Legal Public Notices 1/12/22 issue 

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: January 21, 2022
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Nikolai Dunkelberger- Houshold Goods, Morris Browning- Household items, Nikolai Dunkelberger- Household Goods, Tamika Cole- Luggage, Furniture, Rebecca Parson- Household Goods, Jimmie Mitchell- Household items, Eric Meeks- Furniture, SN Precision LLC/Shane Hannon- Furniture, Pressure washer, Shannon Mickler- Household items, Andressa Costa Rodrigues- Clothing, bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 01.21.22 @ 12:00 pm. Wayne Silveira- outdoor items; Tanika Olivier- clothing, household; Hublal Ramotar- household; Benjamin Thomas- household; Michelle Amilcar-household; Shalanda Hylick-household; Jade Foster-luggage, boxes;Kerrye Hill-household; Nicole Cordero- household; Alexis Catchings-household; Yzeaminda Parker-bins, furniture; Randy Broner-mattress, boxes; Joe Scott-boxes, household; Arica Evans-bags; Liza Ramos-household; Melissa Vincent-bins, small appliances; Jennette Rizzo-household; Margarett Anthony-boxes, bins; Katherine Lynch- household; Ruth Cardullo-household; Francisco Solano-household; Nashon Swaby-household; Tiffany Green-boxes; Maritza Nicoya-household; Leo Scheidler- household; Shanbrelle Williams-household; Marquis Bell- household; Sissines Business Solutions-furniture; Rena Denson- household; Talia Townsel-household; Chama Potter-household.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 21, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Tami Hunter-Household items Joyce Hayman-Household items Darlene Randall-Household items Briana Stokes-Household items Nichole Toliver-Clothes, boxes Dawne Hynes-Bedroom items Rye Ridinger-Household items Bryan Gossett-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 21, 2022
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Raven Chatmon- furniture, household items. David Townsend- household items, boxes. Tyyuna Perkins- furniture, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 21, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Amber Colquitt-household goods.-Jason Gray- household goods.-Oscar Crenshaw-household goods.-Stephen L Isom-household goods.-Leisa Whitfield-household goods.-Krystin Swank-boxes, dressers. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 28th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Kareem The Pool Pro LLC C/O Kareem Campbell Š Boxes, Snacks, Howard DavisŠ Appliances, Boxes, Clothes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 1/21/2022 @ 12:00PM:
Mariana Aguas- Duffle Bag, cloths. Tequila Henderson- Bicycle, Boxes, TV. George Diaz-Ladder, Table, Boxes. Jeff Kaiser- Heavy Machinery, Power tools, Tires. Ashley Washington- New Funiture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 21, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793:
Tishia Skeete: appliances, living room, Christian Maldonado: yard equipment, exercise equipment, scooter, Astar Sherrod: appliances, bubble gum machine, air compressor The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055:
Ethel Brown home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990:
Joel Santiago: furniture, décor, fish tank, TV, boxes; Jermaine D Conway Jr: boxes, bags, skateboard, purses; Ciera Marie Young: furniture, laptop, grill, totes, boxes; Ashley Harris: décor, totes, boxes, Cricut box, artwork The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913:
William Bailey hardware & tools The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120:
George Diaz-home goods Priscilla Petit- home goods Trenae Gayle-home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612:
Anthony Curbelo household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 28, 2022
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Debra Ahlert- Sutton- Household items, Tv. Kevin Isaacs- clothes, laptop. Tracy Shaffer- Furniture. Joseph John Swider/ Joseph Swider- Household items. Angel Mattitia Forbes- Household items, bikes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 28, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Jason Trail-Construction supplies. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, January 28, 2022 @ 12:00 PM:
Lorraine Cotrell-Household items Vicente Candelaria Gonzalez-Household items Jeffrey Salvetti-Household items Samaria Robertson-Household items Oraca Carolyn Jean Newberry-Household items Julia Hall-Household items Jonathan Vertrees-Household items Joy Taffani-Household items Valerie Roberts-Household items Scott Buck-Household items Nathan Landwer-Household items Shanita Brewer-Household items Nathan Landwer-Household items Corey Outley-Household items Madeline Kreuser-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 28, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793:
ADP5 LLC Vanexel Garcia- Drones & equipment Nelson Duarte- exercise equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913
: Mark Henderson- car parts tool boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612
: Matthew Foxx- home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 1/28/2022 @ 12:00PM:
Jonesha Hundell- Couch, TV. Phylistia Tompkins- Funiture, Washer, Appliances. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 28, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Angela Bryant-pictures, clothes, books, kicthen appliances, household goods.-Azadrain Collier-household goods.-Linda Sue Henderson- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 28th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 5592 L.B. McLeod Rd. Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832
. Samantha Powell- Household Goods; Rachell Hiskell- Household Goods, TV; Yadira Serrano- Household Goods; Steven Oken- Entertainment Center, Dresser; Brittni Baez- Entertainment Center, Household goods; Niahyari Ramirez- Baby toys; Lawrence Timmons- Household Goods; Larry James Patterson- Boxes, Clothes; Keely Feliciano- Household Goods; Abeer Alshiha- Boxes, furniture, personal items; Aaron Wilcoz-Clothes; Mike Bleony- Household Goods, Music Equipment; Antonio Ocasio- Tires Grill, Radio; Stacey Sam Hyatt- Household goods; Rohan Wallace- Cabinets, tools, work equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 01.28.22 @ 12:00 pm.
Antwan Sanders - clothes bin; Carolyn Rozier - household goods; Daniel Costroff - ramps and rc cars; Dava'ja Ford - household items; Fabiana de Oliveira - tools; Kayla Oliver-Pratt - books, furniture, construction items, tools; Preston Williams - car motor; Raveen Neal - Christmas tree, boxes, candle supplies; Thomas Waterman - totes, mattress. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF LESLIE ANN BAILEY, Deceased. File No. 2021-CP- 004041-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of Leslie Ann Bailey, deceased, whose date of death was August 30, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is January 12, 2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: Amy G. Piedmont, Florida Bar No. 1022243 Kramer A. Litvak, Florida Bar No. 965881 Attorneys for Personal Representative /s/ LITVAK BEASLEY WILSON & BALL, LLP 40 S. Palafox Place, Suite 300 Pensacola, FL 32502 Telephone: (850) 432-9818 Fax: (850) 432-9830 E-Mail: kramer@lawpensacola.com
Secondary E-Mail: amy@lawpensacola.com kristen@lawpensacola.com
. Personal Representative: /s/ Wesley Bailey 2009 Baxter Avenue Orlando, Florida 32806.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/TYNAN WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-323
. In the Interest of Minor Children: J.A.G DOB: 12/20/2006, C.R.G DOB: 01/28/2009, L.E.G DOB: 06/23/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Rommel Gray
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: J.A.G. born on 12/20/2006, C.R.G. born on 01/28/2009 and L.E.G. born on 06/23/2020.. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 9, 2022, at 10:45 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of December 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 111746, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/TYNAN WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-323
. In the Interest of Minor Children: J.A.G DOB: 12/20/2006, C.R.G DOB: 01/28/2009, L.E.G DOB: 06/23/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Traci Beverly
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: J.A.G. born on 12/20/2006, C.R.G. born on 01/28/2009 and L.E.G. born on 06/23/2020.. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 9, 2022, at 10:45 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of December 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 111746, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-036
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C.N.D. DOB: 01/01/2020, C.T.D. DOB: 01/01/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: SUSAN DALBEY
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 69216, paul.karasick@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP10-259
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: G.M. DOB: 09/03/2014, A.M. DOB: 04/17/2012, A.M. DOB: 03/09/2011. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ANTONIO MARCH, SR.
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, JEGANEX, LLC, of 2249 Wyndham Palms Way, Kissimmee, FL 34747, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Tampa & St. Petersburg
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Tampa & St. Petersburg
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 12/21/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Tutelary Services, Inc., of 3722 Peaceful Valley Drive, Clermont, FL 34711 pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Prestige Training Group
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Prestige Training Group
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/6/2022
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Tyronza Lorraine Jean-Louis, of 4428 Saddle Creek Place Orlando, FL 32829 , pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the
following fictitious name:
JeanLouis & Co. Consulting
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"JeanLouis & Co. Consulting "
with the Florida Department of State, Division of
Corporations. Dated: 1/3/2022
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned,RIDEMAN FIT & WELL LLC, of 1539 Katie Cv, Sanford, FL 32771 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Liv Full Fitness
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Liv Full Fitness"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 12/29/2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Hunter Creek - 13301 S Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837: 02/04/2022
3402 Joel-Daphna Abel, 1070 Nick Mohammed, 1205 Matt Thomas, 3032 Carlos Perrer, 3106 Timothy Hood, 1708 Massiel Matias, 3311 Jesus Diaz, 3240 Eric Land, 2157 Michael zblakemore, 3058 Mystery Unit, 2061 Tanya Haskett, 2248 Sergio Valentin, 3148 Luis Columna, 2017 Katrysha De Leon, 1055 Ronald Garner, 2036 Kiara Pimentel, 2062 Jill Leverette, 3021 Timothy Erickson, 3096 Jean Paul Alicea Hernandez, 2409 Keiko Mendarozqueta, 1050 Sharmean Alford, 3630 Jermaine Allen, 2606 Ronald Garner, 3412 Riceliz Marrero, 3041 William, 2079 Denisha Elliot, 3092 Jessi Martinez, 1256 Michele Gonzalez, 1048 Massiel Matias, 3212-14 Alex Manuel Soto, 1002 Sarah Williams, 3629 Francisco Garcia, 1503 Samantha Lacey, 3245, Andru Rivera, 1020 Mayerline Salcedo, 3159 Kymberly Heather. U-haul Ctr Gatorland- 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Dl 32837: 02/4/2022
879 James Schulert, 337 Valeriano Giraldez, 691 Michael Brown, 1023 Stefany Ayala, 527 Michael Zurita, 693 Michael Brown, 718 Sebastian Toro, 262 Tabitha Ponte, 210 Jorge Merced, 459 Anastacia Hackett, 1138 William Perez, 556 Caleb Maxie, 436 Jahmelia Mills, 1106 Nicholas Hernandez, 368 John Eustace, 1100 Emmanuel Rivera, 1013 Veronica Brooks, 1207 Peter Osorio, 340 Shael Torres, 701 Destiny Turturiello, 800 Luis Santiago Aponte, 231 James Schulert, 524 Jose Mora Schulert, 515 Carl Philips.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, February 1, 2022
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
36 Robert Waldon Boothe 44 Derrick Rountree Sr 55 David Tyrone Hill 145 Sharan Johnston Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
244 Susan Othelia Goff 316 Dwayne Manning JR 483 Melita Aime Bien 523 John Lawrence Lustig 526 Keyshla Rosario Carmona Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
89 Regina Stephens Ellis 176 Brandy Wilson 193 Emilie S. Pubien 224 Bredrick Antonio Golston 238 Marzetta Cassandra Polite 297A Cecil Dixon Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am:
430 Doreatha Howell 433 Doreatha Howell 616 June Marvitta Sumpter 632 Sean Leon Barriero 719 Doreatha Howell 818 Paul Morain 994 Daniel Shaw Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
201 Hileazia Smith 203 Hakeem Jackson 301 Krysanthia Williams 751 Markeva Jackson 849 Dedira Vereen Johnson 2337 Jared Branton 1997 Maxum USJB14MAD797 Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1028 Richard Starr Jr. 1031 Wilbert Julien 3143 Timothy Sexton 3163 Michael Reese, Jr. 3175 Brandon White 3270 Vanessa Artis 4035 Richard Andrew Jackson 4081 Kimberly Jones 4106 Luz Elena Paoli 5016 Helen McLaughlin .
?
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on January 21, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1GNALBEK1EZ119297
2014/Chev
2C4GP44L23R249402
2003/Chry
WMWMF33569TW76289
2009/Minc
KMHEC4A40CA059534
2012/Hyun
3GNEC13T12G114653
2002/Chev
KMHDN45D23U681471
2003/Hyun
1FAFP231X5G194918
2005/Ford
WDDHF5GB4BA266906
2011/Merz
2FMGK5C86JBA05559
2018/Ford
1G6YV36A385600616
2008/Cadi
2FAHP71W86X156622
2006/Ford
1FAFP34334W171071
2004/Ford
2T1BURHEXFC388810
2015/Toyt
5TDKK3DC9DS401641
2013/Toyt.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on January 28, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
5NPD84LF2JH385261
2018/Hyun
WBA3A9C52FK473088
2015/BMW
JH4CL96805C012613
2005/Acur
KL8CB6SA1HC832451
2017/Chev
2CKDL63F676020212
2007/Pont
1G3HN53L2NH341108
1992/Olds
5TDGZRAH0LS503221
2020/Toyt
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/28/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
WVWPD63B03P433106
2003 VOLK
1XP5DB9X16N882859
2006 PTRB
JH2PC404X8M103289
2008 HOND
1FMHK8D83CGA68909
2012 FORD
1N4AL3AP7FN320491
2015 NISS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1/31/2022
SHHFK7G42JU223180
2018 HOND
1FTYR1ZM1KKB36553
2019 FORD
1FDWE35L83HB51704
2004 TURT
5XYZU3LB2GG309807
2016 HYUN
2/2/2022
1FDXE4FS9CDB02342
2012 FORD
2/3/2022
WDDGF54X79R052077
2009 MERZ.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pritchett's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 1240 South Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2/5/20222
T1BR18EXWC099106
1998 TOYT
1HGCM56343A005069
2003 HOND
1C3XY66RXLD763161
1990 CHRY
1G1ZD5EU2BF231141
2011 CHEV
1D7HA18D73S254297
2003 DODG
1FAHP34N15W189712
2005 FORD
3N1CN7AP7GL818845
2016 NISS
2/6/2022
WDDDJ72X77A080537
2007 MERZ
2/8/2022
1N6BA07A15N533292
2005 NISS.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on January 24, 2022 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2012 CHEV
1G1PC5SH7C7293860
2007 HOND
JH2PC210X7M800282
2007 MITS
4A3AB56FX7E060045
2018 NISS
5N1AT2MT2JC832527
2008 FORD
1FTYR10D58PA17719
2004 FORD
1FTZR45E34PA89150
2004 TOYT
JTDDR32T740175075
2009 DODG
1B3HB48AX9D118601
2006 STRN
1G8AJ55F86Z145832.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2012 Mitsubishi
VIN# JA4AP3AU0CZ007284
2001 Toyota
VIN# 4T1BG22K71U087786
2004 Pontiac
VIN# 2G2WP522241238223
2006 Chrysler
VIN# 3A4FY48B66T307260
2000 Nissan
VIN# JN1CA31D2YT532876
2009 Nissan
VIN# JN8AS58VX9W179979
2003 Acura
VIN# 19UYA41673A003410
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on February 02, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 28th day of January 2022 at 9:00 AM
with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839
. Acevedo-Guivas, Luis Enrique Household Items; Marcellus, Marie Household Items; Jules, Woodly Household Items; Clark, Asia Household Items; Facen, Tangela Household Items; Reed, Lesile Household goods. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 28th day of January 2022 at 9:00 AM
with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Orlando NOBT, 8235 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL, 32810.
Allen, Brooke Household Goods; Pittman, Garfield Household goods; Lentz, Melissa Household Items; Graham, Cheree Household goods; Dietz, Chris Household goods; Vance, Joseph Household goods; Zapata, Kimberly Household Items; Feldt, Shawn Household Items. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 28th day of January 2022 at 9:00 AM
with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773.
Rivera, Nahum Household Items; Mccarthy, David Household Items; Wright, Randy Household Items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this: 12th and 19th day of January, 2022.