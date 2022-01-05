Legal Public Notices 1/5/22 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: January 21, 2022
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Nikolai Dunkelberger- Houshold Goods, Morris Browning- Household items, Nikolai Dunkelberger- Household Goods, Tamika Cole- Luggage, Furniture, Rebecca Parson- Household Goods, Jimmie Mitchell- Household items, Eric Meeks- Furniture, SN Precision LLC/Shane Hannon- Furniture, Pressure washer, Shannon Mickler- Household items, Andressa Costa Rodrigues- Clothing, bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 01.21.22 @ 12:00 pm. Wayne Silveira- outdoor items; Tanika Olivier- clothing, household; Hublal Ramotar- household; Benjamin Thomas- household; Michelle Amilcar-household; Shalanda Hylick-household; Jade Foster-luggage, boxes;Kerrye Hill-household; Nicole Cordero- household; Alexis Catchings-household; Yzeaminda Parker-bins, furniture; Randy Broner-mattress, boxes; Joe Scott-boxes, household; Arica Evans-bags; Liza Ramos-household; Melissa Vincent-bins, small appliances; Jennette Rizzo-household; Margarett Anthony-boxes, bins; Katherine Lynch- household; Ruth Cardullo-household; Francisco Solano-household; Nashon Swaby-household; Tiffany Green-boxes; Maritza Nicoya-household; Leo Scheidler- household; Shanbrelle Williams-household; Marquis Bell- household; Sissines Business Solutions-furniture; Rena Denson- household; Talia Townsel-household; Chama Potter-household.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 21, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Tami Hunter-Household items Joyce Hayman-Household items Darlene Randall-Household items Briana Stokes-Household items Nichole Toliver-Clothes, boxes Dawne Hynes-Bedroom items Rye Ridinger-Household items Bryan Gossett-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 21, 2022
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Raven Chatmon- furniture, household items. David Townsend- household items, boxes. Tyyuna Perkins- furniture, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 21, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Amber Colquitt-household goods.-Jason Gray- household goods.-Oscar Crenshaw-household goods.-Stephen L Isom-household goods.-Leisa Whitfield-household goods.-Krystin Swank-boxes, dressers. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 1/21/2022 @ 12:00PM:
Mariana Aguas- Duffle Bag, cloths. Tequila Henderson- Bicycle, Boxes, TV. George Diaz-Ladder, Table, Boxes. Jeff Kaiser- Heavy Machinery, Power tools, Tires. Ashley Washington- New Funiture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 21, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793:
Tishia Skeete: appliances, living room, Christian Maldonado: yard equipment, exercise equipment, scooter, Astar Sherrod: appliances, bubble gum machine, air compressor The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055:
Ethel Brown home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990:
Joel Santiago: furniture, décor, fish tank, TV, boxes; Jermaine D Conway Jr: boxes, bags, skateboard, purses; Ciera Marie Young: furniture, laptop, grill, totes, boxes; Ashley Harris: décor, totes, boxes, Cricut box, artwork The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913:
William Bailey hardware & tools The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120:
George Diaz-home goods Priscilla Petit- home goods Trenae Gayle-home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612:
Anthony Curbelo household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION I N RE: THE ESTATE OF FLORA ANN DULIN, Deceased. File No.: 2021 CP 3899
Division: 1 NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of FLORA ANN DULIN, deceased, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which i s Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative ' s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent ' s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent ' s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT ' S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 12/29/2021 . Signed 12/22/2021 . Attorney for Person Giving Notice: /s/ Gregory P. Fayard, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 609811 30 South Spring Street Pensacola, FL 32502 Pensacola, FL 32502 Telephone: 850-433-6581 Facsimile: 850-434-7163 E-mail: gpf@esclaw.com adk@esclaw.com
Attorneys for Personal Representativ e. Person Giving Notice: Helen Ashcraft Dulin Rowe Personal R epresentative 3315 NW 29th Terrace Gainesville, FL 32605 .
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2021-CP-001677-O
IN RE: ESTATE OF: ROSEMARY PEREZ, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS. The administration of the Estate of ROSEMARY PEREZ, deceased, whose date of death was October 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Avenue, Orlando Florida, 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s Attorney are set forth below. All creditors of Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s Estate on whom a copy of this Notice is required to be served must file their claims with the Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTE SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is December 29, 2021. MARY BETH KELLY, ESQUIRE, Fla. Bar No.: 84487, The Law Office of Mary Beth Kelly, LLC 1515 International Parkway, Suite 1013, Lake Mary, Florida 32746 (407) 536-5358 (800) 839-1513 facsimile P: mb@trustmbkelly.com
S: tsizemore@trustmbkelly.com
S: rpackard@trustmbkelly.com
Attorney for Personal Representative. REGINA C. McDOWELL, Personal Representative.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/TYNAN WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-323
. In the Interest of Minor Children: J.A.G DOB: 12/20/2006, C.R.G DOB: 01/28/2009, L.E.G DOB: 06/23/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Rommel Gray
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: J.A.G. born on 12/20/2006, C.R.G. born on 01/28/2009 and L.E.G. born on 06/23/2020.. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 9, 2022, at 10:45 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of December 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 111746, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/TYNAN WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-323
. In the Interest of Minor Children: J.A.G DOB: 12/20/2006, C.R.G DOB: 01/28/2009, L.E.G DOB: 06/23/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Traci Beverly
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: J.A.G. born on 12/20/2006, C.R.G. born on 01/28/2009 and L.E.G. born on 06/23/2020.. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 9, 2022, at 10:45 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of December 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 111746, Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-192
. In the Interest of Minor Child: H. R. R.-M. DOB: 04/22/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Gibino Perez
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: H. R. R.-M. born on 04/22/2020. You are hereby commanded to appear on January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 6, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2ND day of December 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123 Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 Cell 407-353-2480, Office 407-563-2307 cynthia.rodriguez4@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/ HIGBEE. CASE NO.: DP20-326. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.M. DOB: 06/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: ELIZABETH MATTEI, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, on January 24, 2022 at 9:15am. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA Zoom: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 6.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of December, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jemma A. Takx, Esquire FB#1028760 Jemma.Takx@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday January 18th, 2022
. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com
. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # – Name – Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com
at 1:00 PM. 1002-Daniel Young/Daniel Ceasar Young/Daniel Ceasar Young Jr.; 2051-Katrina Krueger.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Hyundai
VIN# KMHHN65F66U201855
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on January 26, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
The following items are lost or abandoned property found in Orange County. Item, Location Found
US CURRENCY SANDLAKE RD
IPHONE WITH CASE BLANCHARD PARK
CHAINSAW 2ND AVE
US CURRENCY VINELAND AVE
US CURRENCY VINELAND AVE
US CURRENCY ATLANTIC AVE
US CURRENCY BENNETT RD
US CURRENCY WESTWOOD BLVD
2 IPHONES/IPOD WESTWOOD BLVD
US CURRENCY NARCOOSSEE RD
I PHONE WITH CASE SR 535
IPHONE BLACK BENDELIER DR
US CURRENCY CRESTING OAK
IPHONE VILLAGE SERVICE TR
LAWN EQUIPMENT VAGABOND LN
IPHONE WITH CASE OBT
IPHONE WHITE RIVA CT
UNKNOWN CELL PHONE CONWAY PLACE CIR
IPHONE BLUE WINTER GARDEN
US CURRENCY E COLONIAL DR
LG PHONE BONNEVILLE DR
US CURRENCY PEARLWOOD ST
US CURRENCY ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL
LG FORTUNE 3 PHONE ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL
JEWELRY DOWNEY CT
SAMSUNG GALAXY S7 I NTERNATIONAL DR
US CURRENCY E COLONIAL DR
US CURRENCY CRESTING OAK CI
US CURRENCY WESTVIEW DR
GOOGLE PHONE NEWTONHALL DR
CANOE/PADDLE DARLENE DR
IPHONE GRAY HOLLARD DR
IPHONE RED BLANCHARD PARK
IPHONE BLACK BLANCHARD PARK
US CURRENCY SAND LAKE RD
US CURRENCY ROCK SPRINGS RD
GOLF CART VERANDA CI
LAWN EQUIPMENT PAINE LN .
Property not claimed will be disposed of per Florida State Statutes Chapter 705. For more information call 407 317-7570 M-F 8am to 5pm