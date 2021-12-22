Legal Public Notices 12/22 issue 

Orlando Legals
FLORIDA DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Wednesday January 12, 2022, Thursday January 13, 2022
. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave. Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, January 12 @ 11:30am)
1026-Camilla Mccullough, 1529- David Morales 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd. Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, January 12 @ 1:00pm)
0160-Mohammed Al-Hamed, 0164-Mark Halter, 0345-Denzil Kidd, 0627-Demetrius Hayes, 0722-Mohammed Al-Hamed 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, January 12 @ 2:30pm)
042-Desiree Oneal , 252-Felix Gordian 3625 Aloma Ave. Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, January 13 @ 11:00am)
0666- Ryan Salomon, 1313- James Albright 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, January 13 @ 1:00pm)
0139-Jacquelyn Harron, 0145-Mark Demello, 0329-Jacquelyn Harron 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, January 13 @ 2:00pm)
240-Michael Prowell, 412-Natalie Pitts, 1048-Amy Baker. To run in Orlando Weekly on 12/22/21 & 12/29/21.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP12-331
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children A. W. DOB: 12/10/2006, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Michael Smulick
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on January 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP12-331
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children A. W. DOB: 12/10/2006, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Monique Calderin
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on January 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/LATIMORE. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-376
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: I.B. DOB: 04/13/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Juliana Bishop
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Alicia L. Latimore on January 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing shall be conducted virtually by Microsoft TEAMS, as follows: All parties should access the TEAMS hearing through the following link on a computer or smart phone; Or by entering the Conference ID and Password on the TEAMS App or Website. 1. You may connect via TEAMS hearing with the following URL and Conference ID: Join Microsoft Teams Meeting 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call: +1 321-430- 3303 and enter Conference ID: 562 667 77, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
, By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-294
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: F.P. DOB: 11/01/2011. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Caleb Paul
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on February 8, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
, By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-192
. In the Interest of Minor Child: H. R. R.-M. DOB: 04/22/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Gibino Perez
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: H. R. R.-M. born on 04/22/2020. You are hereby commanded to appear on January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 6, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2ND day of December 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123 Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 Cell 407-353-2480, Office 407-563-2307 cynthia.rodriguez4@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/ HIGBEE. CASE NO.: DP20-326. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.M. DOB: 06/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: ELIZABETH MATTEI, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, on January 24, 2022 at 9:15am. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA Zoom: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 6.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of December, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jemma A. Takx, Esquire FB#1028760 Jemma.Takx@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
December 2021
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cellphone 450 Blk of Buckminster Circle
2. Electronics and Keys 1500 Blk of W Colonial Dr
3. Tag 5200 Blk of Commander Dr
4. Tag 800 Blk of S Kirkman Rd
5. Tag 50 Blk of W Church St
6. Keys 40 Blk of W Washington St
7. Tag 5600 Blk of Curry Ford Rd
8. Keys N Orange Ave/ E Washington St
9. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South St
10. Key 400 Blk of N Orange Ave
11. Tag S Orange Trl/ W Central Blvd
12. Cellphone 3100 Blk of Edgewater Dr
13. Cellphone 100 Blk of E Central Blvd
14. Electronics 9400 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
15. Cellphone 1600 Blk of W Church st
16. Cellphone 300 Blk of W Michigan St
17. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St
18. Keys 3000 Blk of W Colonial Dr
19. Keys 2100 Blk of W Washington St
20. Keys 400 Blk of E Central Blvd
21. Keys 5000 Blk of Curry Ford Rd
22. Keys 1400 Blk of Mercy Dr
23. Tag Narcoossee Rd/ Savannah Park Dr
24. Cellphone N Orange Ave/ E Washington St
25. Cellphone 900 Blk N Mills Ave
26. Tag E Michigan St/ S Semoran Blvd
27. Tag 90 Blk of W Esther St
28. Cellphones 500 Blk of S Orange Blossom Trl
29. Currency 3900 Blk of W Colonial Dr
30. Currency 9400 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
31. Currency 6400 Blk of S Chickasaw Trl
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Š THRU FRIDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 4:00PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, GETZEN WELLNESS LLC, of PO Box 951917, Lake Mary, FL 32795 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
My Nature
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"My Nature"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 12/16/2021
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 6, 2022 and will continue until all locations are done
. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810
; C56 Rita Senquis $790.00, E14 Tressa Jones $592.00, C60 Julia Watkins $461.40, E15 Charles Meador $612.50, B08 Rachel Garner $636.20, B28 Justice Bryson $419.00, L55 Denice Jackson $987.40, U107 Kleuton De Souza $741.60, B35 Dawn Hebbert $358.10 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703;
1078 Tarvega Forrest $477.35, 1260 Dona Moore $1192.70, 1203 Albis Guzman Mendoza $493.10, 1253 Duckens Normil $1248.30, 1175 Chartiara Mackroy $1478.80, R020 Ty Hillman $683.90, 1115 Alexis Williams $994.00, 1141 David Potts $1460.65, 1046 Ty Hillman $1178.80, 1064 Ann Marie Grillos $1272.40, 1082 Nicole Almeida $782.00, 1062 Manuel Gonzalez $1062.80 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamone Springs, FL 32714;
E116 Diego Rangel $1309.52, B121 Sherral Mapps $878.40, C101 Annetta Kittel $1444.44, C145 Henry Doggett $1118.25 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792;
1040 Amber Kidder $697.48, 2655 Justin Foster $399.28, 1208-10 Casey Power $1640.65, 2518 Amina Stevenson $806.16, 2277 Venus Lipsey $1457.97, 1402 Rebecca Puhr $557.10, 2318 Brigget Rhodes $527.08, 1088 David Anderson $713.85, 2050 Traci Washington $638.85, 1204 Casey Power $1384.32 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750
; B077 Christopher Kidd $532.35, E013 Angela Smith $378.00, A052 Denroy Samuels $441.88, E051-52 Caleb Brown $959.85. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773;
5088 Deborah Williams $1013.30, 1488 Deborah Williams $495.02, 2247 Laura Vega $1038.20, 2591 Quonelle Jones $619.84, 1655 Betsy Hall $942.32, 0012 Laura Vega $718.70, 5008 Jasper Upshaw $697.48, 1069 Melinda Rodriguez $953.20, 1752 Jonathan Jackson $463.10, 1411 Robert Henry $745.35, 5070 Mark Haub $697.48, 1510 Carolyn Maraugha $802.00, 2011 Isabel Rivas $568.70, 1406 Robert Henry $745.35, 1081 Jamesha Matthews $697.48, 1285 Eva Deloach $745.35, 2574 Gary Benson $452.50, 1162 Standley Swinton $671.85, 1124 Lakesha Wright $1216.24, 1478-82 Megan Greenlief $974.30, 5078 George Weinbel $901.85, 1781 George Weinbel $676.20, 1236 Elavittal Williams $633.36, 1761 Mikeshia Pettus $831.49, 2376 Juana Smith $878.50, 1524 Alton Sauls $880.00, 1722 Melisa Spady $399.25, 1326 William Santiago $367.33, 1464 Theresa Burke $564.19, 1589 Kwame Knight $425.85, 2413 Thomas Holstein $1197.90, 2322 Charissa Johns $1256.40, 1607 Robert Henry $798.60, 1483 Russell Goldberg $356.68, 1205 Kyesha Britton $785.10, 1477 Theresa Burke $495.02. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773;
1301 Tearia Butler $512.08, 0202 Charles Usery $814.52, 0023 Carolynn Morgan $576.00, 0152 Carlos Perez Silva $579.52, 1822 Jannie Holliday $580.50, 1946 Hubert Durham $410.85, 1692 Jala’zia Jones $703.75, 1014 Linda Spivey $405.60, 1525 Sagely Shubert $1061.60, 1725 Amanda Morris $746.27, 1954 Martinique Billings $373.48, 1057 Bryan Felter $370.75, 1723 Hurt Vinis $543.88. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771;
4048 Norma Mazzali Vargas $971.15, 4106 Dana Jones $603.34, 4069 Mystery Room $463.14, 3082 Brandie Wagner $383.34, 2032 Mystery Room $463.14, 4053 Dana Jones $858.94, 2046 Luccas Sanchez $590.84, 4161 Bernice Groomes $757.92, 1097 Patrick Weiland $516.44, 4049 Letisha Bird $1376.00, 4139 Shiquita Alexander $1008.76, 1029 Stanley McKinney $622.89, 4047 Eric Rawlins $1772.55, 3134 Karmetta Chambers $578.82, 2084 Stephen Johnson $733.50, 4072 Brittany Mitz $502.89, 2097 Marline Algarin $636.01, 4077 Mystery Room $697.38, 2057 Norma Mazzali Vargas $590.84.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Goldenrod- 508 N. Goldenrod Rd, Orlando Fl 32807 -01/11/2022 :
308 Brittany Newsome, 305 Ashley Suarez Vera, 622 Dolores Vickers, 301 Yashira Rosario, 522 Troy Hollender, 322 Julian Pelaez, 721 John Owens, 331 Jay Pastorino, 1011 Kyile Compiteloo, 1210 Quandrala Warner, 307 Noemi Ortiz, 218 Efrain Salgado, 237 Destin Williams, 621 Dolores Vickers, 623 Dolores Vickers, 543 Jasmine Rivera, 335 Borrome Walkiria, 440 Craig Appel, 235 Mystery Unit, 1413 Vashishta Mewada, 211 Giovanni Rivera, 639 Glorimar Vargas. U-Haul Ctr Alafaya- 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32826- 1/11/2022:
1608 Maria Pagan, 1406 Mohammed Alrashed, 1124 Mauricio Ramirez, 1700 Jennifer Ducharme, 1254 Ann Bridge, 1277 Valery Nicolas, 1522 Loretta Kennedy, 1137 Juan Vega, 1509 Maria Pagan, 1129 Tabre Collins, 1280 Vanaya McNair, 1511 Dam Williams, 1107 Kerry Lubin, 1262 Malache Phillips, 1019 Riddick Bowe, 1253 Brittany Huff, 1111 Jose Sanchez, 1436 Riddick Bowe, 1605 Samantha Berry.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on January 7th, 2022 at 11:00 am
for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A212 -Coy Dotson A270 - Holly Hefler C105 - Alverta Duda E135 - Alex Vargas.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, January 4, 2022
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info. Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
215 Jacqueline Sodjian 317 Francis Manning 418 Jose Barrios 473 Laura Elizabeth Villaquiran Alarcon 478 Miguel Rappa 498 Nikita Hill 592 Frederick John Foltz IV Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
22 Mattie Turner Adams 32 Terryl Crawford 113 Destinee Breanna Green 116 Latravous Powell 174 Terrelle Donaldson 203 Simone Guerrier 360 Iran Eugene Price 457 Niasjah Mitchell 477 Wilfred Cherenfant 487 Brinson Annette 491 Jaboris Levon Evans 539 Nathalie Thread 554 Latasha Ransom 574 Paul Bender 615 Annie Suluki 629 Angelica Garcia Hooban Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am:
0047 Allono Scott 0068 Antonio Peoples 0245 Kateria Lashay Jenkins 0270 Larry Lamar Bridges 0432 Doreatha Howell 636 Robert Donaldson 702 Maurice Prince 813 James Nelson 863 Christian Hill 928 Phillip Rahming 991 Brandon Mills 1000 Jimmy Ortiz
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am
: 536 Shawn Ferree 637 Walter Visner 803 Yanaysi Roberta Lewis 851 Maribel Baldwin 942 Walter Visner 1009 Sheila Gilroy 1015 Sheila Gilroy 1026 Maribel Baldwin 1108 Jennifer Sexton 1434 Karen Reid 2337 Jared Branton, 1997 Maxum USJB14MAD797 2407 Sonia Kumar Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1096 Raheem Powell 2050 Tequilla Letingham 3178 Curtis Hamilton 3251 Shalonda Demonia 4001 Gorgeous Coons 5052 Rodney Thorpe, Geema’s Daycare 6025 Ivette Colon Rivera 6046 Christopher Curry.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: January 12th, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2106-Households, #2201- Furniture, #2131-Households, #H227-Households, #I214-Households, #B120- Households, #C115-Households, #2007-Boxes, #C136-Boxes #B112-Boxes, #1064- Households, #B105-Households, #1054-Medical Equipment. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage
may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on January 7, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
JF1GH6D61AH807600
2010/SUBA
3KPFK4A75HE133492
2017/KIA
1FAHP2FW3BG181231
2011/FORD
1G6KD54Y8WU803749
1998/CADI DE VILLE
1G1YY22G845108417
2004/CHEV
WAUAUGFFXJ1085967
2018/AUDI
3KPF34AD2ME269043
2021/KIA
1C4HJXDN3LW223620
2020/JEEP
1FDYR5ZM7KKA40686
2019/FORD.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JANUARY 10, 2022
A7247B
2019 UHAUL
AA7554R
2019 UHAUL
3N1BC13E48L416776
2008 NISS
JANUARY 14, 2022
1G1AL15F777147084
2007 CHEVROLET
WDBGA51E1NA032992
1992 MERZ
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JANUARY 7, 2022
4T1BF18B3XU333083
1999 TOYT
KNDUP131056651334
2005 KIA
JANUARY 10, 2022
1C3LC46K88N284839
2008 CHRY
1G1JC524927218580
2002 CHEV
5UXZV4C52D0E14248
2013 BMW
JANUARY 13, 2022
1D7HA16K93J506722
2003 DODGE
1G1PF5SC4C7368543
2012 CHEV
1HGCF86601A134414
2001 HOND
Notice of Public Sale
: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on January 7, 2022
at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage, 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1325 ŠMonica Arroyo #1730 ŠKimberlee Discher #2513 ŠJeannette Alvarad.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1/15/2022
1FTEW1EG3FFB30330
2015 Ford
JYARN33E3EA001898
2014 YAMAHA
2C3CDYAG9EH146576
2014 DODG
WBS4Z9C50JEA24155
2018 BMW
1G6KC5RX0GU157501
2016 CADI
1/23/2022
3C6UR5GJ4LG248570
2020 RAM
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1/16/2022
4T1BF3EK8AU525414
2010 TOYT
KNADM4A37D6306196
2013 KIA MOTORS CORP
5J6RM4H99GL021647
2016 HOND.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2000 Chevy
VIN# 1GCEC19T9YZ168470
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on January 12, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC