2004 VOLVO
5N1BV28U77N118696
2007 NISS
JH2PC40077M003758
2007 HOND
1G2AS18HX97169398
2009 PONT
WVWMN7AN6AE539457
2010 VOLK
1J4PP5GK4BW504009
2011 JEEP
2T1BU4EEXBC542160
2011 TOYOT
1FADP3K2XDL311913
2013 FORD.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 24, 2022
JN8AS5MV3DW628255
2013 NISS
JN8AZ18U59W028558
2009 NISS
FEBRUARY 25, 2022
3VWC57BU9KM094254
2019 VOLK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 21, 2022
WBANE53566CK88199
2006 BMW
FEBRUARY 24, 2022
1HGEJ7227WL028705
1998 HOND
JN8AS5MV3DW628255
2013 NISS
JN8AZ18U59W028558
2009 NISS
WDDDJ76X66A036361
2006 MERZ
FEBRUARY 25, 2022
JTMBD31V085155347
2008 TOYT
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2017 Kia
VIN# 3KPFK4A76HE115907
2004 Kia
VIN# KNDMG4C7XC6476545
2005 Honda
VIN# 2HKYF18675H527429
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on March 2, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 18th day of February, 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Orlando NOBT, 8235 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL, 32810
. Richardson, Jason Household; Camacho, Jessica Household; Owens, Jasmine ; Leos, Karla Household; Edwards, Julien Household; Francois, Teela J Household; Thompson, Travis; Thompson, Travis ; Lugo, Alvin Household; arredondo, Carolina Household; Heiserman, Rachel Household Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this: 2nd and 9th day of February, 2022.