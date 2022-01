Legal Public Notices 1/12/22 issue 

Orlando Legals

Nikolai Dunkelberger- Houshold Goods, Morris Browning- Household items, Nikolai Dunkelberger- Household Goods, Tamika Cole- Luggage, Furniture, Rebecca Parson- Household Goods, Jimmie Mitchell- Household items, Eric Meeks- Furniture, SN Precision LLC/Shane Hannon- Furniture, Pressure washer, Shannon Mickler- Household items, Andressa Costa Rodrigues- Clothing, bags. Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 01.21.22 @ 12:00 pm. Wayne Silveira- outdoor items; Tanika Olivier- clothing, household; Hublal Ramotar- household; Benjamin Thomas- household; Michelle Amilcar-household; Shalanda Hylick-household; Jade Foster-luggage, boxes;Kerrye Hill-household; Nicole Cordero- household; Alexis Catchings-household; Yzeaminda Parker-bins, furniture; Randy Broner-mattress, boxes; Joe Scott-boxes, household; Arica Evans-bags; Liza Ramos-household; Melissa Vincent-bins, small appliances; Jennette Rizzo-household; Margarett Anthony-boxes, bins; Katherine Lynch- household; Ruth Cardullo-household; Francisco Solano-household; Nashon Swaby-household; Tiffany Green-boxes; Maritza Nicoya-household; Leo Scheidler- household; Shanbrelle Williams-household; Marquis Bell- household; Sissines Business Solutions-furniture; Rena Denson- household; Talia Townsel-household; Chama Potter-household. Tami Hunter-Household items Joyce Hayman-Household items Darlene Randall-Household items Briana Stokes-Household items Nichole Toliver-Clothes, boxes Dawne Hynes-Bedroom items Rye Ridinger-Household items Bryan Gossett-Household items. Raven Chatmon- furniture, household items. David Townsend- household items, boxes. Tyyuna Perkins- furniture, household items. Amber Colquitt-household goods.-Jason Gray- household goods.-Oscar Crenshaw-household goods.-Stephen L Isom-household goods.-Leisa Whitfield-household goods.-Krystin Swank-boxes, dressers. Kareem The Pool Pro LLC C/O Kareem Campbell Š Boxes, Snacks, Howard DavisŠ Appliances, Boxes, Clothes. Mariana Aguas- Duffle Bag, cloths. Tequila Henderson- Bicycle, Boxes, TV. George Diaz-Ladder, Table, Boxes. Jeff Kaiser- Heavy Machinery, Power tools, Tires. Ashley Washington- New Funiture. Tishia Skeete: appliances, living room, Christian Maldonado: yard equipment, exercise equipment, scooter, Astar Sherrod: appliances, bubble gum machine, air compressor. Ethel Brown home goods. Joel Santiago: furniture, décor, fish tank, TV, boxes; Jermaine D Conway Jr: boxes, bags, skateboard, purses; Ciera Marie Young: furniture, laptop, grill, totes, boxes; Ashley Harris: décor, totes, boxes, Cricut box, artwork. William Bailey hardware & tools. George Diaz-home goods Priscilla Petit- home goods Trenae Gayle-home goods. Anthony Curbelo household items. Debra Ahlert- Sutton- Household items, Tv. Kevin Isaacs- clothes, laptop. Tracy Shaffer- Furniture. Joseph John Swider/ Joseph Swider- Household items. Angel Mattitia Forbes- Household items, bikes. Jason Trail-Construction supplies. Lorraine Cotrell-Household items Vicente Candelaria Gonzalez-Household items Jeffrey Salvetti-Household items Samaria Robertson-Household items Oraca Carolyn Jean Newberry-Household items Julia Hall-Household items Jonathan Vertrees-Household items Joy Taffani-Household items Valerie Roberts-Household items Scott Buck-Household items Nathan Landwer-Household items Shanita Brewer-Household items Nathan Landwer-Household items Corey Outley-Household items Madeline Kreuser-Household items. ADP5 LLC Vanexel Garcia- Drones & equipment Nelson Duarte- exercise equipment. Mark Henderson- car parts tool boxes. Matthew Foxx- home goods. Jonesha Hundell- Couch, TV. Phylistia Tompkins- Funiture, Washer, Appliances. Angela Bryant-pictures, clothes, books, kicthen appliances, household goods.-Azadrain Collier-household goods.-Linda Sue Henderson- household goods. Samantha Powell- Household Goods; Rachell Hiskell- Household Goods, TV; Yadira Serrano- Household Goods; Steven Oken- Entertainment Center, Dresser; Brittni Baez- Entertainment Center, Household goods; Niahyari Ramirez- Baby toys; Lawrence Timmons- Household Goods; Larry James Patterson- Boxes, Clothes; Keely Feliciano- Household Goods; Abeer Alshiha- Boxes, furniture, personal items; Aaron Wilcoz-Clothes; Mike Bleony- Household Goods, Music Equipment; Antonio Ocasio- Tires Grill, Radio; Stacey Sam Hyatt- Household goods; Rohan Wallace- Cabinets, tools, work equipment. Antwan Sanders - clothes bin; Carolyn Rozier - household goods; Daniel Costroff - ramps and rc cars; Dava'ja Ford - household items; Fabiana de Oliveira - tools; Kayla Oliver-Pratt - books, furniture, construction items, tools; Preston Williams - car motor; Raveen Neal - Christmas tree, boxes, candle supplies; Thomas Waterman - totes, mattress. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF LESLIE ANN BAILEY, Deceased. File No. 2021-CP- 004041-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of Leslie Ann Bailey, deceased, whose date of death was August 30, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is January 12, 2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: Amy G. Piedmont, Florida Bar No. 1022243 Kramer A. Litvak, Florida Bar No. 965881 Attorneys for Personal Representative /s/ LITVAK BEASLEY WILSON & BALL, LLP 40 S. Palafox Place, Suite 300 Pensacola, FL 32502 Telephone: (850) 432-9818 Fax: (850) 432-9830 E-Mail: kramer@lawpensacola.com Secondary E-Mail: amy@lawpensacola.com kristen@lawpensacola.com . Personal Representative: /s/ Wesley Bailey 2009 Baxter Avenue Orlando, Florida 32806.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/TYNAN WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. In the Interest of Minor Children: J.A.G DOB: 12/20/2006, C.R.G DOB: 01/28/2009, L.E.G DOB: 06/23/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: J.A.G. born on 12/20/2006, C.R.G. born on 01/28/2009 and L.E.G. born on 06/23/2020.. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 9, 2022, at 10:45 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of December 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 111746, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of December 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 111746, Children's Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C.N.D. DOB: 01/01/2020, C.T.D. DOB: 01/01/2020. 
NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. 
TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. 
WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. 
WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 69216, paul.karasick@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: G.M. DOB: 09/03/2014, A.M. DOB: 04/17/2012, A.M. DOB: 03/09/2011. 
NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. 
TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. 
WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)

NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, JEGANEX, LLC, of 2249 Wyndham Palms Way, Kissimmee, FL 34747, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name. Dated: 12/21/2021

NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Tutelary Services, Inc., of 3722 Peaceful Valley Drive, Clermont, FL 34711 pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name. Dated: 1/6/2022

NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Tyronza Lorraine Jean-Louis, of 4428 Saddle Creek Place Orlando, FL 32829, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name. Dated: 1/3/2022

NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, RIDEMAN FIT & WELL LLC, of 1539 Katie Cv, Sanford, FL 32771 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name. Dated: 12/29/2021 Dated: 1/6/2022NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Tyronza Lorraine Jean-Louis, of 4428 Saddle Creek Place Orlando, FL 32829 , pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising thefollowing fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division ofCorporations. Dated: 1/3/2022is hereby given that the undersigned,RIDEMAN FIT & WELL LLC, of 1539 Katie Cv, Sanford, FL 32771 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 12/29/2021FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.3402 Joel-Daphna Abel, 1070 Nick Mohammed, 1205 Matt Thomas, 3032 Carlos Perrer, 3106 Timothy Hood, 1708 Massiel Matias, 3311 Jesus Diaz, 3240 Eric Land, 2157 Michael zblakemore, 3058 Mystery Unit, 2061 Tanya Haskett, 2248 Sergio Valentin, 3148 Luis Columna, 2017 Katrysha De Leon, 1055 Ronald Garner, 2036 Kiara Pimentel, 2062 Jill Leverette, 3021 Timothy Erickson, 3096 Jean Paul Alicea Hernandez, 2409 Keiko Mendarozqueta, 1050 Sharmean Alford, 3630 Jermaine Allen, 2606 Ronald Garner, 3412 Riceliz Marrero, 3041 William, 2079 Denisha Elliot, 3092 Jessi Martinez, 1256 Michele Gonzalez, 1048 Massiel Matias, 3212-14 Alex Manuel Soto, 1002 Sarah Williams, 3629 Francisco Garcia, 1503 Samantha Lacey, 3245, Andru Rivera, 1020 Mayerline Salcedo, 3159 Kymberly Heather.879 James Schulert, 337 Valeriano Giraldez, 691 Michael Brown, 1023 Stefany Ayala, 527 Michael Zurita, 693 Michael Brown, 718 Sebastian Toro, 262 Tabitha Ponte, 210 Jorge Merced, 459 Anastacia Hackett, 1138 William Perez, 556 Caleb Maxie, 436 Jahmelia Mills, 1106 Nicholas Hernandez, 368 John Eustace, 1100 Emmanuel Rivera, 1013 Veronica Brooks, 1207 Peter Osorio, 340 Shael Torres, 701 Destiny Turturiello, 800 Luis Santiago Aponte, 231 James Schulert, 524 Jose Mora Schulert, 515 Carl Philips.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online endingat times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units / for more info.36 Robert Waldon Boothe 44 Derrick Rountree Sr 55 David Tyrone Hill 145 Sharan Johnston244 Susan Othelia Goff 316 Dwayne Manning JR 483 Melita Aime Bien 523 John Lawrence Lustig 526 Keyshla Rosario Carmona89 Regina Stephens Ellis 176 Brandy Wilson 193 Emilie S. Pubien 224 Bredrick Antonio Golston 238 Marzetta Cassandra Polite 297A Cecil Dixon430 Doreatha Howell 433 Doreatha Howell 616 June Marvitta Sumpter 632 Sean Leon Barriero 719 Doreatha Howell 818 Paul Morain 994 Daniel Shaw201 Hileazia Smith 203 Hakeem Jackson 301 Krysanthia Williams 751 Markeva Jackson 849 Dedira Vereen Johnson 2337 Jared Branton 1997 Maxum USJB14MAD7971028 Richard Starr Jr. 1031 Wilbert Julien 3143 Timothy Sexton 3163 Michael Reese, Jr. 3175 Brandon White 3270 Vanessa Artis 4035 Richard Andrew Jackson 4081 Kimberly Jones 4106 Luz Elena Paoli 5016 Helen McLaughlin .Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;1GNALBEK1EZ1192972014/Chev2C4GP44L23R2494022003/ChryWMWMF33569TW762892009/MincKMHEC4A40CA0595342012/Hyun3GNEC13T12G1146532002/ChevKMHDN45D23U6814712003/Hyun1FAFP231X5G1949182005/FordWDDHF5GB4BA2669062011/Merz2FMGK5C86JBA055592018/Ford1G6YV36A3856006162008/Cadi2FAHP71W86X1566222006/Ford1FAFP34334W1710712004/Ford2T1BURHEXFC3888102015/Toyt5TDKK3DC9DS4016412013/Toyt.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;5NPD84LF2JH3852612018/HyunWBA3A9C52FK4730882015/BMWJH4CL96805C0126132005/AcurKL8CB6SA1HC8324512017/Chev2CKDL63F6760202122007/Pont1G3HN53L2NH3411081992/Olds5TDGZRAH0LS5032212020/ToytNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/28/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.WVWPD63B03P4331062003 VOLK1XP5DB9X16N8828592006 PTRBJH2PC404X8M1032892008 HOND1FMHK8D83CGA689092012 FORD1N4AL3AP7FN3204912015 NISS. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1HGCG554X1A0089312001 HOND1N4AL21E98N5527022008 NISSJH4CL96874C0204332004 ACURKMHDN46D44U7610152004 HYUNJN8AZ08T96W4074322006 NISS1N4AL21E58N4652512008 NISS1FDNF6CYXJDB800702018 FORD1N6AD0EV3EN7341042014 NISS3N1CN7AP6HL8067192017 NISS4T1BE46K68U2189382008 TOYTWAUAF78E98A1180932008 AUDINOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:SHHFK7G42JU2231802018 HOND1FTYR1ZM1KKB365532019 FORD1FDWE35L83HB517042004 TURT5XYZU3LB2GG3098072016 HYUN1FDXE4FS9CDB023422012 FORDWDDGF54X79R0520772009 MERZ.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:T1BR18EXWC0991061998 TOYT1HGCM56343A0050692003 HOND1C3XY66RXLD7631611990 CHRY1G1ZD5EU2BF2311412011 CHEV1D7HA18D73S2542972003 DODG1FAHP34N15W1897122005 FORD3N1CN7AP7GL8188452016 NISSWDDDJ72X77A0805372007 MERZ1N6BA07A15N5332922005 NISS.The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 onat, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-58802012 CHEV1G1PC5SH7C72938602007 HONDJH2PC210X7M8002822007 MITS4A3AB56FX7E0600452018 NISS5N1AT2MT2JC8325272008 FORD1FTYR10D58PA177192004 FORD1FTZR45E34PA891502004 TOYTJTDDR32T7401750752009 DODG1B3HB48AX9D1186012006 STRN1G8AJ55F86Z145832.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2012 MitsubishiVIN# JA4AP3AU0CZ0072842001 ToyotaVIN# 4T1BG22K71U0877862004 PontiacVIN# 2G2WP5222412382232006 ChryslerVIN# 3A4FY48B66T3072602000 NissanVIN# JN1CA31D2YT5328762009 NissanVIN# JN8AS58VX9W1799792003 AcuraVIN# 19UYA41673A003410To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on February 02, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludeswith payment following in CASH at the facility.. Acevedo-Guivas, Luis Enrique Household Items; Marcellus, Marie Household Items; Jules, Woodly Household Items; Clark, Asia Household Items; Facen, Tangela Household Items; Reed, Lesile Household goods. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludeswith payment following in CASH at the facility.Allen, Brooke Household Goods; Pittman, Garfield Household goods; Lentz, Melissa Household Items; Graham, Cheree Household goods; Dietz, Chris Household goods; Vance, Joseph Household goods; Zapata, Kimberly Household Items; Feldt, Shawn Household Items. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludeswith payment following in CASH at the facility.Rivera, Nahum Household Items; Mccarthy, David Household Items; Wright, Randy Household Items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this: 12th and 19th day of January, 2022.